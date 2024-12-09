To Regain Self-Government, Make America Intelligent Again

By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

Assume that the President-elect survives to his inauguration on January 20.

Assume, further, that war has not been so escalated as to render the incoming President powerless to interfere.

Then the administration’s urgent mission will be to restore Constitutional power to the American people, and national sovereignty to the United States. This means disarming and dismantling the “deep state” -- the transatlantic oligarchy with illegitimate and unaccountable power in finance, spy agencies, the military and generally in public life.

This will be a monumental struggle. It will require an intelligent, alert population, supporting the historic mission and insisting on their rights.

A President determined to pursue this fight will need to bring the people into the fight.

He will have to communicate with the nation candidly, calmly, and frequently. The public has to know the harsh truth – the record of our nation’s mistakes, and misdeeds; the inquiry needed into the 1960s assassinations and other crimes against our nation; the challenges we face in rebuilding the country and setting things right in the world.

The President who chooses the side of Constitutional rule will tell the people that America has unique achievements which should make us proud. We are entitled to a government that serves our interests, protects our security, and elicits respect from the world. So is each other country entitled to defend its sovereignty. Their achievements should be recognized. Mutual respect and cooperation will keep us safe. This means taking the path away from confrontation with Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, Palestine, while we rebuild our capacity to serve our own people’s needs.

Above all, successful leadership will inform the population precisely how we will reconstruct our shattered economy, how predatory globalism will be put aside, how we plan to bring back manufacturing, skilled jobs with higher income, family farms, better nutrition and health, modern transportation, a future-building space program and other frontier science. Communicating the rebuilding plan also means educating the public on the history of our economy, how we progressed and how we failed in the past.

Real progress will itself raise the people’s intelligence.

Now, only a fraction of the population does skilled work. Children finish school with lower vocabularies, often immature and passive.[1] In this economic and educational climate, families are unstable.

But in a fast-growing, modernizing economy, when we aim at becoming once again the most skilled country, families will have a chance to nurture our children’s emotional health and thus their intelligence and creativity. And skilled, scientific labor in a modern world economy gives the worker a broad array of culture, enterprise and achievement, surely enhancing the inborn intelligence.

We have good historical precedent for leadership that educates the public, and gains public devotion to the common cause. Abraham Lincoln’s speeches, before and during his presidency, are of this character. President Franklin Roosevelt’s Fireside Chats were designed with this purpose. President John F. Kennedy’s press conferences (64 in all) were increasingly educational.

Donald Trump’s greatest chance for survival and success lies in his choosing to be presidential. If he takes on the deep state, he will need consistent direct communication with the public, on a high level of ideas, presenting hard realities and bold possibilities. He has a mandate to deliver that kind of leadership, and the public has a right to demand it from their President.

[1] See the haunting chapter, “School,” in Bruce de Torres’ book, God, School, 9/11 and JFK.

