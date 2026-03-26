Tulsi Gabbard and Robert Kennedy Jr. Should Resign Now from Their High Government Posts

They should resign to deliver a shock, that might help to turn us away from a war-making policy that is completely out of control.

A very grave tragedy is unfolding. Those who can think should reflect deeply, how they will respond.

Director of National Intelligence Gabbard and Secretary of Health and Human Services Kennedy are each higher placed and better known than Counterterrorism official Joe Kent, who recently resigned over the Israel-led war on Iran. Gabbard and Kennedy, with their own substantial support bases, were crucial in electing Trump while holding his coalition together.

The Trump that people thought they were voting for is not now running this administration.

The forces who are running it are evidently aiming to take the world back to before the 1640s end of the horrible religious wars, or possibly back to before the Renaissance to the Dark Ages when European peasants lived like cowering animals, in ignorance, and in small disparate numbers.

When resigning, Gabbard and Kennedy should explain their actions in separate videos for the American people. The public needs to understand the deep tragedy now unfolding – a tragedy of many decades, now accelerating.

Some may counter, that these officials need to stay inside to do any good, to have their voices heard. There is some truth to that. But I think it is mostly a delusion. Trump doesn’t have to hear their voices now. And the roar around him from the Israel crazies and the global deep state is too loud.

Kennedy is said to be focused on his longtime dream, dealing with national health. That can’t have been his only dream – what about truth-telling, standing up to oligarchy, protecting the vulnerable billions from genocide? Health can’t be protected if the world goes down in a tragic nightmare.

The most thoughtful and brave, not only in the Federal Government but in every sphere of life, religious, academic, military, have to break profile, and break the terrible, disgraceful silence.

We are not just witnessing “escalation” but madness, and millions can see it but they are struck deaf and dumb. It does not take millions to break the silence – it takes a few brave and thoughtful souls, and those may not be experts! The experts are mostly complicit in terrible evil.

Those who speak out should convey their faith that the spirit and heritage and humanity of Americans is alive, but only sleeping. Wake some of them up and exciting things could happen.

Anton Chaitkin

Email me at

info@antonchaitkin.net