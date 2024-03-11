The USA, and Other People

By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

The United States has been continuously arming Israel to bomb and starve the Palestinians, while blocking international non-violent efforts to halt the killing. We are fomenting other wars and insurrections and nation-destroying sanctions. This killing policy leads to suicide for the USA, for Israel and Ukraine, and for humanity.

Authentic history teaches us that at some times in our past, America believed in increasing the whole world’s security, to prevent universal catastrophe. This coincided with a policy of building up human productive power and raising wages. We are the nation of Abraham Lincoln, Franklin Roosevelt, and John F. Kennedy, and we often did great things which brought us almost universal admiration abroad.

Our present course is erasing our nation, that nation. Yet perhaps our outstanding accomplishments could give us hope that we will act to deserve that admiration again.

To help us toward that worthy goal, I want to present a morally difficult idea, concerning our history with those we call Native Americans.

My work shows in detail how we defied the British Empire and the associated imperial system to build up our industries and our strategic power. My work demonstrates that when we did that, we overcame the imperial cheap labor policy, with our own economic nationalism and cooperation with other rising powers. This was our unique pro-human anti-imperial policy, which spread to other countries and brought widespread modern times.[1]

But our government and our people have almost always persecuted the Native Americans, broken all our promises to them, taken their land, and their resources and never seriously attempted to offer them a place in our society.

Yet outsiders settling in the already-occupied Western Hemisphere, and introducing a new way of life, does not mean killing those who were living here. The basic premise of the anti-Malthusian American System (and of pro-human religion) is that there is land and nature sufficient for all to live very well.

The case is somewhat different with African slavery. The slavery system, a part of imperialism, held back our industrialization by politically defeating the economic nationalists -- until those nationalists overthrew slavery in the Civil War. But our economic nationalists did little to stop the persecution and robbery of the Native peoples.

How then, should history judge our country? It still depends on what we do!

Long ago, we made the world’s highest living standards for most of our people. And we brought electricity to the people, through Edison and FDR. And we introduced a vision of our common humanity, in the Kennedy Space program. That is our authentic identity, because otherwise we have a very feeble claim to exist separately from the British Empire we once fought.

[The following is from a section on the American Indians in the book I am now writing (Volume 2 -- 1830s through 1890s -- of Who We Are: America’s Fight for Universal Progress from Franklin to Kennedy).]

Consideration of the Crimes Against the Native Americans: A Preface

The present work attempts to open a new path in the investigation of history. At its heart is a moral ideal, which will never be perfectly formed in the author’s mind, but is worth striving for.

One expression of this quest comes up in pondering the wrongs done to the Native Americans.

We ought to give new life and support to the beauty and urgent necessity of human progress in science, culture, and living standards. We humans have a unique gift: the genius to delve into nature and see exciting powers and harmonies that we can use to help solve human problems and to dignify and uplift our family of man. Really glorious art, music and poetry, possessing humor and irony, and bringing tears from the deepest love, elevates our ability to do all of these things.

But this human family is many peoples and nations. Our highest law should be love and respect for our family members, for their right to sovereignty as nations, peoples, and also as individuals. All branches of the human family, from ancient times – including the American Native peoples -- have originated wondrous inventions which have used nature and altered nature for human benefit. But however they live, whoever they are, they are part of our family, of one blood with us.

These principles go together in national sovereignty, and in cooperation of nations, both of which are now essential for advancement and for merely saving ourselves from annihilation.

These principles are hard to harmonize! Persevering through that difficulty is called “thinking.”

America’s industrialization (defying the feudalists) and resultant immense national power advanced vital human tools which allowed Man to tackle ongoing, giant problems of infrastructure, health, etc.

But our USA committed continual outrageous wrongs against Native peoples, breaking every treaty and lying all the time.

Both of these are historical facts: America’s unique value to the world, and the wrongs our country has done.

We can begin to deal with this contradiction 1) by confessing our historical sins; 2) by admiring our Revolutionary heritage – and by bringing to light and celebrating the particular patriotic faction that continued to fight for progress, against the imperialists; and 3) by stopping today’s American (“Western”) crimes, the wars, sanctions, surveillance, plundering poor people at home and abroad, and serial lying about all this.

[1] After the birth of the USA, this has been the history of industrial progress, just as I stated it. You may hate industry, but you cannot honestly deny that the American System of anti-imperial economic nationalism pushed it far ahead.

Note by the author:

