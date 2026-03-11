Note from Anton Chaitkin:

I am working very hard on Volume Three of Who We Are. I decided to release my drafts of chapters as they are completed, to my paid Substack readers. The drafts of the Introduction and Chapter 1 (McKinley) have already been released earlier here on Substack. Chapter 2 (American anti-imperial cooperation with Russia, Mexico, and India) will now be released in three parts.

The new historical discoveries embodied in this work represent a paradigm of American identity which the globalist warmongers wish to suppress. Please understand that this is a work in progress and is not yet “written in stone.”

— Part 2: Mexico —

The Peace Program for the Americas

William McKinley envisioned a sweeping expansion of investment and trade between the United States and Latin America for the benefit of all the countries. Success for this program depended on the U.S. commitment to mutual respect between the nations and enduring peace in the hemisphere.