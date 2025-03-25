Contrasting True American Nationalist Abraham Lincoln with Anglo-Imperialist Teddy Roosevelt

To steer the present U.S. administration away from self-destruction, we identify American nationalism and its opponent, the continuing Anglo-American imperial establishment, from our deepest history.

Abraham Lincoln organized Universal Progress.

By contrast, to vividly show Teddy in his murderous transatlantic imperial affiliation, we conjure BANQUO'S GHOST from Lincoln's favorite play, Shakespeare's Macbeth.

Illustrated presentation by Anton Chaitkin, with questions and answers.