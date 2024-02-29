You are invited to participate in a Zoom Session with Anton Chaitkin, Friday, March 1, 2024, 7:00-9:00 P.M.
Getting to the real truth behind the Immigration Question!
Anton will present a summary of the
“History of the spark of genius in the Americas: Who promoted the advancement of the peoples of the Western Hemisphere?” – followed by questions/ comments and answers.
The Session will start at 7:00 P.M. USA EASTERN TIME, Friday, March 1, 2024.
Anton, is this Central Time?