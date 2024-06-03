Special Note to Substack Readers from Anton Chaitkin:

I am departing from my usual practice, by providing this draft of Chapter 10 from my forthcoming book for all subscribers, free and paid. I have made this decision based on two considerations:

The topic – the development of the American West, including the question of the Native Americans – is of universal interest; and

The story I have to tell has never been put before the public.

This chapter will be divided into two parts, to be posted Monday June 3 and Monday June 10, 2024.

Who We Are - Volume 2 - Chapter 10: Palmer’s Strategy for the American West - Part 1

This chapter focuses on William J. Palmer, who gained fame as a builder of the Mountain West. Special attention should be devoted to Palmer, even though his broadest projects -- for US-Mexico joint development, and for Western agriculture and industry in the common interest -- were both finally overwhelmed by the imperial faction’s power. Yet what he fought remains to be done, must be done -- if we are to have a tolerable future.

Palmer was a uniquely forceful, humane and creative member of the Philadelphia partnership that originated much of the technological change of the late 19th century, which made modern life possible. And, in this chapter’s final section, we will introduce a little-known project which Palmer initiated back east, which led in ways that he could not have foreseen to the availability of electric power to mankind, with breathtaking progressive changes to planetary society.

+++++

Pioneer developer William Palmer built up Colorado’s population and productive economy according to principles of progress and human dignity which had guided him throughout life.

After the Civil War, Palmer organized advanced manufacturing, and promoted settlement of the Mountain West by millions of family farmers, industrial workers and miners. Modern, well-planned towns and cities would provide education and decent living standards for skilled, independent citizens.

The political faction of transatlantic financiers opposed this development design. They projected a sharply divergent agenda, wherein speculators, cattle barons, timber lords, and international mining interests would control colossal tracts of land. Their employees, well-armed and oft-inebriated, would strip and sell off the region’s natural resources.

The contest to determine the character of the American West was part of the global clash between two modes of life for humanity. Palmer went west representing Philadelphia industrial interests associated with the philosopher of progress, Henry C. Carey, who -- we reiterate --- had summed up this larger conflict as such:

Two systems are before the world… One looks to pauperism, ignorance, depopulation, and barbarism; the other to increasing wealth, comfort, intelligence, combination of action, and civilization. One looks towards universal war; the other towards universal peace. One is the English system; the other we may be proud to call the American system, for it is the only one ever devised the tendency of which was that of elevating while equalizing the condition of man throughout the world.[1]

As we introduce the story of Palmer in the West, it is helpful to recall the two contesting viewpoints conveyed in this volume’s earlier chapters, with those words of Carey in mind.

The large slaveowners, having ruined the soil with slave agriculture, sought to build an empire on untilled soil in the West, and by seizing land from Spanish-speaking peoples.

Against this barbarism, Henry Carey and Abraham Lincoln advocated scientific family farming, to improve rather than rob nature, and urged the necessity of locating full industrial facilities near to the farmers. This purposeful elevation of human productive power was the way civilization could overcome slavery.

Whose Resources Are They? Whose Territory?

Immediately after President Grant took office in 1869, his administration instructed the Geologist of the United States, Ferdinand V. Hayden, to assess the potential of the Colorado and New Mexico Territories for settlement and economic development.

The resultant Hayden survey investigated the region. They reached conclusions in line with the progressive national policy outlook of the Philadelphia community of scientists and industrialists to which Hayden then belonged, as a University of Pennsylvania geology professor.[2]

Hayden reported on the components for iron and steel production:

The coal formation along the base of the mountains. . . [is] associated [with] valuable deposits of brown iron ore . . .[3]

Hayden’s assistant, geologist Persifor Frazer, Jr., concluded:

That the valuable ores abound almost everywhere in the granite and gneiss of the Rocky Mountains, and the economic question is not to find the material, but the capital and labor with which to work. That the country [investigated] is replete with those minerals [for fertilizer] which by their decomposition . . . most enrich the soil . . . That the climate is healthful and delightful, [and] the country well supplied with water, which breaks from its rocky reservoir . . . at distances of from 10 to 15 miles, all along the base of the mountains; the communication with the East and West is becoming daily more easy, and the savages of the plains and those whose headquarters used to be the gambling hells [sic] and drinking saloons are well nigh banished from this favored domain. That the land is being tilled and prepared to support the large population which must soon settle here, and everything smiles on that man who brings to the country intelligence and a pair of willing hands.

The Hayden report speaks of two types of “savages”: those of the plains, meaning native tribesmen, and lowlife roughneck emigrants from the east. Both types, the report boasts, are being banished from the area awaiting settlement.

Here, even the seemingly more humane thought-leaders are exhibiting that pervasive American moral blindness concerning the Indians, whose abodes and means of existence were being destroyed to make way for settlers.

The Hayden report goes on to differentiate between mere money-getters who destroy potential, and those who will help build a harmonious new community. But in this progress-minded program, the Indians, having appeared for an instant, have disappeared from view:

What stands in the way of the country's progress are the greedy speculators who wish to use Colorado and New Mexico as mills for turning money into their pockets, regardless of the interests of the growing community. The system of grants . . . which gives to one man or one company a tract of country much larger than any one individual or small corporate body can possibly properly improve, cannot fail to exercise a baneful influence on the prosperity of such a country, by keeping back the tide of hearty and industrious settlers who would otherwise preempt and settle up the land. And . . . certain mines have been . . . hacked to pieces to produce ore . . . [The] owners [want only] the most rapid method of [making] their fortunes . . . In this way, valuable mines have been ruined. . . . [The] remedy will present itself, when Colorado and New Mexico shall be filled with citizens determined to own and occupy them, and shall have slipped entirely from the grasp of those who wish merely to hire and use them. . . .[4]

Some readers may have difficulty digesting such a report, in view of the now common condemnation of the USA for crimes against pre-existing native peoples. Indeed, a radical critique has been directed against industrial advancement, modern civilization, and even any kind of settled life, as necessarily destroying nature and killing people who block the way forward.

We will see below, in the present chapter, how a clear voice arose from within the American West itself, sharply rebuking the actual national crimes against Native Americans. To fully understand this voice, we must first inquire into the life and work of William J. Palmer, who advanced the civilization that bred this resonant protest.

The reader may then judge the merit of our contention: that only one who cherishes the highest human cultural and spiritual attainments, is able to illuminate our tragic failure to live up to that identity.

Preparation for Leadership

William J. Palmer was born in 1836 on a farm in Delaware. When he was five, his Quaker family moved to Philadelphia. There he grew to thoughtful, confident manhood.

His conscience was formed within his parents’ religious community. The Quaker faction known as Hicksite were anti-slavery activists whose worship meeting was a quiet contemplation of our Divine obligations.

Palmer received an elite education (1849-53) at Philadelphia’s Central High, America’s first great public secondary school. From its beginning in the late 1830s under founding principal Alexander Dallas Bache, the school interacted with the American Philosophical Society and other components of Philadelphia’s unique republican intellectual community.

Central High’s world-famous astronomical observatory was used in 1847 for the first successful experiments to determine longitude with an electric telegraph. Students in Palmer’s day learned surveying and navigation in conjunction with the systematic mapping of the stars by Central High’s astronomy teacher, Ezra Otis Kendall.[5]

At age 17, Palmer joined an engineering group “tramping over hills and across valleys,” surveying for the location of the Hempfield Railroad southwest of Pittsburgh.[6] This brought him under the direction of that railroad’s construction chief Charles Ellet, Jr.,[7] who was perhaps the nation’s most distinguished civil engineer.

This employment put Palmer into a connection with the Pennsylvania Railroad, which had an interest in the Hempfield Railroad as a potential route through Wheeling to the Midwest.[8]

After two years, Charles Ellet saw Palmer’s potential and advised him to go to Europe to inquire into advances in engineering.[9] Palmer’s uncle, an executive of a coal company affiliated with the PRR, paid his passage,[10] and he took off for a nine-month tour of England and France to study coal, coking ovens, all kinds of mining, railways, roads and bridges, costs, and labor conditions.

Palmer brought with him letters of introduction from three luminaries of the Philadelphia Quaker community -- Ellet, PRR president J. Edgar Thomson, and Lucretia Mott, the celebrated abolitionist and women’s rights crusader.[11]

The 19-year-old’s letters back home show a growing excitement about the possibilities of utilizing new technologies for the rail, iron and, especially, coal industries in the United States.

He was also disgusted with British labor practices. He toured Cornish tin mines, ankle deep in scalding water:

[Every] step seems to be a measure of your life. There is a little hollow in the rock . . . where [a] little boy [miner] laid down and died.... The miner . . . can never work in any other mine, or at the surface again -- he is tied down to 1,500 feet. 35 is an average of their life [span]. Their wages average 62 1/8 cents a day.[12]

Palmer wrote to his parents:

I shall return to your shores a ten-fold better American (as such) than I left it, and with fuller confidence in the principle of human equality and Republicanism generally than, I think, I should ever have felt had I never visited aristocratic England.[13]

The Pennsylvania Railroad’s president, J. Edgar Thomson, was also in England surveying the latest technology. Palmer declared to Thomson that coal could replace wood as the railroad's fuel source. The PRR was headed into an ecological dead-end, burning 60,000 cords of wood per year and rapidly stripping the right-of-way of all trees. Palmer promised that he would devise a box to take most of the smoke out of coal combustion.

When back home, as an executive of the Westmoreland Coal company, Palmer intensively studied the use of coal by American and English railroads.

Thomson hired Palmer into the PRR as his private secretary in 1857. Over the next four years, Palmer conducted experiments showing that coal could cut railroad fuel costs by about half, that existing locomotives could readily convert from wood-burning, and that smoke could be consumed in coal combustion, for passengers’ sake and for energy efficiency.

Palmer’s initiative spearheaded the company’s successful changeover from wood-burning to coal during the early 1860s;[14] and the PRR was in the forefront of Americans railroads’ conversion to coal.

As Thomson’s aide through years of the Pennsylvania’s route expansion, Palmer also became actively involved with then-vice president Tom Scott. He learned railroading and industrial strategy from the masters, and was becoming their junior partner.

Igniting the Inner Light

Palmer loved peace as the law of his Quaker Christianity. Yet he found himself moved into resolute action, in dangerous public strife and in military-themed political events, while still serving faithfully as secretary to the PRR president.

During the summer of 1859, amidst growing conflict over the western extension of slavery, Palmer and his close friend Isaac Clothier invited two abolitionist speakers from Boston to come and give lectures before paid audiences. A strong anti-abolitionist sentiment in Philadelphia made this quite risky.

The first talk, by Wendell Phillips, went off without disruptions.

Before the scheduled day for the second lecture, John Brown was hanged for his raid on the federal armory at Harpers Ferry. Hot anger was directed at anti-slavery activists, who were assumed to be threatening the continuance of the Union.

“The whole city was in a turmoil.”[15]

No prominent person would agree to introduce the speaker, George William Curtis. But William D. Kelley -- later famous as the protectionist congressman, but at that time a judge – “was perfectly fearless,”[16] and avidly accepted the task.

On the appointed day,

“it was evident that there was going to be a riot.”[17]

The mayor and other civic leaders pleaded for the meeting to be cancelled. But when the sponsors would not give in, the mayor posted 600 armed policemen outside the event. “A self-constituted bodyguard of young men kept close” to the speaker, marching to the hall.[18] On the platform were the resolute William Palmer, Judge Kelley (with a cudgel up his sleeve), and others ready to protect free speech with their lives.

During the lecture, a howling street mob several times charged the entrance; the police countercharged and pressed them back. The rioters broke windows and threw in acid, blinding a person in the audience. Attempts were made to burn down the building.

Mob members inside the hall jumped on benches and tried to shout down the lecturer. The police grabbed the ringleaders and locked them into a warehouse below the auditorium.

Their confederates in the auditorium and the street were then informed that if the building was fired, the prisoners would be sure to be burned to death . . . In spite of the menacing interruptions the lecture was delivered, and was heard, and free speech was vindicated.[19]

As the next year’s fateful election drew near, Palmer helped shape the political movement behind Abraham Lincoln.

In the presidential campaign of 1860, many thousands of young Republicans all over the North formed associations under the general name of “Wide Awakes,” and wearing oil cloth caps and capes, and carrying torches, marched in military array to the political meetings of the times . . . Many a night during that exciting autumn . . . Palmer and I marched in uniform with the local Philadelphia body -- the Republican Invincibles -- to meetings held [throughout the region]. . . . I distinctly recall the night of the Pennsylvania State election of [October] 1860, when the returns showed unmistakably the success of the Republican Party, and presaged the sure election of Lincoln in November, how [we] marched up Chestnut Street after midnight, and the street scenes of delirious joy can never be forgotten . . . These uniformed and marching companies were the precursors of the regiments which, carrying the musket and bayonet instead of the torch, sprang into being six months later at Lincoln's call, and were the advanced guard of the vast armies which stood for liberty and union, and through untold loss and sacrifice, purged the nation of slavery, and paved the way for a national future, the grand possibilities of which we cannot even yet foresee.[20]

When Lincoln called for volunteer soldiers to save the Union, Palmer had to struggle with his conscience. His Quaker brethren later asked him to explain his decision to fight. He replied that

while I believe war to be inconsistent with the teachings and example of Jesus Christ, and therefore wrong, yet I know that it would have been wrong for me to have refrained from becoming a soldier under the circumstances as they presented themselves to this country in 1861. If it be asked, how I reconcile these conflicting principles, I reply that I cannot reconcile them, any more than I can reconcile the opposing mysteries of free will and fate.[21]

To his friend Isaac he wrote,

I think that Peace is holy and should be encouraged constantly — and that an unjust War[22] is only legalized murder. But the inner light made it very plain to me in the Summer of '61 that I should enter the army.[23]

Conscience in Wartime

Here is the unresolved tension between war and killing to defend civilization, versus peace and cooperation, which are the most sacred dictates of civilization. The greatest military commanders have kept that tension tightly strung in their hearts. Palmer did so, and it informed his conduct throughout the war. He knew that we become mere criminals when we banish that tension, that anxiety, from our thinking.

Contrary to what one might expect, these considerations of conscience did not impede Palmer’s military effectiveness.

His insistence on preparation, intelligence, the use of the flank and surprise to overwhelm the enemy and avoid blind, bloody frontal assaults, would lead to success. His fatherly care for his troops would earn the respect that increased his authority. His outrage at slavery and secession -- and his anger at war crimes committed by his own side – would gain him the trust of men of honor.

Space permits only a brief summary of his Union army service.

Palmer resigned from the PRR in September, 1861. He drafted a plan for a volunteer cavalry unit from Pennsylvania, whose members he would select and lead. These young men must be

light, active and hardy . . . [with] intelligence, good character and patriotic spirit. Each man to pledge himself not to touch intoxicating liquor (except for medical purposes) during the term of enlistment . . . [They] would be gentlemen . . . of the kind who would feel proud to submit to the strictest military discipline, hard drill, and any hardships uncomplainingly for the sake of their country. They will go determined to take everything roughly, and nothing like dandyism or dissipation will be tolerated.[24]

He studied cavalry tactics, chose carefully from among those who applied to his unit, and trained his men hard.

At times he was hated for his strict discipline. But it paid off in the speed and stealth that stunned the enemy, and his men came to love him for the victories they won.

And yet, Palmer knew that military necessity could be the death of a free society. He wrote,

I fear there can be no democracy . . . nothing but absolute despotism in an army. The right of private judgment is the foundation of a Republic – but . . . the undermining . . . of an army . . . Republics can only be preserved by armies, [but] the necessities of an army are at variance with all republicanism.[25]

Palmer’s most famous army exploit began when his regiment, the 15th Pennsylvania Cavalry, was in western Mayland in September 1862, scouting ahead of the Confederate army’s advance northward toward Pennsylvania.

He left his troops and went behind enemy lines in civilian dress. Information from Palmer’s spying, telegraphed to the Pennsylvania capital and to General George McClellan, helped the Army of the Potomac prepare to meet General Robert E. Lee’s forces. Palmer led 20 of his men in the subsequent Battle of Antietam. Then, in disguise, he again went back behind enemy lines to track Lee’s retreat south of the Potomac River.[26]

The Confederate captured Palmer and took him to Castle Thunder prison in Richmond. They were going to execute him as a spy. But Union army leaders and Tom Scott aided Palmer’s subterfuge that he was not Palmer but “W. J. Peters”: they arranged Philadelphia newspaper stories that William Palmer was in Washington after spying. The Confederates exchanged “Peters” after three months.

It was not for this valiant service, but for an engagement by his cavalry troops in Alabama in 1865, that Palmer was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor. The medal citation reads:

With less than 200 men attacked and defeated a superior force of the enemy, capturing their fieldpiece and about 100 prisoners without losing a man.[27]

One unique aspect of his army service is of striking relevance for the USA today, with its current strategy of unending wars: Palmer’s moral courage in standing against war crimes committed by Union soldiers.

A North Carolina historian has published a vivid story of the terror, rape and robbery late in the war, with a sliver of redemption in Palmer’s consistent actions. In one episode, Palmer personally shoots it out with Union rapist-murderers escaping from a house they have set on fire.[28]

North American Visionary

After the war, Palmer turned down his commanding officer’s proposal that he stay in the army.[29] Choosing to make a new life far away from Philadelphia, he accepted an offer to represent the interests of the inner circle of leaders around the PRR in a railroad being built westward from St. Louis.

He was appointed treasurer of the “Union Pacific Eastern Division” – later renamed the Kansas Pacific (KP) – a project which was then competing with the more northerly Union Pacific proper as to which might become the first to cross the continent.[30] Working in Tom Scott’s extended lobbying force, Palmer pushed Congress for funding and other support to the western rail venture.

He eagerly accepted the offer to go into the field again: as director of the survey team tasked with finding the best route from Kansas through the southwest wilderness to the Pacific.

To assess the merits of several alternative rail paths, Palmer managed a force of over 100 surveyors, scientists and workmen. U.S. Army detachments protected the expedition, which was subject to Indian attacks. Palmer’s report on the 15-month adventure recommended -- for a rail line out to San Francisco and San Diego -- a route from Kansas into Colorado to the base of the Rockies, south across mountain passes into New Mexico, and west along the 35th parallel through Arizona.[31]

His survey report made the case for federal funding for the Kansas Pacific, extolling the Southwest’s potential for settlement, the mild climate, and abundant mineral and water resources near the mountains for full-scale manufacturing and year-round agriculture. The report rebuts the “reform” propaganda that the whole territory west of the 100th meridian is a “Great American Desert” unfit for thick settlement.

An equally compelling argument for government support, in Palmer’s view, was solving “the Indian question.” Mining, agriculture and towns were dwindling due to constant menace, frequent killing and robbery, by Apaches and other angry tribes. A railroad would facilitate troop movements, and in many ways make permanent settlement practicable.[32]

Here Palmer discusses native tribes only in terms of the task of building an extended American republic. He and his Pennsylvania friends had shown a depth of knowledge and concern about the atrocity of slavery. But that orientation did not extend to Native tribes, who Palmer mainly saw as opponents of his plans for building up a good society.

When he reported that the southwestern Indians were themselves fully competent to build the projected railroad, he was only addressing their qualities as a work force. He was not empathizing with their brutal displacement, their bitter exile – whatever he may or may not have known about these abuses.

[They] will be employed in large numbers by the road itself, in construction and subsequently in operation, and in furnishing supplies. Not only the Pueblos, Chemehuevis and Mojaves, but the Navajoes, and even the Wallapis, for they are all more or less accustomed to labor in cultivating crops and orchards, in taking care of stock, and in digging irrigating canals. Give them the constant opportunity for labor, at fair wages, and with the deprivation of their hunting grounds, I believe they will cease roving and stealing and take to steady work.

Palmer was no racist; he matter-of-factly discusses the interaction and succession of civilizations. In the concluding paragraph of his report, he refers to the resistance of the settled “pueblo” folk to their enslavement by Spain; and the remnants of a former Mesoamerican civilization, to which Palmer gives the catch-all name of “Aztec.” The reunified Union, he writes,

may increase the real prosperity of every American citizen by a measure which will re-open the rich mines that were closed by the Pueblo slaves when they rose and drove out the Spaniards; re-populate the valleys and plains, now strewn with Aztec pottery, and open up innumerable avenues of wealth, as well in the creation of local trade as in the diversion and vast enlargement of that generous stream which, from time immemorial, has flowed by other routes from and to the Orient.

The Kansas Pacific was never to be built beyond Colorado. But in directing this monumental survey, Palmer shaped his own unique vision of the Mountain West. Within a few years, he would put large forces to work building what he hoped would be a new and better American society. The startling feature of Palmer’s bold development plan would be his program for a mutually beneficial relationship between the USA and its sister republic -- Mexico.

Colorado and Mexico

By the time Palmer reported on his southwestern-route survey for the Kansas Pacific,[33] the first transcontinental rail line (Union Pacific/Central Pacific) was nearing completion. The Kansas Pacific narrowed its objective to linking up with the more northerly UP/CP.

Palmer was made a Kansas Pacific director, and was given charge of construction of the line westward from mid-Kansas across the plains to Denver.[34] His Kansas Pacific company simultaneously took over the building of a rail line (the Denver Pacific) from Denver north to Cheyenne, Wyoming to intersect the east-west Union Pacific.[35]

The two lines into Denver were completed in 1870, opening that city to the rest of the nation and inaugurating its rapid growth as the region’s trade metropolis.

Palmer immediately began creating the apparatus for a broad development plan.

The program was based on the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad (D & RG), which was to run from Denver, south along the eastern base of the Rockies, through the high passes into New Mexico, to El Paso, Texas, and on to Mexico City. From that Mexican capital two east-west lines were planned, to the Atlantic and Pacific coasts.

A new city, Colorado Springs, was to be built against the splendid backdrop of Pikes Peak, on the new rail line 70 miles south of Denver.[36]

Palmer-initiated coal, iron, and other mines would provide raw materials for a new, flourishing western manufacturing base. In South Pueblo, Palmer would build the first Bessemer steel mill and rail-making plant west of the Mississippi River.

Numerous companies were set up in Colorado and the Republic of Mexico, all of which could be considered a single enterprise of Palmer and his friends. These were private firms, for private profit. But they expressed the grand-scale political and social ideas which Palmer carried forward from Philadelphia, the Revolutionary capital, the world center of progressive nationalism.

Palmer’s corporate organizers, the men who helped him plan technology, logistics, and finance for his whole array of companies, shared his outlook and background. Notable among them were:

Robert H. Lamborn , a Quaker friend from childhood who joined the PRR and Palmer’s cavalry regiment; the master organizer of the American Iron and Steel Association and the Pennsylvania Steel Company. Lamborn would launch the steelmaking complex at south Pueblo as general manager of Palmer’s Colorado Fuel and Iron Company.

William S. Jackson , a Quaker who had bravely conducted fugitive slaves to safe way-stations in Pennsylvania;[37] a leader (with Lamborn) of the PRR subsidiary Lake Superior and Mississippi Railroad; a city co-founder and banker in Colorado Springs, and a trustee of Colorado College, an institution planned by Palmer.[38]

Josiah Reiff, faithful and resourceful adjutant to Palmer throughout the Civil War;[39] treasurer of the Kansas Pacific Railroad; a principal organizer of funding for Palmer’s projects; a Philadelphian operating on Wall Street, maneuvering against their factional opponents in the financial world.

Palmer’s intentions for the development of Mexico and the U.S. are set forth in the Denver & Rio Grande’s first annual report:

It has been a part of the plan of this company, from the inception, to extend its line southward from El Paso along the Rocky Mountain plateau to the City of Mexico and the tropical plantations of the adjacent coasts. The heart of that republic with its nine millions of people was as naturally and surely our objective point, as the Pacific slope of the United States with its 700,000 population was the proper objective of the Pacific Railroad when it started across the plains from the banks of the Missouri River.[40]

The railroad would at first promote the immediate growth of mineral and agricultural production within Mexico:

En route, the development of the rich mines of Chihuahua, Durango, Guanajuato . . . and the State of Mexico, of the . . . wine and cotton district of northern Mexico, of the tin and iron deposits of northern Durango, of the pineries of the Sierra Madre, of the great wheat field of Central Mexico, as large as that of California, is sure to furnish a large local trade of itself, sufficient to warrant the extension of the road.[41]

Then, when the international rail linkage was completed,

an enormous through traffic will spring up between the heart of Mexico, with its harbors on two oceans, and the Rocky Mountain country of the United States-Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Wyoming, Montana, Utah, California . . .[42]

The cross-border trade would go through two phases.

For a few years to start with, Mexico would export raw materials and traditional small manufactures. The U.S. would return more advanced goods that Mexico urgently needed to enhance its productive power.

Our New West will get its sugar, coffee, tobacco, rice, rum, molasses, indigo, olive oils, drugs, nuts, and spices, gums, tropical fruits of all kinds, cotton, cocoa, coquito for oil, cochineal, India-rubber, mahogany and a great variety of other hard and precious woods, ropes, tarpaulins, matting and paper (made of the maguey fibre), oysters and fish, dye-woods, soap, leather and saddles, salt and saltpetre, the ornamental Mexican earthenware and statuettes, seeds of all kinds to exchange for northern varieties, cheap horses and mules, and bullion, from Mexico; and, in return, [we] will send back a thousand articles of domestic and agricultural use now unknown to the Mexicans -- iron plows, shovels, cooking-stoves, grates, ranges; also mining machinery and implements of all kinds, sugar-, cotton-, and woolen-mills and brick machines, wagons and carriages, general hardware, and all sorts of tools, bar-iron and steel, wire, guns and pistols, pipe, furniture, butter, hams, cheese, lard, grapes, apples . . . and other temperate fruits, . . . wines and brandies from the Rio Grande Valley of New Mexico, ice, choice stallions and bulls, etc., to improve their degenerate breeds, cotton and woolen goods, and innumerable other necessities and luxuries from which the people of Mexico have been almost entirely cut off, in consequence of their topographical isolation. The manufactured part of this list, and articles of skill generally, will at first come by this route from Chicago and St. Louis, but in a few years from the works . . . in Colorado and New Mexico.[43]

Then Mexico would take its place among the developed countries, as the two North American trading partners advanced together.

In the course of time, as the artisans of Mexico become skilled, as capital there takes a manufacturing turn, as coal mines are opened, and iron works and a more complex kind of manufactures are established, many things will be made there which, for the first few years, must be imported; but, by that time, the very growth which this would indicate will render necessary an interchange manifoldly larger . . .[44]

Mexican labor would go through two stages in parallel with the joint industrialization of their country and of the U.S. Mountain West.

Palmer asserted that the initial development of Mountain West mining, manufacturing and farming would be accelerated by an influx of low-wage laborers from Mexico. Then, Mexican wages would naturally rise. The cheap labor situation

may reasonably be expected to [last] for a few years, until prices of labor have more nearly assimilated in the two countries.[45]

The railroad’s inaugural report frankly explained that the plan for a route from Mexico’s Pacific Coast directly to Colorado was a strategy to free U.S.-Asian trade from the then-emerging monopoly of the California-based Central Pacific Railroad.[46] This reflected the Philadelphia industrialists’ opposition to the commercial and political aims of the pro-imperial northeastern financial faction.

Coming next week in Part 2:

The Rail War Against Boston;

Consideration of the Crimes Against the Native Americans;

Helen Jackson Calls Her Country to Account; and

How Palmer Elevated Edison.

END OF PART ONE OF CHAPTER 10

