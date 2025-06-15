Anton’s Substack

My post was not about Trump. The U.S. population supports peace, and supports rebuilding. Trump campaigned for President with the promise to do these things. These things urgently need to be done, whether Trump does them or not.

In the past, at our best, when we were independent of imperial control, when we were advancing our own interests, the U.S. promoted the progress of other nations including Iran. When we have been controlled by imperial interests (now called “globalism”), we have been an aggressor in the imperial interest – not in our own self-interest.

I ask all readers to think deeply about the historical record I have presented in this post, about the United States relationship to Iran. Presidents Franklin Roosevelt and John Kennedy supported Iran and other nations’ independence from imperial control. Presidents Dwight Eisenhower and John Kennedy supported all nations’ right to the knowledge and peaceful use of nuclear science.

I ask my readers, did you know about this former U.S. policy before I brought it to your attention? Do you approve or disapprove of such a policy, and why?

Please let me hear from you – comment here, or write me at info@antonchaitkin.com.

I wish I could believe this about Trump.

