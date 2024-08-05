This post is in two parts:

1) An urgent notice and video link previously posted on Saturday, August 3.

2) Summary of the July, 2024 CFR article proposing war escalation and link to that article, with its image, and the image of a 2019 CFR issue dedicated to the question, “Who Will Run the World?”

1)

Urgent from Anton Chaitkin:

A Consideration of the Mode of Thinking of the Highest-Level Promoters of Escalation Toward Nuclear World War

Please follow this link for the short (1/2 hour) video interview —

An Emergency Public Service Announcement by Anton Chaitkin on WW3 and Reviving the Republic (rumble.com)

2)

Summary of the CFR Proposal to

Rapidly Escalate War Against Russia

A desperate proposal for war escalation came this week from the Council On Foreign Relations (CFR), in its journal Foreign Affairs.[1]

The iconic Anglo-American elite group worries that continued U.S. military aid to Ukraine is

politically unsustainable [after] decades of deeply unpopular “forever wars” [and that] Donald Trump has promised to change the U.S. approach if he wins reelection in November, insisting he could end the war “in 24 hours.”

To avoid this danger, the CFR says we must quickly

surge weapons to Ukraine and place no restrictions on their use . . . artillery, armor, and [missiles] . . . to strike military targets in Russia, such as airports, ammunition and fuel depots, and military factories.

Don’t worry about nuclear war, they tell us. Such a blitzkrieg will force Russia to back down, since Russia

would have a hard time matching Western firepower and combined forces in an expanded war.

[1] Jakub Grygiel, “The Right Way to Quickly End the War in Ukraine: Instead of Abandoning Kyiv, Washington Should Give It the Tools to Win,” Foreign Affairs, July/August 2024, published by the Council on Foreign Relations.

LINK: https://www.foreignaffairs.com/ukraine/right-way-quickly-end-war-ukraine

Image of the article calling for immediate massive missile attacks on Russia:

========================================================================

The cover of the January/February 2019 Foreign Affairs issue dedicated to the question, “Who Will Run the World?” Their preferred answer is that the clique managing the “liberal international order” must run the world. [2]

[2] LINK

https://www.foreignaffairs.com/issue-packages/2018-12-11/who-will-run-world

Note by the author:

