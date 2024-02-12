Who We Are: America’s Fight for Universal Progress, from Franklin to Kennedy - Volume 2 - Chapter 5 (pre-publication draft) - Part 3

By Anton Chaitkin

[I have resumed issuing pre-publication draft chapters of my forthcoming Volume 2. These chapters will again be for paid subscribers only – I very much need financial backing to be able to proceed. This chapter 5 is being posted in 3 parts, on January 29, February 5 and February 12.]

Chapter 5:

Agricultural Reform: Why Farmers Fought for the “People’s Department”

Part 3 of 3

The Farmers’ Society Shapes the Republican Program

In May, 1852, the Massachusetts Board of Agriculture, followed by several state agriculture societies, called for a national convention to meet in Washington DC . The convention began June 24, 1852, and proceeded to form the United States Agricultural Society (USAS).[1]

The new organization was immediately under pressure from the South not to promote federal support for farmers.[2] But from the beginning, the USAS members and leaders were overwhelmingly northerners.[3] Without ever provoking the South by protective tariff discussion or criticism of slavery, they were determined to achieve federal action. The South resisted every step.

The USAS made itself the high command of agricultural reform in the 1850s. It was a vital part of the Republican apparatus after the party’s 1854 founding, as it coordinated and spoke forcefully for all farmers’ groups. The Society reached many thousands of farmers directly through its technology-packed journal and fairs.[4] Though it was lobbying the Congress, it had itself something of the aura of government. The Smithsonian Institution in Washington hosted the USAS annual meetings, with the blessing of Smithsonian Superintendent Joseph Henry and his colleague Alexander D. Bache, a government science leader as Superintendent of the U.S. Coast Survey.[5]

In 1856, Republicans were shaping an anti-slavery coalition that would briefly take control of Congress. Among the delegates to that year’s United States Agricultural Society annual meeting were leading Republican activists.[6] The meeting took up the measures that would finally be enacted by the Republicans under Lincoln’s presidency.

Smithsonian Institution Superintendent Joseph Henry, who would later be President Lincoln’s companion and science advisor, presented to the 1856 USAS meeting his own draft resolution to Congress aiming at land grants for colleges.[7]

Facing an objection from a southern USAS delegate, the meeting did not act on the proposed message to Congress.

Representative Justin S. Morrill (Maine) was a delegate to the January, 1856 USAS annual meeting. A month later, Rep. Morrill introduced a resolution for the House Agriculture Committee to look into establishing one or more national agricultural schools on the same student selection basis as the naval and military academies.

Morrill’s

“resolution was objected to by Mr. [Laurence M.] Keitt, of South Carolina, and was not received.”[8]

Later that year, this same Rep. Keitt would assist in the violent attack on Senator Charles Sumner,[9] brandishing a pistol to hold off northerners who tried to come to Sumner’s aid.