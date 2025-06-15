In light of the current, incredibly tense political situation, Anton wishes to convey to his readers that this, following message should be spread as widely as possible to help defuse the ongoing threat to nuclear war.

The United States, Israel and Iran

By Anton Chaitkin, Copyright Anton Chaitkin

A half century ago, the Anglo-American Establishment reversed the policies which had made America rich, powerful, and humane. They usurped the power to make this catastrophic change through the assassinations of the 1960s.

A majority of the American people support the main points on which Donald Trump twice campaigned for the presidency: end the permanent wars of that Establishment, and restore the productive industry that transatlantic Establishment robbed from America. A majority wants to return to the peaceful progress that built our country.

Before Trump’s second term, those usurpers set in motion spiraling war escalation. They lit a fire they hoped the next President could not put out – to force his hand, so that whatever his own real intentions, their “globalism” and forever-wars would not be reversed. With screaming war-hype, U.S. weapons went flying toward potentially uncontrollable violence -- Israel versus Iran/Lebanon/Palestine; Nato/EU vs Russia; U.S. versus China.

They also tried to decide the issue by repeated attempts to murder Trump, amid a climate of heightened violence.

In the last two weeks, a double escalation pushed the world closer to nuclear war. The transnational covert services of the usurping Establishment coordinated both attacks: by Ukraine against Russia’s strategic bombers deep inside Russia, and by Israel against Iran’s capital city and military leadership. The Establishment boasted that in the long planning for both of the twin attacks, drones were placed inside the country to be attacked.

Before these attacks, the world saw America’s President seeking deals to move away from conflict with Russia, China and Iran. After the attack on Iran, which has terrified the world, President Trump changed his tone.

FDR, Ike, JFK, and Iran

The United States gained influence as the most successful productive nation. We shaped a better world with our electrical and other inventions, and our insistence on national sovereignty instead of imperialism.

President Franklin Roosevelt proposed (in the 1943 Hurley report) that Iran should be freed from British control of its resources, so that Iran could be the model for a poor country transforming itself to modern conditions. In 1951, Iran’s parliament followed FDR’s lead, voting to nationalize the Iranian oil industry, taking control from the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company. The CIA under Allen Dulles betrayed FDR’s legacy and U.S. interests, joining Britain’s MI-6 in August 1953 to overthrow Iran’s democratic government, restoring British oil control.

Nevertheless, four months later, President Dwight Eisenhower set a different tone. He told the United Nations,

The United States knows that if the fearful trend of atomic military build-up can be reversed, this greatest of destructive forces can be developed into a great boon, for the benefit of all mankind. The United States knows that peaceful power from atomic energy is no dream of the future. The capability, already proved, is here today. Who can doubt that, if the entire body of the world's scientists and engineers had adequate amounts of fissionable material with which to test and develop their ideas, this capability would rapidly be transformed into universal, efficient and economic usage? To hasten the day when fear of the atom will begin to disappear from the minds the people and the governments of the East and West, there are certain steps that can be taken now. I therefore make the following proposal. The governments principally involved, to the extent permitted by elementary prudence, should begin now and continue to make joint contributions from their stockpiles of normal uranium and fissionable materials to an international atomic energy agency. We would expect that such an agency would be set up under the aegis of the United Nations.

Eisenhower’s Atoms for Peace program was instrumental in Iran’s early development of nuclear science.

President John F. Kennedy sought to move the world away from nuclear confrontation, and toward peaceful uses of nuclear energy. JFK made this peace program the urgent mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency. He proposed that nuclear plants be built throughout the world. It would power industry and desalination to bring limitless fresh water, in joint projects such as between the US and USSR, India and Pakistan, Israel and its Islamic neighbors.

Whatever Donald Trump does, under the gun of the usurping transatlantic Establishment, our country’s economy must be rebuilt and the wars must be shut down. That is the will of our people. That is the way our country can fulfill its founding mission of progress.

(The following are the opening paragraphs from the Introduction to Anton Chaitkin’s Who We Are: America’s Fight for Universal Progress, from Franklin to Kennedy, Volume 1.)

A half century ago, the Anglo-American Establishment reversed the policies which had made America rich, powerful, and humane. Our former, successful way of thinking was then systematically erased from public memory.

What was taken from us was the original objective of our Founders, the distinctively American national mission: gaining scientific control over nature to uplift mankind. The transatlantic oligarchs imposed their own contrary strategic aim and theme: the control over the many by a powerful few. This cruel British imperial legacy was falsely inserted into history as if we had always been as now, so that no remedy drawn from our real heritage seemed possible.

In this disastrous collapse of principles, the USA has been stripped of its industry and steered into economic austerity and poverty. We have descended into permanent global war (terror/anti-terror), regime-change intrigues (posed as pro-democracy endeavors), trade war with China, and steered toward potential nuclear war with Russia.

In our former way of life, now vanished, Americans were proud of leading the world towards the high living standards and high wages that characterize truly modern times. The U.S. government promoted manufacturing, sponsored infrastructure, and provided credit.

The London-New York power axis ended this American policy in the late 1960s. The triple murder of President John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King, the senseless Vietnam War, and a flood of illegal narcotics, savagely demoralized the country. No serious protest, blame, or punishment came to the imperial faction when they reversed the strategy which had built the USA and had brought modern conditions into the world.

Their new system, globalism, was based on free trade, meaning universal cheap labor. They condemned the former policy with perverse historical lies.

The national government had directed resources into productive industrial channels. The Establishment denounced this as dangerous nationalism, and deceptively declared that nationalism is what Adolf Hitler espoused. Yet the very most humane American statesmen of the past, such as Abraham Lincoln, were themselves passionate nationalists, in opposition to the imperial system that enforced slavery and backwardness.

The transatlantic financiers attacked government intervention as protectionism leading necessarily to trade wars. Yet the very wisest American statesmen of the past had successfully used tariffs in carefully planned strategies that developed our economy and never caused trade war . . .

Note by the author:

If you enjoy the articles, please consider supporting my work by being a paid subscriber to my substack.

SUBSCRIPTIONS

Free subscription: weekly posting of articles, videos of interviews, classes, or text of interchange with readers, who may post comments or questions to the author.

Paid subscription: as above, plus a PDF of Who We Are, Volume 1; admission to live Zoom discussions; selected posting of drafted chapters for Volume 2.

Regular subscription: $5 per month/ $50/year.

“Founders”: $300 or $1000/year, or the subscriber may designate any amount higher than the regular subscription.