Video Discussion on the Israel Attack
RB Ham | Matthew Ehret & Anton Chaitkin go Beyond The Pale
Get the real background in U.S. strategy, to this insane escalation.
Watch the intense discussion between Matthew Ehret, Anton Chaitkin and RB Ham about Israel’s attack on Iran.
Anton’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Here is the link.
Anton’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
With deployment of U.S. Military assets to Middle East, the U.S. is preparing to intervene with strikes on Iran, which would be Trumps Waterloo. I am beginning to suspect the MAGA got Punk’d by Donald Trump!