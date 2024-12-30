Trump’s Supreme Test Will Come Quickly:

War and Betrayal, or the Good Neighbor

By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

The recent US presidential election was a referendum in which voters rejected permanent war.

Americans share the choice of peace with the great majority of mankind.[1] This point of view is not left-wing or right-wing. People know that the globalists’ war policy leads the world to its doom unless it is stopped.

If the new administration continues the war against Russia, or escalates military conflict versus China, or promotes Israeli war escalation, it would thus betray the American people. It would demonstrate that the same Anglo-American clique is continuing to rule despite the election, smashing the people at home and abroad under globalist dictatorship.

How can the new President defy the transatlantic men who push him to betray his trust? He can take the path of the Good Neighbor.

Permanent war makes us weak, brings us ruin and disaster. The Good Neighbor strategy brings strength, earning renewed influence and success.

Our history teaches this lesson again and again. We are repeatedly fooled to unlearn it, imagining ourselves smart and tough.

Let us examine three vital arenas for U.S. policymaking: Mexico, China and Iran. We may judge the wisdom of either course from the results they have brought us over a long span of decades.

In the sections which follow, the two opposite policies alternate from one era to the next, with startlingly clear positive and negative outcomes.

Mexico

1776: Latin Americans admired and began emulating the country that declared, All Men Are Created Equal.

1846-1848: Slaveowner-sponsored President James Polk led the U.S. into war against the Republic of Mexico, grabbing Mexican territory. Latin Americans came to view the USA as an enemy, making trouble for us far into the future. The Mexican War bolstered the Southern imperial anti-nationalists, who a few years later broke up the United States and launched the Civil War.

1938: President Lázaro Cárdenas seized the petroleum holdings of Rockefeller’s Standard Oil and Britain’s Royal Dutch Shell, offering payment only for the meager amount they had invested, not what the properties were worth, since the foreigners were producing little and giving almost nothing to Mexico. President Franklin Roosevelt responded by supporting Cárdenas, in accord with his “Good Neighbor” policy. Mexico broke relations with furious Britain, but stayed allied to Roosevelt and the U.S. in the coming World War II.

China

1839-1842: Britain fought its First Opium War to force China to allow the drug in, as part of Free Trade. Tens of millions were enslaved to opium addiction. The “West” was disgraced.

1843-1844: The slaveowner administration of President John Tyler sent warships to China, and Tyler’s emissary Caleb Cushing threatened war unless the Emperor agreed to give the U.S. the same humiliating foreign-dominant rights as were granted to Britain.

1861: President Abraham Lincoln sent anti-slavery activist Anson Burlingame to China as ambassador, tasked to repair America’s reputation.

1867-1868: China so appreciated Lincoln, and Burlingame’s mission, that they sent Burlingame back to the U.S. as China’s own ambassador. He negotiated with Secretary of State William Seward a treaty based on mutual respect and rights. The treaty’s eighth article stipulated that the U.S. would help China build railroads and telegraphs when China decided to do this work.

1868-1870s: The Burlingame-Seward Treaty was a factor in East Asian admiration for America, helping bring on the U.S.-Japanese close friendship during the rise of Japan in the Meiji Restoration from 1868 through the 1870s. Japan used U.S. technical expertise and adopted Lincoln’s economic nationalism in its industrialization.

1882: Under President Chester Arthur, the Chinese Exclusion Act banned immigration from China. The U.S. legislation made East Asians see America as no different from the British empire. U.S. Ambassador to Japan John Bingham lamented that the Act helped swing Japan over to the militarists and toward Japanese imperial alliance with Britain. In the coming decades, pro-American statesmen would be assassinated, and in 1941 Japan made war on the U.S.

1911: Chinese statesman Sun Yat Sen, an admirer of Abraham Lincoln’s nationalist principles who received an education by pro-republic missionaries in Hawaii, completes a revolution to establish the Chinese Republic.

Iran

1907: Britain and Russia divided Iran (then called Persia) into two spheres of influence, to control the country. Britain began looting oil there in 1908.

1910-1911: Persia asked the U.S. to send financial experts to help them achieve independence from the British and Russian empires. President William Taft sent William Morgan Shuster to head an American delegation. The new majlis (elected legislature) hired Shuster as Persia’s Treasurer General. He set up a national gendarmerie to enforce the country’s laws instead of foreign dictates. British and Russian pressure forced Shuster out and the independent government was broken up. But the U.S. enhanced its reputation as a civilizer, distinguished from the predatory imperial system.

1943: During World War II, President Franklin Roosevelt strategized that an enduring peace would only be possible by lifting the impoverished world toward modern times. To do so, Asia, the Mideast and Africa would have to be freed from the grip of the British Empire. A key part of this strategy was FDR’s plan for post-war Iran.

In Iran for the Tehran Conference with the U.K. and Soviet Russia, Roosevelt circulated a proposal[2] to modernize Iran, and to end British control of that country. The memorandum stressed that Iran should be free to use its own resources, such as its petroleum reserves, not U.S. taxpayer funds, to pay for building up the nation. The report condemned British tyranny over Iran, looking forward to an American global showdown with the British imperialism in the post-war period.

1951: Mohammed Mossadegh became Prime Minister of Iran, and nationalized the British Petroleum company. The pro-imperial U.S. Secretary of State Dean Acheson coordinated with the British ambassador and a joint CIA-British Intelligence team, to plan a coup d’état against Mossadegh, and restore British control of Iran’s oil.

1953: The coup was implemented in 1953 during the Dwight Eisenhower Presidency, under CIA Director Allen Dulles, whom President Harry Truman and Acheson had previously put in charge of CIA covert action.

1979: The Iranian Revolution installed theocratic rule under Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The U.S. was seen as the leader of the enemy “Western” imperial system.

The Revolt in the West

In the present era, decades of our wars and covert actions in Asia and Africa have destroyed the homes and lives of countless millions. Latin America has been crushed under debt warfare by the transatlantic institutions (IMF, World Bank, WTO) and by drug gangs whose money is laundered by transatlantic banks.

The resulting waves of refugees have swept across the world, through Europe, up through Central America and Mexico. The U.S. political parties have debated only whether or not to receive the refugees – not how to stop causing the chaos!

But in recent years, the populations of Europe and the U.S. have been stirred to revolt against the transatlantic policy that combines “forever wars” and the stripping away of our industry.

This widespread popular revolt shows that the souls of Americans and Europeans are not entirely dead. The higher purposes which brought success and admiration to the United States might yet be revived. There will have to be a persistent fight, against the ever-present tendency to betrayal. Our history speaks to these higher ideas, and can aid in that fight.

[1] This is shown with the rise of new dissenting parties in Europe, and the accession of new partner countries to the BRICS grouping

[2] This was the memorandum drawn up by his personal representative, General Patrick J. Hurley.

