What history tells us about our national interest in the Western Hemisphere — an account of real American interaction from our past, which must be resumed.

How we were betrayed by the attack on Venezuela and the Maduro kidnapping.

Below are maps produced by U.S. Army Engineers, showing the surveyed routes for the proposed railway uniting the nations of the Western Hemisphere — part of the Blaine-McKinley peace and progress program.

Source: Intercontinental Railway Commission, Preliminary Report of the Executive Committee, 1893.

Teddy Roosevelt, shown with Rough Riders in 1898 war against Spain. The war was promoted by the Anglo-American treason faction against the American System nationalists. The war was followed by the assassination of President McKinley, which brought Teddy Roosevelt into the White House. He cancelled all plans for inter-American cooperation, wrecking U.S. relations with Latin America for a generation.