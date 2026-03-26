Anton’s Substack

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Jmdan's avatar
Jmdan
2d

Maybe we are seeing the real Tulsi now.

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Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
2dEdited

This assumes that "Junior" & Gabbard are not in on it. I think this assumption is FALSE and as time goes by, it will become increasingly self-evident that this is indeed the case.

https://www.weforum.org/people/tulsi-gabbard/

https://x.com/SecKennedy/status/2033209700041306134

https://substack.com/@michaelginsburg/note/c-161658190

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