This article was first published on Nov. 2, 2007 in Executive Intelligence Review.

The Patriot File, Unearthed - Part 2

By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

2. Breakout for the ‘Continental Republic’ of Leibniz/Swift/Franklin

1809-12: Henry Clay (migrant to Kentucky under lifelong sponsorship of Society of the Cincinnati, who as a grouping, are the direct founders of Kentucky) and John C. Calhoun of South Carolina, jointly organize the “War Hawks” for defensive war against Britain. (Calhoun is known to most people today only as the “Southern rights” fanatic he later became, after being ground down by the British-run enemy oligarchy.) With the 1814 publication of Mathew Carey’s Olive Branch, the nationalist movement (which Clay and Calhoun lead together) successfully promotes Hamilton’s program within the Jefferson party!—protective tariff, Second Bank of the United States, and internal improvements—i.e., government-financed infrastructure projects.

1812-15: U.S. war against Britain, known today as the War of 1812, known then as the Second War of Independence. Monroe becomes war leader, Secretary of War, and simultaneously Secretary of State. During the war, Washington Irving is aide and military secretary to New York Gov. Daniel Tompkins.

1812-13: British intelligence leader Jeremy Bentham’s agent Aaron Burr quietly returns to the United States just before war breaks out. He collaborates with Martin Van Buren on political strategy.

1810s: The sons of Augustine Prevost, Jr. press their suit against the Cooper family, seeking to ruin them and disrupt their position in central New York State.

1815: DeWitt Clinton resigns as Mayor of New York City. On Dec. 30, there is a meeting of Clinton and the city fathers to organize support for the state to take over construction of the Erie Canal from Schuyler’s private enterprise. Co-organizer of the meeting is Cadwallader David Colden, the president of the anti-slavery Manumission Society and the grandson of the Leibniz/Franklin man, Cadwallader Colden.

Washington Irving sails for England. He befriends Sir Walter Scott and the cream of British high society.

1816: The Bank of the United States is restored, and a protective tariff passed under Treasury Secretary Alexander Dallas, co-leader with Mathew Carey of Pennsylvania’s Jefferson Party.

Monroe is elected President. Appoints Calhoun Secretary of War, John Q. Adams Secretary of State. North and South are united behind nationalism and Jeffersonian anti-British politics. Political parties essentially go out of existence.

1815-23: Martin Van Buren creates the Albany Regency, a New York State organization, succeeding the moribund Burr organization, for the purpose of fighting the Monroe Administration, and explicitly to revive the party division and bitter rancor in the country. Van Buren’s group in New York City is called the Bucktails. He organizes them to fight against the development of the Erie Canal.

1815-18: Joseph G. Swift is Superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He had served with Winfield Scott in the War of 1812. Calhoun, Scott, Swift, and, in France, young Sylvanus Thayer, Lafayette, and Alexander von Humboldt, all collaborate on upgrading the Military Academy at West Point.

1817-19: General Swift organizes creation of the West Point Foundry, as a private enterprise across the river from the Academy. The main owner is Gouverneur Kemble, brother-in-law of James Kirke Paulding. The salon of Washington Irving’s group, with General Swift, establishes the informal but rigorous continuation of the Military Philosophical Society: A dinner is held every Saturday night at the Kemble home at the Foundry, where officer-teachers and cadets meet with strategists and distinguished foreign guests, from about 1819 until after the 1861-65 Civil War. Joel Poinsett of South Carolina is a member of the inner circle of the group.

The West Point Foundry, on government contracts, makes about one-third of all U.S. artillery up through the Civil War, including the famous rifled Parrott guns (Robert Parrott is superintendent of the West Point Foundry, 1837-67). The Foundry factory produced steam engines, and America’s first iron ship (the cutter Spencer). The engine for the first American locomotive, the Best Friend, is cast at the Foundry, as are the locomotives DeWitt Clinton and West Point, metal fittings for the Erie Canal locks, and cast-iron piping for the New York City water system. The Foundry employs at its height over 1,000 workers, and can produce 10,000 tons of cast iron per year.

1817: DeWitt Clinton, elected governor, wins overwhelming popular backing for the state to build the Erie Canal. Albany Regency boss Martin Van Buren, acknowledging enormous public pressure, changes course to back the canal in the state Senate, while his New York City Bucktails still oppose it.

1817: James Fenimore Cooper joins the state militia, becomes military aide-de-camp to Governor Clinton. Now living in Westchester County, Cooper stays close to his father’s friend, old John Jay, co-author with Hamilton and Madison of The Federalist papers. Jay tells Cooper the story of the American secret agent during the Revolution, in Westchester County, which Cooper later makes into his book The Spy.

1818: Ethan Allen Brown is elected Ohio governor, on a platform of canal building to link up with New York’s Erie Canal, then under construction. Brown started out in public life as an assistant to Alexander Hamilton, in Hamilton’s law office in New York, 1797-1802.

1819-20: Washington Irving’s The Sketch Book comes out, including the short story “Rip Van Winkle”—the modern world awakens from British colonial backwardness.

1820: James Fenimore Cooper is Secretary of the Clinton Republicans for Westchester County, organizes the county for Clinton’s re-election as governor, versus the Van Buren “Bucktails,” which Cooper says includes many anti-national Federalists.

1820: General Swift, in Philadelphia, negotiates for the development of Pennsylvania’s anthracite coal, and outlines the creation of canals that must carry the coal into New Jersey and New York. Swift writes that the first anthracite coal that was burned in New York City, was burned in his own office.

At precisely this point in his memoirs, General Swift also discusses his work as the president of the Handel and Haydn Society (he was a later founder of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra.)

We take note of the cultural contrast between America’s military nation-builders and the present current of Utopians and assorted losers.

1820 to late 1820s: Mathew Carey and Nicholas Biddle, in league with the Society of the Cincinnati circle, organize the first large-scale American coal mining: to begin with, anthracite, then bituminous. Coal production grows rapidly from virtually nothing, only local driblets, to globally significant millions of tons. See below.

1820-22: James Fenimore Cooper moves to New York City, reviews books for Col. Charles K. Gardner’s magazine, The Literary and Scientific Repository. Cooper had served with Gardner in the military, and Gardner had served with Winfield Scott in the War of 1812. Gardner’s magazine is promoted by General Swift and Cadwallader D. Colden, grandson of Franklin’s collaborator, and mayor of New York (1819-20). Cooper writes The Spy, published December 1821.

1823: President Monroe appoints Nicholas Biddle president of Bank of the United States. The Biddle family and the Carey family become Fenimore Cooper’s main confidants in Philadelphia. Cooper’s The Pioneers (1823) is modeled on his father William Cooper (later, the circles of Teddy Roosevelt considered Cooper’s historical treatment false, and too sympathetic to the Indians). In New York City, Cooper creates the Bread and Cheese club, meeting in the back room of Charles Wiley’s bookstore.

1823: On May 28, the first issue of New York’s The Patriot daily newspaper appears. Gen. Winfield Scott and Gen. Joseph Gardner Swift, assisted by James Fenimore Cooper, formulate the paper’s viewpoint and coverage, along with writer Henry Wheaton of the Irving circle. Finances and overall organization are arranged by President Monroe’s son-in-law, Samuel Gouverneur. Col. Charles K. Gardner, Cooper’s magazine publisher, is the editor of The Patriot [see box].

Under the condition of global menace from the British-Hapsburg Concert of Vienna, the main purpose of the newspaper is to combat Martin Van Buren’s “Albany Regency” and its new political axis with the wildest Southern anti-national, anti-industrial forces, arranged through London’s John Randolph of Roanoke and his Richmond friends. The patriots must hold the Union together, industrialize, develop the West, create a new North American physical/political geography, and thus overcome the European-supported plantation slavery political universe, with a new American universe.

This is the next to the last year of Monroe’s Administration, and the control of the Presidency is at issue. For the 1824 election, Van Buren backs free-trader William Crawford of Georgia, who was then Treasury Secretary. Van Buren picks old Albert Gallatin for Crawford’s Vice Presidential running mate—this has special significance when Crawford has a stroke, since he would likely die in office if elected.

The Patriot’s candidate is John C. Calhoun, Monroe’s Secretary of War. Calhoun has called for using the revenues from the Bank of the United States to fund a national system of roads and canals. Calhoun writes to Samuel Gouverneur and Generals Scott and Swift, that they have to launch The Patriot to break Van Buren and the Richmond junta, who combine to spread states-rights “radicalism” in the South and West.

The Patriot boldly defends American System economics and the government’s Constitutional powers, against the Regency attacks, hitting directly at Mordecai Noah, editor/stooge for Van Buren.

The Prospectus of The Patriot newspaper says:

. . . In the present crisis of European affairs, it is important to sustain the attitude of defence, heretofore indicated by the measures of Government; it is important to adopt such a course of policy, as will tend to encourage the domestic manufactures of our country; to sustain our shipping interests, by a proper provision of naval forces; to provide for a system of internal improvements, by which our internal trade may be extended, and our reliance upon ourselves increased; and finally—to harmonize the Agricultural, Manufacturing and Commercial interest; showing that the whole may be advanced by a system of well concerted measures. In supporting these, we shall advocate the Republican cause, without reference to geographical divisions; and we shall reprobate any attempt to introduce the odious and impolitic distinction of slave and non-slave holding states. Besides political subjects . . . our press will be devoted to a discriminating defence of American Literature: As in Politics and in the Arts, we would achieve our independence of other countries also in Literature. . . .

On the front page of The Patriot’s first issue, a long article entitled “Washington Irving” boasts of Irving’s talent, disparaging Walter Scott and Lord Byron. Also on the front page, and continuing for many weeks, is an ad for Charles Wiley’s bookstore, offering The Spy and The Pioneers, and Washington Irving’s works, and Catholic books for sale (DeWitt Clinton was known as the champion of Irish immigrants).

We note here that The Patriot’s leader, Winfield Scott, acts with his friends Irving and Cooper as both a maker and a writer of history, and acts from the historical perspective of a fight across the centuries for mankind against the oligarchy, identical to our perspective in publishing the present report.

In the preface to his Memoirs, published in 1864, General Scott lamented the paucity of autobiographies by those who had actually themselves shaped history. He says that those who knew of the secret councils of rulers, and how the leadership thought, have not generally written about these things, though there have been good writers writing history.

Then Scott speaks of Jonathan Swift—whom most people would think of only as a literary figure—as follows:

“This friend and counselor of [Henry] St. John and [Robert] Harley, brought them to power (and, according to Dr. Johnson, dictated public opinion to England) mainly by a pamphlet— The Conduct of the Allies—that broke down the Godolphin ministry. . . . The masterly narrative—The Last Four Years of Queen Anne, seems to complete Swift’s claim to a place in the small category of makers and writers of history.”

The Patriot carries dispatches from Mexico, Colombia, and Peru, on the desperate political and military fight against Spain and the Concert of Vienna.

The Patriot spearheads a short-lived New York State People’s Party, electing its candidates (Wheaton, Gouverneur, et al.), and breaking Van Buren’s hold on the state legislature—which body selects the state’s Presidential electors.

1823: President Monroe enunciates the Monroe Doctrine, which J.Q. Adams had worked out in response to the menaces of Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Baron Van Tuyll Van Serooskerken, and against the imperial pretensions of the British.

DeWitt Clinton, advised by General Swift, asks New Jersey leaders to proceed with their canal project, which is headed by Cadwallader D. Colden. Clinton says we must get the Pennsylvania coal into circulation, to industrialize, and we must become nationally independent, and with state projects we avoid subjection to the narrow consideration of foreign and domestic capitalists.

As of 1823, the strategic question is hanging fire: Will the Erie Canal and related canals be completed, altering the natural geography of North America so as to permit the Western settlers to ship and travel to the East without having to go through British territory? Or will the enemy overturn the whole breakout by putting in a rotten successor to President Monroe?

1824: Lafayette tours New York, greeted by Cooper’s Bread and Cheese club, and by DeWitt Clinton, and is taken to West Point by General Swift. Cooper writes a beautiful account of the celebration honoring Lafayette. Lafayette’s translator, Friedrich List, settles in Pennsylvania in association with Nicholas Biddle and Mathew Carey. This is the Pennsylvania grouping which starts, virtually overnight, the U.S. production of anthracite coal, which leads to the production of bituminous coal. In response to the Erie Canal project, they pass through the Pennsylvania legislature a huge canal-building program, the chief use of which is to put the coal onto the market to industrialize the country.

The Presidential election hinges on New York as the key battleground state. A dramatic turning point is the action by the Van Burenites—April 12, 1824—kicking old DeWitt Clinton out of his chairmanship of the Canal Commission, before the Erie Canal is finished, and when Clinton holds no other office. The patriots, led by General Swift and his allies, jump on this with mass protests, producing an emotional public reaction. DeWitt Clinton is swept back into the governorship.

The head of The Patriot-promoted People’s Party, War of 1812 Gen. James Tallmadge, Jr., is elected lieutenant governor and serves 1824-26 under Governor Clinton. William Paulding, friend of Washington Irving and brother of West Point Foundry’s James K. Paulding, backs The Patriot and is mayor of New York City (1824-26). Throughout and behind these events, the combined actions of the circle of Lafayette and Hamilton may be seen.

Congress passes the 1824 General Survey Act, allowing the President to assign Army engineers to work in non-Federal enterprises. Congress passes a seriously protective tariff, especially for iron.

John C. Calhoun drops out of the Presidential race. Calhoun later changes sides under blackmail, and phony South Carolina slave-revolt hysteria, and succumbs to the combination of those who join with Martin Van Buren’s scheming with the Venetian/British party of slave-owners.

1825: The Erie Canal is completed, the triumph of Gov. DeWitt Clinton. Alexander Dallas Bache graduates from West Point. Bache is Benjamin Franklin’s great-grandson, named for his maternal grandfather Alexander Dallas, Mathew Carey’s Pennsylvania political partner who, as Treasury Secretary, restored the Bank of the United States (see above, 1816).

John Quincy Adams becomes President, the vote in Congress swung by New York’s Stephen Van Rensselaer. Adams activates the Army to design the first U.S. railroads. The Army Engineers’ Board of Internal Improvements is tasked with choosing appropriate projects, beginning with the city- and state-funded Baltimore & Ohio Railroad. Gen. Joseph G. Swift is the mentor and co-worker for most of the railroad-building engineers. Swift’s brother-in-law and protégé, George Washington Whistler, engineers many of the first lines.

President Adams puts through Federal money for the creation of Midwest canals. Under state leadership, with Bank of the United States funding, these canals connect the Erie Canal, Lake Erie, and Lake Michigan with the Ohio River, Indiana, Illinois, and the Mississippi River. DeWitt Clinton’s aide Cadwallader D. Colden is New York’s emissary to the Midwest states to organize the canal system. The Erie Canal makes New York City a giant.

Abraham Lincoln runs for the Illinois legislature (1831) on this strategic infrastructure program. Based on the success of the Erie and Midwest canals, Lincoln and his immediate circle create the city of Chicago.

The iron industry, coal-mining, canals, and railroads takeoff, to begin America’s industrialization.

1827: Martin Van Buren travels to South Carolina, with fast horses and carriage provided by Russian Amb. Baron Van Tuyll (the Baron’s descendant, in the 1930s, would organize the Military Christian Fellowship, uniting Brits and Nazis, and would aid Joseph Rettinger in the 1950s “Bilderberger” schemes).

Van Buren conspires with John Randolph of Roanoke (who reportedly vows never to wear clothing made in the U.S.A.) and with the anti-U.S. extremists in Charleston, to create a new “Democratic Party.” Van Buren becomes the main national organizer for the Presidential candidacy of Andrew Jackson, whom Van Buren had not supported in 1824.

Late 1820s: President John Q. Adams’ ambassador to Spain is Alexander Everett, who was his private secretary when Adams was ambassador to Russia. Everett goes to see Washington Irving in Paris, and recruits him to come to Spain, under the sponsorship of the Adams government. At issue is Spain’s role in the Americas, the heritage of America versus the heritage of the Inquisition, and the role of Russia with respect to all of this.

Adams’ man Everett officially asks Irving to work on biographical material relating to Christopher Columbus. At this time, the Adams Administration is seeking Russian help to keep Spain from doing mischief in Ibero-America.

Irving moves to Spain with an official connection to the U.S. Embassy. He becomes partner with Russia’s Prince Dolgorouki (of that pro-republican Russian family) who is attached to the Russian Embassy in Spain. Irving and Dolgorouki live and work together in the old Muslim palace, the Alhambra, in Granada. Irving writes pioneering works on Islam, and the Muslim greatness in Spain, and a biography of Columbus—a celebration in response to British/Hapsburg anti-American fulminations.

1828: Andrew Jackson, presented as a pro-nationalist, is elected President.

Late 1820s-early 1830s: James Fenimore Cooper is in Europe, the close collaborator of Lafayette.

1831-32: At Lafayette’s request, Cooper writes a 50-page pamphlet (“Letter to General Lafayette,” Paris, December 1831) and a newspaper series defending the U.S. Constitutional government. For this, Cooper comes under attack in Whig Party U.S. newspapers. Cooper counterattacks.

1831: Cooper’s The Bravo is published, showing that a banking oligarchy could mask its power behind the front of a “republic.”

1832: Henry C. Carey, son of Mathew Carey, and later the principal strategist for nationalist politics everywhere, arranges the publishing of Cooper’s The Heidenmauer. Cooper shows the oligarchical interest that pushes Luther’s Reformation, while at the same time he spotlights the duplicity of the Benedictines, who manipulate superstitious public opinion.

1833: Cooper’s The Headsman is published; it is set in Switzerland, based on the figure of the executioner, the type so beloved of Catholic fundamentalist and freemason Joseph de Maestre (1753-1821).

1829-1830s: President Andrew Jackson appoints Martin Van Buren as Secretary of State. Van Buren gets the insane John Randolph of Roanoke in as U.S. Ambassador to Russia. Van Buren resigns from the Cabinet in a successful scheme to finally destroy the nationalist connections of John C. Calhoun, then the Vice President. Calhoun becomes the spokesman for Nullification, anti-tariff agitation, and Southern states-rights.

Van Buren consolidates the regime’s attacks against internal improvements, and destruction of the Bank of the United States. The Bank of England withdraws credit from the U.S.A.

1837: For a eulogy of the recently deceased Mathew Carey, Edgar Allan Poe writes in the Southern Literary Messenger a review of Carey’s Autobiography; Poe calls Carey a truly great man.

1837: Van Buren becomes U.S. President. The economy crashes, mass poverty and chaos follow. Western states are bankrupted, canal- and railroad-building are blamed! Laws and new state Constitutions are put in place, banning state sponsorship of internal improvements.

And yet, shaping the Presidency is not a simple matter. Consider these strange facts concerning the Van Buren Administration.

James K. Paulding is Van Buren’s Secretary of the Navy, and is one of Van Buren’s closest personal counselors. Joel Poinsett is Van Buren’s Secretary of War, continuing the pro-Union role Poinsett played in leadership in South Carolina under President Jackson and Army chief Winfield Scott, in the Nullification crisis.

Paulding and Poinsett team up to organize and send out the bold Charles Wilkes naval exploring expedition (1838-41), to discover the South Magnetic Pole, a project based on the program of Carl F. Gauss and to map the Pacific and Antarctic.

(This is the same spirited Wilkes who would later capture the Confederate commissioners on the British steamer Trent, in the early days of the Civil War.)

“Jackson Democrat” Alexander Dallas Bache is sent to Germany by Nicholas Biddle (who himself had voted for Jackson); Bache meets with Humboldt and Gauss and forms with Gauss the Magnetischeverein or World Magnetic Union, whose geodesy and global magnetic experimentation Bache had spread through the United States.

“Jackson Democrat” Friedrich List is already in Europe as a U.S. diplomat organizing for the American System.

1838-39: “Jackson Democrat” James Fenimore Cooper is in Philadelphia, researching for his History of the Navy of the United States of America.

Thurlow Weed and other Whig Party scoundrels attack Cooper in their newspapers, and Cooper thrashes them all in successful legal actions. Yet Cooper is the most potent opponent of Jackson’s degenerate racism and of the Van Buren anti-national agentry acting through Jackson. Cooper later organizes the Presidential candidacy of Gen. Winfield Scott, who becomes the Whig Party’s 1852 nominee.

1842: Gen. Joseph G. Swift and his brother-in-law George Washington Whistler plan the building of Russia’s first railroad, by former Army engineer Whistler. From General Swift’s Memoirs:

May 7, 1842: Whistler and myself to Washington, . . . meeting Major Bautatz of the Russian service, and General Tallmadge [of the old New York “People’s Party”], who gave Whistler some points in the character of the Emperor Nicholas, in reference to his industry and desire to improve public works, that may be useful to Whistler. On 8th met the Russian ambassador, Mr. Bodisco, and arranged for Mr. Whistler’s service at Twelve thousand dollars a year. Had with Mr. Bodisco an interesting conversation on the difficulties of a Russian campaign across the Indus and the sands to India, and of its inutility, while England had the supremacy of naval power.

Whistler builds the Moscow-to-St. Petersburg railroad, and fortifications, and is much beloved in Russia, where he dies in this service.

1850s-1860s: Abraham Lincoln personally organizes the building of the railroad grid in Illinois, complementing the canal system. Then as President, he builds the Transcontinental Railroad, thus opening up the West as the heirs of Leibniz had planned. And Lincoln joins hands with the heirs of Leibniz in Russia, to preserve the Union, and break the United States finally out of colonial backwardness.

Note by the author:

If you enjoy the articles, please consider supporting my work by being a paid subscriber to my Substack.

SUBSCRIPTIONS

Free subscription: weekly posting of articles, videos of interviews, classes, or text of interchange with readers, who may post comments or questions to the author.

Paid subscription: as above, plus admission to live Zoom discussions; access to archived articles.

Regular subscription: $5 per month/ $50/year.

“Founders”: $300 or $1000/year, or the subscriber may designate any amount higher than the regular subscription