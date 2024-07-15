Note from Anton Chaitkin:

This “Appendix: Garfield’s Assassin Explains the Act” should be read in conjunction with Part Two of Chapter 12 of Who We Are, which was posted earlier this morning.

Who We Are - Volume 2 - Chapter 12 - Appendix: Garfield’s Assassin Explains the Act

By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

While murderer Charles Guiteau was in jail awaiting execution, he wrote an autobiography, which he called The Truth, and the Removal, published privately in 1882 by his lawyer and brother-in-law.[1]

Guiteau explains the background of his isolation and his crushed spirit, and expresses directly the logic of those whose objectives would be served by manipulating him to do the deed.

My life in the Oneida community was one of constant suffering . . . My life has been isolated. During my six years in the Oneida community, I got estranged from my relatives. I might as well have been in a state prison or a lunatic asylum . . . General [Chester[ Arthur is a good man every way. I happen to know him well. I was with him constantly in New York during the canvas. So with General Grant, Conkling, and the rest of those men. They have not taken an active part in my defense because it would not be proper. But I know how they feel on this case. They elected Garfield, and they know that under Blaine’s influence, he proved a traitor to them, and imperiled the republic . . . Garfield . . . sold himself body and soul to Blaine; and Blaine is morally responsible for his death . . . When the pressure to remove the President came on me, I spent two weeks in prayer to make sure of the Deity’s will . . .

Guiteau quotes from a New York newspaper, which is unidentified, to explain the international political logic of the murder:

Brief as the Garfield administration was, every week brings to light some new scandal which had its origin in the busy, scheming brain of the secretary of state. A few days ago, we laughed at Guiteau’s pretense that his bullet had saved the country from a war, and yet today, we have the proofs that at the time President Garfield died a war was imminent . . . Never before in the history of the republic was there such a quixotic politician at the head of the government. His schemes were reckless and daring . . . And even while he stood by the bedside of his dying chief, he was plotting to embroil his country in a war, whose only result could be to benefit the corrupt rings of which he is the chief . . . A war with Chile was an undertaking of no small magnitude . . . Both England and France could scarcely have refrained from taking a hand in the fight. All the world, except Peru, would have been against us . . . We now see that Guiteau’s bullet saved the country from a very grave danger, which could only have ended in a desolating war.

[1] https://babel.hathitrust.org/cgi/pt?id=loc.ark:/13960/t2p55pf1r&seq=7

