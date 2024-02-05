Who We Are: America’s Fight for Universal Progress, from Franklin to Kennedy - Volume 2 - Chapter 5 (pre-publication draft) -Part 2

Agricultural Reform: Why Farmers Fought for the “People’s Department”

Ellsworth, “Father of the Agriculture Department”: His Rise and Fall

George Washington’s proposal, that the nation should “encourage and assist” agricultural improvement, began to be fulfilled a half century later through a thorough reform of the Patent Office. The farmers’ interests were taken up quietly, and thereafter reformers inside and outside the government would push together for the program finally enacted under the Lincoln administration.

President Andrew Jackson appointed Henry L. Ellsworth Superintendent of Patents in 1835. Ellsworth was qualified to pull the agency out of the chaos into which it had fallen under laissez faire government. At the same time, Jackson had seen him as safely non-political, despite his family’s nationalist activism.

Ellsworth had grown up in the inner circle of the Founding Fathers. He was the son of Oliver Ellsworth, who as a representative of Connecticut had guided the Constitutional Convention to a vital compromise between small and large states. Alexander Hamilton had relied on Oliver Ellsworth as the principal supporter in the Senate for his economic program. George Washington had appointed him Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

And Henry Ellsworth’s twin brother, William W. Ellsworth, had served in Congress (1829-1834) as an opponent of President Andrew Jackson.

But Henry, a lawyer, farmer, and land management expert, shied away from politics.

At the outset of his federal service, Henry Ellsworth would not seem to have been an agent for universal improvement. Jackson had appointed him a commissioner to the Indians, tasked to bring peace among those who had been relocated westward, forcibly moved from the homes of their ancestors.

Although sympathetic to the Indians, Ellsworth was no critic of the evil policy that had exiled them.[1] He disagreed with the stance of his brother’s Whig party, led by Henry Clay; they had campaigned against the 1830 Indian Removal Act, and against Jackson’s 1832 reelection.[2]

Indian removal was a federal accommodation to the demands of land-hungry slaveowners. Deterioration of the eastern soil under ruinous plantation agriculture had accelerated this policy. Andrew Jackson had pushed it as part of his political bargain with the slave states, along with a reduction of the tariff.

Whatever his inclinations, Ellsworth’s pioneering work within the government would contribute to the scientific and political solution of the environmental degradation that engendered land-grabbing cruelty. The solution – Lincoln’s program -- would promote more farm production and faster human population growth, directly contradicting the proposals of the imperial system, then and now, to curtail progress and population.

When Ellsworth came to the Patent Office, he convinced Congress to revise the agency, such as by requiring examinations to test the worthiness of inventions. The increased staff gave Ellsworth (now the Commissioner of Patents) the resources to systematize the patenting workflow and the record-keeping, and he thus “substituted order for chaos.”[3]

Ellsworth had a passion for scientific agriculture.[4] Taking advantage of the Commissioner’s duty under the new law to report agricultural statistics that he might collect, he whirled into action.