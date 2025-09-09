Who We Are : The Story of America’s Fight for Progress, Which Globalists Erased from Our History

By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

Note from Anton Chaitkin:

This posting, in two parts, is derived from my interview by Chris Sare of The LaRouche Organization, July 25, 2025. The text is derived from a transcription thanks to Margaret Greenspan, which I have amended for clarity.

Chris Sare: Well, welcome Tony Chaitkin! I'm very, very pleased that you're with us here on our symposium and doing this interview. And as we go into the 250th year of our founding, we are privileged to have your first two volumes of Who We Are: America's Fight for Universal Progress, from Franklin to Kennedy. And I would point out, it's not only American progress, but it's universal progress. But this monumental work that you have produced is truly a gift, and we anxiously await the third volume. So thank you for joining us today at TLO.

The Deeper Historical Context Needed to Judge Current Events

You sent me earlier a synopsis[1] of what Who We Are is all about, and I wanted to read just the little section at the end entitled "Globalists seek to End Civilization."

This enemy sees the progress of industrial nations as a threat to their power. They see in a large part of the American people, and in activist people throughout the world, the urge to gain the material and political power to a better life that is now obviously possible. The diseased fantasies of the “transhumanists” to the contrary, the inevitable outcome of fulfilling our needs as a human species is the building of a large, powerful, literate, skilled, well-paid and independent population, which sees itself as strong enough to cast aside oligarchy. So these misruling criminals are now acting to bring to an end the civilization of the past 600 years, and to reduce our numbers down to the pitiful small groups of dark ages long ago. They would do this by driving us to madness, to do cruelties never seen before, to convince us to deny our humanity, to destroy ourselves so that they can somehow continue to rule over the survivors. I am pursuing my investigation of our history in order to equip us to seize the high ground and go back to our inspired path, to go back to our better nature. In this dangerous time, I would say, fear not: Something wonderful has happened. We have been given gifts of terrific power, by God and by our predecessors, and we owe it to them and to our children to act with that strength we have inherited, to act to secure our future. The first thing we must all do is tell the truth about the grip that a clique of insanely criminal men have over both political parties, by which they have separated America from its own past and from mankind. We have the right and the duty to survive, and I am trying to help supply the intellectual and moral ammunition we need.

Chris Sare: So I just want to say, it doesn't sound like you think of history as an academic exercise. Would that be correct to say?



Anton Chaitkin: No I don’t, and you’re correct. You pointed out in the title that you gave to this interview, “America’s Fight for Universal Progress”, that this is not only American history, but it's also the history of our fight for universal progress.

Those people that I have been able to trace out and discover who they were in detail and what they did to build up this country, have always fought for the progress of the human race. And if that sounds like a fairy tale, then the problem that people have is, they have no idea how this country was actually built.

No oligarch, no member of the American-British Special Relationship, no war monger, no person filled with race prejudice, made the fundamental advances that propelled this country to power. And the facts in that case are that those who made these advances, had to fight people of that oligarchical description and this transatlantic power all the time.

Probing Into Evil, By Itself, Cannot Lead You to Truth

These are the facts of our history that I've brought out. And let somebody argue against this, not their opinion about whether man is any good or not, whether God exists, whether man even exists as a species. People are filled with a lot of delusions that only evil can exist. And they may think they are probing into evil, but they're not really studying evil. They're stuck in in the sand. Because they don't see what we have inherited that is beautiful, along with inheriting this flaw, and this would not be truth-seeking but control by an age-old enemy of globalist oligarchs.



Chris Sare: I was thinking about your initial book, Treason in America, which I highly recommend. Obviously, it's an important thing to know. And while it's covered throughout here, the treasonous faction, what we really need to know is the good stuff, right? Because people love to know the bad stuff, they get into that. But to know the good stuff has been completely hidden. The work that you've done in uncovering these people, these precious souls who fought to create our nation [is so important]. And the first question that I had, well, it's not really a question, but I wanted to just read, in going back and looking at Who We Are, Volume One, a second time. When I read your forethought again, it just really struck me, because it seems like, [although] this is Volume One, you've thought through the entirety of this . . .



Anton Chaitkin: Trilogy.



Chris Sare: Exactly, this trilogy. And so you start with this forethought[2]:

Chris Sare reads:

“Prometheus defied Zeus, the Greek god-image of those rulers who wish humanity to live in darkness or to be slaughtered. Prometheus gave to man heaven's powerful secret, fire, for which he was tormented by Zeus.



“Prometheus... found the other animals well off for everything, but mankind naked, unshod, unbedded, and unarmed . . . Prometheus therefore... stole from Hephaestus [god of fire and metalworking] and Athena [goddess of wisdom and civilization] the gift of skill in the arts, together with fire - for without fire it was impossible for anyone to possess or use this skill - and bestowed it on man... Through this gift, man has the means of life.” -- Plato, Protagoras Prometheus once found a congenial home in America, and may, yet again.





Chris Sare: And that really struck me as a beautiful forethought to this entire trilogy project, because this is really the issue. And as we've been discussing here, this question of the 600-year history that you mentioned in this document from this morning, that the United States didn't just come out of nowhere, but it was a project of a long struggle for civilization in Europe, and that it is important for people to understand that, and to be aware of it.

The Idea of the Republic

Anton Chaitkin: There were rulers who acted in the interest of their people before America, some rulers. And there was the composition, the invention really, of the idea of self-government in the West, as well as in the East and elsewhere. We shouldn't arrogate only to America or to the West, that idea. But in the Renaissance, in Italy and elsewhere, some of it coming from Nicholas of Cusa, was the idea that self-government is God's intention for man. And it coheres with scientific outlook. It is scientific. It's the only way that man can really survive.

But this kind of life of self-government did not get a real stronghold in any nation until the United States, and there was a particular setting for that, and that was the generation of sudden, rapid new powers. Particularly those that came up in the time span when Benjamin Franklin was in England for the second time, from 1757 to 1775, when he had to get out of there and get into the American Revolution. But in regard to what you said about people being stuck looking at evil, and fascinated with evil and in darkness in that way - in our history, in authentic history, we see that our people and our leadership, renewed leadership, has several times lifted us out of the control of the enemies of this country and of humanity.



Anton Chaitkin: Enemies of the American idea, against our mission of progress, have from the very beginning been concentrated in the specific halls of power and institutions of the British Empire. And particularly in the faction, the cruelest, most insane looters and enslavers, called the East India Company, against which our people rebelled, and knew what they were rebelling against, in the Revolution.

But several times, we defied and overcame the control from the outside, and control from within our country by the American partners of those British Empire enemies. We overcame the slave owners, who were deeply embedded as part of the imperial system. We started doing that, actually, in the administration of the 1820s of John Quincy Adams, and we did it again with Lincoln, and in the period of the Great Depression and, and we even tried to do it under John Kennedy. And with the ideals of this happy man, Benjamin Franklin -- we have done it again and again. We could do it now, even after 70 years or however long it's been since these gangsters killed off the Kennedy brothers and Doctor King, and thought they were decapitating and ending the project of the United States of America.



Chris Sare: Right. We could do it, we have to . . .



Anton Chaitkin: Do it now to survive!



Chris Sare: Yeah, exactly. Speaking of Franklin, this is work that you've done for a long time. On the question of Ben Franklin and his attempt to civilize England from 1757 to 1775, I had a discussion a couple of weeks ago about the Erie Canal, and I started with Franklin's working with these networks like Brindley and others, the engineer, I can't think of the name . . . The Duke of Bridgewater.



Anton Chaitkin: That's right.



Chris Sare: Right. Building the canal system there and the industry, the industrialists, and seeing if they could turn England into an actual republic. But as we know, Lord Shelburne's faction won out and they went full blown empire.

Anton Chaitkin: You know, it's good that you say that, because we don't want to say that Benjamin Franklin was such a fool that he thought that the powers there could be overthrown immediately and the people would set up a republic in England, which is something that they should do, they could do now. I'm not going to tell any other country what to do. Really, that's up to them.

But what was true, is this notion of republicanism as a philosophy. When President Grant, after he left power, went on a world tour for two years, and he met with especially the world leaders who were friendly to the United States. The best leaders of Germany, Russia, Japan and China, tried to lead them to a better life in direct friendship and cooperation for their industrialization, with the United States, partners with us against the British Empire.

In Germany, former U.S. President Ulysses Grant, General Grant, went to have a wonderful meeting with Otto von Bismarck of Germany. And Bismarck described to Grant, in beautiful terms, the personal character of the emperor at that time, Wilhelm the first.



So Bismarck described to Grant the republican characteristics of the thinking of this emperor, and it was obviously a tremendous contradiction, right? Most people know little about this emperor or Kaiser. [3] His grandson was manipulated into World War I. But back before that, it was possible for a king to have a fine character, influenced by German republican literature and music, and by America, which had just won our Union struggle against slavery.[4] So we have this emperor, who is described in his personal thinking as republican-leaning – republicanism – that’s how Bismarck described his king. Kind! Looking out for the interests of his people! Not murderous, not just looking out for the clique of aristocracy and royalty, not wanting to harm anybody.

Bismarck is referring to this universal idea of republicanism. Where do we get that from? It comes from Plato and obviously from earlier. Plato probably didn't invent this term, but he gave it real life in his book, The Republic, and in the person and teachings of his mentor, Socrates, and in Plato’s own understanding of man and creation. Republicanism, in my view, and in the view of the Founders of America, is the political economy of the universe.



The British Empire Is the Enemy System

Chris Sare: Well, I wanted to raise many more questions. Every single chapter of this book is like a gem unto itself, honestly. And when you tie the whole thing together, it's a thoroughly composed masterpiece. And I'm not just saying that, it really is. If you only read these volumes, you would know the essentials, but it's also a reference for generations to come. Copious footnotes to delve into, to use for direction of sources that you'd want to read and study further. One thing I wanted to point to immediately, you see this fight. Now, we've won the American Revolution. And I was struck, that in the book, you actually don't cover a lot of the details of the American Revolution, this is covered elsewhere. But you get to the essence of what it was about, and the things that people don't know. You say "America's emergence as a powerful republic would threaten the global dominance of the imperial system. A spreading new system of friendly sovereign republics might sweep away immense private fortunes gained from slavery, perpetual wars, foreign plunder, and financial speculation."



Chris Sare: I mean, it sounds like you could be describing right now obviously, it's a kind of eerie. But that there was this idea of what the American republic could be. But also, you see, immediately, even with the British defeat in the American Revolution, Jefferson, who's a problematic figure from the start, he falls far short of the lofty words that he wrote in the Declaration of Independence under the guidance of Ben Franklin, and he becomes a philosophical British tool. And this is how you see, I think, how important ideas are, because the British immediately move to bring in bad ideas. And you spoke of the East India Company earlier. I was struck by this quote from, Francis Baring that he wrote to Lord Shelburne, [former] Prime Minister.



Anton Chaitkin: Yeah, that's a great quote.

Chris Sare: Right.

"The two great objects for this country are to check the Americans in their circuitous voyages (i.e. restrict their trade and block their development of shipping) and to prevent their interference... with the fisheries. These two points secured, I would (concede to them) almost the whole of what remains, so long as they do not pretend to be a manufacturing country..."[5]





Chris Sare: And then you go through the history here of how Jefferson just falls right into the idea that we're not going to have manufacturing. Manufacturing is dirty. Manufacturing in cities are disgusting. Cities, right? I mean, this is where all culture really comes from! Nothing against agriculture, and we'll get to that, because there's obviously a very important role for scientific agriculture. This point about Jefferson that you make in here...



Anton Chaitkin: I'd like to stress the personal tragedy of Jefferson. (I do have a whole chapter on agriculture and how we got to science and the federal role in that, and how we developed that, and fought for that all throughout the country's history.) Jefferson came from the possibility, the strong personal environment, of a republican movement. Remember, people, this is not about the Republican Party. That shouldn't be a shocker to you now. We're talking about the word "republican" that that party adopted in Lincoln's time. Jefferson's father was a pioneer, Peter Jefferson, who tried to get people out West. And there was a movement for a republic, led in many ways by Washington in the South, and in the country, and by old Benjamin Franklin, who had his own influence in the South as well. Jefferson was originally a revolutionary despite the nagging power and environment around him, of slavery and the slave plantation lords who constituted themselves a little lordship, especially in the First Families of Virginia. These people went on to hate Washington in the Washington administration...



Chris Sare: I imagine they would consider him a traitor to his values.



Why Washington and Jefferson Came to Oppose Each Other

Anton Chaitkin: That's right, a traitor to his section, or really to this clique. Because he came from an august family, no pun intended, Augustine and the other people in his family[6]. Jefferson wrote those words and certainly believed them, and there was a first draft composed between Jefferson and Franklin and Adams in that committee. There were two other members, but these three were the principals. And the first draft, as people should know, attacks the King of England for his slavery, his promoting the institution of slavery and said, this is against God, and we're against this. This was put down by this gang controlling Virginia and South Carolina. Jefferson, I think says that later on as to who broke down this, this first draft, it wasn't in the published draft. But Jefferson was publicly anti-slavery, which took a lot of courage in certain ways, in his environment. And he went through a personal experience of being in a vise of the environment around him, of the families, who more and more controlled society in post-Revolutionary America and in colonial America as well, in different ways. They tightened this vise. And Jefferson came into the situation where he's owning 600 slaves himself, and then he becomes the Governor of Virginia in a time when other people are fighting the Revolution as soldiers.

Anton Chaitkin: This is a little bit problematical. He's not in the national government at that point, he's the Governor of Virginia. And he ought to play a role, because the battles are being fought in Virginia in many ways. And he failed as Governor. It may not have been his fault entirely or at all. And I don't want to call him a coward. He removed the government from the Capitol. He was not able in any way to block the British from carrying out their cruelties and conquest in Virginia, until later, when we were allied with the French and we beat them at Yorktown. So, this was humiliating. He fell into the grip of this gang of the so-called First Families of Virginia – this is not Washington. Why isn't Washington the leader of that supposed leadership? Well, Washington - his family committed the sin of having iron forges, and he is personally in favor of developing a modern society, canals and engines, and hooking up with the rest of mankind to make progress.



Chris Sare: Scientific agriculture.



Anton Chaitkin: A nation that had strength for its own people's sake. That was a sin in these people's eyes. But these are the ones who put Jefferson under their power, and he gave in to that, and he started studying British economist Adam Smith.[7]

Jefferson studied this British philosophy, this British free trade idea for stopping America from having industry, and fell in with his fellow elite slave-masters’ recognition that industrialization would doom their slave society. It would interfere with our power here and all kinds of terrible things will happen. What kind of people will we have if we have protectionism? Well, we will have a skilled and articulate workforce, that would be capable of defending its rights as workers. Slaveowners didn’t say this, they said freed slaves would slaughter and rape the whites.

But this is what industry allows us to do, and has allowed us to do. It allows us to create a workforce that is intelligent, that is literate, that is inventive, that is independent, that has high wages and demands those wages for their fellow creatures.

And to achieve those advances, the federal government has to use its national power, not to control society, but to steer trade and to steer credit, and to do certain projects that allow us to make for ourselves, in our country, a better life. And if people think like that, are that ambitious, they will never stand for some bunch of hooligans with fancy clothes and a so-called better education that they get at Oxford or Harvard to rule over us, when such miseducation tends to cripple students’ minds.

British Boss Shelburne Sent His Agent to France to Tutor Jefferson in Economics

Anton Chaitkin: All they know is their own power! And then they have fancy words about how to manipulate people. So Jefferson went over to France in that terrible state of mind, having been directly asked - and I document this to take the southern interest as his interest, not the national interest - that was from Randolph. It's in the book, first volume. He goes to France, and there, Lord Shelburne, the head of the East India faction, who was a prime minister during the later phases of the American Revolution - Shelburne, who cooked up this whole regime of "let's tell the world we're for free trade. We will swindle the world under what we call free trade, our monopoly over advanced industry". Shelburne sent his own man, the executor of Adam Smith, who was a tutor in Shelburne's family, over to France to tutor Jefferson personally, while Jefferson was ambassador to France. This is at a time when the same Shelburne and Bentham and others, are sending fake revolutionaries from Britain over to France, and from Geneva, over to France to anarchize the French Revolution. It's the false flag that they have done so well, or evilly, since the dawn of time. And that's what wrecked the French Revolution.



Chris Sare: And as you point out, [they] destroyed the tradition of Colbert and the great scientific tradition that Hamilton references as the essence of American system.



Anton Chaitkin: Yeah.

Franklin Passes the Torch to Hamilton

Chris Sare: Also, you point out in here [the proposed mission of] the federal government:

"Promoting and protecting a 'manufacturing of our own produce', and our fisheries, and our coastal merchant shipping, 'ought not by any means be sacrificed to the interests of foreign trade, or subjected to injury by the wild speculations of ignorant adventurers'."





Chris Sare: This is from Ben Franklin and Tench Coxe, as they prepared for the Constitutional Convention. They wrote a pamphlet to educate the people that were going into the [convention]... obviously, this was going to be an issue. How do you bring the nation together? What principles are you going to bring it together on? And they said the Federal Government must be able to veto state laws that interfere with the forceful national development policy. And rather than letting the South remain a de facto colonial sector of the British, the government should see to it that,

“the produce of the southern states should be exchanged for such manufacturers as can be made by the northern states.”

So immediately there's a fight by Franklin's networks to bring development to the South and to take away this infection of slavery and the slave system in the South.

I think this is an important point to make, because [when you ask people] “what do you think of the United States?” [they say] “Well, slavery, it was founded on slavery”. And nothing could be further from the truth. Not to deny the horrors of slavery, but this was like an infection in the United States that had to be defeated. It's your view of mankind, it's not just about Black chattel slavery. It's the whole view of labor and mankind, which you eloquently go through. And I want to get to those points a bit later.

Anton Chaitkin: We still have the same terrible prejudice against people who are not like us, which is shown most viciously in Black slavery, African slavery. And we exhibit that when we go to war, foreign wars, or we do things to destroy the capability of some foreign leader to raise up his country, in Africa or South America or anywhere, or Iran for that matter. But, when this meeting took place, during the Constitutional Convention at the home of Benjamin Franklin, Tench Coxe read the pamphlet prepared at the direction of Franklin about protectionism. And then this was circulated under Franklin's leadership to the whole Constitutional Convention. This is Franklin's idea. That pamphlet was written by Tench Coxe, who went on to be the assistant to Alexander Hamilton as Treasury Secretary, so you have the continuity between Franklin and Hamilton. In this pamphlet, he's proposing that the South should get its manufactured goods from the North. But the clear intent of Hamilton, and of Washington for sure, is not to keep the South as a great plantation. That would defeat the whole thing, the whole American project. The idea is to develop American national industrial power. And to thereby, and in many ways under specific projects, change the character of the South.

Again and again, the best people in our country's history have tried to do that. Lincoln tried. Lincoln had that as his objective to change the South, like Washington wanted us to do, and not leave it the way the imperial, mis-leaders of the world had set it up to begin with. Not to begin with, actually; the first colonists didn't bring slaves with them, and they also weren't out to exterminate the Indians. This was a specific clash, specifically pushed and pushed and pushed again by the London faction, and by people who had things to gain by affiliating with them. To pit the races against each other, and to subject as much of society as possible to be an underclass. That was the game of the Empire.

Chris Sare: Royal African Company. These guys bring the slaves into the United States, very deliberately and aggressively. Chapter Six, in your book Who We Are, in the first volume, "The New Economic System." I'm just going to read the opening section here.



Chris Sare:

Breaking from a degraded world order. The Revolutionary War had left the new nation heavily indebted, with Continental and local currencies nearly worthless. Unpaid soldiers and bankrupt farmers were susceptible to manipulation by mob leaders. There was no modern industry. Confined to the Atlantic coast, with no east-west roads and only primitive ones running north-south, the US economy continued to be based on the British colonial system. American raw materials - produce from southern slave plantations and northern farms, forests and fisheries, as well as raw iron - were traded for British manufactures: clothing, furniture, tools and weapons. The British royalty, nobility, and financiers derived their fortunes from the slave trade, from the underclasses in India and Ireland, from slaves in the Caribbean and the American South, from wage-cutting in British factories, and from financial speculations on world trade unbalanced in London's favor. America's southern planters and northern importers were tied commercially to this criminal empire, and they aped the 'sophisticated' manners of the British elites. But the American nationalists had forged a Constitutional frame of government that would enable the USA to break with this degraded world system and to improve men's lives with science and invention. President George Washington appointed Alexander Hamilton as Treasury Secretary, tasked with planning a financial rescue and a prosperous future.

Chris Sare: So this is the beginning of the American System right here, with the First National Bank and the credit system.



Anton Chaitkin: Yes. And the idea of protectionism, of tariffs, and the idea actually going on at that time, of projecting canals and other means of state of the art improvement of nature itself, changing geography, which we do with canals and with railroads and with pipelines, all these things that change the world, physical world.

Dump Today’s Bankrupt British-Origin Global Financial System

And so at that time, before we got the nationalist system of America, our real founding system, our independence project, before that really took effect, we did not have our own money, and we were just in the British system, even after getting nominal independence. By our trade being subjected to British trade restrictions and the slave South is trading with Britain more than with our North. And the southern mis-leaders didn't want to have American manufactures. So we're in the British system. We're even using British credit and British money and foreign money, different kinds of foreign money. Maybe we had Spanish money and whatever, but we didn't even have our own money. It's funny that some people today don't want us to. It's a cryptic [sic], puzzle to me why they think that way.

Anton Chaitkin: But anyway, going back then, look at today, when we have the world filled up with maybe $2 quadrillion of derivatives and fake assets that are not assets, it's just smoke, with, things written somewhere in some electronic form, who knows where. Or it could be that it's not even there really, it's just somebody talks about it. And so on the basis of this, they loot into that system which is offshore, which is not subjected to law. It's not part of any intention to improve our country, or loyalty or allegiance to any country, really. They've destroyed the US industry, the British industry and Germany's industry. And oh, they say, well, we have defense, you know. You have the great power, so-called power is this smoke of speculation based on theft and based on deception of the public, also based on revenues from destroying the world under narcotics, for example. That's the drug culture and..



Chris Sare: The old British trick...



Anton Chaitkin: ...debased culture, all kinds of debasement. Don't talk to me about a budget deficit, when you have this vast deficit in this globalist system, between the physical development and needs and productive apparatus of our country. And this huge bubble of smoke that is the base, or the envelope, put it that way, for these different instruments of power, by which this tiny little minority of people, this thin rule really, by the combined intelligence services of the Five Eyes plus Israel, the British and English speaking people, their media people and so forth. The Americans and the world don't like this. They don't agree with this, and the wars. They don't agree with it. It's a bubble.



Chris Sare: They voted against it.



Anton Chaitkin: So we've got to take this bubble and put it through bankruptcy. And there are some very easy ways, not easy to accomplish, but simple things that we need to go back to; Glass-Steagall, the infrastructure bank and so forth. That will give us a way of dealing with this terrible deficit in reality. So that's the kind of the problem that we face. Then, since we made a new system, we don't need to make a new system of governance, we need to revert to our own system of governance. We're now ruled by criminals, by an international criminal elite. Their idea of improving the human race is to breed people like themselves, fruitcakes, in their own families where they intermarry, and then get rid of other people that are non-elite, to reduce the population and so forth. That's not the way you improve humanity. You improve humanity by inventions and discoveries like we did.



Chris Sare: Right.

Anton Chaitkin: That's what Lincoln understood. That's what all the nationalists understood. That's what Henry Carey saw as he worked with other countries, Lincoln's economic advisor, worked with the other countries that we were helping; Germany, Japan, Russia and other countries. Also in Mexico, there was a tremendous connection that we've lost sight of, and which, not now, but someday soon, we'll get into developing this story.



The First Phase of U.S. Industrialization

Chris Sare: The American System is immediately attacked by - Jefferson is president, but Gallatin is the Treasury Secretary under Jefferson. And we're taken down, as you go through in your 1985 book, Treason in America. After the War of 1812, in Chapter Seven of the first volume of Who We Are, you introduce the six greatest leaders of industrialization’s first phase, Henry Clay, John Quincy Adams. Nicholas Biddle, from the Second National Bank, Matthew Carey (Henry Carey's father), DeWitt Clinton, who brings in the Erie Canal. He has a very funny exchange, as I spoke about a couple of weeks ago, with Thomas Jefferson, about how Governor Clinton wants to get Federal funding for the canal. This is going to be a tremendous project, to get us to the Great Lakes. It's the place where you can actually change the geography, as you talked about earlier, in the easiest way. And build this canal and develop the entire western part of the United States. And then, John Gardner Swift out of West Point...



Anton Chaitkin: Yes, he's the leader of West Point, the great founder of the system, the great improvement in West Point that we did after its initial founding, to make it a center of excellence for our military and for engineering. All these characters, these six characters that I bring up, who work together in many ways, to develop the first phase of industrialization, accomplished wonders, in a very short time, in the 1820s, going into the 1830s, even after John Quincy Adams was no longer President. But Adams had appointed, for example, the Army engineers to design the first American railroads. And the West Point Forge built the first locomotives for use on those railroads.

Hot Energy, Then and Now

And coal was developed, which had always been here and was used in limited ways, but was first developed as a project of this faction, to suddenly use it. Actually their first project of it was anthracite coal, which burns cleaner and hotter.

You want hot energy, powerful, more powerful energy. Don't give it up because of somebody telling you that mankind is not entitled to it, or that they will destroy the universe by using the powers that God puts into that universe. We have to use them in the right way. We can't make it sloppy and dirty by spilling things into rivers and having foul air in our cities. No, we don't want to do that. That's why we need state of the art, high-speed transportation, and not have our trains carrying freight at 25 miles an hour. How much of a moron do you have to be to think that is the basis of modern industry and modern living standards? What happens if in China, when they go 200 miles an hour and carry freight, or 350 miles an hour, or 400 miles an hour carrying people, what terrific advancement happens to your economy then? Just that, along with many other things that we need to do.

[1] The quoted passage, beginning with “This enemy sees the progress . . . “ is from a summary (released on antonchaitkin.substack.com on July 17, 2025) of some of the themes in Who We Are, Vol.2. That summary had the title, “Something Stupendous Has Happened.” The irony of that title is that much of what must urgently be considered as having “happened” – with overriding contemporary relevance – has happened over some centuries preceding the present. Reaction to “the news” without guidance from that context is tragic blindness.

[2] Quoted in Anton Chaitkin, Who We Are, Volume 1, page iii.

[3] Wilhelm I was the king of Prussia who made Bismarck the Chancellor, like the prime minister. When Bismarck consolidated Germany into a nation, Wilhelm I became king of Germany and Bismarck the German Chancellor. Wilhelm I’s grandson, Kaiser Wilhelm II, manipulated by the British (his mother’s mother was Britain’s Queen Victoria), fired Bismarck, to the detriment of Germany.

[4] President and former General Grant pointed out to Chancellor Bismarck that our Union struggle was most importantly a struggle against slavery, not only about saving the nation.

[5] This letter to Shelburne May 30, 1784, was written a year after Shelburne had left office as Prime Minister, but was still the greatest individual power behind the scenes. His cohort the banker Baring refers to the ongoing negotiations with the United States over the meaning and enforcement of the peace treaty ending the American Revolutionary War. This letter is quoted in Who We Are, Volume 1, page 67. See also the appendix on the British intelligence arrangements, pp. 387-389.

[6] For George’s Washington’s progress-minded family (father, Augustine Washington, Sr., and sons Lawrence and John) see H. Graham Lowry, How the Nation Was Won (Washington, Executive Intelligence Review, 1987). Lowry’s “Volume I, 1630-1743” is the only volume written before his death.

[7] Jefferson might as well have been studying the communist Karl Marx, because like the capitalist Adam Smith, Marx had anti-national assumptions. He did not understand republican history to see the power of a nation to propel mankind forward. Smith and Marx, each in his own way, both worked within the British imperial paradigm, which neither writer differentiated from “capitalist” ideology. Both knew of the cruel capitalists who operated within the imperial system, and both proposed that employers’ complete amorality had led to social progress. (Marx claimed communism would lead to further progress.)

Note by the author:

