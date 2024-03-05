VIDEO OF ANTON CHAITKIN'S ZOOM SESSION, MARCH 1, 2024
Getting to the real truth behind the Immigration Question!
History of the Spark of Genius in the Americas:
Who Promoted the Advancement of the Peoples of the Western Hemisphere?
Click here to view the video.
In connection with this video, readers may usefully review the short piece entitled “Explosive Questions You Aren’t Supposed to Ask about the Border Crisis” (which was posted 3/4/2024).
