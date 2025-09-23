Who We Are: America’s Fight for Universal Progress, from Franklin to Kennedy.

By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

Click here for the video: Anton Chaitkin is interviewed by Matt Ehret.

The writing of this 3rd volume (1890s to late 20th century) is just commencing.

America’s spectacular economic success beginning with Abraham Lincoln (1861-1865) inspired the world. Lincoln’s strong economic nationalism meant protecting our industries, while promoting the nationalism and rising status of other aspiring countries.

Lincoln’s peace and progress philosophy continued into the 1890s under the William McKinley presidency. Giant American machines, infrastructure-building, and new power sources were shared with other nations.

Chaitkin details his discoveries regarding exciting U.S.-aided industrialization projects in Russia, Mexico and India, ventures aimed to build up the power and independence of those nations while enhancing the U.S. economy.

This successful U.S. policy was directly opposed to British geopolitics -- the globalist zero-growth policy of recent decades.

The 19th-century British empire looked with cold, jealous eyes upon that American revolution in world affairs. Working with an internal U.S. pro-imperial elite, the British faction carried out a coup d'état (1898-1901) against the American government, climaxed by the McKinley assassination that made Theodore Roosevelt the President.

“Teddy” Roosevelt launched the U.S. into a British alliance, for war, imperial looting, and promotion of fascism. This radical change in America’s outlook began the tragic devolution of our country. Though later reversed by Franklin Roosevelt and briefly by John Kennedy, the Teddy Roosevelt coup d'état began our undoing as a nation.

Chaitkin’s trilogy, under the title Who We Are, is a contribution to healing today’s profound historical ignorance. We were a blessing to the world. Teddy Roosevelt (and his partner, the British King) put us on the road to civilizational death.

We need to join currently successful nations on a high-speed train in the opposite direction.

At work in the Mesabi Iron range, source for the vast American steel industry.

Armature from the pioneering Niagara Falls power plant that was built in 1895.

Jamsetji Tata (1839-1904), father of India’s industrialization. American experts aided his visionary steel project, and he took inspiration from Niagara for his country’s electrification.

Monterrey, Mexico steel mill built in 1900 with American components.

Russia’s Azovstal steel mill at Mariupol, 1940. American experts pioneered this steel complex in 1897, while American workers supplied the components for the the Trans Siberian Railroad.

Note by the author:

If you enjoy the articles, please consider supporting my work by being a paid subscriber to my Substack.

SUBSCRIPTIONS

Free subscription: weekly posting of articles, videos of interviews, classes, or text of interchange with readers, who may post comments or questions to the author.

Paid subscription: as above, plus admission to live Zoom discussions; access to archived articles.

Regular subscription: $5 per month/ $50/year.

“Founders”: $300 or $1000/year, or the subscriber may designate any amount higher than the regular subscription