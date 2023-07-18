Anton’s Substack

Home
Notes
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

Subscribe to Anton’s Substack

New historical discoveries for rising minds

People

Anton Chaitkin

Activist since 1950s childhood. Books: Treason in America; George Bush, the Unauthorized Biography. Articles on the fight between the pro-humans and the empire.
© 2024 Anton Chaitkin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing