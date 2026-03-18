Who We Are: America’s Fight for Universal Progress, from Franklin to Kennedy - Volume 3, Chapter 2, Part 3
By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin
I am working very hard on Volume Three of Who We Are. I decided to release my drafts of chapters as they are completed, to my paid Substack readers. The drafts of the Introduction and Chapter 1 (McKinley) have already been released earlier here on Substack. Chapter 2 (American anti-imperial cooperation with Russia, Mexico, and India) will now be released in three parts.