Preface: The transatlantic establishment in recent decades has brought economic and moral disaster to the United States, and made the USA the instrument of permanent war (with censorship and surveillance).

This is the globalist system, the latest reincarnation of the British and other European empires. Voters have strongly indicated they wish to break from this policy system.

But what is the United States, if it is not part of an imperial system, adverse to the interests of its own people and humanity? Who are we, as a nation, as a people? Threats to our perceived enemies do not alter these questions. Only answers deeply rooted in our history will save us from betrayal and destruction.

We Can Make America Great Again, If We Recognize Who We Are

By Anton Chaitkin

Stark truths about America’s history – absurdly suppressed truths - are rumbling around just below the surface of current events, ready to erupt into view. Donald Trump’s unsettling actions are shaking the ground under transatlantic policymakers, who had seemingly fixed in the public mind a false American historic identity in line with their imperial globalism.

American thinking is dramatically shifting away from the murderous imperial philosophy of economics and war.

If our most beloved past leaders from throughout U.S. history were to come back to life, they would be applauding the current rapprochement with Russia; for we have reversed the recent headlong plunge toward nuclear-war hell. They would praise those who are now breaking the spell of Free Trade, and Green Malthusianism; for under these dogmas, the globalists have dictated “rules” leading to hunger, backwardness, and chaos.

This American change should be appreciated despite very serious questions about Trump’s leadership on such matters as the Middle East, and his plan (beyond tariffs) to restore the economy.

A recent news item should ring a bell for those with a sharp ear for good and evil in deeper history.

President Trump let it be known that he was angry at King Charles III. The British monarch, after all, had warmly received Ukraine leader Zelensky right after Trump had kicked Zelensky out of the White House for his war mania against Russia.

A Seattle Times story, depicted below, took the British view of the affair. That newspaper printed, as if it were incontrovertible truth, a U.K. spokesman’s assertion about the Anglo-American relationship:

“No two countries are as closely aligned as ours on economic, defense, security and intelligence interests, and we share deep historic and cultural ties” [emphasis added].

In reality, the USA has only been able to grow and prosper, indeed it has only had a moral reason for existence as a separate nation, insofar as it has distinguished itself from the British empire, the most dangerous, mass-murderous empire that ever existed.

To support this assertion, let us briefly survey our history in the realms of economics and war, from the beginning of our War for Independence precisely 250 years ago, to our contemporary era.

Four outstanding U.S. Presidents – George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and John F. Kennedy – though they were wartime leaders, believed passionately in peace. They counseled us to shun the permanent war policy of the British empire, to seek peace with all nations.

And as American nationalists, each of those Presidents scorned the British imperial economic rules prohibiting nations from rising: they promoted our manufacturing, built our national infrastructure, and controlled credits and currency in the people’s interest.

Under these wise leaders, we asserted the right to advance ourselves, and we likewise believed in the right of other nations to defy imperial dictates, to use their own resources to advance themselves.

We respected ourselves, and respected others as our equals and friends.

We may see this American national philosophy at work in the action of Lincoln’s ambassador to China, Anson Burlingame, when he later returned to the U.S. to negotiate for mutual benefit the 1868 Burlingame-Seward Treaty. Article VIII specified that the U.S. would send qualified engineers to help China build railways if and when China decided to build them. Thus America distinguished itself from the British empire and its wars that forced China into opium addiction.

Franklin Roosevelt asserted this American philosophy again in 1933, when he rejected the plan of Bank of England Governor Montagu Norman for joint currency action by the central banks. Standing up for U.S. national independence for the interest of its own people, FDR told the London Monetary Conference:

“Old fetishes of so-called international bankers are being replaced by efforts to plan national currencies with the objective of giving to those currencies a continuing purchasing power which does not greatly vary in terms of the commodities and need of modern civilization.”

[Wireless to the London Conference, July 3, 1933 -- https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/wireless-the-london-conference]

FDR was fully aware that this same Montagu Norman centrally coordinated the clique of Hitler supporters among bankers in London and New York, even to the later years of World War II.

Does the USA “share deep historic and cultural ties” with Britain? If so, it is only because banker-led globalists fastened a halter around America’s neck after FDR’s death, and again, even more tightly, after the Kennedy brothers and Dr. King were done away with.

Throughout its history, the United States has committed crimes against its own future, against its racial minorities, and against other nations, whenever it failed to live up to the philosophy in its Declaration of Independence. But if we understand that independence makes us both powerful and generous, we will recognize Who We Are as a nation.

