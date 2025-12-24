This article was first published on Nov. 2, 2007 in Executive Intelligence Review.

The Patriot File, Unearthed - Part 1

by Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

Introduction

Biographers of Martin Van Buren refer to a newspaper, put out in 1823 and 1824 in New York, called The Patriot, which they say was created solely to attack and undermine Van Buren. These biographers identify four main men behind the paper: Gen. Winfield Scott, Gen. Joseph Gardner Swift, Secretary of War John C. Calhoun, and Samuel Gouverneur, son-in-law of then-President James Monroe.

I searched out that daily newspaper, mentioned in this anti-Van Buren context, but otherwise unheralded in 20th-Century historical literature. I found a set of four bound volumes of the paper, moldering in the Maryland warehouse of the Library of Congress, and took about 200 digital photographs from its first issue, May 28, 1823, to the end of December 1824.

Study of The Patriot opened an unusual window into the minds and actions of its actual sponsors and writers, an extended circle (beyond those named by Van Buren’s scribbling biographers) of many of the leading strategists guiding America in military, political, economic, and literary fields.

This kind of valuable window—material that is alive and first-hand, not filtered through the later accumulations of ignorance and prejudice; reports on then-current politics, history, and international affairs—naturally directs the student to peer into that period, and backward and forward in time, to the thoughts and work of the predecessors of these patriots, and to those who were later to follow in their footsteps—and to look across the globe, to the wider sphere of strategic contests, which The Patriot shows to be the proper context of the current events on which it reports.

We are thus aided in forming a more authentic idea of the historical and global continuum that is active in the minds and motives of those shaping that period. This helps us outflank the habit of academic/commercial historians to load us with their degraded explanations of why historical figures acted as they did.

Within Lyndon LaRouche’s multi-millennial historical and scientific frame, this study is illuminated by the work of Graham and Pamela Lowry, the investigations of Philip Valenti and David Shavin, and the published and ongoing work of many other associated thinkers.

The intended purview (and the work to be done) extends across three overlapping time-arenas: 1) Gottfried Leibniz and his allies in colonial America and Europe, coinciding with the lives of Cadwallader Colden and Benjamin Franklin; 2) the American Revolution and its immediate aftermath, with George Washington, the Marquis de Lafayette, Alexander Hamilton, and their Society of the Cincinnati; and 3) the nationalists, West Point, the Whigs, the mentors of Abraham Lincoln and his successors.

Franklin D. Roosevelt, to conceptualize his course of action, reached back, around the evils of the Teddy Roosevelt/Woodrow Wilson/Andrew Mellon era, to this earlier humanist legacy. This is the heart of the story of America as a project, and of the modern world made possible by the ideas of power supplied by Leibniz and Franklin and their heirs.

The chronology given below focusses on what was initially seen through the window of The Patriot, its general period and locus of action, only touching on certain available-to-hand aspects of the earlier and wider reality which will be the proper subject of historical inquiry. The current document is intended to spur interest and collaboration, with in-depth analysis to come in future articles.

1. Prehistory

1715-16: Scotland-born Cadwallader Colden is in London, amidst the Leibniz-Clarke battle (the debate of Leibnizian science versus Newtonian dogma). Colden then goes to America, lives in Philadelphia, marries James Logan’s cousin. At the invitation of New York governor Robert Hunter (ally of governors Spottswood and Keith, the colonial leaders sponsored by the Swift-Leibniz-Queen Anne faction, Colden moves to New York and becomes surveyor general of the province.

1724: Colden writes the first document on the need to improve the route which was to become the Erie Canal. Colden addresses to Gov. William Burnet, Hunter’s chosen successor, “A Memorial Concerning the Fur-Trade of the Province of New York,” stressing the necessity to develop the river/portage route from the Hudson River along the Mohawk Valley to Lake Erie. This memorial is published a century later as an appendix in the 1829 book, Memoir of DeWitt Clinton, by David Hosack, the physician who attended the Burr-Hamilton duel and cared for the dying Hamilton.

1727: Colden’s “The History of the Five Indian Nations Depending on the Province of New York” is first published. Colden studied the problem of achieving peace with the Indians whom the British and French oligarchs and Jesuits were using against American continental development.

1731: Colden hires immigrant Charles Clinton as a surveyor. Over the years Colden advances Clinton’s career and brings him into prominent society.

1747: Abraham Kästner receives his copy of Colden’s 1745 anti-Newtonian work on the physical nature of the universe, Principles of Action in Matter.

1748: Kästner publishes a German translation of Colden’s work.

1751: Colden’s work is published in Paris, by the networks of Benjamin Franklin.

1752: Colden receives the 1748 German edition of his book, translated and critiqued by Kästner. Colden writes to Franklin about having received it and not knowing German, and

“I find my name often in company with those of very great ones Newtone, Leibniz, and Wolfius and Leibnizs Monades often mentioned a New Doctrine which perhaps you have seen and is of great repute in Germany.”

Colden then has Kästner’s commentary translated into English by Reverend John Christopher Hartwick.

1752: Colden and Franklin collaborate on electricity and on the attack against Newton. Swiss mathematician Leonhard Euler attacks Colden, who writes to Franklin that Euler “writes much like a Pedant—highly conceited of himself.”

1753: Franklin and Colden send a reply to Kästner. Kästner’s known response was to organize the Leipzig scientific community to sponsor a trip to America for his protégé, Mylius, who unfortunately died before he could reach Franklin and Colden in America.

1754: Franklin is at the Albany Congress, in Colden’s New York province.

1756: James Clinton, son of Colden’s surveyor, enters the colonial militia.

1757-62: Franklin goes to England, spurs and guides the humanist inventors and developers of the Industrial Revolution.

1760: Colden, James Clinton’s family sponsor, becomes lieutenant governor of New York.

1761: Philip Schuyler, colonial militia officer, goes to England. He inspects the newly completed Bridgewater Canal, which Franklin’s circle had organized the Duke of Bridgewater to construct. This canal opens Manchester to industry, and the little Franklin circle quickly builds other canals, numerous inventions, mining, and the first steam engine. Schuyler determines that such a canal must be built in America.

1760s-1770s: Franklin directs the American strategy for the development of the West. He creates the Illinois company, which comes under the management of Robert Morris and James Wilson. Illinois planned to be populated by government-aided settlers with cheap mortgages. Under the British yoke, Franklin struggles to create Ohio. Lord Shelburne dissembles to Franklin that although he approves of Franklin’s Ohio scheme, other Brits oppose it, because they will not permit the establishment of a settled power in the interior of North America.

1769: Birth of James Clinton’s son, DeWitt Clinton.

1775: James Clinton becomes a colonel in the Patriot militia, a brigadier general the next year.

1775-83: The American Revolution. The Americans take areas of the West from the British. But the British remain there, surrounding and menacing the first settlers from British Canada. The West is cut off from the new U.S.A. to the east, by the mountains.

1776: Jonathan Williams (age 26) joins his great uncle—Benjamin Franklin— in Paris. Williams sets up his base in Nantes, as the Continental Congress agent in charge of arms supplies being shipped from France.

1777: George Clinton, brother of Gen. James Clinton and son of Colden’s surveyor, becomes the first governor of New York State (governor 1777-95, 1801-04). His nephew DeWitt begins political life as secretary to Governor Clinton. Elkanah Watson goes to France bearing messages to Franklin, then tours and intensively inspects the canals in Holland.

1778: British and Tories direct the Indians in the horrible, long-remembered massacre at Cherry Valley, N.Y.

1779: Gen. James Clinton, ordered by Washington to take command at Lake Otsego, to punish the Cherry Valley massacre perpetrators, famously dams the lake at its outflow into the Susquehanna River, raising the lake level, and when ready, bursts the dam so that his heavily laden supply boats get swept down the river to reach General Sullivan.

1780: Alexander Hamilton marries Elizabeth, daughter of Philip Schuyler.

1783-89: At Revolution’s end, George Washington works in New York plotting the route for a canal to Lake Erie, and in the middle Atlantic for routes to the Ohio River. Organizing for these canals by Washington and Hamilton leads to the assembling of the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia. Elkanah Watson, back from Europe, meets with Washington to discuss the development of a New York canal to Lake Erie.

1785: William Cooper of New Jersey visits Lake Otsego. Originally a skilled worker, Cooper is an avid reader of Jonathan Swift, of history, and of London political literature, in the library set up in Burlington, N.J. by Philadelphia-based Quakers, an apparent spin-off from the Logan-Franklin library.

1786: William Cooper acquires 40,000 acres at the lake, including the site of Cooperstown, on the interior frontier contested with Britain. Alexander Hamilton is Cooper’s political sponsor and lawyer, and Cooper’s partners include Robert Morris, Tench Coxe, and Benjamin Rush. Cooper rapidly populates his area with settlers getting cheap mortgages, allowing them to pay just about anything to get their land.

1790: One-year-old James Fenimore Cooper arrives at the settlement of his father William. The Cooper land adjoins the 24,000-acre patent owned by John Christopher Hartwick, who translated Kästner’s version of Colden’s Leibnizian physics. Hartwick turns over to William Cooper the entire management of his land. Hartwick dies in 1796. Hartwick’s Cooper-managed estate sets up an Indian School which becomes Hartwick Seminary and then Hartwick College. In 1990, the papers of William Cooper were donated to the Hartwick College Archives as the bequest of Paul Fenimore Cooper, Jr., great-great-great grandson of William Cooper. Around 1983, a member of the Cooper family took me to lunch at the Yale Club and into the Century Club, where a portrait of Aaron Burr was hanging over the fireplace, and we discussed the 1809 assassination of William Cooper by Burr’s people.

Aaron Burr was the attorney for the Prevost family, the Martinist-allied British intelligence figures who contested in the court system against William Cooper and his family for ownership of this strategic landholding on the frontier in New York. In 1940, the New York State Historical Association held a 150th-anniversary commemoration of James Fenimore Cooper coming to Cooperstown. In the pageant, participants performed the roles of John Christopher Hartwick, Gen. James Clinton, and Lieutenant Prevost of Switzerland (nephew of two British commanders in the Revolution and the War of 1812).

1792: Philip Schuyler, assisted by Elkanah Watson, creates the Western Inland Lock Navigation Company to build the Erie Canal. Schuyler begins construction, but needs the government to take over to get the job done.

1794: DeWitt Clinton, a member of the New York State Board of Regents, addressing the Legislature, says:

“Great Improvements must take place which far surpass the momentum of power that a single nation can produce, but will with facility proceed from their united strength. The hand of art will change the face of the universe. Mountains, deserts, and oceans will feel its mighty force. It will not be debated whether hills shall be prostrated; but whether the Alps and the Andes shall be leveled; nor whether sterile fields shall be fertilized, but whether the deserts of Africa shall feel the power of cultivation; nor whether rivers shall be joined, but whether the Caspian shall see the Mediterranean, and the waves of the Pacific lave the Atlantic.”

1800: Aaron Burr, having organized the anti-Federalist vote in New York State for the Jefferson Presidential ticket, is encouraged by Albert Gallatin to try to get the Presidency himself, with backing of anti-Union Northern Federalists. DeWitt Clinton and Hamilton block this; Hamilton convinces enough Federalists to back Thomas Jefferson and elect him through Congress action.

1802: The U.S. Military Academy (USMA) is established at West Point. The Academy was in some respect Hamilton’s project. He had prepared the legislation for its creation for Congress, proposed the general curriculum, and inspected the West Point fort as the intended site for the Academy. Congress passes legislation to set up the USMA only after Jefferson became President. Jonathan Williams is founding superintendent. Joseph Gardner Swift is the first graduating cadet. In his memoirs, Joseph Swift writes that in October 1802, he and his mentor, Col. Jonathan Williams, traveled together to Albany and met Hamilton, then titled a U.S. General:

General Hamilton . . . invited me to dine with him at his father-in-law’s—General Philip Schuyler’s. After dinner, among the subjects of conversation was the canal and improved navigation of the Mohawk. . . . It was graphically described by General Schuyler. . . . He regretted that the locks were too small, and the Mohawk unmanageable. He spoke of the object of the tour of Washington in 1789 to be, among other enquiries, to learn what improvements could be made to connect the Hudson and the lakes. . . . The following day General Hamilton, Colonel Williams and General Schuyler discussed the subject of the Military Academy, the colonel giving his ideas and purposes to encourage an enlargement of the present plan; General Hamilton approved. . . . Colonel Williams and myself examined the old octagonal Dutch church, that stood at the junction of Market and State Streets, and the old hall where, in 1754, a congress had been held, which had been described to him by his friend and relative, Dr. Franklin. . . . On the 12th [of November 1802] a meeting was assembled in the “long room” of the Academy, consisting of Lieutenant-Colonel Williams, Major Wadsworth, Professors Barron and Mansfield, Lieutenants Wilson, Macomb, Swift and Levy, and Cadet Armistead, for the purpose of forming a Military Philosophical Society, to promote military science and history. This society soon embraced as members nearly every distinguished gentleman in the navy and Union, and several in Europe. Its funds were invested in New York city stock [i.e., city bonds].

The Military Philosophical Society included DeWitt Clinton and John Quincy Adams. In the Society’s minutes as of 1807, Joseph Gardner Swift is listed as the corresponding secretary.

1802-03: Pamphlet War between the Aaron Burr organization and the DeWitt Clinton organization. (Clinton is in the U.S. Senate; he then becomes mayor of New York City. Burr is Vice President.)

DeWitt Clinton shoots Burr’s aide John Swartwout, in a duel at Weehawken, N.J.. Clinton’s arranged duel with Burr ally Sen. Jonathan Dayton (N.J.) is called off.

Martin Van Buren begins his political career in the law office of Burr’s aide William P. Van Ness, the main author (pseudonym “Aristedes”) of the Burr group’s pamphlets attacking DeWitt Clinton. (Peter Irving, Washington Irving’s brother, writes pro-Burr articles in this pamphlet war! Thus Washington Irving is in the middle of this affray from the very beginning.)

The DeWitt Clinton organization replaces the Burr organization as leaders of New York State politics in the Jefferson party.

1803-06: James Fenimore Cooper is at Yale. His science teacher is Benjamin Silliman.

1804: President Jefferson chooses New York Gov. George Clinton (De-Witt’s uncle) to be Vice President for Jefferson’s second term, replacing Burr. Burr seeks the vacated New York governorship, and conspires with Federalist secessionist New Englanders. Hamilton goes against his own party, exposing Burr as a would-be Napoleon. Burr shoots Hamilton in duel at Weehawken, N.J. John Swartwout, earlier wounded in a Weehawken duel by DeWitt Clinton, is Burr’s second. William P. Van Ness, Martin Van Buren’s mentor and boss, awakens Burr for the duel.

1804-06: Aaron Burr, in league with British Amb. Anthony Merry, Sen. Jonathan Dayton (Clinton duel challenger), John Randolph of Roanoke, Va. (first cousin of chairman Tucker of the East India Company), and Andrew Jackson, aims at conquest of Louisiana and Mexico for a new, British-backed empire.

1806-11: James Fenimore Cooper is in the U.S. Navy, rises to lieutenant; warships take him to England and Spain.

1807: Robert Fulton, a member of the Military Philosophical Society, demonstrates the operation of a steamboat on the Hudson River. (Beyond the scope of the present chronology are Fulton’s life and projects in tandem with Franklin, Hamilton, et al., the origin of heat power/steam power from Leibniz and Franklin, the crucial early role of steamboats in the West, and in Ambassador J.Q. Adams’ proposal for Fulton steamboats to Czar Alexander I.)

1807: Jefferson puts Burr on trial for treason. At the trial in Richmond, Va., Andrew Jackson, called as a witness, harangues in the street against Jefferson. John Randolph is the grand jury foreman, conspiring with Burr and, like Jackson, haranguing against Jefferson.

Observers at the Burr trial, young lawyer/patriot Winfield Scott, and Washington Irving meet, and they become lifelong friends. Scott enters the Virginia militia and without authorization captures British sailors who have been raiding the Virginia coast.

1807-08: James Kirke Paulding and Washington Irving collaborate to write satires, including “Salmagundi.” Paulding, Irving, and a few friends form a literary/ intelligence set. Paulding later writes The Lay of the Scottish Fiddle, a famous satire on Sir Walter Scott.

1809: William Cooper is assassinated in Albany while his son J.F. Cooper is in the Navy.

Note by the author:

