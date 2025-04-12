Anton Chaitkin’s revolutionary account of how America rose to greatness by outflanking the transatlantic empire, is now available for purchase.

Who We Are: America’s Fight for Universal Progress, from Franklin to Kennedy, Volume 2 (1830s to 1890s); paperback, 600 pages, 48 pages of pictures.

Detailed Contents of Volume Two

INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 1 -- LINCOLN ENTERS THE WORLD CONTEST

Why Lincoln is Unknown Today

Carey Defines the Two Systems

Lincoln, Clay, and the National Political War

Cherokees Murdered by Jackson and the Slaveocracy

How Lincoln Built Illinois

Lincoln Challenges Citizens to Defy the Corrupt Establishment

The Transnational Character of the “Evil Spirit”

The Gift to Britain and the War with Mexico

The Party of War and Free Trade

Lincoln’s Economics: Labor Rights, Not Money-Worship

America’s “Unnatural” War and Presidential Lies

Slavery Eclipses Its Underlying Economics

CHAPTER 2 -- THE SLAVE EMPIRE, AND THE STRATEGY TO DEFEAT IT

The Southern Empire Project

Lincoln Assumes Leadership

Defending Man’s High Destiny — Two Lincoln Speeches

1. Lecture on Discoveries and Inventions Speech

· Speech · Writing · Printing · America, and the People’s Right to Progress

2. Address to the Wisconsin Agricultural Fair

· The Evils Which Spring from Want of Sympathy · Refuting the Mud-Sill Theory, that Workers Must be Slaves · Lincoln: “The Arts of Peace” Will Prove Malthus Wrong · How to Increase Productivity

CHAPTER 3 -- HENRY CAREY AND THE RISE OF ABRAHAM LINCOLN

How to Break the Slaveowners’ Power

The Free Trade System Crashes

Carey Shifts the Republicans to Support of the Working Class

Lincoln, Carey, and Anti-Slavery Strategy

Carey: How to Extinguish the Slave Trade

Abolitionists, the Union, and the Two Mothers’ Appeal to King Solomon

Arranging Lincoln’s Nomination

The Carey Circle at the 1860 Republican Convention

“A Complete Revolution in Our Commercial System”

Three Days that Shaped the Modern World

· March 2, 1861: The Morrill Tariff was signed into law

· March 3, 1861: Czar Alexander II freed Russia's 23 million serfs

· March 4, 1861: Lincoln was inaugurated

CHAPTER 4 -- GREENBACKS: LINCOLN VS. THE MONEY POWER

Introduction

An Emergency Path Out of National Bankruptcy

Rallying the People: The First Annual Message

· Standing up to the Imperial Threat

· Popular Funding of the Fight for the Union

· Self-Government, Labor, and Capital

· What Future for the South, and the USA?

Collision on Economic Sovereignty: Legal Tender Currency

Which Governing Principle — Progress, or Usury?

Resurrecting Bentham

A Peek Backstage, in the Continuing Political Struggle

The Place of Lincoln’s Greenbacks in History

CHAPTER 5 -- AGRICULTURAL REFORM: WHY FARMERS

FOUGHT FOR THE “PEOPLE’S DEPARTMENT”

The Persisting Colonial Tie

The Agrarian Paradox

Skinner’s Pioneering Journal, American Farmer

What the Nation Meant to John Skinner

Skinner Begins U.S. Agricultural Journalism

Henry Ellsworth, “Father of the Agriculture Department”: His Rise and Fall

Liebig: Man Has the Power to Rule Over All Natural Laws

1848: Science and the National Interest

1851: The Call to Action

The Farmers’ Society Shapes the Republican Program

Two Agricultural Colleges in the Fight for Universal Progress

1. Maryland’s Patriotic Past and Future

2. Pennsylvania

Lincoln’s Agricultural Revolution

CHAPTER 6 -- TOM SCOTT AND THE PENNSYLVANIA RR IN THE CIVIL WAR

Dramatis Personae for Chapters 6 & 7

Philadelphia in the Lincoln Era

Scott’s Rise to National Leadership

Scott and his Partners in the Civil War

Scott Organizes Military Communications

Combat Intelligence

Emergency Troop Transport

Perfecting the Modern Railroad

CHAPTER 7 -- STEEL AS A NATIONAL PROJECT

The Bessemer-Kelly Process

The Military Looks at Steel

The USA and Britain

Preparations during the Civil War:

1- The Pennsylvania Railroad

2- Daniel Morrell and Eber Ward

3- Holley, Winslow and Griswold

The Philadelphia Center Shapes a Steel Industry

The Tariff, and Broader American Objectives

Consul Dudley’s Warning

London’s American Establishment

The Steel Industry Breaks Through: 1870-1873

Organizing the Petroleum Industry

What Strategy for the West?

CHAPTER 8 -- THE NATION-BUILDERS IN RECONSTRUCTION:

FIGHTING FOR A NEW SOUTH (1865-1873)

Thaddeus Stevens Leads, 1865-1867

Kelley Stirs the South

New England (and Old England) vs. Reconstruction

Carey on Reconstruction and its Opponents

Impeachment

The Fight for Equality and Progress, 1868: China and USA Sign Historic Treaty

The PRR Begins Building the New South

The Southern Transcontinental

CHAPTER 9 -- THE NORTHERN PACIFIC, THE IMPERIAL ATTACK,

AND THE RISE OF THE ECONOMIC ROYALISTS

The Northern Transcontinental: Maintaining the Momentum

American Challenge — Anglo-American Response

The Adams Family Betrays its Heritage

The Crusade Against American Railroads

Bring Back the Dark Ages!

The Enterprise Proceeds

Adams Joins the War Against Carey

London Sounds the Alarm

The First Shots Are Fired

Who Were the Morgans?

Behind the Drexel-Morgan Partnership: the Continuing Imperial War Against the Union

Other Factors Exploited in the Assault on Cooke

Morgan Pulls the Plug

Despite the Collapse, a Fundamental Advance in Steel

Tom Scott’s Last Hurrah: the Grand Bargain for the Presidency

Rockefeller and the 1877 Inferno

CHAPTER 10 -- PALMER’S STRATEGY FOR THE AMERICAN WEST

Whose Resources Are They? Whose Territory?

Preparation for Leadership

Igniting the Inner Light

Conscience in Wartime

North American Visionary

Colorado and Mexico

The Rail War Against Boston

Consideration of the Crimes Against the Native Americans

· Preface

· Helen Jackson Calls Her Country to Account

· Teddy Roosevelt Scolds Helen Jackson

How Palmer Elevated Edison

CHAPTER 11 -- EDISON AND THE PROMISE OF UNIVERSAL PROGRESS

What Inspired National Thinking — And What Changed?

Who Was Edison?

Sponsoring Edison

Edison, Bell, and America’s Reputation

How Edison Became Famous

“An Invention That Will Revolutionize the Motive Power of the World”

Edison’s War of Independence

Edison’s Partners

Edison Steps Down

CHAPTER 12 -- AMERICA AND THE WORLD

Carey and the Centennial

Carey and Germany

Bismarck Shifts National Policy

Carey and the Irish Underground

The World-Shaping Russian-American Friendship

· Industrial

· Military

America, Britain, and Japan: Triumph and Tragedy

The Careyite Labor Movement

The Carey Circle Selects a U.S. President

The U.S. Government in American Hands

Confronting Britain

· In South America

· In New York

The Dimming of the Universal Spirit

Blaine, McKinley, and the Last Years of Lincoln’s America

APPENDICES IN VOLUME 2

John Quincy Adams on America’s Sins Against the Indians

Lincoln’s Northern Adversaries Celebrate His Murder

Bismarck, the Pope, and the Birth of Catholic Social Doctrine

Garfield’s Assassin Explains the Act

James Bulloch, Teddy Roosevelt’s Uncle and Mentor, Funded the Lincoln Assassination

· The Action Team

· What Bulloch Paid For

· Bulloch and Teddy Roosevelt

· Documents

AUXILIARY APPENDICES, WHICH WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE ONLINE

How America’s Enemies Organized the Southern Slave Empire

The Government and the Telegraph

The Philadelphians Confront Treason in Baltimore — April 1861

Volume 2 Picture Credits

Volume 2 Bibliography

Volume 2 Index

Volume 2 Acknowledgments

About the Author