Contrasting Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt.

Announcing a seminar with Anton Chaitkin, Monday, March 24, starting at 7 PM USA Eastern time.

The presentation on these two U.S. Presidents will illustrate the principled difference between Lincoln’s American System and Teddy’s beloved British imperial system (known as “globalism” in its current incarnation).

The former system promotes universal progress. The latter system promotes poverty, perpetual war, and chaos.

This is the deeper history that must be known to understand what’s wrong now, and how to set it right.

Regarding the news item depicted below:

The so-called “Special Relationship” between the U.S. and the U.K. is at the heart of the evil besetting our country.

Note by the author:

