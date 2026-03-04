Note from Anton Chaitkin:

I am working very hard on Volume Three of Who We Are. I decided to release my drafts of chapters as they are completed, to my paid Substack readers. The drafts of the Introduction and Chapter 1 (McKinley) have already been released earlier here on Substack. Chapter 2 (American anti-imperial cooperation with Russia, Mexico, and India) will now be released in three parts.

The new historical discoveries embodied in this work represent a paradigm of American identity which the globalist warmongers wish to suppress. Please understand that this is a work in progress and is not yet “written in stone.”