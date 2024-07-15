Who We Are - Volume 2 - Chapter 12: America and the World - Part 2

The Careyite Labor Movement

Terence V. Powderly is well-known historically as the head of the first mass organization of working people, called the Knights of Labor.[1] Under Powderly's leadership,[2] it grew from a little Philadelphia-based secret society, to a nationwide movement of 800,000 members, black and white, women and men, immigrants and natives, employed and unemployed.

Powderly’s outlook coincided with Henry Carey’s advocacy of the “harmony of interests.”

The Knights guided workers in the study of political economy. They stressed the common interest of all producers with the progress of industry. They defended the rights of workers against those employers who attacked them.

Powderly avoided strikes if possible, emphasizing the human solidarity that would impede the bosses’ ability to use different working people against each other. The Knights’ appeal to a broad and diverse array of working people bucked the trend toward narrow trade unionism. Those who would create the industrial labor movement of the mid-2oth century may be seen as Terence Powderly’s grandchildren.

Powderly’s sophisticated leadership outwitted agent provocateurs, at home and abroad. He opposed labor violence and anarchism. And while condemning the dynamiters, he was the treasurer of the “skirmishing fund'' of the Clan na Gael that sent the guns to Ireland for the Carey organization.

Powderly sparked the nationwide rise of the Greenback-Labor Party, promoting the crusade of the Carey circle for government issue of ample paper currency for easy credit.[3] He won two terms (1878-1884) as mayor of Scranton, Pennsylvania on the Greenback-Labor ticket.

Irish immigrant coal miners in Pennsylvania’s anthracite fields provided a core support base for Powderly and the Knights. Anglophile (Canadian) and other reactionary elements in the Catholic church attempted to prohibit Catholics from membership in the Knights, and to have Powderly excommunicated. The pro-labor archbishop of Baltimore, James Gibbons, championed Powderly’s cause with the Vatican, inducing Pope Leo XIII to bring about the Church’s acceptance of the Knights of Labor.[4]

The British establishment was furious at this combination of Christianity, labor organizing and American nationalism. The London magazine Puck ran a cartoon attacking the Knights of Labor and Cardinal Gibbons, depicting ugly and ignorant workers stoning a poor strike-breaker.[5] Another Puck cartoon showed Pope Leo XIII as a lunatic supporting Irish revolution and worker uprisings.[6]

This horrified imperial reaction to Pope Leo and the Careyite labor movement helps us to a better appreciation and understanding of the Catholic Social Doctrine. The idea that society is obliged to care for the downtrodden stands in history as the specific challenge of the republic to the empire. It rejects the Malthusian lie that the murder of the poor is Nature’s decree. Thus, the sacred valuation of each human life goes beyond any particular religion. It is essential to the republican ideal of human rights and human dignity.

We will see in Who We Are, Volume 3, how the Catholic Social Doctrine – even as it conflicted with powerful Church elements – would work as a forerunner to Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal.

The Carey Circle Selects a U.S. President[7]

It was in their Penn Monthly, edited by Henry Carey’s disciple Robert Ellis Thompson,[8] that the Carey circle in May 1879, first proposed the Presidential candidacy of Congressman James A. Garfield. The magazine’s publisher, Wharton Barker, declared him to be a man of high principle and the best man for the White House. Barker wrote that Garfield had “atoned” for his past membership in the free-trade Cobden Club by now providing “staunch support” for a protective tariff.[9]

A Civil War general and former Greek teacher, Garfield had devised a unique proof of the Pythagorean Theorem while discussing geometry with other Congressmen in 1876.

In a December 1879 letter, Barker proposed to Garfield that he should run for President. Barker had recently come to public notice for his high-level dealings with the Russians; and he was seen as continuing the work of Henry C. Carey, who had died in October.

Barker and Garfield met in early January, 1880, and agreed that Barker would proceed in his efforts to secure the 1880 Republican nomination for Garfield.

Carey’s associates now put into play the political apparatus associated with the Industrial League they had created in 1868. Two hundred Philadelphia leaders signed a manifesto issued by a meeting of prominent Philadelphians at the home of Carey’s nephew, Henry Carey Lea. This started up the National Republican League, aiming to break Wall Street’s hold over their party and national politics.

In an article Barker wrote decades later,[10] he described the three main candidates in the field for the 1880 Republican presidential nomination:

Senator James G. Blaine -- an economic nationalist, but Barker thought he was too wedded to the Republican Party;

Secretary of the Treasury John Sherman (brother of Gen. William T. Sherman) -- Barker said he “served the creditor class”; and

former President Ulysses Grant -- Barker thought that cliques of speculators and monopolists were putting forward Grant’s candidacy for a third term in the White House. This faction, the “Stalwart” Republicans, was led by their Senator Roscoe Conkling of New York.

Barker calculated that none of these three could get enough delegates at the Republican Convention to take the nomination, and he surmised that the three camps’ mutual bitterness would make his “dark horse” candidate acceptable.

Barker crisscrossed the country, very quietly setting the springs of action.[11] He procured New England opposition to Blaine, on the rationale that he was unelectable. The Carey team secretly swung the Philadelphia Republican machine out of its lock for Grant.

The Careyite delegates to the 1880 Republican National Convention included Wharton Barker, Henry Carey Lea, Robert Ellis Thompson, at least two other members of their Penn Club, and the Pennsylvania Railroad’s counsel, Wayne MacVeagh, acting as Barker’s partner.[12] Some of Carey’s Irish nationalists attended as spectators and cheerleaders. Barker directed paid squads in the galleries and on the floor to applaud whenever Garfield arrived for a session.[13]

Barker’s nationwide contact network performed on schedule, and all of Barker’s calculations proved accurate. A deadlock held through 33 ballots.

Supremely confident, Barker left Chicago for Russia during the deadlock, to help plan the industrialization of southwestern Russia/Ukraine—coal, iron, steel, and railroads. In a July 6 letter to the Russian Foreign Ministry, he wrote of “the common work of Russia and America, namely the dismemberment of the British Empire.”[14]

On the 34th and 35th ballots, Wisconsin, and then Indiana, shifted their votes to Garfield as programmed, and a stampede on the 36th nominated him.

Blaine released his supporters to Garfield, turning the tide, and Garfield would make the nationalist Blaine his Secretary of State. Sherman ceded his support to Garfield after President Hayes, following Barker’s prompting, had urged Sherman to do so.

The Wall Street faction was mollified by making Conkling’s New York operative Chester Arthur on the Garfield ticket for Vice President.

Robert Ellis Thompson had included Clan na Gael chief William Carroll in the plan. After the nomination, Dr. Carroll brought into Wharton Barker’s banking office two visiting Irish revolutionary heroes: John O’Leary, the imprisoned and exiled Dublin newspaper editor through whom Carroll and Devoy regularly sent American funds to the Irish Republican Brotherhood; and John O’Connor, who had for many years dodged British arrest as the chief channel of IRB communications within the British Isles.

Dr. Carroll later explained what ensued:

... it was decided to issue an appeal to the Irish Nationalists of the United States, as American citizens, to vote against the English policy of Free Trade, through which Irish industries had been destroyed and which if not defeated would ruin those of America.... [The plan was put before] Chester A. Arthur, the candidate for Vice-President who promptly pronounced the appeal hopeless, [but with this] opinion Marshall Jewell, chairman of the Republican National Committee and Mr. Barker differed, and the appeal, written . . . by Prof. Thompson appeared in 15 places in one day in the New York Herald; was placarded over the . . . walls of New York and widely circulated elsewhere; all at Mr. Barker’s expense. The response was the election of Garfield and Arthur . . .[15]

As the Philadelphia leaders were then stirring millions of Irish in America to support their struggling brethren back home, they prevailed on them to depart from their traditional support for the pro-“free trade” Democrats and vote for the Republican Garfield.

The Irish were decisive in the November election. Garfield won the popular vote by only 9,000 out of the 9,000,000 national total. New York’s 35 electoral votes gave Garfield the victory, with his margin of 21,000 out of 1,100,000 ballots cast in that state.

The U.S. Government in American Hands

Unease grew in New York and London prior to Garfield’s inauguration. Could their Stalwarts, defeated for the Presidency, still control the U.S. Treasury?

Senator Conkling was demanding the post of Treasury Secretary for his ally, New York banker Levi P. Morton, partner of Britain’s Sir John Rose, Baronet.

The New York Times reported that President-elect Garfield had offered to make Morton Secretary of the Navy. But

Gen. Garfield’s declination to give him the Secretaryship of the Treasury was caused by the fact that Mr. Morton is ... the senior ... member of a leading banking-house in London and New-York, which house has been a party in all the great syndicates for the placing of government loans, and [he is] particularly associated with all the banks and bankers in this country and Europe.[16]

As a Congressman, Garfield had opposed syndicate financing in favor of bond sales to the people. Now he said he wanted no Wall Street man at Treasury.

James Garfield took office on Friday, March 4, 1881.

He appointed Robert Lincoln, son of the murdered President, as Secretary of War, and Wayne MacVeagh, Wharton Barker’s convention lieutenant, as Attorney General. James Blaine, outspoken opponent of the British Empire, became Secretary of State. Minnesota protectionist William Windom took over at Treasury. Anti-Ku Klux Klan Louisianan William H. Hunt became Secretary of the Navy, with a mandate to swiftly upgrade U.S. naval forces.

On March 10, a telegram informed Barker that the Czar had ordered the acceptance of his concessions to help industrialize southern Russia, now that a government so favorable to his viewpoint was in place in Washington. A creative younger generation was beginning to work toward Mendeleyev’s vision of a powerful Russia, taking its rightful place beside its American ally. The 31-year-old railroad developer Sergei Witte would soon emerge to lead Russia’s progress out of feudalism, as an open advocate for the economic nationalism proving its success in America and Germany.

On March 13, nine days after Garfield’s inauguration, Czar Alexander II was blown up by a member of the nihilist movement that was notoriously co-owned by the British Empire and the Russian black nobility.

A global anarchist congress would assemble that summer in London. Prince Kropotkin would brag to 700 anti-national terrorists about the continuing murder campaign against the Russian government.[17]

The frightened successor, Alexander III, moved his residence out of St. Petersburg.

But Garfield moved straight ahead.

Confronting Britain in South America ...

Wharton Barker had proposed a Western Hemisphere customs union to Garfield before his election, and to the new President and Secretary of State when he met with them in April 1881. Just as Friedrich List’s tariff union (the Zollverein) first brought together Germany’s disparate states, the U.S. should negotiate a common shield to protect the wages and rising industries of both North and South America, against British domination and cheap-labor looting. This must be coupled with respect for national sovereignty and a drive for peace.

The Garfield Administration adopted this outlook and went into action, intervening in a South American crisis that had been brewing for several years.

Peru had tremendous ambitions, encouraged by Lincoln and Carey: to create advanced machine industry, mining, steel mills and ports. Peru had nationalized its nitrate deposits, raw material for the world’s gunpowder. Peru’s nationalist economist Manuel Pardo planned a rail grid that would extend across the towering Andes mountains to Brazil and begin industrializing the continent.[18] As President, Pardo had hired California construction strategist Henry Meiggs and Polish republican engineer Ernest Malinowski; they built from the coast inland and up the Andes Mountains. When Meiggs died in 1877, his far-reaching but unfinished line was the world’s highest railroad.

The British demanded absolute control over South American finance and resources. They determined to exterminate Peru as a nation. Two successive nationalist Peruvian Presidents were assassinated, in 1872 and 1878.[19]

Britain set a trap for the region.

Nitrate deposits extended across the border into Bolivia and Chile. Chile was also pursuing some development ambitions—Meiggs had built railroads there as well. The British supplied Chile with arms and officers. The British trading company W.R. Grace, based in Lima, Santiago, and London, supplied Peru with arms and advised its government. The neighboring countries were manipulated into a land and minerals conflict.

Chile invaded Peru in 1879, with seven British Navy ships patrolling the coast. By mid-1880 Chilean forces occupied Lima, and Peruvian minerals were being sold off to pay British bondholders. Before Garfield and Blaine intervened, U.S. diplomats allowed Britain’s representatives to dictate American acceptance of this mayhem.[20]

Blaine resolved to deploy any aid necessary to protect Peruvian sovereignty and end the war. On May 18, 1881, Garfield nominated Stephen A. Hurlbut, Lincoln’s tough counterintelligence specialist, as ambassador to Peru. By that time, the global strategic conflict had become a brutal face-off inside the United States.

... and in New York

Two years earlier, William Carroll, John Devoy, labor leader Terence Powderly and their Irish republican “skirmishing fund” had spent $18,000 funding a new super-weapon aimed at the Royal Navy: Irish émigré inventor John Holland built the first modern submarine, a 19-ton 4-man boat powered by a 17-horsepower Brayton petroleum engine (as displayed at the 1876 Centennial Exhibition). It was designed to fire dynamite-laden torpedoes.

With Garfield in the White House, the vessel (nicknamed the “Fenian Ram”) was taken to Hoboken, N.J. and put into New York Harbor to be tested for combat duty. The first successful dive took place to spectators’ amazement in June 1881. The British Consul in New York protested to the Treasury representative, the Collector of the Port of New York, demanding government surveillance of the project. But the Administration viewed the submarine as a private experiment and left the Fenians free to pursue it.

Political dynamite was then exploding around Wall Street.

The Collector of the Port wielded great patronage, and enough financial power to take on Wall Street. New York’s Congressional representatives were usually given their own choice for the office. After being denied control over the Presidency or the Treasury Department, Stalwart boss Conkling insisted the Collector must be his man.

The President’s nomination of Blaine’s friend William Robertson for the post so shocked and dismayed the Stalwarts that both Conkling and his fellow New York Senator Thomas Platt resigned their seats on May 16. Two days later the Senate confirmed Robertson. It was thus Robertson who passed along the futile British protest against the Fenian Ram. Conkling was finished politically.

Garfield was now in high gear, exercising the power of the Presidency to the fullest. He became wildly popular across the country in this battle against the financier-power. He allied himself with southern Black people and with workers, farmers and U.S. manufacturers.

The crushing of Conkling “inspired” the assassin Charles Guiteau to take action – so Guiteau later testified. A virtual zombie, evidently susceptible of manipulation, Guiteau had been for years the victim and underling of a mind-control sex cult in Oneida, N.Y, run by the old Tory John Humphrey Noyes.[21] Guiteau began stalking and threatening Garfield. He shot the President on July 2, when Garfield was waiting at a Washington train station with Secretaries Blaine and Lincoln. As Garfield fell, Guiteau shouted, “I am a Stalwart and Arthur is now President!”[22]

The double attack, on the progressive Russian leader Alexander II in March, and the crusading American President Garfield in July, stunned the world.

Garfield held on for two months.

Ambassador Stephen Hurlbut departed the day Garfield was shot and arrived in Peru as Garfield clung to life. General Hurlbut clashed sharply with British diplomats and recognized the Presidency of Francisco García Calderón, who had been chosen by the underground Peruvian nationalist leadership.

When Garfield died in September 1881, Hurlbut asked Blaine for instructions and was told to press ahead. Blaine dispatched the USS Alaska, which landed a brother of President Calderón carrying money and instructions for Peruvian resistance fighters. Britain’s Chilean proxies arrested President Calderón and took him away to Santiago.

Chilean invaders destroyed the greater part of Peru’s productive facilities, and British bondholders seized control of the rail lines. The nation of Peru was thrown back to de facto colonial status.

On Nov. 29, 1881, Secretary of State Blaine called for a Pan-American peace conference of all republics in the Western Hemisphere.

A number of nations had accepted the invitation when President Chester Arthur fired Blaine two weeks later. The new Secretary of State, Frederick Frelinghuysen, canceled the proposed hemispheric peace conference so as not to invite “European jealousy and ill will.”

Frelinghuysen was intimate with the Rothschilds’ American representative August Belmont, and was the law partner of Belmont’s son Perry—a Congressman who held hearings on Blaine’s “corruption.” August Belmont later remarked,

“the country might have been plunged into a war with Peru if poor Garfield had not been assassinated.”[23]

The Dimming of the Universal Spirit

Abraham Lincoln’s leadership, and Henry Carey’s teaching, had raised the United States into a position to be uniquely beneficial to the human race.

They had expressed a deeply spiritual understanding of the potential of all men to cooperate, to advance, and to overcome the want of sympathy between nations and races which is at the root of imperialism and its wars.

Their achievements echoed down through the years. President Grant, though befuddled on financial questions, carried the essence of the Union cause into his fight for the rights of Black people, and his insistence on the sovereignty and lofty destiny of China and Japan.

But the Lincoln era became a distant memory. And even the best of American leaders lost something of that universality of vision with which Lincoln, like Franklin before him, had illuminated America’s path.

James G. Blaine is a case in point. Perhaps the chief of the protectionist politicians after the Civil War, he well understood the evil of British imperial objectives, and their being dressed up as academic economic doctrine.

So he fought for the rights of American working people, against “laissez faire” sophistry. He took the side of voting rights for freed slaves. And hearing old Henry Clay speak against the Mexican War had sparked him also to champion the Latin Americans’ right to rise, against European incursions or those of Confederate-modelled Americans.

But he lacked the insight into how a divinely gifted eternal soul connected each person to the whole community of Man, all of whom were made of one blood, as St. Paul preached, and how this human identity makes us capable of continual advancement.

Thus in the late 1870s, Blaine made himself a chief national spokesman for the exclusion of Chinese immigrants to the United States. Blaine’s departure from Lincoln’s thinking is shown in his attack on the 1868 China-U.S. treaty, negotiated by Lincoln’s man Anson Burlingame. The treaty mandated equal rights for Chinese in America and Americans in China.

In Senate debate over immigration law, Blaine claimed that every Chinese immigrant since the treaty had been somehow sent involuntary to the U.S.; that they were only cheap labor to be used against Americans.[24] He decried the “one-blood theory” as mere impractical sentiment. He rhetorically challenged his colleagues:

Is there any senator on this floor … who will say that under the operation of the Burlingame Treaty… he is willing that the Chinese should come in and occupy the three Pacific states to the exclusion of the whites?[25]

Anti-Chinese clamor grew to the point that Congress passed and President Chester Arthur signed the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, banning the immigration of Chinese laborers for 10 years.

This abrogation of the Burlingame Treaty hit hard against U.S. prestige and influence in Asia. It weakened the power of Minister John Bingham and his allies in Japan to promote peace.

Against this current in the U.S., American Protestant missionaries to East Asia continued to promote the ideal of equality of men and nations, and they strongly aided the Christian-minded Bingham’s development efforts.

These religious emissaries had two principal organizations: the Massachusetts-Puritan/Congregationalists working under the American Board of Commissioners for Foreign Missions (ABCFM);[26] and the Presbyterian missions with headquarters in Philadelphia.[27]

American missionaries to Hawaii and to Asia defied the late 19th-century trend in their own government and culture, to promote the revolutionary career of Sun Yat Sen, the eventual founder of the Chinese Republic. We will take up his story in the next volume, as we inquire into the continuation of the American System into the 20th century.

We have found that politician James Blaine abandoned the obligations of humane leadership as regards the Chinese. And yet, we must still take account of his unique statesmanship in U.S. efforts to promote the joint development and living standards of the Western hemisphere republics.

It was Blaine who initiated the inter-American economic projects that were taken up by his collaborator William McKinley, leading to the violent showdown with transatlantic powers at the end of the century.

Blaine, McKinley, and the Last Years of Lincoln’s America

Any serious discussion of U.S. affairs in the late 19th century must take into consideration the growing power of a circle of financiers, with J. P. Morgan at the center.

These American-based private bankers were affiliated with British financiers and imperial interests. As they gained broad influence over American money-centers, industries, academia and politics, London’s reach extended deeper into American life.[28]

Two outstanding political figures in this period – James G. Blaine and his ally William McKinley -- stood out against this overweening influence, especially in terms of certain vital questions of international relations.

President Benjamin Harrison re-appointed Blaine Secretary of State in 1889. Blaine promoted “reciprocity,” aiming at

the extension of trade with South America . . . [This meant not free trade but] the selective lowering of tariffs, on specific items which would mutually benefit both nations--bilateral agreements--and [it] would at the same time enable nations to continue to develop their own industrial potential. Congressman William McKinley, head of the Ways and Means Committee during the Harrison Administration, collaborated with Blaine to establish reciprocity as a principle included in the McKinley Tariff of 1891. Reciprocity agreements were enacted quickly, and the nation began to be organized behind this idea.[29]

Upon taking over the State Department, Blaine pulled together the Pan American Conference that had been shut down after Garfield’s murder. Representatives of the U.S. and Central and South American republics met in Washington to discuss a customs union and other measures to develop modern conditions, and to unite the Americas against British imperial designs.

On May 12, 1890, Blaine submitted to the President and Congress the plan agreed on by the Conference, for a “survey for a railway line to connect the great commercial cities of the American hemisphere.” Blaine reported that

the railways of Mexico have been extended southward, as well as northward, and toward the two oceans. The development of the Argentine system has been equally rapid. Lines of track now reach from Buenos Aires to the northern cities . . . and nearly to the Bolivian boundary. Chile has a profitable system of railroads from the mountains to the Pacific Ocean, and the completion of the tunnel that is now being pierced through the Cordilleras will bring Valparaiso within two days’ travel of Buenos Aires [Chile had temporarily shaken off British control and was working with Blaine.] In the other republics similar enterprise has been shown. Each has its local lines of railway, and to connect them all and furnish the people of the Southern Continent the means of convenient and comfortable intercourse with their neighbors north of the Isthmus [of Panama] is an undertaking worthy of encouragement and co-operation of this Government.[30]

An Intercontinental Railway Commission was formed to do the survey and plan the great project. The chairman was Alexander Cassatt,[31] a Pennsylvania Railroad director who had been part of Philadelphia’s nationalist economics leadership grouping around PRR president Tom Scott.

U.S. Army engineers and other military and civilian personnel, aided by Latin American experts and governmental authorities, mapped out 5,456 miles of new rail lines that were to connect with thousands of miles already in operation in North and South America.

Blaine died in 1892. The completed proposal—an eight-volume report with 123 illustrations and 311 maps and profiles—was presented to President William McKinley.

William McKinley (1843 - 1901), the son of an Ohio blast furnace manager, was a Union Army officer, a leading advocate for civil rights for African-Americans, and a lawyer who defended working men and unions.

He served in the House of Representatives from 1877 to 1891, a protégé of veteran Carey disciple William D. Kelley of Philadelphia.

Speaking on the tariff in 1882, McKinley discussed the social conditions won for the people by nationalists associated with Abraham Lincoln. He distinguished between a low tariff for purposes of collecting tax revenue only, and a higher tariff which deliberately blocks cheap-labor imports and protects native industries against wrecking by foreign powers.

McKinley asked, who originated the free trade, low tariff policy?

Who has demanded a tariff for revenue only . . . What portion of our citizens? What part of our population? not the agriculturalist; not the laborer; not the mechanic; not the manufacturer; [there is] not a petition before us, to my knowledge, asking for an adjustment of tariff rates to a revenue basis.

He answered his own question:

England wants it, demands it--not for our good, but for hers; for she is more anxious to maintain her old position of supremacy than she is to promote the interests and welfare of the people of this republic, and a great party in this country voices her interest . . . She would manufacture for us, and permit us to raise wheat and corn for her. We are satisfied to do the latter, but unwilling to concede to her the monopoly of the former.

The future President then explained why the British system was not appropriate to the United States:

Free trade may be suitable to Great Britain and its peculiar social and political structure, but it has no place in this republic, where classes are unknown, and where caste has long since been banished; where equality is a rule; where labor is dignified and honorable; where education and improvement are the individual striving of every citizen, no matter what may be the accident of his birth, or the poverty of his early surroundings. Here the mechanic of today is the manufacturer of a few years hence. Under such conditions, free trade can have no abiding place here.[32]

McKinley was elected President in 1896. He intended for the sovereignty and national interests of the United States and of its sister republics to advance together.

He received in 1898 the map (shown on page XXX) for the railway system to unite the hemisphere, drafted by U.S. Army engineers for the Intercontinental Railway Commission initiated by Blaine.

Paralleling the rail plan was a bold effort to build an interoceanic canal. The United States under McKinley was negotiating with the nation of Columbia, in whose northern territory was the Isthmus of Panama. The canal was to be built through there, in cooperation with the nations of Latin of America and for their mutual benefit.

In this period, the United States was engaged with another development partner in a great enterprise: Russia’s Trans-Siberian Railway.

The 5,700 mile line from Moscow to the Pacific Ocean – the world’s longest -- was begun in 1891. Its progenitor was Count Sergei Witte, the leading Russian proponent of American System methods.

In the late 1890s, American producers were pouring out supplies to build Russia’s vast rail complex.

A study of the Trans-Siberian in the context of Asian geopolitics reported that

much of the manufacture and engineering work was . . . carried out in the eastern United States and shipped across the continent to the Pacific coast and onward by ship to Hong and Vladivostok. American steel-rolling mills, machine-shops and forges for the manufacture of rails, locomotives and bridge components expanded and grew rich on the contracts that were negotiated with the Russian government for this mammoth enterprise. It has been estimated that 27,000 American workers were engaged on this part of the work alone . . . , while Westinghouse and the New York Air Brake companies were employing a further 5,000 men on Russian contracts. The Trans-Siberian Railway . . . was supporting no fewer than 128,000 American family members. [It] gave such an impetus to the US metallurgical engineering industry that it became a formidable competitor in the market for railway construction to come in Asia, Africa, South America and Australia.[33]

Despite many profound problems of the era, the United States under McKinley was experiencing a general prosperity and a continued wonderful inventiveness. America was still at the center of world progress, and it was the friend of every nation aspiring to rise as the USA had done.

But soon after McKinley entered on his presidency, a hostile faction began preparing initiatives that would crescendo into what amounted to a coup d’etat.

Against McKinley’s wishes, the USA was hustled into a war with Spain, in which the anti-McKinley faction formed up for an attack on America’s traditional philosophy.

Theodore Roosevelt was a part of this enemy faction. His sponsors pushed him onto the electoral ticket for Vice President when McKinley ran for a second presidential term. On September 14, 1901, McKinley was shot to death, and Theodore Roosevelt became President.

The strategic posture of the American republic was radically changed, resulting in many of the nightmarish developments of the 20th century. The USA was set on a course for an alliance with imperial Britain, and a catastrophic world war.

The concluding Third Volume of this series will inquire into the intrigue and mayhem leading up to the McKinley murder. It will show how Theodore Roosevelt’s kinsman, Franklin D Roosevelt, would eventually reverse this disastrous course and reconstruct American leadership for a better civilization.

