1) Anton Chaitkin’s Interview with Shaun Thompson on May 30, 2025

Anton Chaitkin, author of the new book Who We Are: America's Fight for Universal Progress, from Franklin to Kennedy: Volume II - 1830s to 1890s, tells Shaun about the importance of restoring the workforce of our country in order to protect American industry. Shaun starts the interview by recounting how Anton’s father, Jacob Chaitkin, who was a pro-Franklin Roosevelt lawyer, in the early 1930s, had blocked some of the Wall Street financial arrangements with Hitler, and was legal counsel for the American Jewish Congress boycott against Germany.

Here is the link to the interview.

Duration 25:57 min.

2) Anton Chaitkin’s Interview with Jeff Stein of News/Talk 1540 KXEL on May 30, 2025

In the opening section of the interview, Anton Chaitkin explains that his new book Who We Are: America's Fight for Universal Progress, from Franklin to Kennedy: Volume II - 1830s to 1890s is a sort of biography of the chief strategists for the rise of the U.S.A. as an industrial power and their successful defiance against the grip of the British Empire faction, that is still the transatlantic faction of globalists today.

Here is the link to the interview.

Duration 21:48 min

