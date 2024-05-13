The Northern Pacific, the Imperial Attack, and the Rise of the Economic Royalists

By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

The previous two chapters outlined the Philadelphia nationalists’ leadership in steel and other industries, and in fighting for a real solution to the oppression of African-Americans. Each chapter carried its narrative from the end of the Civil War up to 1873.

This chapter will review the Northern Pacific Railroad, another important enterprise of the Philadelphians in the same period. We will see how all of these projects, together with America’s nationalist economic/financial policy, challenged the world’s power dynamic.

And we will inquire into the imperial reaction: an international attack targeting the Northern Pacific – and the entire American agenda for progress.

It was in this assault, climaxing in 1873, that a transatlantic financier establishment gained the leverage to exert its will over the United States.

Six decades later, President Franklin Roosevelt would call these despots “economic royalists”:

In 1776 we sought freedom from the tyranny of a political autocracy—from the eighteenth century royalists who held special privileges from the crown . . . Since that struggle, however, man's inventive genius released new forces . . . The age of machinery, of railroads; of steam and electricity; the telegraph and the radio; mass production, mass distribution—all of these combined to bring forward a new civilization and with it a new problem for those who sought to remain free. For out of this modern civilization economic royalists carved new dynasties. New kingdoms were built upon concentration of control over material things. Through new uses of corporations, banks and securities . . . the whole structure of modern life was impressed into this royal service.

The Northern Transcontinental: Maintaining the Momentum

The railroad that would be at the center of that fateful 1870s struggle was the second of the transcontinental lines authorized in President Lincoln’s program.

With the encouragement of the Pennsylvania Railroad, Representative Thaddeus Stevens shaped legislation for a Northern Pacific Railroad and pushed it through Congress in 1864.[1] It was to connect the western end of Lake Superior with the Pacific Ocean at Seattle (Puget Sound).

New England investors initially formed a Northern Pacific company, but they sat on their hands. Even with substantial land grants pledged to support construction, the project went nowhere in the next few years, under the dismal Andrew Johnson presidency.

However, there would be a new administration in 1869. And the first transcontinental railroad would be finished then, freeing up resources.

Anticipating these favorable circumstances, the Philadelphians stepped in early with an action plan. To maintain the nation’s industrial momentum, the second transcontinental line must be started up immediately following the conclusion of the first.

The economics were solid. Building this northern route would employ multitudes of workers. Production of America’s new steel rails would accelerate. Cities, farms and industries would spring up from Lake Superior through the northern great plains to the Pacific northwest. A torrent of factory output would supply the settlers, many of whom would be immigrants.

In 1867, the Pennsylvania Railroad’s leaders began preparing the way for this next enormous national project. J. Edgar Thomson, Tom Scott, Samuel Felton and their associates organized and financed construction of the crucial rail line from St. Paul up to Duluth, at the western end of the Great Lakes: the Lake Superior and Mississippi Railroad.[2] It would link the eastern U.S. rail lines to the projected Northern Pacific Railroad out to Seattle.[3]

Construction started on this connector line in 1868, and Thomson interested Philadelphia banker Jay Cooke in financing it. This was the beginning of Cooke’s involvement with the Northern Pacific project.[4] His reputation as the Union’s heroic bond salesman, and his continued status as the Treasury Department’s prime financial agent, augured well for the success of the enterprise.

American Challenge -- Anglo-American Response

On the eve of the Grant presidency, the USA was poised to race forward as never before.

To understand the events which were to follow, one must see how the ongoing and projected American achievements appeared when viewed from abroad.

The United States was opening up the promise of a fundamental change in human existence. The victors over slavery were moving – peacefully -- against the global oppression that lay behind slavery. America’s bold industrial growth and audacious national plans challenged the old order.

The U.S. Declaration of Independence had asserted the right to assume an “equal station” with other powers. Now the nationalist heirs of Franklin and Hamilton were showing the world how Americans, and any people, could actually rise to that dignified equal status.

In the 1860s, the U.S. industrializers had begun reaching out to Russia, Germany, Japan and China, sharing the excitement and energy of their nation-building, their program for uplifting the population. Emulating the U.S. success in acquiring scientific prowess could give these other nations the strength to be free of financial or military dictation.

Here was the potential breakup of Britain’s monopoly over modern industry, and thus the end of its global dominance.

The issue went deeper still.

Soul-stirring events and increasing prosperity[5] had awakened ordinary Americans to a rush of optimism and ambition.

Northern workers, newly organized in trade unions, asserted their right to a seriously higher share in the benefits of civilization.

Black soldiers had shown their courage in battle. The 200,000 Black troops had provided the crucial margin of victory for the Union. Now former slaves were surging into organized political action, and, under increasing terror attack, were arming themselves for protection.

These inspired citizens were generally patriots, who saw their own ascent as fulfilling the country’s sacred mission.

National and popular confidence, spreading from America to all aspiring nations, was capable of sweeping away ancient assumptions of the right to rule because of caste, or race, or money manipulation.

The British empire reacted to this threat with a broad intervention into the United States, attacking the Lincoln-era nationalist agenda.

This attack employed upper-class Americans who admired Britain as the home of good manners, the protector of property rights, and the shield of the White race. They were typically members of the British free trade and social science groups. Styling themselves “reformers,” they assailed their own country as vulgar and politically corrupt, and warned of dangerously restive underclasses.

As we shall see, this public push for “reform” set the stage for a direct strike, from London, against the Philadelphia nationalists who were driving America’s productive advance.