Sam Labrier of “Overcoming Oligarchy” interviewed Anton Chaitkin recently on Lessons for Today from American History.

In the podcast, Anton Chaitkin discussed how one faction (Alexander Hamilton, Abraham Lincoln, Pres. McKinley, FDR, and John F. Kennedy, among others) in history fought to raise living standards and industrial and scientific power of our civilization, and the powers that opposed them. He details the history of the Albert Pike statue in Washington, D.C., which the Trump administration has just recently re-installed after it had been ripped down during the “Black Lives Matter” demonstrations. Albert Pike was a high-level Scottish-Right Freemason and Founder of the Ku Klux Klan. This was an assassin arm of the imperial transatlantic interests embodied by people such as Theodore Roosevelt, Aaron Burr, etc. The statue’s reappearance raises the question: “Who runs the current government?”

