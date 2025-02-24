View the Chaitkin Seminar: Historic Realities Must be Faced to Restore U.S. Industry.
By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin
Anton Chaitkin addressed subscriber-participants for the Rising Tide Foundation. Click here to view the video of the February 23, 2025 seminar.
Anton’s Substack is a reader-sponsored publication. Financial backing is urgently needed. To support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.
TY for this presentation. Maybe it’s too late but our US women must gladly and beautifully carry the fight to drain the swamp by all means providing oversight as strong as the ladies of Gaza