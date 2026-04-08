Video Presentation on National Sovereignty Upcoming

I am preparing a video presentation on national sovereignty, of which the United States used to be the champion.

The video will show the different dimensions of this principle of self-government, as a universal principal historically. It will be meant as a corrective to the disgrace of our country in its aggressive actions under the present dictatorship of the globalist system.

The video should be ready in the next few days.

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