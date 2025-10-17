Note from Anton Chaitkin

I am reprinting for Substack readers a work of mine from the 1990s which broke new ground in U.S. and international history. It involves the vital question of the identity of the American nation and people: how have they been a blessing, or a curse, for mankind?

“The ‘Land-Bridge’: Henry Carey’s Global Development Program” is the first comprehensive account ever written about stunning late-19th-century American initiatives that fought imperialism and raised living standards.

The original article, 24 pages in Lyndon LaRouche’s Executive Intelligence Review, May 2, 1997, is presented here divided into two parts.

Over the years following the article’s original publication, I have done extensive new research and writing concerning a great proportion of the topics that article covered. The most highly-developed work has been published in Volumes One (2020) and Two (2025) of Who We Are: America’s Fight for Universal Progress, from Franklin to Kennedy.

I am now writing the opening chapters of the third and final volume of the trilogy. While doing so, I wanted to make available to my Substack readers the seminal piece that contained some of the discoveries leading to my current work.

Part 2

The ‘Kulturkampf’ Trap

To proceed with their great economic and political objectives, the republican nationalists were required to solve dangerous social and religious problems in Germany.

We may look back from our vantage point of 1 20 years, and observe with calmed passions the dilemma of a Western nation that has been manipulated into a needless, destructive political-religious conflict. Unfortunately, what we observe seems horrifyingly like what the British oligarchy and its scribblers such as Samuel Huntington seek to incite today, a contrived “clash of civilizations” of the West against Islam.

The people and institutions of a major world religious faith, with a foreign center, are falsely defined as the “enemy,” as dangerous to the security and sovereignty of the state.

Thus was Germany‘s Chancellor Bismarck, the wily East Prussian Junker aristocrat, squaring off in his Kulturkampf (or “struggle for civilization”) against the Roman Catholic Church, led by Pope Pius IX.

The May Laws and other measures against German Catholics were adopted by Prussia and the newly consolidated German Empire in the period 1871-73 . This followed the July 18, 1870 decree of Pontifical Infallibility issued by the Council of the Vatican.

British Crown agents were playing a double game with respect to the Church. Anglicans intrigued with north European Protestants, Jansenists, Old Catholics, and Orthodox Russians to whip up reaction to the “dangerous Papal infallibility doctrine.” The London-based stooge Giuseppe Mazzini had been thrown against Italy, his revolution and freemasonry terrifying and cornering the Vatican.

As pope from 1 846 until his death on Feb. 7, 1 878, Pius IX had, because of his fear of “revolutionary republicanism,” looked favorably upon the British-backed slaveowners‘ rebellion against the American Union. Meanwhile, British Catholic “conservative” counsellors within the Church helped keep the Vatican confined to the false choice: protection of the Church by “black nobility” oligarchs, versus giving in to the atheist onslaught. Pius was rendered incapable of communicating with Germany‘s leaders, who had made the Catholic Church their enemy.

Henry Carey had worked in many ways to outflank the British Mazziniite game in Europe. Carey met with Count Cavour - advocate of railroad-building modernization -in the late 1850s, and worked with Italian patriots to promote a unified Italian nation.

Carey and his German allies confronted the Kulturkampf as a British-induced suicidal trap, blocking Germany ‘ s national development and its vital global role.

The problem was solved only with aid from the outside, with the Carey-led movement for dirigist nationalism, and with a new pope. Leo XIII, who understood British perfidy.

The German Catholic Center Party was of no help. Ludwig Windthorst (1812-91) led the Center Party, which he had co-founded in the 1860s. We have observed Windthorst’s name, above, as a participant with the protectionists in the Reichstag. Indeed, the Catholic Center Party‘s support for the protective tariff was a decisive factor in making a majority for that policy. The Center Party organization itself, however, did not initiate the policy shift, although Catholic industrialists in western Germany played a crucial role. As their depression-wracked constituency demanded change, the party accepted the inducement to make a deal with Bismarck under the emerging nationalist policy.

Ludwig Windthorst himself was a rather weak-principled individual; perhaps his greatest distinction was that under the Kulturkampf, he had become Bismarck‘s personal nemesis (Bismarck said that his life revolved around his wife and Windthorst, the one to love and the other to hate).

Windthorst wrote that Britain was “the country of hereditary wisdom” in politics, and in general he followed Britain‘s free-trade doctrine. He was a fervent devotee of John Stuart Mill. This is an excellent political litmus test for that era: Henry Carey was known to “swear like a trooper” when Mill‘s name came up. Mill had been intelligence director for the British East India Company, and in the 1870s headed up British Empire political intelligence operations in America and Europe.

Leo XIII was elected pope in February 1878 , after he had closely monitored the German crisis for seven years. Leo immediately applied his new power to solving the problem.

Windthorst is known to have been “irked” at the course Leo took, in circumventing the Center Party and negotiating and working directly with Bismarck. Though the Center Party took part in the protectionist legislation, Windthorst continued in different ways to oppose Bismarck, backed the Socialists, and played a part in Bismarck’s eventual dismissal by Emperor William II, in 1890.

The Vatican-authorized biography of Leo XIII, written by Rev. Bernard O’ Reilly and published throughout North America and Europe just after Leo‘s 1903 death, indicates Leo‘s views of the Kulturkampf problem:

“It is known what active sympathy the Church of England gave to the Old-Catholic faction, which, in the minds of representative men in Great Britain, promised to separate from the Papacy the great body of German Catholics. In London, as in Berlin, [there were] those who were most hopeful of such a result. . . . So wrote the greatest of British newspapers. ‘It may be necessary for the German government to make the experiment of reforming the Roman Catholic Church within their country; and if they could succeed it would be an admirable achievement. But, for our part, we think it more likely that they will fail ‘ -The London Times, Wednesday , December 11, 1873.”

This Vatican-approved biography states , that

“Dr. Doellinger and his followers . . . [had] formed themselves into what is known as the ‘ Old Catholic’ church, which allied itself with the Jansenists of Holland, [and] with the Church of England . . . . [T]his ‘Old Catholic ‘ church . . . assembled in council with the Jansenist prelates and priests of Utrecht, [and] with the representatives of the Protestant Church of England . . . . “During the seven years which preceded his own elevation to the Papal Chair [as Leo XIII, he, as] Cardinal Pecci, from his watchtower in Perugia, had followed with intense and sympathetic interest the noble struggle of the German Catholics . . . against the overwhelming power of a state . . . backed in its warfare against Catholicism by the combined forces of the secret societies and the influence and unscrupulous press controlled by the lodges or salaried by the state.“

The biography continues,

“One of the first acts of the Holy Father was to write to the [German] Emperor William, notifying his Majesty of his election and expressing his deep regret at the rupture between Germany and the Holy See.“

Leo‘s biographer quotes Bismarck’s later explanation, that he had always desired the “laws of conflict” to “lead to peace . . . . The hope entertained meanwhile that a Pontiff more disposed to peace was realized . . . .

“I began, as soon as the present pope ascended the throne, to open . . . negotiations with Monsignor Masella,” the papal nuncio in Munich.

Kulturkampf was soon abandoned by agreements reached between the German government and the Vatican.

Behind the German Policy Shift

The nationalist program, for Germany to adopt protective tariffs, was certainly identified with the steel and coal producers and railroad builders. On the opposing, free-trade side, were Junker aristocrat landlords, importing merchants, and stock speculators. Yet, in the creation of a national consensus for state-sponsored industrial development, many aristocrats came over to the protectionist side, and merchants and investors generally flourished under the secure prosperity that resulted from the protectionist policy.

In reality, the political struggle was not between the material interests of contending economic sectors within a particular country. Rather, the leading advocates of national development knew they were fighting against a British Empire determined to stop them, and against a British-led worldwide free-trade lobby .

The case of John Prince Smith is typical of the British efforts inside Germany. The founder of Germany‘s free-trade movement, Smith was a British agent of influence, living in the character of an English school master stationed in the Baltic port of Elbig. In the late 1840s, Prince Smith had set up the free Trade Union in Berlin and Germany‘s Association of Free Trade Societies. Though their propaganda made appeals to Germans‘ supposed material interests, these groups, the Cobden Club and other free-trade lobbyists, made little effort to disguise their British Empire affiliation.

The leaders of the protectionist movement, Carey and his allies, who proposed to “girdle the globe with a tramway of iron,” proceeded programmatically from an idea of the dignified nature of man, and of mankind’s needs, fundamentally opposed to the degraded British imperial view. The nationalists‘ goals went far beyond the immediate material interests of industrialists; in fact, the Careyites had repeatedly to contend with and correct the narrower notions of employers‘ self-interest, in order to save their skins as industrialists. But because the Careyites‘ idealism coincided with the only means for universal national prosperity, a powerful consensus was forged hehind the nationalist program.

The creation of a social welfare system for the working class was a dramatic innovation in Germany’s dirigist policy shift. By the late 1880s, German workers were protected by disability and health insurance, old-age pensions, and employer-paid accident insurance. Productive power grew with industrialization and better national health: By 1913, there were only 409,000 annual deaths out of a German population of 66 million, compared to 1,219,000 deaths in 1888 out of only 48 million population.

As we look deeper into the politics of the 1870s-1880s, we will perceive more clearly the character of the political movement promoting the entire package of nation-building reforms, including the social welfare safety net adopted by Bismarck. This pro-nationalist movement included vital labor and religious components.

Right at the outset of the financial collapse of 1873, the German Union of Iron and Steel Manufacturers was established, to begin agitating for protective tariffs. They were supported by the very influential nationalist protectionist group, the Union for the Promotion of the Common Economic Interests of the Rhineland and Westphalia. The president of this latter Union, representing mainly Catholic industrialists, was the Irish immigrant W.T. Mulvaney; the group’s politically well-known secretary was A.H. Bueck.

The Central Association of German Manufacturers, managed by Carey apostles such as Grothe and Kardorff, was established in 1876: Bueck was secretary of this group, as well as of the Rhineland-Westphalia group.

Pope Leo XIII, who came into office in 1 878, exerted a powerful influence not only on the Catholic Church, but also much more broadly. Leo endorsed the dignity of labor, a decent living standard, and the right to organize unions, as set forth in his famous 1891 encyclical Rerum Novarum. Leo‘s views in the matter squared exactly with those of Carey and his movement.

Carey’s ‘Knights‘ Joust with Britain

It was just in this era of the late 1870s, that the Carey circle in Pennsylvania sponsored a new movement for the self-organization of labor. This labor initiative -made practical only by the approval of Pope Leo XII - was an integral part of the Careyites‘ bitter global contest against the British Empire.

When Henry Carey was around 80 years old, one of his Pennsylvania disciples named Terence V. Powderly began an international career, combining mass labor organizing and astonishing military and diplomatic enterprises. Powderly is best known as the head of the Knights of Labor, the most important nineteenth-century American working class organization. The world knows little of his participation in the elite Carey circle, which sought to crisscross Eurasia with railroads, and to arm Ireland and other nations for war against Britain.

In order to put the Knights of Labor into its true historical context, we shall now summarily describe some of the leading activists in the Carey inner circle, and their extraordinary joint projects in and beyond Carey‘s last years (he died on Oct. 13, 1879):

Philadelphia financier Wharton Barker, publisher of Carey’s works in Barker’s magazine, Penn Monthly, and initiator of James Garfield’s 1880 U.S. Presidential candidacy. Barker urged upon the Russian government “the accomplishment of the common work of Russia and America, namely the dismemberment of the British Empire.“ In 1878, Tsar Alexander II appointed Barker as his special agent to construct ships for the Russian Navy. (The arrangements with Russia were facilitated by the U.S. charge d’affairs in St. Petersburg, Wickam Hoffman, who had served as an officer on Gen. W.T. Sherman‘s staff during part of the Civil War.) After building four warships at William Cramp and Sons shipyard, Barker went in 1879 to Russia, to launch iron and coal mines, forges and factories, for the industrialization of southern Russia. Meanwhile, in the I870s, the Baldwin Locomotive Works filled orders for gradual Russian railroad development. In 1881, both the Tsar and President Garfield were assassinated.

Philadelphia physician William Carroll, from 1875 to 1880 chairman of the executive committee of the Clan na Gael (or “Fenians”). Carroll went clandestinely to Ireland and England in 1878, pulling together the feuding Irish dissidents into the Clan na Gael‘s Ireland affiliate, the Irish Republican Brotherhood (IRB), with 20,000 members. Carroll wrote that Ireland and America should be guided by Henry Carey’ s program, which it had previously seen from his father, Mathew Carey, during the 1780s. The Carey-spawned IRB later employed Michael Collins, who, with Carey disciple Arthur Griffith, forced the British to a stand-off in the Anglo-Irish shooting war following World War I; thus was born modern Ireland.

Robert Ellis Thompson, Carey‘s editor and exponent as professor at the University of Pennsylvania, and the first dean of the Wharton School. Thompson helped monitor German political developments for Carey .

Terence V. Powderly, treasurer of the “skirmishing fund” for the Clan na Gael. Powderly, Thompson, and the others collected American funds and sent guns and money to Ireland for the uprising, intended to be one front in a Russo-American war against Britain. Among those who were paid from Powderly‘s fund, was an Irish immigrant to the United States, inventor John Holland, who built the world‘s first modern submarines, on the American east coast, for the Irish revolution. The British embassy protested, in vain, to President Garfield, against the trials of the Irish revolutionary submarine in New York harbor. The U.S. Navy later hired Holland to build its first submarines.

Carey‘s “Irish brain trust,” with their close ally John Devoy, worked in the 1880s to bring Irish-American voters over to protectionism, and against the British/Wall Street power combination.

It was thus, as an agent for the Careyite global political initiative, that Powderly became head of the Knights of Labor in 1879.

His parents had left Ireland in the I 820s, after his father was jailed for “murdering” a rabbit on the property of an aristocrat. Born in Carbondale, Pennsylvania in 1849, Powderly got into Irish nationalist politics as a young boy. As a teenager during the American Civil War, he guarded railroad switches. He became a skilled machinist in a complex of railroad equipment building, steelmaking, and coal mining, in the northeastern Pennsylvania industrial area built up by Carey‘s close friend and political partner, George Scranton. Scranton‘s family dominated the city of Scranton, Pennsylvania, named for George.

In 1874, already a labor organizer, Powderly was initiated into a small Philadelphia-based secret society, the Knights of Labor.

In 1875 Powderly was fired by a boss who was notoriously anti-labor union, but was reinstated to his job by the intervention of the owner of the business, William Scranton.

In 1876, Powderly worked in state Greenback-Labor politics against the financiers‘ national policy of Specie Resumption.

In 1878, Powderly was elected mayor of Scranton, Pennsylvania, against both the Democratic and Republican candidates.

In 1879, with the backing of the Carey machine, whose global strategy he was already helping to lead, Powderly was elected head of the Knights of Labor. Over the next few years, he made the Knights a mass phenomenon, with 800,000 U.S. members, employed and unemployed, blacks, women, and immigrants, Irish, German, and others. The Knights’ main goal, while defending workers‘ living standards, was to bring them together to discuss and learn American System political economy.

Powderly’s movement, which spread to Canada and England, terrorized the British Empire. The Canadian hierarchy of the Catholic Church forbade Catholics from joining the Knights, and demanded that the Vatican condemn the entire movement. But Powderly, a devout Catholic and an ecumenical leader, entered into negotiations with the Catholic Church hierarchy, going through Cardinal Gibbons of Baltimore and Archbishop Ryan of Philadelphia. Gibbons interceded with Pope Leo XIII, who rejected the British Empire‘s demand to ban the Knights of Labor.

Puck, the British magazine which had made filthy attacks on President Lincoln during the Civil War, ran a cartoon on March 23, 1887, showing a mob of ignorant workers stoning a poor hardworking “scab” ; the mob is blessed by a Catholic prelate. The caption reads, “The new ally of the Knights of Labor. Does the Catholic Church sanction mob law? What Cardinal Gibbons calls ‘Taking the Part of the Weaker’ - the Knights of Labor - ‘Against the Stronger’ - the scab.”

On April 13, 1887, Puck ran a cartoon showing the crowned pope, looking like a lunatic, blessing sinister priests and their two low-life worker clients, a bearded one labelled “Holy Boycott” (i.e. , the Irish rebellion), the other labelled “Sympathetic Strike”; the caption reads, “A business alliance: Leo XIII - Bless you, my children! -I think we can work together nobly in America.”

In an 1883 rally at New York‘s Cooper Institute, Powderly was preceded on the platform by Henry Carey Baird, nephew and disciple of the recently deceased Henry Carey. A newspaper account gives Powderly’s speech as follows, first quoting, then paraphrasing:

“I am a protectionist from the top hair of my head to the bottom of my boots, for two reasons. First, because I am a Pennsylvanian; and second, because I am an American. . . . He denounced the free-trade system as the result of British machinations. He called attention to the enormous purchases of land in this country by British capitalists: Sir George Read, K.C.B., 2 ,000,000 acres; the Earl of Dunravon, 6,000,000 acres; the Duke of Sutherland, 410,000 acres; Phillips Samson & Co., 1,300,000 acres; the Earl of Dunmore, 100,000 acres; English capitalists in Dakota, 45,000 acres; and that other foreign organization, the Standard Oil Company, 1,000,000 acres . . . . He had learned two or three trades, and he could make the drawings of a locomotive, and build it and set it up, and he felt that his opinion was worth something. . . .”

Powderly was forced out of the leadership of the Knights of Labor in 1893, when a cynical London-Wall Street political agent named Daniel de Leon and his leftist allies staged an organizational coup. The Knights collapsed, and de Leon went on to help found the American Communist Party.

China and America’ s Mission

Wharton Barker, narrowly described in reference works as a “financier” and “publicist,” was to persevere with the Careyites’ international initiatives into the last decades of the nineteenth century.

His family background had prepared him morally and politically to stand steadfastly against British geopolitics. As a Philadelphia teenager, Barker had helped his father organize, arm, and train the 3rd Wharton Barker U.S. Regiment of Negro troops for the Civil War, while his father led the fight to racially desegregate public transportation in Philadelphia. His uncle, Bethlehem Steel and Wharton School founder Joseph Wharton, was a member of the Henry Carey inner circle and a principal financier of Carey‘s later political efforts.

In the last decade of Carey‘s life, Wharton Barker published the Penn Monthly for Carey and his followers (who then controlled the University of Pennsylvania; in 1880, Barker became a university trustee and later the treasurer of the Board of Trustees). It was during this period that Carey’s 1876 “Letters in Reply to the London Times” spurred the world’s conscience with its blistering attack on the British rape of China. The Penn Monthly ceased publication after Carey‘s death in 1879. Barker put out The American, a weekly, from 1880 to 1900.

Barker had led the Carey circle‘s work in arming Russia and Ireland, and readying an American takeover of Canada, all aiming at “the dismemberment of the British Empire.” His ally, Tsar Alexander II, was assassinated in 1881, three days after Barker received a telegram saying that the Tsar had decided for Barker to supervise industrialization in southern Russia, north of the Sea of Azov; and his successfully elected nominee, President James A. Garfield, was murdered a few months later. Thereafter, Barker concentrated on the industrialization and national unification of China.

As is the case today, all the Philadelphians‘ projects for infrastructure and modem industry had to contend constantly with British sabotage, often in the form of fomented regional wars or instigated rebellions. In a July 15, 1880 memorandum to Nikolai Karlovich Giers, acting head of the Russian Foreign Office, Barker warned Russia not to fall into the trap of “English statesmen anxious to embroil Russia” in a senseless war with China. We see his later efforts in China carried out in conjunction with his good relations with Russia; Barker continued, into the 1890s, to work in Russia to facilitate railroad construction there. It was in the 1890s that the Baldwin Locomotive Works and other Philadelphia firms would supply the equipment for the Russians to build the great Trans-Siberian Railroad.

In 1886-87, the government of the Chinese Empire contracted with Wharton Barker’s organization to create banks, and to build railroads and telecommunications lines for the unification and military defense of China. The facilities were to be subject to strict Chinese national sovereignty. Barker aimed at setting up Hamiltonian national banking, to free China from British usury.

The announcement of Barker’s arrangements with China brought a storm of abusive press attacks from the British and their New York and Boston allies.

In response, Barker explained the program in his magazine, The American, Sept. 10, 1887, under the headline “Chinese-American Enterprises”:

“Upon the initiative of a syndicate of Philadelphia capitalists, of whom Mr. Wharton Barker is the representative, concessions of far-reaching importance to the future development of the Middle Kingdom and to the commercial interests of the United States, have been granted. The negotiations to this end were conducted by Count de Mitkiewicz, of Washington, D. C . . . . They have covered a period of some months, and now appear substantially complete. “If the Chinese have been more tardy than the Japanese in adopting the telegraph, the telephone, and the railways, or in taking advantage of the great mineral wealth of their country, they have at last taken up these instruments of modern progress in so thorough and effective a manner as to bid fair to distance their island neighbors. They have already a system of telegraphs connecting the cities along the coast, and extending inland along the Yangtse River as far as Hankow, and beyond . . . . ‘The points covered by the telegraph lines indicate the proper route of the first railways to be built, viz., southward from Peking to Canton, connecting the great cities along and near to the coast, and westward along the Yangtse Kiang; while lateral routes acting as feeders to these lines will open up the interior. “ . . . Among the most obvious [advantages resulting from such a system are] the greater commercial prosperity of the nation, the improvement in the general condition of the population that must result from intercommunication between the inhabitants of the various sections; the means of forwarding and distributing food supplies in time to avert the famines which, in seasons of bad harvest, have decimated the population of entire provinces; and the facilities for moving and concentrating troops in order to suppress popular uprisings. “China is rich in mineral wealth. A few mines of coal and gold have been opened. With railways these could be made much more profitable and a number of others would be developed. The commerce of the coast and river ports is already considerable; with railways connecting those ports with the interior this trade would be greatly increased. “ . . .To create such a railway system (in accordance with the government policy that railroads and mines must belong to the Chinese themselves), requires a more orderly system of finances than obtains at present. China, speaking of the eighteen provinces, presents a fine object lesson of an unfavorable phase of ‘state rights.’ The finances, if such they can be termed, of the various provinces are conducted independently, without reference to each other, and with regard to the Peking government only in so far as the annual tribute is concerned. There is no ‘budget’ in any of them. The Viceroys, appointed by the Emperor for three years, and holding office at his pleasure, levy the taxes and determine that such and such impost must yield so much money, their object being to raise enough to enable them to pay the required tribute and run their own government. There is no general tax levied by the Imperial Government, and falling alike on all subjects ; indeed, there is no general system of finance. “This accounts for the high interest paid on such loans as the Government has effected . . . [even though] the receipts from the imperial customs are pledged as security. “The establishment of a national bank has repeatedly been urged on the ground that it would help to regulate these matters, to the great advantage of the government and the people, and although the subject has been under consideration for about fifteen years, it is only now that decided steps for the founding of such an institution have been taken [emphasis added]. “Count de Mitkiewicz during his recent visit to Tientsin obtained for [Barker’s proposed] Chinese-American Telephone Company the exclusive right to erect telephones, operate telephone lines, and manufacture telephonic apparatus and appliances . . . . In addition to this, he returns to this country with the basis of a charter for a Chinese-American Bank, to be under joint American and Chinese control, and the capital of which is to be contributed jointly by Americans and Chinese. The functions of this institution . . . will include the placing of all government loans for such public purposes as the construction of railways, the working of mines, and the contracting for supplies needed for such undertakings. It is also to have authority to issue bank bills and to provide a uniform currency in gold and silver; such bank bills and coin to be legal tender for their face value throughout the empire. “ . . .Viceroy Li Hung Chang, Premier of the Chinese Empire and Pei-Yung Superintendent of the Board of Trade, has consented to accept the supervisorship of the Bank, and . . . he has sent as his envoy to this country . . . S.P. Ma Kie Chung, who, in conjunction with the Minister of the Chinese Imperial Government at Washington, is to confer with Mr. Wharton Barker as to the minor details in the plan of the intended bank.”

Barker had been informed, just before he published his program, that the British counterattack of libel was being planted in the New York World and Sun by the Bell Telephone Company. The Philadelphians had dealt with Bell before. Thomas Edison, whose inventions had perfected the telephone, had set up an international telephone company, backed by the American nationalists, rivaling that of Alexander Graham Bell, who was backed by the British and their opium syndicate partner in Boston, the Forbes family. The two groups fought it out, with Edison eventually losing to the British-Wall Street financial power.

The press, full of anti-Chinese racist filth, claimed first that Barker had really made no arrangements with the Chinese government; then, that the arrangements were fraudulent; and finally, that China had decided to cancel them.

These lies were patiently rebutted in the U.S. press by Chinese officials. Finally, the London Times printed a triumphant headline, Oct. 13, 1887, “End of the Chinese-American Bank.” The Chinese Empire had capitulated to British force and withdrew the Barker concessions. The combination of British banking capital and Navy were not then being matched by the British-neutered U.S. administration of President Grover Cleveland.

Barker tried again some years later. In the autumn of 1895, Viceroy Li Hung Chang called him back to China, where he negotiated to build 5,000 miles of railroad trunk lines, at a cost of $ 125 million. The rail system was to be owned by the Chinese government, which was to use the revenue to develop a Navy and a merchant marine, while the railroad promoters were to build Chinese steel mills, locomotive plants, and textile mills. These efforts were also blocked. The Chinese imperial government was too degenerate to stand up to the British, while the United States was itself coming increasingly under British domination.

The American Whigs and the Birth of Modern China

Wharton Barker’s entry in the standard reference work, Who Was Who in America (the volume covering deaths between 1897 and 1942), explains:

“Obtained, 1887, valuable railroad, telegraph and telephone concessions from China, withdrawn, 1888, by pressure upon Chinese Imperial Govt. by British Govt.; maintained correspondence with leading Chinese, some of them leaders in the revolution resulting in the republic, and regarded by them as authority on Far Eastern affairs; advocate of Am. cooperation in the development of China’s material resources.”

The mists of time, their own necessary secrecy, and the negligence of a British-dominated historiography, have all helped obscure the work of Barker and other Careyites toward the creation of modem nation-states. At present we do not know, for example, what part Barker personally may have played in the Chinese “revolution resulting in the republic.”

But it is known that certain American nationalists, who shared Henry Carey‘s strategic objectives and whose paths intersected the Carey circle at many points, did in fact shape and sponsor the creation of Sun Yat-sen’s organization; and Sun established modem China.

At the center of the story is the Hawaii-based American religious and political leader Frank Damon, who, with the support of his influential family, made Sun Yat-sen his protege.

We can give here only the briefest account of this enterprise.

The Hsing Chung Hui, or Renew China Society - which would become the nationalist republican party of China, or Kuomintang - was founded in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Nov. 24, 1894. The founding meeting of about 30 persons took place at the residence of Li Chang, who had been brought from China by the independent Hawaiian government to serve as an adviser.

In this period, Frank Damon‘s brother, Samuel Mills Damon, was minister of finance of the Hawaiian government. The British-backed Hawaiian monarchy was overthrown in 1894, but the American patriots in Hawaii were resisting annexation to the United States, where racialism and imperial tendencies were growing.

Li Chang administered an oath to the founding members, led by Sun Yat-sen, to work for the

“overthrow of the Manchus, the restoration of China to the Chinese, and the establishment of a republican government.”

As the organization grew under Li‘s and Sun‘s guidance, spreading throughout the Hawaiian Islands, its members took military training twice a week at Frank Damon’s home.

Back in 1886, Damon had raised the money to send Sun Yat-sen back to China to do revolutionary organizing. In 1910, Damon would preside over Hawaii‘s send-off celebration for Sun to go to China and establish the Republic.

Damon sponsored Sun‘s movement in his capacity as head of the Hawaiian Protestants‘ missionary work to the Chinese. But Frank Damon wore many other hats. He and his father, Rev. Samuel Chenery Damon, were extremely sophisticated leaders in the realm of political intelligence.

Rev. Samuel Damon was in Hawaii as a missionary for the American Board of Commissioners for Foreign Missions (ABCFM), a group founded by Jedediah Morse against the British-backed Boston Brahmins and their Unitarianism. Damon arrived in Hawaii in 1842; two years later, the ABCFM‘s president, Theodore Frelingheysen, ran for U.S. Vice President on the Whig ticket with Henry Clay.

Reverend Damon was an ardent Whig, and, on the eve of the U.S. Civil War, he wrote that racial harmony would prevail in Hawaii,

“if we continue to treat man as man, irrespective of color or race; but a war will come when the wicked doctrines of the London Times are allowed to prevail, and the Anglo-Saxon is allowed to displace an [allegedly] inferior race in the interests of trade and civilization.”

Reverend Damon had educated a Japanese youth, Manjiro, who as the first Japanese English-speaker, translated for the 1850s U.S. naval expedition opening up Japan.

In 1869, Reverend Damon travelled across the American mainland on the first eastward train of the new transcontinental railroad. In Boston, he attended a festival commemorating the birthday of the universal scientist Alexander von Humboldt.

In 1876, Reverend Damon attended the Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia as the official Hawaiian delegate, as a believer in the revolutionary influence of the “onward march of manufactures, trade and commerce.”

Meanwhile, his son Frank went on to Germany in 1876. From 1878 to 1880, at the time of the most intense ferment over Germany‘s future course and place in the world, Frank Damon served as First Secretary of the Hawaiian government‘s legation in Berlin. In 1878 , the U.S. ambassador there was a Carey-allied poet from Pennsylvania, Bayard Taylor. In 1879, Carey‘s disciple, Philadelphia Congressman William “Pig Iron” Kelly, discussed political strategy with Chancellor Bismarck in Berlin. Frank Damon himself reportedly “hobnobbed with Bismarck and Kaiser Wilhelm” during this period; Damon learned at least five languages while in Germany, including Sanskrit.

This, then, is the Frank Damon who protected and sponsored the organization of Sun Yat-sen‘s movement.

Sun Yat-sen, considered by the Chinese as the father of their twentieth-century republic, proposed in the 1920s an immense infrastructure program for the rapid agro-industrial development of the entire country : 50,000 miles of railroads, 500,000 miles of new roads, canal and river control projects, and the construction of new cities.

Sun’s program, and his fierce resistance to British Empire world dominance, were rooted in the republican nationalism of Henry Carey and Abraham Lincoln - the movement which gave birth to the modern world.

Appendix 1

Carey and Pope Leo XIII vs. John Stuart Mill

Political strategy in the late-nineteenth-century world revolved around the opposition between the view of man typified by Henry C. Carey and by Pope Leo XIII, on the one side, as against that of British Empire propagandist and “classical economist” John Stuart Mill.

In his 1859 Principles of Social Science (Vol.1, pp . 28-31), Carey quotes his adversary Mill, describing what Mill claims is economic science:

“Political economy considers mankind as occupied solely in acquiring and consuming wealth . . . except in the degree in which [desire for wealth] is checked by . . . aversion to labor and the desire of the present enjoyment of costly indulgences . . . . All [man‘s economic acts], though many of them are really the result of a plurality of motives, are considered by political economy as flowing solely from a desire of wealth . . . . Not that any political economist was ever so absurd as to suppose that mankind are really thus constituted, but because this is the mode in which the science must necessarily be studied. “ . . . For the sake of practical utility, [the principle of population is to be] interpolated into the exposition. “ (Mill, System of Logic, Book VI, Chapter 8)

Carey comments that here

“we have the political-economical man, on the one hand influenced solely by the thirst for wealth, and on the other so entirely under the control of the sexual passion as to be at all times ready to indulge it, however greatly such indulgence may tend to prevent the growth of wealth.“ “[British] political economy,” writes Carey, “presents for our consideration a mere brute animal, to find a name for which it desecrates the word ‘man‘, [otherwise previously] recognized . . . as expressing the idea of a being made in the likeness of its Creator. “It was well asked by Goethe - ‘What is all intercourse with nature, if by the analytical method, we merely occupy ourselves with individual material parts, and do not feel the breath of the spirit which prescribes to every part its direction, and orders or sanctions every deviation by means of an inherent law?’ And what, we may ask, is the value of an analytical process that selects only the ‘material parts‘ of man - those which are common to himself and the beast - and excludes those which are common to the angels and himself? “Such is the course of modem political economy, which not only ‘does not feel the breath of the spirit,’ but even ignores the existence of the spirit itself, and is therefore found defining what it is pleased to call the natural rate of wages, as being ‘that price which it is necessary to enable the laborers, one with another, to subsist and perpetuate their race, without either increase or diminution’ - that is to say, such price as will enable some to grow rich and increase their race, while others perish of hunger, thirst, and exposure.“

Carey sharply contrasted the purpose of his own global infrastructure program:

“To the highly organized community . . . every new road brings with it increase of power over nature, with increase of life,” and the practice of Mill‘s British Empire: “ Railroads are now being made for, but not by, the people of India, but their effects must, inevitably, be the same with those observed in Ireland. [Their] object . . . is the further promotion of the export of the raw produce of the soil, and the further extension of the centralizing power of trade; to be followed by increased exhaustion of the land . . . and more rapid decay of commerce.”

As for Pope Leo XIII, he wrote, in his 1891 encyclical, Rerum Novarum: On the Condition of the Working Classes, that

“animal nature . . . is far from embracing human nature, but rather is much lower than human nature, having been created to serve and obey it. What stands out and excels in us, what makes man man and distinguishes him generically from the brute, is the mind or reason . . . . Workers are not to be treated as slaves; justice demands that the dignity of the human personality be respected in them . . . . “[I]t is incontestable that the wealth of nations originates from no other source than the labor of workers. Equity therefore commands that public authority show proper concern for the worker so that from what he contributes to the common good he may receive what will enable him, housed, clothed, and secure, to live his life without hardship. . . . [I]t is is of absolute interest to the State that those citizens should not be miserable . . . from whom such necessary goods proceed . . . . Workers‘ associations ought to be so constituted and so governed . . . as to attain the object . . . that . . . the members secure, so far as possible, an increase in the goods of body, of soul, and of prosperity.”

Appendix 2

The Enduring Legacy of Sun Yat-sen and Carey

Helga Zepp LaRouche, the founder of the Schiller Institute, is now celebrated as the “Silk Road Lady.” This is to honor her for her inspiration of the growing worldwide interest in developing a Eurasian Land-Bridge, a “New Silk Road” of prosperous industry from China to Europe. Speaking on Dec. 15, 1996 at a conference of the Schiller Institute in Germany, Mrs. LaRouche said:

“Just a couple of weeks ago, the 1 30th birthday of Dr. Sun Yat-sen, the founder of modern China, took place. We, for that occasion, published the book The Vital Problem of China, by Dr. Sun Yat-sen . . . .We published it in Chinese, and we did so, because it is one of the best analyses of what led to World War I. . . . “Dr. Sun Yat-sen really understood the British. He said: ‘Britain seeks friendship only with those which can render her services, and when her friends are too weak to be of any use to her, they must be sacrificed in her interest. Britain‘s tender regard for her friends is like the delicate care usually shown by farmers in the rearing of silkworms: After all the silk has been drawn from the cocoons, they are destroyed by fire or used as food for the fish. The present friends of Great Britain are no more than silkworms and they are receiving all the tender care of Britain simply because there is still some silk left in them.‘ “After the horrible experiences the Chinese had with colonial aggression in the nineteenth century, one can really say that China had the extraordinary fortune in having as the founder of modern China, Dr. Sun Yat-sen, born on Nov. 8, 1866, who happened to be a Christian. He studied for five years in Hawaii, namely the fundamental difference between the American and the British system. He became . . . a follower of the National System of Political Economy of Friedrich List, which he had translated into Chinese. “He wrote a very beautiful book in 1921 , which we only had to update a little bit with our Eurasian Land-Bridge report, called The International Development of China, which already contained the idea that China, with the aid of the most advanced technology and infrastructure, would become the new world of the twentieth century, and by doing so, would create the economic basis for world peace. “Chinese President Jiang Zemin, at the large birthday celebration of Dr. Sun Yat-sen, quoted Dr. Sun extensively. He said: ‘Dr. Sun proposed that China should be optimistic and learn from the strength of other countries. If we take the right for development in our own hands, we will survive . . . .’ “The Chinese . . . want our cooperation in building up China economically. They want our scientific and technological expertise. And they want our active European cooperation to build a new era of mankind. “Rather than having our nations, our industries, and productive jobs collapse, why don‘t we join hands and help ourselves, by helping China and the other countries of Eurasia?”

