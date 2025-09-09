Who We Are : The Story of America’s Fight for Progress, Which Globalists Erased from Our History - Part 2

By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

Note from Anton Chaitkin:

This posting, part two of two parts, is derived from my interview by Chris Sare of The LaRouche Organization, July 25, 2025. The text is derived from a transcription thanks to Margaret Greenspan, which I have amended for clarity.

Building Up Civilization Was Our National Mission

We pioneered in the railroads. We pioneered in electricity, we pioneered in space travel! And we did these things with the backing and the blessing and the encouragement in so many ways of a national idea, and our national strength. This was never socialism. Socialism is a side issue in the world. The taking away of freedom, the taking away of progress, that's not a side issue. And so, there are socialists and there are capitalists, as I've shown, and there are others who have, in their good hearts, the interests of mankind in their thinking. But what I'm bringing out is the history by which the United States of America, with our Constitution, made these tremendous advances for millions of our people. And we brought much of this to the world, including the idea of strong nationalism, which was friendly to other countries. That's part of the idea! There's the secret right there. That's the universal word, the word universal in the title of this trilogy. Universal progress.

Anton Chaitkin: Those who fight for their own progress and the progress of their people, if they're really doing that, and they are accomplishing it, always look for the progress of humanity and do not go into wars to destroy other countries and sanction them and do all these insane bludgeons against God's order. Which is, God has ordered us to be kind to our fellow man, to our brothers. Don't kill your brother like Cain did to Abel. Who's your brother? Now we are sure, what is true scientifically, that all men are of one blood. How do we know that for sure? You can call anybody up all around the world! So they shouldn't be strangers to you. We used to fear, when people were peasants in isolated villages they feared, hated and were brutal to those they did not know, which is everybody else but the people that lived in the village. Why should we be like that? That's not our life. We could go back to that if these Anglo-Americans, so-called, do us the disservice of blowing up the world with nuclear war. We'll go back to, at best, that kind of scattered bands of people, or at worst, no people. That's what we will allow them, if we don't face up to our foolishness and to their misrule over both political parties. And that's something that we have to just tell the truth about.





Chris Sare: Your Chapter Nine of Volume One, is entitled "Lift Off"- I love the title - and you describe a proper use of our Army Corps of Engineers out of West Point developing these canals and railroads. John Quincy Adams, who you referenced earlier in his essence, by saying, we look not abroad for monstrous to destroy, we have a community of principle among sovereign nation states. This is John Quincy Adams' concept. It is striking that even with Andrew Jackson and Van Buren coming in, they can't destroy what has been set into motion, by the General Survey Act, which is canceled by Van Buren later. But they can't destroy the momentum. It's set into motion, and it's international, as you as you describe in there. It's always amazing to me that George Washington Whistler died in Russia, after building Russia’s first railroad under Czar Nicholas the First, from Saint Petersburg to Moscow. And forces around the Baldwin Locomotive Works out of Pennsylvania, which would become Pennsylvania Railroad, are engaged in a project, not just for the development of our nation, but their concept is the whole world. And that's...



Anton Chaitkin: That's right.

Chris Sare: ...Very exciting. And this Pennsylvania question, you really develop. We all need to go to Philadelphia and study. Breathe in the air, go look at whatever might be left of these things.



Anton Chaitkin: Capital of the formerly industrialized country.

Who Was Abraham Lincoln, Really?





Chris Sare: Yes. So, moving on, in the end of Volume One, in the beginning of Volume Two, you introduce a figure named Abraham Lincoln, as a fighter for the American System, internal improvements, a national bank, high protective tariff, as his short speech indicated, like the old lady’s dance. It strikes me that this is not what Lincoln is generally known for. People know very little about him. They might think he saved the Union, but they don't know this economic aspect of him. And you really flesh that out, and all the circles around him. Henry Carey too, people talk about Henry Carey, he was Lincoln's economic advisor. How did that work? You develop it in Volume Two in an amazing way, in a way that hasn't been developed anywhere else from what I've been able to see.



Anton Chaitkin: I went through everything that Lincoln wrote. His collected works are available for anybody, so you can do that, in books or online. So it takes some time, but it's not hard to do. And then I went through every letter written by Henry Carey, what you could read of them. Sometimes you have to read the index cards because his handwriting is terrible. Fortunately, Lincoln had good handwriting. In studying these things, I was able to put together a history of Lincoln's own personal development, and the background of it, and the accomplishments that were going on, and who was doing that when he was a child. That's in the first volume.

Carey’s Central Place in Our History

And then how he got into power and how the Republican Party, with him being the first Republican President, not the first candidate, the second candidate for President, but how he got into power; how he became President, how he was nominated, and how the party itself came for a time to represent the interests of the working people. It's another story as to how these parties [came to] represent something else. But I tell that story, [about] this amazing situation of the 1860 election and Republican convention, the combination of the Carey forces and of their allies. And the real situation there, and the fact that this protectionist policy, which was always associated with Abraham Lincoln, from his earliest adulthood. The idea of protective tariffs, the national bank and internal improvements to building railroads. But that this system was put through its first very, very high tariff just days before Lincoln was inaugurated.

This coincided almost to the day with the freeing of the slaves of Russia just before Lincoln came in here to do [that], and it was seen and foreseen in Russia that that was going to be an American project. So the tariff went through. The slaves were freed in Russia, the serfs, 23 million of them, by our ally at that time, Czar Alexander the second. And then the next day, Lincoln was inaugurated. This is like a single event, on three successive days.

And Henry Carey is in the middle of all of this. Who is Carey? He represents, not only a personal background, but a kind of a complex, as I developed it, of industry, science, politics, economic theory, and cutting through the baloney of history, to see the reality of power in the world. Not just condemning evil, but the reality of power, is the reality of the power of man to accomplish what is necessary to do. And from that standpoint, you see the folly and the reality better than somebody steeped in evil can see the folly of this gangster clique in London, and the people in New York or Boston or South Carolina who align with them.

War is the Enemy of the Republic

So we were able to develop a new governance at the same time. It was going back to the Constitution. In some ways, that's violated during the Civil War, absolutely. You have to have habeas corpus, and Lincoln suspended that habeas corpus during the war. But war does that to you! Don't tell me you can have a war without suspending civil liberties. Stop the war if you want to be free. Is that a paradox? If you need war to defend yourself, then you failed some other way, to not have the war, under modern civilization.

What about Hitler? Well, how about this particular same faction, now the Dulles faction, later called the Bush family, that backed Hitler's rise to power. Who is the head of that? Not some little guy George H.W. Bush or his father, Prescott.

Anton Chaitkin: Not even Dulles, but the Bank of England and the British leaders, particularly this hoodlum, Montagu Norman, head of the Bank of England, with his friends in America, like Morgan. Without them, there is no Hitler rise to be the dictator of Germany, no armed Nazis. They didn't invent Hitler. They used him because they were promoting fascism all over Europe and in Japan, the same group. So if you want to avoid World War Two, fight and stop this clique from running power in your country and doing wrong in the world.

That's the problem right now! We have to have a decisive break from these people before they put us in the condition where, well, "we need to use nuclear weapons because they're about to attack us, or they have already attacked us. We're committed to mutual destruction". Don't get into that situation. We have a choice now, not to follow them into nuclear annihilation. How do we do it? Break with globalism and go back to the path of future progress that we were on, with Kennedy and with Franklin, and with everybody in between that did the good things. Not everybody did. Only a minority of Presidents, certainly. But that's who we really are if we're anybody.



Chris Sare: Carey, in his 1851 [book] The Harmony of Interests lays out very clearly what these two systems are. As he says, one of the two systems we're proud to call the American System, because it elevates while equalizing the conditions of mankind globally.

Agricultural Improvement

I wanted to get into what I found very fascinating, and some people that I had never heard of, that you were just describing as Henry Carey's circles, [such as] John Stuart Skinner. I'd never heard of him. [He was a] collaborator of Carey's. And even though he was from Maryland, which was a slave state, he fought for scientific farming, not the plantation system. Henry Ellsworth, at the patent office of Andrew Jackson, of all people, comes from a patriotic background. He's a patriot and he's collaborating with Justus Liebig, who is coming from Alexander von Humboldt circles in Germany, Liebig's a staunch anti-British Malthusian. I had not heard of these people. I think I may have heard mention of Justus Liebig somewhere, I think he was mentioned in things in the past. But Skinner published Carey's Harmony of Interest in 1851. So it sounds to me like this was a conspiracy to do what you were saying earlier, to avoid the war, which was impending, the Civil War. Avoiding a war, by conspiring to bring about a change in policy to bring development to the South, as an effort to avoid the Civil War and bring slavery to an end at the same time.



Anton Chaitkin: So these are great leaders of agricultural improvement and fighting for agricultural science. Liebig himself is a pioneer of soil science and the use of nitrogen from our atmosphere for fertilizer, to enrich the soil. This enrichment is needed to avoid the imperial looting of the soil, and the slave societies' inevitable looting of the soil, because they don't care about the future. When you're just using slaves for...



Chris Sare: Tobacco and cotton, tobacco and cotton...

Anton Chaitkin: I wouldn't say that Liebig is anti-British, and I don't think any of these people were really anti-British.



Chris Sare: I said anti-Malthusian.



Anton Chaitkin: Well, you said that. No, that's true, but I would amend the thing about the British. I know you know exactly what they're thinking, I just want to characterize it the way I would put it, which is they’re anti-imperial. And so all of these good people recognize the great contributions of England and the British people and British geniuses to advancement of mankind. But the Empire stands against and tends to crush out that way of thinking. This is a terrifying contradiction in Britain, to this day. And look where it's gotten the British. Look at this demoralization there. People talk, "well, there's going to be a civil war" [in Britain]. Well, you're not thinking about the problem. You have these pathetic creatures that are featured in American gossip magazines and the internet, about royalty and so forth, of these nuts like Charles. How is it that this [monarchy idea] survives from dark ages? What is this? Even in the ancient times, they elected their king. You don't guarantee it'll be any good. But the problem is...

Our Foreign Policy Decides Our Destiny

Look, let me be straight about something which has bothered me deeply as a person in the past decade, as we've gone through this terrifying descent towards nuclear war. Americans do not think about other countries. They don't think about what they call foreign policy. My book showed that there is no such thing as foreign and domestic. You have a system, one kind or another, that you practice, that you're part of. If it's a system of your sovereignty and other people's sovereignty and friendship, that's one system in the world. And the rival system is, they want control over everything, including you. That's the imperial system. But people separate these things. They're trained to do that in elementary school and high school where they're told there's American history, and there's foreign history or world history. America is a separate subject.

But that's not the real reason people don't think about foreign countries. They don't think about foreign countries because they practice either no religion or they are fakers about religion. They don't practice the religion that they claim to be part of, which says that all men are of one blood. They don't understand that the science of the universe and of mankind is totally scientific. And especially now with these developed industrial powers, we're going to sink or swim together. And we are literally of one blood. We have common origin of mankind. We're one species. If you don't understand that. I'm sorry, it's pathetic, and you're a danger to yourself and to everybody else.

So people are trained and guided to think about foreign countries in some terrible way, or to not think about them at all. They don't even think about Mexico or South America or Central America. What's happening to the people in those countries which they ought to think about? Are we contributing to them being desperate, or is this system making them, become refugees? Is there something we could do about that so they don't flood over here? Don't tell me you need a strong border when you're cooking up refugees at the same time.

Anton Chaitkin: Does that make any sense? So they don't think about foreign countries except to go bomb them or to allow people to go bomb them. Americans in general don't go bombing anywhere, they don't like to go bombing anything. They want to live their lives, they have better things to do than massacring human beings. But some people do that with our bombs right now. Israel and Ukraine, for example. They're doing that. Who's guiding them to do that? This clique that has been operating against us for hundreds of years. So when we don't think about those foreign countries, we have a very weird politics. Think about this, please. Suppose you're a Democrat and you condemn something Trump has done or Republicans have done about the budget, or some evil thing they've done with the police against refugees, against immigrants. Where in your mind - and I'll grant you that the budget cutting of useful and necessary things is a piece of suicide really for our society. But where in the thinking of such kind of establishment Democrats is the protest, the street protest, the outrage expressed together in some powerful way against the mass murder in Gaza and Russia/Ukraine?



Anton Chaitkin: Where is the protest against the war and impoverishment by this system, since their big crime of the 1960s -- mass murdering our leaders, the three of them, the Kennedy brothers and Martin Luther King. And you can add in some other people that they killed.

But the crime, the continuing crime of murdering the world by this system, by these people! And they have names, it's not just an anonymous system. I can tell you about people within the Pentagon and people within the intelligence community and people within the so-called American financial system who are part of a globalist clique, hostile to America.

And that's the problem that we face. So every problem in America is directly related to what happens in foreign countries. We are part of the world. And what the mis-rulers of the world make us do by making us be foolish and deceived and act on out worst basest instincts and give up our claimed religion. What they do to the world, they do to us.

And so you want to beat these globalists? Just fasten your seat belt and say we need a decisive break from them. Just say this. We have a common interest with every nation on this planet. Maybe there are people who are insane running around, like Isis killers. Their insanity is from them being creatures of the chaos, deprivation, and also false flag stuff, but the wars especially, that have produced terrorism and things like that.



American Improvement, versus Western Imperialism

Anton Chaitkin: We want to solve these problems, so go back to our system. We already have that system. It's called the Constitution. It's called our heritage of progress, not just our heritage of some loss, but the progress and the achievements that we did. I've got this in the chapters, especially in the second volume. Edison, and the great steel mills, and all these things, even the petroleum industry. These didn't come from Rockefeller and from Morgan, I'm sorry, that's a fake history. Totally fake. These improvements came from nationalists who believed in national power. They also believed in the Constitution. They believed that States have a place, an important place, and local communities have an important place, and individual sovereignty has an important place, individual dignity. That's the West. The West believes in individual sovereignty as well as national sovereignty. That comes from our image of man in the image of God. We have a monotheism which is the root of a lot of what's great about the West and America. And what's evil about the West is that the West continued imperialism from the most horrendous empires of the past; in the Middle East and the worst aspects of Rome and other terrible empires. Where humanity was sacrificed to the perversions of a bunch of mis-rulers.

That's the West, but it's not the whole West. The West is also advancement in America at our best.

Chris Sare: You describe it here, as you just indicated, the Pennsylvania Railroad, Tom Scott - these were people that were committed to the Union surviving. They were political patriots. They weren't just running railroads, they were patriots, they built our rail system. And the one thing that always strikes me as amazing, is that in the midst of the Civil War, Lincoln is insistent that we're going to build the transcontinental railroad. And I know that even some generals said 'I'm sorry, Mr. President, but I need to get down to the battlefield to make sure we win this'. And Lincoln would say, no, you need to go West and scope out this railroad, because we have to build it.



Anton Chaitkin: Oh, Lincoln did let him go. He did let him be a General to the end of the war.



Chris Sare: Dodge?



Anton Chaitkin: Yes, Dodge, they were friends. You're right, there's a contest going on. But Lincoln knew this, that he was responsible for both things. He had to build at the same time. So he put up the Capitol dome with the Statue of Freedom on top of it, the new Capitol dome during the war. When they told him we can't afford this, he said, but that's what we're fighting about, that's what we're fighting for.



Anton Chaitkin: You mentioned Tom Scott, the chief of the Pennsylvania Railroad. That's the center of the industrial, republican faction. And you said rightly that they were patriots. They weren’t patriots like the guy that says

"war is wonderful, we want to go into foreign wars and prove how manly we are".

Remember who that was -- Teddy Roosevelt. That was disgusting treason; he got us into the alliance with England; it started World War I.

Building the Future

But the Pennsylvania Railroad was the principle organizing center for the creation of new industries. They and their immediate allies, particularly in Philadelphia, with others in different parts of the country, but at the center of this was Philadelphia. And Henry Carey was their leader, their light. And so they developed the Pennsylvania Railroad itself, created the American steel industry on purpose, for American interests, as well as for whatever private gain they would get.

Many of these things cost money that didn't get back to them right away, like the Duke of Bridgewater did his canal in England, without thought of immediate profit. He wanted the glory, in a way, of doing something that was going to last for a long time, and that would change things forever in a good way. That's what Edison wanted. He wanted that esteem of his fellow man. That's what Lincoln wanted, doing good. That's a human instinct. It's a good instinct.

Scott’s Nationalist Plan for the South

Anton Chaitkin: And people don't know about Tom Scott. He's reviled in false histories. They tell you that he was one of the princes of the Gilded Age, a robber baron, he was corrupt. They don't tell you - C. Van Woodward does – he was a courageous historian.

But they don't tell you about Tom Scott and the Pennsylvania Railroad leading a fight in the South after the Civil War, to transform the South with railroads and internal improvements and new industry, building up modern times there with the South's own resources. And he converted a lot of Southern leaders, including Jefferson Davis. Not totally converted them to be great humanitarians, but to see this as in the South's interest, to have this kind of transformation; that they were entitled to make the same progress that the North made. They got gypped out of it by their previous folly, really. And so he was fighting for this. And Tom Scott's proposed deal [was] to pull the troops out of the South, if you want to, in exchange for changing the South, so it's not backward and stupid; so it's not entrenched with illiteracy, and no skill, with backbreaking work of underlings. It's modern, it's industrialized, it has education. It's connected to the rest of the world in many ways. Do that. You can take the troops out under those circumstances.

And Tom Scott’s friend, the friends of the Pennsylvania Railroad, are like Thaddeus Stevens, who had died by this time in 1868. William Kelly was still fighting for this directly, Pig Iron Kelly. They spoke eloquently of Black rights and fought for them. But you're not going to get Black rights unless you change the South. You can't have the plantation system and sharecropping and all that. I don't care what you say, what rights you believe in, voting or anything else. If people have no property and no education, and are subject to the will of their former masters in employment, in other ways, they're doomed.

And so, because the Anglo-American financier faction betrayed and shut down Reconstruction, the country would be doomed to this kind of backward force within our innards, in the South, that went on and on, into the FDR and Kennedy years. And it survives to the present day in some forms. And we have this problem in cities and maybe in police forces, God knows what. But the best nationalists fought and really died - and Tom Scott is in that category, Thaddeus Stevens - to change the South. And that's the nationalists.

Nationalists versus Axis Warmongers

And so are you a true nationalist if you say, well, I'm against war, and then you change your viewpoint on it? Or, I'm for tariffs but now I can't do anything more on that? And, I have to give all this up because we've got to plunge into nuclear war against Russia, China and Iran. The new axis of evil! These enemies, these globalist enemies are the ones who created the first Axis, the real Axis of Germany, fascist Italy, and, Tojo. Don't tell me that you're going to name Iran. These are the people that gave you the October surprise in 1980 to build up the mullahs and give them weapons and create what you're calling the axis now. This is the same globalist faction within the Reagan administration - that's George H.W. Bush, and people like Oliver North - they're stooges of this globalist faction, like Bush's father and their bank, Harriman and their friends, and Morgan, and in London. Morgan is the head of that in America.

Chris Sare: Wow. What a treasonous pig, the whole family with his father.



Anton Chaitkin: I've got the story in Who We Are, Volume 2, where the Morgan gang came from, how they got into this power. That's a real scoop in this book.



Chris Sare: No question about it. And you have a little footnote in there, but it was like the punch line to me. Which was, after they slander Jay Cooke and bankrupt him - and this is on behalf of British, City of London imperial interests - not British, but City of London imperial interests - the House of Morgan. And they say there's this silly argument that, oh, if if we build this Northern Pacific Railroad - because Cooke, as you point out, as soon as the transcontinental railroad is finished within days, they use the momentum to go ahead with the Northern Pacific Railroad and the potential of maybe even taking over the Hudson Bay company territory to develop it, to develop Canada as Joshua Owen says in here, work with the Russians to build railroads and break the back of British and French imperial power.



Anton Chaitkin: That's right.



Chris Sare: So they're going to do this, and then it's bankrupted and destroyed by this house of Morgan. And the way that he's described is: "there's different kinds of bankers in the world" - this funny thing that you have from the biography of him:

"there are the cold, calculating bankers like JP Morgan. They don't have national interests. Very rarely do they have patriotism",

and then basically he said:

"but then there's fools like Jay Cooke who get excited about great projects for their nation. How silly!"



Anton Chaitkin: I know.



Chris Sare: And then the punchline is, that these guys take over the railroad and they finish it, but for private profit.



Anton Chaitkin: Fools like Jay Cooke. That's the kind of foolishness that God loves. That's the kind of simplicity of affection that God must love. I don't know how God feels about things, but my intuition says that any being that is merciful, loves this kind of simple thought of doing something great. That will make you better, if you do that. Doing something great for the world, makes you better. Just like doing something great for your family, makes you better. You have to think of yourself and your family, and that's in harmony with doing good for others. People learn to do good for others by the love they have in their own family, that's where you learn this love for mankind. Unfortunately, some people don't have that love in their families to begin with, and this cripples, or sometimes cripples their emotions. Sometimes people can rise above that, and this is wonderful to see.

Chris Sare: So just in closing, the last chapter [which brings in the 1876] Centennial Exposition, which is again the idea of the love of progress, the love of industry. Edison, and bringing people in from around the world, absolutely had to have terrified the empire's systems, the purveyor of empire, because we were about to unleash this power all over the planet and end the Empire system. Then, a series of assassinations. Garfield. Mckinley, and then World War I, leading to World War II. This was the British imperial response to this. It just feels like that's where we are right now, in that the BRICs nations, are coming together with an American System idea of win-win cooperation. It seems pretty dark right now if you just look at what's happening in the Anglo-American sphere or Europe. But if you look at what the rest of the world is doing, they've actually embraced this American System. Some of them even call it that by name.

America’s Accomplishments Despite Its Deep Flaws

Anton Chaitkin: To a certain extent. Because what's the one limitation that they have? And I don't take anything away from them, they're aiming at improving the lives of themselves and others. But they don't have a proper appreciation for what is the real history of the West, and of the United States. There are individuals and certain leaders that do - I'm not going to get into that - within the BRICs. But what I would like to close with, is to say that our - and I try to make this point in this trilogy - America and the leaders that are the leading figures in these books, they're flawed. America is deeply flawed as a country, like every other country in the world. I go through the crimes against the American Indians. Why that was unnecessary. We never filled up the great spaces of the West anyway. We didn't need to destroy settled agricultural communities and massacre people. We didn't need to respond to Indians massacring white people, by massacring 5000 times as many Indians. But then the same thing with the Blacks who had been freed finally by the valiant struggle of the Union. And then they were betrayed in that freedom, in that partial freedom, without full rights. They were betrayed by this faction, that was that was part of the British system, the financiers in Boston and people in that faction, who were for cheap labor and free trade. So these are terrible flaws, including prejudice that erupted again and again, race prejudice and other prejudices.

Edison’s Gift to Mankind

Anton Chaitkin: And those flaws, different kinds of deep flaws occur in all of these people. And particularly, take somebody like Edison. This is a man whose accomplishment is now completely denied by history.

Almost all recently written history denies the full accomplishment of this man, who, from the very beginning of his invention of light and power, focused his mind and got this conception by trying to use natural forces - electricity - for the benefit of mankind, improving man's condition. And I prove that, from the records of the time. Just look at those records. Don't make something up to fit your prejudice against progress. And he's also denounced as not being up to the level of Tesla, and as a stooge of Wall Street. All of this is baloney. Now, for ten years, he went as a real crusader and worker, sternly pursuing, yes, he was stern in this process, the progress that he was fighting for. He was the one who set up, on his own will and with the backing of nationalists, the first power plants for the public in the world, not just in Wall Street and London, which were demonstration projects. But under the lash and vise grip of Morgan and the other instruments that were after him and closing in on him, he lost it in many ways. He retreated from this commitment to a day after day, hour after hour, exhausting struggle to move things forward. And he got into squabbles with others about fighting for direct current against alternating current. There's room for both of them, as now we know. But he was brought lower by this kind of retreat, emotional retreat. This was after he had lost control of his own company to Morgan, had fought to get it back, staged a revolt of stockholders to get that control back from Morgan's conquest, and finally built the first power stations outside of the financial centers of London and New York – bringing electricity to the people of the world.

Westinghouse As A Pioneer

Chris Sare: And they broke Westinghouse at the same time. Right?



Anton Chaitkin: Yes. Morgan grabbed the Westinghouse company a little bit later. And Westinghouse, who was a pioneer of alternating current, did great things for this country. Westinghouse was also started up personally by the Pennsylvania Railroad. His great invention of the air brake was a huge thing that perfected our railroads, made modern railroads possible. And the Pennsylvania Railroad were the people that did that. They said, okay, you're right, let's do it. And they're the ones who did it, and sponsored his career.

Then he did the electricity later. Westinghouse was a great part of the whole national enterprise, along with Philadelphia engineers, like the Sellers family and so forth, in places like Niagara Falls and other tremendous new things.

The Legacy of 19 th Century American Nationalism

But the nationalists, these nationalists, continued at the center for a long time, these 19th century nationalists. And what's in this book, this second volume - I'm working now on the third - but what's in this book? The 19th century nationalism was directly attacked. And I'll say this again, people have probably heard this from me before. The 1964 yearbook of the Encyclopedia Britannica, talking about the events of 1963, says, the terrible assassination of John Kennedy that took place last year has one advantage for us. There's one thing that we should be thankful for, and that is that it's likely that "19th century nationalism", quote unquote, is finished off in this world. I hope not. I hope we get it back, because FDR and Kennedy revived it. Maybe they had certain changes in the tariffs and what have you. Also they saw how they had to fight and regulate, particularly finance, which otherwise would gain the power over our country. So people, you know, conservatives say, well, FDR was a Democrat and he was for big government and he was a communist. They say anything they want, but they haven't studied the man and how he changed dramatically from what he believed in as a relative of Teddy Roosevelt, until he condemned that globalism of Teddy Roosevelt, that bullying of the world under Teddy Roosevelt. That's not nationalism. Nationalism is the real buildup of our powers over nature, showing that we are the children of God. And that's what the the all of our best leaders believed in, up to the time that Kennedy was shot down by by this enemy clique.

Chris Sare: And he finally reconstructed the South, with TVA.



Anton Chaitkin: Well, that's right. And Franklin Roosevelt's father was involved in that with Tom Scott and the Pennsylvania Railroad. That's a tremendous scoop also, that's in this book.

Schiller’s Grace and Lyndon LaRouche



Anton Chaitkin: One thing you didn't bring up was Lyndon LaRouche. And I had thought of what I would say about Lyndon LaRouche. And I had a particular thing to say, and that is that he had a certain kind of grace that Schiller spoke about in his work on Universal History. And that is, instead of simply being puffed up with one's knowledge and insisting that that particular knowledge is supreme, the grace and also the understanding, to be able to solicit and accept and change one's own thinking, with still the basic idea of justice that you have in your heart for humanity. To change one's own thinking with new ideas. The American System wasn't there to begin with. But this idea, this love of justice, which is at the heart of the American System, was there all the time. So LaRouche was not a leftist in the sense of some ideological construct. He never was that way. He was from a Quaker background, but he's not just a Quaker. He's a human being who had something good in his heart. But he had this particular grace. Do you know what I'm talking about? Schiller talks about it.



Chris Sare: I do.



Chris Sare: Well, Tony, thank you very, very much. If world leaders don't understand the role of the United States history, they should just read your books. So let's hope everybody reads your books. And, again, thank you for your time. And I look forward to talking to you again very soon.



Anton Chaitkin: Thank you, Chris.

Note by the author:

