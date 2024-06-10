Special Note to Substack Readers from Anton Chaitkin:

Who We Are - Volume 2 - Chapter 10: Palmer’s Strategy for the American West - Part 2

By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

PART 2 OF CHAPTER 10

The Rail War Against Boston

With construction of the D&RG well underway within Colorado in 1872, Palmer began negotiating with the Mexican government for a concession to build the planned lines south of the U.S. border. Mexico was in a disordered state following the insurrection of General Porfirio Diaz and the 1872 death of President Benito Juarez, Lincoln’s wartime ally. Palmer made several trips to Mexico City; the complicated negotiations dragged on for years. Palmer’s endeavor came to be represented by Matias Romero,[1] who had been Juarez’ ambassador in the U.S.

The Panic of 1873 and the subsequent depression had dried up capital sources, eroded the D&RG’s finances, and slowed the pace of its planned expansion. Despite the excellent business prospects from Colorado’s growth and the awakening of Mexico, Palmer scrambled for investors on the east coast and in Europe.

The D&RG’s weakness opened the way for a full-scale attack by those opposed to the strategic outlook of Palmer and the Philadelphia nationalists.

Boston interests, wealthy transatlantic financiers, had come to control the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad (hereafter “Santa Fe”). In 1875, the Santa Fe line pushed westward through Kansas, with a design to plunge into Colorado and strangle the D&RG.

For many months, the cash-strapped DR&G parried feints and scouting forays by the richer, larger railroad.[2]

Full-scale war began in 1878. The armed standoffs between the two companies are legendary in the Mountain West. Two vital mountain passes were contested: Raton Pass in northern New Mexico, the only passageway south out of the Colorado Rockies to El Paso, which Palmer relinquished; and Royal Gorge, a spectacular narrow canyon offering access into rich Colorado mining areas, which Palmer eventually retained.

During 1879 there was violent conflict over physical possession of the entire D&RG route, even though the issue was in the courts. A Western historian with full access to the D&RG papers gave a lively account:

The Rio Grande was on a war footing, with all the secrecy and security measures employed by a military organization. An inventory of June 6, written on the president’s [i.e. Palmer’s] own stationary, showed that there were 207 pistols and 279 `guns’ [rifles] located along the line at strategic points. The General was ready for action.[3]

On June 8, 1879, a lieutenant reported to Palmer on his men seizing a communications hub:

The Silver Cliff contingent duly arrived at Spikebuck [gulch] as also the rifles sent for them . . . The [telegraph] operator has been dealt with as you directed by wire. He succeeded in destroying the dispatches & then cut the wire but was unable to communicate that he had been relieved. He is being watched by [our] two guards . . . A splendid body of 16 mounted men came in tonight . . . The enemy watch our every movement . . .”[4]

On the night of June 11,

the D&RG struck its blow. The Santa Fe held the lines, stations., Telegraph offices, and round houses., and while in many cases the staff were friendly to the Palmer cause, and would welcome him, and others, they were hostile, armed, and prepared to resist.[5]

A judge’s writ was given to town sheriffs to enlist their assistance to Palmer’s forces. Some stations resisted but surrendered, to Palmer’s men or to sheriffs. The greatest contest came in the town of Pueblo, where

The Santa Fe had brought in the notorious Bat Masterson, town marshal of Dodge City, Kansas, to hold the roundhouse with a gang of roughs, and not until the arrival of . . . 200 men from El Moro did he submit. At the same time, the sheriff of Pueblo with a posse forced the door of the train dispatcher’s office after an exchange of shots. The train from Colorado Springs arrived, bringing reinforcements. Cañon City had surrendered, and by morning the railway and telegraph lines were in the hands of the D&RG.[6]

The stakes were enormous. Palmer’s opponents strove to keep him from connecting the USA with Mexico in friendship, and to substitute themselves and their imperial allies as power brokers and predator-investors within Mexico.

The set of Boston financiers whim Henry Carey had identified as the nation’s enemies were behind this attack on Palmer’s enterprise.

A Palmer-allied newspaper named some names, in describing the Santa Fe’s corrupt tactics. The paper reprinted a letter sent to Palmer from Boston, demanding that he convoke a D&RG stockholders’ meeting at which the Bostonians could grab control of the company. The first signer was Thomas Jefferson (“T.J.”) Coolidge, the prime representative of the international money men behind the Sante Fe; another signer was the Lee Higginson private bank, a heavy Santa Fe investor.[7]

This T.J. Coolidge stood near the top of the Boston Brahmin hierarchy. T.J.’s father, opium trafficker Joseph Coolidge, had made a great part of their immense family fortune by smuggling for the British firm Jardine Matheson just before the 1st Opium War.[8] T. J.’s mother was a granddaughter of Thomas Jefferson.[9]

In Palmer’s opponent, Thomas Jefferson Coolidge, we see embodied the newly emerging U.S. ruling caste, race-proud descendants of the self-designated “First Families” of Massachusetts and Virginia. Their sense of entitlement was far from Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence, or the spunk of Boston’s Sons of Liberty. They saw the world’s people as unruly children needing to be put in the harness of their betters.[10]

Within the Santa Fe Railroad, Thomas Jefferson Coolidge stayed mostly behind the scenes as a principal investor, until the showdown with Palmer. He then came forward in 1878 as a trustee in legal proceedings between the two companies, and by 1880, he suddenly appeared as president of the Santa Fe[11] – seemingly in order to be invested with all powers necessary to negotiate and make decisions for the Sante Fe, on behalf of the Boston owners.

Palmer capitulated to a superior force. He signed a compromise agreement with the Santa Fe in March 1880, known as the “Treaty of Boston.” It prohibited the D&RG from building any further south than about 60 miles below the Colorado border, thus effectively barring Palmer from connecting the U.S. Mountain West with the Mexican Republic.

The D&RG was allowed to complete lines into the mining country south and west of Denver (he had to give the Santa Fe a percentage of the proceeds). Palmer went on to push rails further west, into Utah, linking with routes to the Pacific Coast. Thus empowering the interior, Palmer, more than any other single individual, was responsible for building up the productive power and commerce of the state of Colorado.

But Palmer did not give up on Mexico. In September, 1880, he reached agreement with the Mexican government to build an international railroad from Mexico City up to the U.S. border at Laredo, Texas; and another railroad from Mexico City to the Pacific coast at the port of Manzanillo.[12]

Palmer built the first bridge across the Rio Grande, connecting Mexico and the USA. The structure was completed in November 1881, and the first locomotive crossed from Laredo, Texas, to Nuevo Laredo, in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, on November 21, 1881.

In the following years, Palmer was able to complete about two thirds of his planned rail route from Laredo to Mexico City; and the line towards the Pacific coast was only just begun, when Palmer’s finances broke down. Other interests took over completion, and ownership, of his Mexican railroads. But it was Palmer’s vision, negotiations, surveying, and organization that created the backbone of Mexico’s railroad system, insofar as one was built.

Coolidge’s Santa Fe Railroad, meanwhile, gained possession of Palmer’s original concession for the Mexican line south of El Paso, creating for this purpose a company called the Mexican Central Railroad. Palmer’s Boston enemies then built the line from New Mexico through to Mexico City, which Palmer had planned.

Under the Porfirio Diaz presidency from 1884 to 1911, Anglo-American financial interests of an imperial inclination came to control Mexican railroads. These lines were used to facilitate the export of cheap-labor products from mines and tropical plantations – not the buildup of advanced Mexican industries foreseen in Palmer’s program for the North American sister republics.

The imperial economic relationship reflected the same financial interests’ growing power over the U.S. political system. We shall see, in the final chapter of this volume, some defiant initiatives for the common progress of the hemisphere, originated by the late 19th century U.S. leaders James Blaine, James Garfield and William McKinley. Their American System efforts would dimly reflect the accomplishments of the Lincoln era. Their opponents’ strength would be exhibited in the assassinations of Presidents Garfield and McKinley.

The Philadelphia nationalists’ violence-wielding enemies went on to leave black marks in the pages of 20th century history.

Thomas Jefferson Coolidge, and his son T.J.C., Jr., were the principal founders of the United Fruit Company. Interlocked with Wall Street and organized crime, United Fruit would loot and brutalize Central America, preventing the “banana republics” from sharing in modern human advancement. The tragic long-wave result is the mass flight of refugees from poverty and chaos, now swamping the southern U.S. border.

William J. Palmer founded a coal and steel complex in South Pueblo, Colorado, a bonanza for jobs and for potentially higher western living standards. John D. Rockefeller got control of the enterprise after the turn of the century. Criminally abusive working conditions in the Rockefellers’ Colorado Fuel and Iron Company led to wars with organized labor, culminating in the 1914 Ludlow Massacre, in which striking miners, their wives and children were machine-gunned to death.

Consideration of the Crimes Against the Native Americans: A Preface

The present work attempts to open a new path in the investigation of history. At its heart is a moral ideal, which will never be perfectly formed in the author’s mind, but is worth striving for.

One expression of this quest comes up in pondering the wrongs done to the Native Americans.

We ought to give new life and support to the beauty and urgent necessity of human progress in science, culture and living standards. We humans have a unique gift: the genius to delve into nature and see exciting powers and harmonies that we can use to help solve human problems and to dignify and uplift our family of man. Really glorious art, music, and poetry, with humor, irony, and tears, elevates our ability to do all of these things.

But this human family is many peoples and nations. Our highest law should be love and respect for our family members, for their right to sovereignty as nations, peoples, and also as individuals. All branches of the human family, from ancient times, have originated wondrous inventions which have used nature and altered nature for our benefit.[13] But however they live, whoever they are, they are part of our family, of one blood with us.

These principles go together in national sovereignty, and in cooperation of nations, both of which are now essential for advancement and for merely saving ourselves from annihilation.

These principles are hard to harmonize! Persevering through that difficulty is called “thinking.”

America’s industrialization (defying the feudalists) and our resultant immense national power advanced such vital human tools as precision engineering, electricity, and the space program. They allowed Man to tackle ongoing, giant problems of infrastructure, health, etc.

But our USA committed continual outrageous wrongs against Native peoples, breaking every treaty and lying all the time.

Both of these are historical facts: America’s unique value to the world, and the wrongs our country has done.

We can begin to deal with this contradiction 1) by forthrightly acknowledging our historical sins; 2) by admiring our Revolutionary heritage – by bringing to light and celebrating the particular progressive patriotic faction that continued to fight for progress, against the imperialists; and 3) by stopping today’s American (“Western”) crimes, the wars, sanctions, surveillance, plundering of poor people at home and abroad, and the serial lying about all this.

Helen Jackson Calls Her Country to Account

William J. Palmer built up Colorado’s population and productive economy according to principles of progress and human dignity, as he understood that task.

After fighting for the Union and the end of slavery with unique zeal and effectiveness, Palmer followed through on the race question out west:

By 1878, word had spread far and wide that William Jackson Palmer, a former Union Army general and the founder of Colorado Springs, had decreed that all children—black and white—would attend school together. African American families worked their way west to the community at the foot of Pikes Peak to seek the fortune that they had been denied, the fortune that would ensure their children a chance for success— a good education.[14]

But he saw Native American tribes as savage opponents of his development program. They would be qualified to build his rail lines, if they had “the constant opportunity for labor, at fair wages” –- but only “with the deprivation of their hunting grounds,” in which case they would “cease roving and stealing and take to steady work.”[15]

Here was blatant ignorance, or disregard, of terrible wrongs.

Yet the very strongest voice against these wrongs would emerge from within the Colorado community that Palmer himself established.

In the winter of 1873-74, a talented writer came west to Colorado Springs to rest in the dry mountain air that might strengthen her weak lungs.

Helen Fiske Hunt was a woman of terrific mental independence; but she was not yet an activist. Her poems and travel writings accorded with the tastes of the refined northeastern literary set in which she moved.[16]

She was born in 1830 in Amherst, Massachusetts, to intensely religious parents. Her father, Nathan W. Fiske, a professor of intellectual and moral philosophy at Amherst College, studied classical antiquity through a Puritan lens; he promoted Socrates and Plato as wise precursors of Jesus, seeing beyond the senses to eternity.[17] He and his college friends were in the Whig circles of the original New England missionary movement, who were outraged and moved to protest at the robbery of the Cherokees’ ancestral lands.[18]

Though Helen’s parents both died in her teen years, they had provided for her to be well educated. Enduring continual family tragedy – an accident killed her first husband[19], and their two sons died in childhood – she emerged as a successful poet and novelist on unprovocative themes.

Colorado Springs was a new town when she arrived for her rest cure. There she encountered William Sharpless Jackson, treasurer and secretary of the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad and Palmer’s coadjutor across the range of his enterprises. Jackson became Helen’s supportive friend, who valued her character and talent.

They were married in 1875 as lovers and peers. William Jackson as a Quaker youth had risked his life in the abolitionist Underground Railroad. He now evidently encouraged Helen to put the injustice against society’s underclasses into her creative thoughts.[20]

On a trip back east in 1879, in a moral crisis of self-conception, Helen Jackson attended a public lecture in Boston on the defense of the Ponca Indians against atrocities of the U.S. government and military.[21]

Ponca chief Standing Bear told of his tribe’s forced removal from their Nebraska ancestral lands to barren land in Indian Territory (Oklahoma); their attempt to escape from starvation, walking back toward Nebraska; their arrest on the way; and their slaughter by U.S. troops when they broke out of imprisonment.

Earlier in 1879, a federal judge in Nebraska had made a landmark ruling, that an American Indian was a “person” within the meaning of the U.S. Constitution, freeing the chief and his surviving followers from captivity. Moved immediately into activism, Helen Jackson devoted the remainder of her life to righting the persecution of Native Americans.

She plunged into archival work back east, racing to publish the hitherto obscure and utterly horrifying record of U.S. government perfidy towards those whom the nation had forced to depend on the White man’s mercy.

Her husband, sharing his partner Palmer’s dependence on the goodwill of their customers and politicians, momentarily “flinched,” warning her not to challenge Colorado settlers’ murderous fear/hatred of the Indians.[22] But he soon recovered his Christian moorings and encouraged her to change the country’s mind.[23]

Helen Jackson’s A Century of Dishonor was published in 1881.

It was ever after the unique chronicle of the republic’s betrayal of its own solemn commitments to North America’s original inhabitants.

She distributed the book to the whole United States Congress, while struggling to elicit public sympathy or even literary notice. Her unanswerable facts gradually helped bring some measure of increased national recognition that grave injustice had been done, even though the U.S. would not address the most flagrant abuse, the deprivation of vital resources due to those from whom everything was taken.

A comprehensive account of all Native peoples and all wrongdoing being impossible for an individual citizen, she selected and presented the cases of seven tribes,[24] several massacres, and other material conveying to her countrymen what she thought they were capable of understanding about the outraged human dignity of the native Americans.[25]

At the outset, while conceding to the claim of “sovereignty” by the European conquerors (English, French, Spanish and Portuguese), she demonstrates that these foreign empires and the later U.S.A. nevertheless themselves all recognized the Native peoples’ “right of occupancy” – a right which could only be disposed of by honest purchase or by flagrant new conquest.

She quotes from a communication of the new nation to an agent negotiating with Indians for peace within the borders that have been established by treaty:

“You may stipulate that any white persons going over the said boundaries without a license from the proper officers of the United States may be treated in such manner as the Indians may see fit.”[26]

She shows that this U.S. recognition of Indian occupancy rights was reiterated in the 1795 Treaty of Greenville,[27] and repeatedly thereafter, except that in between the hundreds of such treaties westward-bound settlers and their government serially disregarded what had previously been agreed to.

A Century of Dishonor is in no sense hostile to the ideals and purposes of the USA. In Helen Jackson’s narrative, we see the British inducing their Indian allies to commit atrocities during the American War of Independence. We observe many Native people seeking to avail themselves of the technological advances of the European-Americans, and being driven to war against the settlers only in desperation, after being moved out of their lands to newly-promised territories, and then being driven away again.

While working on A Century, Helen Jackson engaged in a heated public controversy with Colorado opinion leaders over their campaign to exile the Utes from the homeland their people had occupied for hundreds of years.[28] She wrote of a congressman whose dishonest polemic – we are just as entitled to steal land as others have been before us -- crossed over into self-satire:

In a recent debate in the House, [James] Belford, Representative from Colorado, spoke with great fervor in favor of the bill providing for the removal of the Utes from that State . . . [Some members from the Midwest opposed the bill. Belford] turned upon the Representatives of Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, and other Western States, and . . . declared that every one of these states had been stolen from the Indians, and it ill befitted those Representatives to preach morality and plead for the observance of treaties with the Indians. He [then] . . . defied the Representatives of a state which had driven the Cherokees from its borders, to protest against the spoilation of the Utes . . .[29]

The greatest tribute to Helen Jackson’s courageous work may have been the fact that Theodore Roosevelt singled her out for a contemptuous scolding, in his own history of Western settlement.

He was then a rising star of the Anglophile London-Boston-New York reform faction, in their war against the remaining forces of the Philadelphia economic nationalists.[30] Having bought a South Dakota cattle ranch, TR wished to be seen as the rugged frontiersman, not the effete blueblood.

Without even attempting to contradict any particular fact or assertion by Helen Jackson, TR condemned A Century of Dishonor for its alleged

hysterical indifference to facts. As a history it would be beneath criticism were it not that the high character of the author and her excellent literary work in other directions have given it a fictitious value and made it much quoted by the large class of amiable but maudlin fanatics concerning whom it may be said that the excellence of their intentions but indifferently atones for the invariable folly and ill effect of their actions . . . .[31]

The financial-political faction sponsoring Theodore Roosevelt came to dominate American affairs in the late 19th century. The “reforms” they initiated did not terminate but accelerated the abuse of the Native peoples. Preaching “conservation of natural resources,” they opposed Palmer’s strategy for settlement by industrial workers and family farmers. The great extent of the West they delivered into the hands of the speculators, cattle barons, timber lords and international mining interests -- the very “money-kings” and “land-kings” (allied to the “crowned-kings”), against whom Lincoln had warned.

Helen Jackson’s searing expose came to be accepted as a unique record of official and popular wrongdoing. She is now held in high esteem – in retrospect. But her work has faded into the mists of long ago. And the United States has never faced up to and acted upon the remedy that was clearly called for in her time: to provide serious material resources to those who have been displaced and robbed.

In the 1970s, as the USA began descending into post-industrial sickness, Native American tribes won a measure of sovereignty, with the right to operate gambling casinos. But those on the reservations were denied the public services and the capital assets in industry, mining, and agriculture that were provided to the majority population. The tribes typically live amidst some of the worst poverty and poorest health conditions within the USA.

The present generation of Americans is sadly ill-equipped to consider this problem in its historical context. From ancient times, native peoples of the Americas innovated in agriculture, irrigation, and the construction of dwellings. The United States introduced new tools and capabilities to North America. Today’s youngsters are trained to disparage advanced machine-equipped society as the evil imposition of the White race upon indigenous people. It is unlikely that many Native Americans would agree that they should live without electricity, medical care, decent housing, and high-wage jobs.

A wiser approach might start with President Franklin Roosevelt’s Four Freedoms as an ideal to strive for: that all humanity needs and deserves Freedom from Want, a modern standard of living; Freedom from Fear, protection from oppression and violence; Freedom of Religion, respect for the choice of Native People to preserve their traditional teachings; and Freedom of Speech, which requires reading, writing, and in-depth knowledge of the world to have effective power.

Thus, we must condemn the historic crimes of dispossession and murder, while we celebrate the inventions and achievements of the USA, which equip us to provide the material means to the better life we promised the American Indians.

How Palmer Elevated Edison

We have now provided the entire context necessary to appreciate a particular technology project which William Palmer started up in tandem with his Colorado enterprises. Nothing he promoted would come close to its awesome consequences for the world.

In 1870, one month after incorporating the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad, William J. Palmer and his associates organized the Automatic Telegraph Company in New York.

A cheap, effective communication system was vital for their projected rail line. They aimed to outflank the monopoly held by Wall Street’s Western Union by developing superior technology, which could 1) send multiple messages simultaneously on one wire, and 2) print out a received message automatically with a lightning-fast typing machine.

Palmer sent young Edward H. Johnson, his secretary and telegraph expert, back east to start up the new firm, with financial backing arranged by Josiah Reiff, Palmer’s loyal regimental adjutant and sponsor of his western rail ventures. Their principal partner was George Harrington, the former Treasury Assistant Secretary who had stood with the Philadelphia nationalists against the Gallatin faction’s attempted swindles (see above, Chapter 5).

To devise the needed technology upgrades, Palmer’s men hired the young Thomas Edison, who was already building a unique reputation as a wizard, concocting gadgets for Wall Street interests. Beginning with his contract work for the Automatic company, Palmer and his partners were able to set Edison up as an independent inventor.

As will be seen in our next chapter, Palmer’s assistant, Johnson, would become Edison’s business manager. Josiah Reiff was to “grub-stake” Edison’s self-employment. And an icon of the Philadelphia technology complex, University of Pennsylvania chemistry and physics professor George W. Barker, would be Edison’s publicity director and science mentor, to midwife the gift of public electricity for mankind.

