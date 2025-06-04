By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

In the last few days, Anton Chaitkin has been very busy conducting interview after interview about his recently published book Who We Are: America's Fight for Universal Progress, from Franklin to Kennedy: Volume II - 1830s to 1890s.

Here is the link to purchase Anton’s latest book.

And here is the description of the first interview:

The Voice of Reason with Andy Hoser -

Anton Chaitkin: Finding the Spark of the American Dream

May 24, 2025

Guest Anton Chaitkin, historian and author "Who We Are", joins to discuss the correlations of the Trump administration today and the 1800s in America. Are we finding our "spark" again to make America great? Discussion of American ingenuity vs globalism.

Here is the link to the interview.

Here is the description of the second interview:

The Steve Gruber Show

Anton Chaitkin: The Republic Vs. the Empire

June 3, 2025

Anton Chaitkin, Historian and Author of Who We Are: America's Fight for Universal Progress, from Franklin to Kennedy: Volume II - 1830s to 1890s.

How J.P. Morgan took over Wall Street in their War against America.

Here is the link to the interview.

Note by the author:

If you enjoy the articles, please consider supporting my work by being a paid subscriber to my substack.

SUBSCRIPTIONS

Free subscription: weekly posting of articles, videos of interviews, classes, or text of interchange with readers, who may post comments or questions to the author.

Paid subscription: as above, plus a PDF of Who We Are, Volume 1; admission to live Zoom discussions; selected posting of drafted chapters for Volume 2.

Regular subscription: $5 per month/ $50/year.

“Founders”: $300 or $1000/year, or the subscriber may designate any amount higher than the regular subscription.