Urgent Points for Consideration Under Threat of Global Nuclear War

By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

1) Why the USA Must Be Changed from Within, to Prevent it from Quickly Destroying Civilization.

2) America’s Former Regard for the Common Needs of Mankind Shows How Such Fundamental Change Is Possible Today

Why the USA Must Be Changed from Within, to Prevent it from Quickly Destroying Civilization

While the Anglo-American (U.S.-U.K.) strategists wildly escalate proxy wars, they are squeezing out Americans’ living standards and freedoms. The American public does not support this systemic policy choice. These strategists see no way to continue it – no way to save their usurping Anglo-American regime and global system -- except to increase the tempo of murder.

Opponents of American actions and policy may point to forcible resistance by other nations as the possible remedy. But the only power left to the Anglo-American strategists is mayhem. They have destroyed any positive influence America once exerted. They are nuclear-armed, and their survival as a regime is increasingly at odds with the survival of the human species. (Logic does not guide criminals in such circumstances.)

Thus we must change the regime, which presides over the present U.S. Presidency and Congress, and change the regime’s system of economic and foreign policy of the past half-century. I shall not debate whether Trump might begin such change. Yet the change must happen.

The key to this necessary change is that the USA was changed, through 1960s assassinations, and subsequent illegal (and failed) wars, and looting of our whole civilization.

So if it was previously on a good course, before that change, it can change back.

Near the end of World War II, a reporter asked President Franklin Roosevelt if Nazi Germany could become non-militaristic. He said that he went to Germany as a boy in the 1880s, with his father who had investments there under Chancellor Bismarck, and that Germany then was not militaristic. Afterwards, it was changed – and remember, FDR knew the role of London and Wall Street in sponsoring Hitler. So, he said, Germany could be changed back.

America’s Former Regard for the Common Needs of Mankind Shows How Such Fundamental Change Is Possible Today

All peoples and nations have vast material needs which are shared – food, water, energy, shelter. Shared because the production-power of the developed world controls the supply of the means of life. An early example of this reality was that the new U.S. republic had to gain the new scientific powers of the industrial revolution or be ruled by the British empire – the empire of evil self-interest vs. the common good. And authentic history demonstrates that behind the advances was always genius deliberately serving the common good.

American national strategists and inventors built U.S. infrastructure, transport, steel mills, electricity, and helped other countries to do so. This paused when imperialists and their financiers ruled – their heirs now give out the sanctions and the bombs.

Think of Lincoln’s passion for man’s history of discoveries and inventions, and then his Presidency’s world-changing nationalistic economic program, steel and power tools and scientific farming -- coupled with respect and cooperation for other nations escaping from empire-induced backwardness. Edison with his foreign partners, outflanking London-Wall Street sabotage. America’s transcontinental railway under Lincoln, and the Trans-Siberian as a joint Russia-USA project under McKinley.

Think of the grand designs of FDR and JFK to serve our sovereign national interests first, and simultaneously to push for the Four Freedoms for all sovereign nations. Freedom of Speech and Religion. Freedom from Want, the right to decent living standards. Freedom from Fear of our family’s death from war or poverty.

Were these builders and leaders Utopians? Are today’s war-madmen realistic?

Yes, most Americans today have lived without seeing real progress, or humane policies. They have been taught that the future is post-apocalyptic. But millions know something of our past world, which had a better future!

Leadership today means insisting that this American and civilizational heritage be restored – not the imperial crimes and race crimes, the ancestors of today’s war crimes -- but the heritage of the common good. Insisting that the knowledge of the good we have done belongs to everyone, just as does the knowledge of war crimes.

Insisting also means blocking the crimes. Government officials and military members can resign and speak out. Workers can strike rather than deliver bombs for mass murder. Those in Congress can sacrifice their careers by seriously acting to block universal war and universal tragedy. Sit-ins come to mind, together with those in legislatures, and a coordinated blitz of truth telling through the wide avenues that are still available despite the fast closure of free-speech public communication.

A closing note. I will soon post a video of my being interviewed last Friday on this urgent topic. And I can announce that an in-depth treatment of much of what I am asserting here will soon come out: that Volume Two of my three-volume series, Who We Are, is in production and should be published by Christmas this year.

