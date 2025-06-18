This timeline is only a preliminary outline for emergency discussion, not a complete or sourced account of the events described. - Anton Chaitkin

The Record Warns Us Against War With Iran: Our Globalist Enemies Are Setting Up the U.S. for Suicide

By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

The Timeline

1943 - President Franklin Roosevelt was in Tehran for a WWII conference. FDR issued the Hurley Report, for Iran to be developed and modernized. FDR proposed Iran should use its own resources, instead of letting British Petroleum control Iran's oil. FDR died two years later.

1951 - Iran’s parliament followed FDR’s lead: they nationalized their oil deposits.

August 1953 - Globalist Allen Dulles* heading the CIA betrayed American interest, and betrayed FDR's legacy. Dulles worked with British intelligence to overthrow Iran's elected government, and gave back to Britain control over Iran’s oil. The globalists taught Iran that democracy and self-government were impossible in cooperation with the West.

But –

December 1953 - President Eisenhower told the United Nations that all countries should have access to enriched uranium, so that the great power of nuclear energy could be available to all for peaceful purposes. Eisenhower's Atoms For Peace started Iran’s nuclear science program.

1961-63 - President Kennedy organized the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency: to help all nations develop nuclear power plants. JFK's program especially emphasized desalination of sea water, for plentiful fresh water. These were to be joint nuclear projects of rivals such as India and Pakistan, Israel and its Muslim neighbors, the USA and the USSR.

1963 - The Dulles faction murdered JFK.

After the Kennedy brothers were killed, the Anglo-American globalists deindustrialized the United States. They set rules for us, and rules against the rise of poor countries, using agencies such as the International Monetary Fund, and banking centers in London, Wall Street and offshore. They promoted the anti-population Green agenda. They plunged us into losing wars, contrary to our American interests.

2003 - George W. Bush and Dick Cheney led the US to invade Iraq and overthrow Saddam Hussein. They lied that he was pursuing a nuclear weapons program, using uranium from Africa. This was a blatant falsehood. The result was a disaster for our interests, the spread of Islamist-brand terrorism, and disarray throughout the region.

A majority of the American people want to stop the globalists’ wars, and they want to rebuild the shattered United States industrial economy. The globalist apparatus -- the combined covert intelligence services of the Anglo-Americans plus Israel set up the twin attacks: Ukraine’s strikes against Russia's strategic bombers far inside Russia, and Israel's strikes against Iran. Both operations used the same long-planned method -- weaponized drones placed inside the countries to be attacked.

This is the same globalist apparatus that has repeatedly tried to murder President Trump. They seek to trap any U.S. President who might act to promote the interest of the American people. To trap them into war and the suicide of our interests, the suicide of their presidency. They demand unconditional surrender from Trump. His recent statements indicate he will surrender to them.

There is no emergency threat from Iran. The globalist apparatus has repeatedly tried to provoke Russia and the Muslims into a threatening posture against the United States. The globalists are frantic to prevent the U.S. from once again being the leader of free and self-governing countries throughout the world. We need to pay attention to uplifting civilization, starting with our own country’s industry, science, and skill levels.

*(I know something about the Dulles brothers, and their faction, from my family's experience. In the early 1930s, my father, Jacob Chaitkin, repeatedly and successfully sued interests owned by banking clients of the Dulles brothers in Wall Street. These clients included the Bush family’s bank, Brown Brothers Harriman. They and other Anglo-American banks were promoting the German Nazi Party and the Hitler government, and at the same time swindling American bondholders.)

