Note from Anton Chaitkin

I am reprinting for Substack readers a work of mine from the 1990s which broke new ground in U.S. and international history. It involves the vital question of the identity of the American nation and people: how have they been a blessing, or a curse, for mankind?

“The ‘Land-Bridge’: Henry Carey’s Global Development Program” is the first comprehensive account ever written about stunning late-19th-century American initiatives that fought imperialism and raised living standards.

The original article, 24 pages in Lyndon LaRouche’s Executive Intelligence Review, May 2, 1997, is presented here divided into two parts.

Over the years following the article’s original publication, I have done extensive new research and writing concerning a great proportion of the topics that article covered. The most highly-developed work has been published in Volumes One (2020) and Two (2025) of Who We Are: America’s Fight for Universal Progress, from Franklin to Kennedy.

I am now writing the opening chapters of the third and final volume of the trilogy. While doing so, I wanted to make available to my Substack readers the seminal piece that contained some of the discoveries leading to my current work.

The ‘Land-Bridge’: Henry Carey’s Global Development Program

by Anton Chaitkin

Preface: Resuming America’s Mission

Lyndon LaRouche’s pioneering Eurasian “land-bridge “ program for world economic recovery, calls for intensive industrial development surrounding new high-speed rail lines across Asia and Europe. The struggle for and against its realization, is now, again, at the center of global politics.

LaRouche discussed his proposal in a Jan. 8, 1997 radio interview with “EIR Talks“:

“If you take the combined population of China, the Asian archipelago, the Pacific-Indian Ocean archipelago, the subcontinent, Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan, and so forth, you have there the overwhelming majority of the human race, which is at present in a development orientation. That is the potential for the future growth of humanity, and its economy. “If you link the great traditional machine-tool centers of Europe, that is, the triangle of Paris, Lille, Berlin, Vienna, and back to Paris, if you link that machine tool driver of the world economy to the greatest population centers of economic growth in the world, through a land-bridge route, you create an absolute revolution, in terms of growth of economy on this planet. It’s something which is in the vital interests of the United States to support. “The British are determined that that shall not happen . . . . “

Nearly a century ago, the British Empire dragged humanity into World War I to stop just such a cooperative development; they later boosted Hitler into power in Germany, looking forward to another great war, for similar reasons.

The earlier “land-bridge “ efforts, which we describe in this Feature, were launched following the Civil War by economist Henry C. Carey and Americans under his leadership. During the next decades, these nationalists and their international associates worked to make Germany, Russia, China, Japan, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, and other countries into modern, powerful nation-states.

The following were among the particular goals of this initiative:

Making Germany a superpower and America’ s partner in world development;

Industrialization of Russia and China, with thousands of miles of rail lines;

Development of Japan as an industrial power and counterweight to British genocidal Asia policies ;

World-wide electrification;

The upgrading of labor and the condition of the people, as a necessary precondition for this industrial development.

And in order to succeed in these global purposes, the Carey circle planned an Irish uprising and the arming of Russia for a joint U . S .-Russian war effort to destroy the British Empire.

The planners of this world development crusade, who had sponsored President Abraham Lincoln, were the established leaders of America’ s industrial , military, scientific, and political life. Yet, by around 1 902, British-allied financiers had displaced these nationalists from power, and their way of thinking-the heritage of the American Revolution - had become a fading national memory. Under Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson, the mighty U . S . A . functioned in most respects merely as a British pawn.

Thus by 1905- 14 , the main players on the world stage, such as in Russia, China, Japan, and Germany, operated in the desperate circumstances that the actual American republic, which had fought powerfully for the successful development of their nations, had, in effect, disappeared as an independent factor in world affairs .

Henry Carey (1793- 1879) was probably the world’ s most famous living economist during the 1860s and 1870s. Carey’ s books and pamphlets were translated into most major languages , forming, with his predecessors Friedrich List, Henry Clay, and Alexander Hamilton, the main representation of the American or national school of political economy, opposing the British imperial school represented in print by John Stuart Mill and earlier writers such as Thomas Malthus, David Ricardo, and Adam Smith.

The political-economic initiative by Carey and his friends, outlined below , was in large measure responsible for the world’ s astonishing technological development in the late nineteenth century. The fight for this development policy and against British “free trade” frames the true, little known history of all the great nations involved in the present political showdown, a century later.

This report has drawn upon manuscript collections and other archival sources which are readily available to historians, but which have been treated as politically untouchable during the reign of the Anglo-American “special relationship.“

Let us now revisit and take in spiration from our predecessors‘ work, which we are called upon to resume.

The Union Flexes Its Muscle

President Abraham Lincoln was shot on April 14, 1865, just as the Union was securing victory in the Civil War. Despite his murder, Lincoln’s cherished program of government-sponsored infrastructure, education and science, his protection for industry and family farmers, continued and blossomed in the nurturing hands of the “Whig” nationalists, headquartered in Philadelphia. Lincoln had been one of them, himself a lifelong champion of the American System of political economy that opposed the British free-trade system.

Lincoln’s transcontinental railway to the California coast was completed in 1869, at a Federal government cost of $64 million and huge grants of land. The second Lincoln-authorized transcontinental rail line, the Northern Pacific to Washington state, immediately went into full construction.

With the power of a fully mobilized economy and the world’s most effective military behind them, the American nationalists envisioned technological and political progress in Eurasia that could in effect secure and extend the Union victory. The first steps toward the “land-bridge” focused on Russia and Japan.

It was proposed that Russian Tsar Alexander II, Lincoln’s Civil War ally, should, with U.S. help,

“construct a grand trunk railway from the Baltic to the Sea of Okhotsk [Pacific] of like gauge with our Pacific Central. “

U.S. Gen. Joshua T. Owen was speaking at an 1869 send-off dinner given by Henry Carey for the new American ambassador to Russia, Andrew Curtin.

“We have discovered that true glory is only to be attained through the performance of great deeds, which tend to advance civilization, [and] develop the material wealth of people,”

General Owen continued. By participating in “girdling the globe with a tramway of iron,” Russia itself would be strengthened and unified. The general spoke bluntly: The allies could

“outflank the movement made by France and England, for predominance in the East through the Suez Canal; and America and Russia, can dictate peace to the world.”

Henry Carey had for many years personally managed America’s pro-Russian policy; his widely circulated newspaper columns had turned U.S. public opinion toward Russia during the 1854-55 Crimean War against Britain and France. Among Carey’s invited dinner guests paying tribute to Ambassador Curtin (the former Pennsylvania governor), were the Russian legation, and America’s premier railroad and locomotive builders, along with their Philadelphia banker, Jay Cooke. Over the next few years, contracts were signed, under the supervision of the Carey political machine, for the sale of Philadelphia locomotives to Russia.

Meanwhile, in the 1868 Meiji Restoration in Japan, revolutionaries under Prince Tomomi Iwakura overthrew the feudal Tokugawa warlords; they set up a modem central government guided by Japanese students of Henry Carey.

The world at that time knew Carey as the leader of nationalist political thought, who had been the economic mentor to Abraham Lincoln and to the Union’s industrial strategy.

As Kathy Wolfe has reported (EIR, Jan. 3,1992), Japan’s consuls in Washington and New York, Arinori Mori and Tetsunosuke Tomita, worked closely with Carey. Tomita commissioned the first Japanese translations of Carey’s works. Mori would return to Japan to form the Meiroku (Sixth Year of Meiji) Society, dedicated to “American System “ economics, as opposed to British free trade; this Careyite grouping would spearhead Japanese industrial development.

In 1871, Carey’s student and political agent E. Peshine Smith was appointed economic adviser to the Meiji emperor. Other Carey associates were also then in Japan, working with the new government identifying mineral resources, planning transport, and outlining protectionist tariff strategies.

On March 1 5 , 1872, representatives of the new Japanese government arrived in Philadelphia, having travelled from Japan’s embassy in Washington under escort by U.S. Gen. William Painter.

The city fathers published the official Diary of the Japanese Visit to Philadelphia in 1872 immediately afterwards, boldly contrasting American and British purposes in the world. The pamphlet described the visit as

“an event of great importance . . . to the mission on which these pioneers of an advancing state of civilization in their own country were engaged . . . the development of a country which has hitherto been almost hermetically sealed against the commerce of the world, -for the least concession made to the foreign trader was immediately followed by the presentment of that aggressive policy, that arrogance, and grasping spirit of monopoly which have ever followed the British footfall on foreign soil ,-so that, outraged and indignant, the Government of Japan has from time to time rescinded the privileges granted, thus retarding the progress of the mighty work of development, not from choice, but from a feeling of absolute necessity as a means to preserve its national and political autonomy.”

The first stop of the Japanese party was the Baldwin Locomotive Works. There, Japanese planners and engineers inspected engine models, machine tool s, foundries, and plans for locomotives that Japan would purchase or build itself with American assistance.

The history student today may imagine himself in the place of those Japanese visitors, by perusing the Baldwin Locomotive Works’ nineteenth-century order books, now in the Smithsonian Institution, Museum of American History Archives Center, in Washington, D.C. There is a complete record for each of the thousands of locomotives ordered from the company, including configuration, materials used, price (in the range of $9,000-$18,000 each), and place of delivery.

Baldwin’s shipments to U.S. railways and to Russia, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, etc., were calculated to promote world economic development by Baldwin’s politically motivated controllers.

Baldwin, then emerging as the world’s largest capital-goods producer, was just one segment of a conglomerate including the Pennsylvania Railroad, the Franklin Institute for scientific and technological research (in association with the American Philosophical Society and the University of Pennsylvania), the Pennsylvania Steel Company, the William Sellers machine-tool works, and numerous other industrial and mining enterprises, which flourished under the Republican Party’s 50-90% tariffs against British imports.

Owned jointly by partners known as the “Philadelphia Interests,” this conglomerate was the heart of America’s power, in the political-military-industrial complex whose guiding light was Henry Carey. Among the Philadelphia partners were J. Edgar Thompson, Andrew Carnegie, William Sellers, Baldwin chief executive Mathew Baird, and Gen. William J. Palmer, a Medal of Honor-winning Civil War cavalry officer who would soon begin building Mexico’s national railways.

The Japanese visitors inspected the American Button-Hole Sewing Machine Company (hosted by its vice-president, Abraham HaIt, who was also Henry Carey’s partner in the Carey family publishing firm); the U.S. Navy Yard, to observe the manufacture of naval armaments; the ultra-modem Sellers machine works; and the William Cramp & Sons shipbuilding company.

During this 1872 visit, Prince Iwakura, Japanese cabinet ministers, and the embassy party (about 30 persons in total) were guests in banker Jay Cooke’s house, while they prepared a treaty with the United States and a loan of $15 million for Japanese development. Cooke was negotiating with Japan for Asian connections with the Philadelphians’ Northern Pacific system, intended as part of a global belt of railways, canals, and shipping operations that was to vastly upgrade the economy and power of many sovereign nations.

Jay Cooke’s banking house was vital to the nationalists’ efforts in that era (see EIR, Feb. 9, 1996, ‘The ‘Philadelphia Interests’: The World After Lincoln”). Cooke had been the U.S. government’s principal private banker since the Civil War. He had sold over a billion dollars of small denomination government bonds to the public, to outflank the extortion practiced against the Union cause by London and Wall Street bankers.

Baron Friedrich von Gerolt, the German ambassador to the United States, joined Cooke, the Philadelphia Interests, and the U,S. government in financing and promoting the Northern Pacific railroad construction westward, toward its Asia/Pacific rendezvous. Cooke quietly negotiated agreements aiming at U.S. annexation of the western half of British Canada.

As the Northern Pacific completed its link from the Great Lakes to the Missouri River in the Dakota Territory, the railroad created a terminus city on the Missouri River and named it “Bismarck,” in honor of the German chancellor; Bismarck has remained the capital of North Dakota.

Carey Versus London: ‘The Queen Pushes Dope’

The British Empire viewed this American world leadership as gravely threatening, and in 1873, the British struck with fury.

London Times financial editor H.B. Sampson, his “intimate house guest,” Philadelphia Ledger editor George Childs, and the Ledger’s owners at the British-allied Drexel-Morgan bank, concocted a series of libels against the solvency and honesty of Jay Cooke and the Northern Pacific Railroad, and against their fundraising in Germany, “predicting” an anti-Cooke panic. These slanders were reprinted as leaflets, and distributed in banking circles in the United States and Europe. British bankers froze Cooke out of the money markets, and the Barings and Rothschilds talked down the value of the U.S. government bonds that Cooke was then marketing.

A scandal was gotten up against the Union Pacific railroad, pivoting around Credit Mobilier executive Francis R. Train, of the notorious British intelligence Train family. Congressional hearings smeared the chief political friends of the railroad builders. The demoralized, frightened Congress suspended payment on the old Union Pacific bonds, and thus undercut the market for all railroad securities. Congress then refused any subsidies for the cash-strapped Northern Pacific.

In September 1873, under increasing pressure from international bankers, the Cooke banking house was forced to shut its doors. This set off a panic, closing the New York Stock Exchange for seven days, and closing factories, shops, and mines throughout the country. Northern Pacific railroad construction was suspended for six years. London’s Drexel-Morgan (later House of Morgan) and Rothschild banks replaced the ruined Jay Cooke as the principal bankers handling the bonds of the U.S. government.

There was at this time (1873) a worldwide depression of commerce, industry, and employment, with great historical consequences, as we shall see.

The gravely weakened American nationalists determined to proceed as best they could, in the face of this British sabotage. Henry Carey was then 80 years of age; but, rather than capitulate to feudal oligarchs and their power, Carey fought back with a series of global initiatives that would transform and uplift humanity. Over the next months and years, Carey and his followers worked toward sweeping political and economic objectives in Europe, Asia, and Ibero-America: world industrialization, the defense of labor, and the defeat of the British Empire.

Henry Carey’s 1876 pamphlet, “Commerce, Christianity and Civilization Versus British Free Trade: Letters in Reply to the London Times,” quickly circulated and eagerly received overseas, was a clarion call for the world development fight. Carey singled out the British monarchy’s destruction of China with opium as the chief crime of the age.

The pamphlet consisted of open letters from Carey to the London Times, replying to its editorial of Jan. 22, 1876.

The Times had complained that the viewpoint of

“Mr. Carey, of Philadelphia, the redoubtable champion of the protective system in the United States,” has been “repeated in hundreds of magazines and newspapers, and forming the staple of endless orations, has affected the economical policy of the Union up to the present time, and is held by multitudes....”

The Times warned that free trade,

“the cardinal doctrine of English political economy, ... to question which must indicate ignorance or imbecility,” is rejected by the Americans, by the French, and even by “heretical” Canadians, who are immigrant “Englishmen and Scotchmen who have grown up in our Free Trade pale, and have been taught to believe that the exploded doctrine,” protection of home industry, “could not be honestly held by an intelligent person.”

In the pamphlet, Carey asks the British rulers to look at themselves as others see them, as pirates and mass killers. These lines from Robert Bums serve as the dedication on the pamphlet’s cover page:

Oh wad some power the giftie gie us To see oursel’s as others see us! It wad frae monie a blunder free us And foolish notion.

The pamphlet is most striking for its attack on Britain’s policy of destroying China with opium.

“Early in the free-trade crusade,” Carey writes, “it was announced in Parliament that the smuggler was to be regarded as ‘the great reformer of the age,’ and from that hour to the present ... Gibraltar, Malta, Nova Scotia, Canada, and other possessions [have] been chiefly valued for the facilities they have afforded for setting at defiance the laws of the nations with which Britain has professed to be at peace.”

Carey devotes the bulk of the pamphlet to describing how this British “great reformer” has done his criminal work in East Asia.

He writes that the East India Company’s opium smuggling into China, practiced with “bribery, fraud, perjury, and violence,” grew to huge proportions before the English monarch renewed the company’s charter with the

“express understanding . . . that opium-smuggling should not . . . be interfered with . . . .” “Thus sanctioned by the royal head of the English Church,” the dope trade was aggressively expanded. The Chinese “emperor’s councillors [advised] him to sanction domestic cultivation of the [opium] poppy,” and thus stop a demand that was draining the country of all [its] silver . . . .”

Carey gives the emperor’s memorable reply : He may not have the power to stop Britain’s

“introduction of the flowing poison . . . but nothing will induce me to derive a revenue from the vice and misery of my people” (emphasis in the original).

“So much,” writes Carey, mocking the British Empire’s religious pretense,

“for a ‘barbarian’ sovereign for the conversion of whose unenlightened subjects to the pure doctrines of Christianity so much anxiety is felt by many of those eminent Britons [who lobby] . . . in behalf of the ‘ great reformer of the age’ . . . on the shores of the China seas or on those of the United States.”

Carey recounts Britain’s bloody

“bombardment of Canton . . . [compelling] the poor Chinese to pay $2 1 ,000,000 for having been [forced] to submit to the humiliation of being plundered and maltreated by the ‘great reformer’; and . . . to cede Hong Kong, at the mouth of the Canton River, to the end that it might be used as a smuggling depot throughout the future.”

Carey tells of Britain’s unprovoked war of 1857, which forced China to legitimize the annual import of

“millions of pounds, of a commodity that in Britain itself was treated as a poison whose sale was . . . subjected to close restriction .”

China was then

“thrown open to the incursions of British agents and travellers” who showed “an insolence . . . [d]etestation, contempt, ferocity, and vengeance” toward Asians, which seemed not “reconcilable with the hypothesis that Christianity had come into the world.”

Carey describes the downfall of India, from its relatively prosperous state before British occupation, to devastation and hunger under Britain’s “work of annihilation”: the forced closing of native Indian cotton manufacture, 70-80% taxes imposed on peasants, the diversion from the production of food and cloth, to the cultivation of opium with which to enslave China.

Britain’s hypocrisy is exposed:

“Loud and frequent .. . have been the [London Times’s praise] of the [British] government . . . in endeavoring wholly to suppress the little remaining slave trade of Eastern Africa.”

But Carey calls attention to the slavery “developed in Eastern Asia, . .. by Englishmen“:

“There is no slavery on earth to be compared with the bondage into which opium casts its victim,”

destroying the body, demolishing the nerves and the free will, reducing man to brute.

Carey quotes from missionaries in China: that

“Christian. . . Great Britain to a large extent supplies the China market with opium, is constantly urged as a plausible and patent objection to Christianity.“

The bishop of Victoria (Hongkong) is quoted, showing more candor than today’s lying Christian Solidarity International:

“I have been again and again stopped while preaching, with the question, ‘Are you an Englishman? Is not that the country that opium comes from? Go back and stop it, and then we will talk about Christianity.’ “

Carey describes the descent of England itself into impoverished barbarism for the working population, and idle boredom for super-wealthy aristocrats, reminiscent of ancient Rome and America’s southern slave states.

He surveys the world: the Turkish Empire, the Spanish American nations, India, all ruined and looted after being forced to submit to British free-trade policy. Yet Germany, France, and even Australia (defying mother Britain), have moved toward self-sufficiency, insofar as they have deliberately developed their home industry.

The United States, Carey concludes, has overthrown Negro slavery, so it has escaped from “British free-trade despotism,” under which the slave South and the free North had exchanges

“only through the port of Liverpool , which thus was constituted the great hub of American commerce.”

Now America, looking

“in a contrary direction,” has effected “a growth of internal commerce that places the country fully on a par with any other nation of the world.”

The Battle for Germany

The issuance of Carey’s 1 876 pamphlet intersected a decisive political contest in the heart of Europe between adherents of the British and American political outlooks. Carey and his nationalist circle, on both sides of the Atlantic, sought to shift Germany’s course toward government patronage of industrial progress, and into an implicit strategic alliance with the United States. Success would depend on overcoming Germany’s dangerous political and religious fractures.

From about 1860 up through the 1870-71 consolidation of the German Empire, Germany had wandered away from the direction given the nation by Friedrich List (1789- 1846).

List had been an organizer of America’s Whig nationalism, in partnership with Henry Carey’s father Mathew Carey, and Henry Clay and John Quincy Adams. List had returned from Pennsylvania to his native Germany, to create the Zollverein (protective tariff union) and plan the railroads, making List the father of German national unity.

But Prussia had given in to free trade under the hegemony of the Anglo-French alliance and the London-Paris “Cobden” treaty of 1860. Speculation, fraud, and looting expanded until a financial collapse devastated Germany in 1873, coincident with the British-induced collapse of Jay Cooke ‘ s banking house in America.

Socialists told German workers that industrialists were to blame for their unemployment. And Chancellor Bismarck-the victim of a British “sucker game”-was further dividing Germany with the Kulturkampf, his political war against the Roman Catholic Church, the enforcement of restrictions against Catholic religious and educational activities, and the demand that Rome not control the German Church.

Against this disastrous drift, the nationalists worked to fundamentally reorient German national policy. Closely coordinating with Henry Carey and his Philadelphia circle (and, beginning in 1878, with the aid of the new pope, Leo XIII), the Germans succeeded in shaping a decisive new course of action. The British-dictated free-trade policy was dropped, and the German government supervised a vast industrial and technological development program. For the remainder of the century, America and Germany were the twin motors of universal progress.

We will now examine the international collaboration that led to this great advancement. It should be of rather urgent interest today, for our befuddled statesmen, to see how the leaders of 120 years ago were extricated from self-defeating policies, from unnecessary economic depression, and from the trap of a “north versus south” clash of religions.

As we examine the actions and strategy of the Carey circle, we must see the republican-nationalist United States as the nineteenth-century civilized world saw it. Having survived the Civil War, the British-instigated slaveowners’ rebellion, America was the pivot of mankind’ s hopes against the British Empire and reaction.

Two hundred and fifty members of the Prussian Chamber of Deputies had signed an address to the American ambassador, in response to Lincoln’ s assassination in 1865:

“You are aware that Germany has looked with pride and joy on the thousands of her sons who in this struggle have pl aced themselves so resolutely on the side of law and right. You have seen with what pleasure the victories of the Union have been hailed, and how confident the faith in the final triumph of the great cause and the restoration of the Union in all its greatness has ever been, even in the midst of calamity.“

Deputy William Lowe had said of Lincoln, in the Prussian Chamber,

“In the deepest reverence I bow my head before his modest greatness, and I think it is especially agreeable to the spirit of our own nation, with its deep inner life and admiration of self- sacrificing devotion and effort after the ideal, to pay the tribute of veneration to such greatness, exalted as it is by simplicity and modesty .”

(These tributes to Lincoln may be usefully contrasted to the attitude of the London Times, which had reacted to Lincoln’s announced decision to free the slaves with editorials on Oct. 6, 7, and 14, 1862, denouncing Lincoln as a

“violent zealot” who “will appeal to the black blood of the African” and “excite the negroes . . . to murder the families of their masters . . . .”)

Lowe and other German nationalists would come to the fore a decade later, in the German economic crisis and policy conjuncture.

German historian Lothar Galli writes that in 1875, Chancellor Bismarck invited

“the [political] parties . . . to state their wishes and make their offers . . . principally as regards the violently controversial area of future economic policy, where the Chancellor had very deliberately left all his options open . . . .

“The first to respond were not in fact representatives of the parties. They were the spokesmen of the protectionist interests . . . . In conversation with Baron von Stumm-Halberg and Wilhelm von Kardorff, both of whom were [legislative] deputies . . . but figured here purely in their capacity as representatives of associations , [Bismarck] advised them in December 1875 to remain on the offensive and to feel free to attack the free trade policies of the government. Furthermore, he added, the chances were that they would soon begin to find increased support among agrarian interests as well; in this quarter, too, highly critical voices were already beginning to be raised against the policy of free trade.“

Following this December 1875 discussion o f Bismarck with Kardorff and his colleague, the tempo of political change picked up dramatically.

But who were these policy advisers, identified as representatives of “protectionist associations”? Utilizing the still-unpublished manuscripts moldering among the Henry Carey papers at the Pennsylvania Historical Society, we are enabled to get a better glimpse behind the events of the great policy shift.

On Feb. 12, 1876, a German journalist named Stoepel wrote to Henry Carey, describing the circulation of some of Carey’s writings, edited and issued by Baron Kardorff, a German follower of Carey‘s .

About three days later, the Central Association of German Industrialists (or “Central Verband”) was founded in Berlin, as an umbrella organization for the protectionist point of view in German trade and industry. About a week afterwards, on Feb. 22, 1876, the Confederation of Fiscal and Economic Reformers was founded among the landlords and farmers, to promote protectionist measures in agriculture.

A certain Herr Grothe reported from Berlin in a letter dated March 26, 1876, to Henry Carey:

“ . . .The protective movement in Germany has very enlarged [sic]. To my Central Verband assist now the greatest majority of industries in Germany and a part of agriculturalists. . . . In the Reichstag we have now formed a fraction for protecting industries . . . I tell you the names: Dr. Lowe; von Kardorf[f]; Comte Bethusy-Huc ; Baron of Schorlemer-Alst; Baron and ex-minister of Varnbiiler; Dr. Grothe; Dr. Hammaiher; ex-minister Windft] horst; Dr. Buehl ; Ackermann; Dr. Thilenius ; Faeustle; Prof. Fruehauf; von Borkum-Solfs . . . . “The Protectionists have about 140 friends of the Reichstag, the free-traders about 80-100 Members; about 200 Members are neutral and opportunists. Our ministers are not radical free traders ; [to the] contrary it is possible that all Ministers were now elected from the protectionist party.“

On May 15, 1876, Baron Kardorff wrote to Carey, describing the rapid progress of the Carey circle in Germany, including their success in procuring Bismarck‘s dismissal of Trade Minister Rudolf von Delbruck:

“Dear Sir ! “Returning from a meeting of a union of gentlemen of the protective party at Leipzig to my parliamentary duties, I was rejoiced by the ‘Letters to the London Times’ [which Carey had just published in the United States] and the portrait you were so kind to send me. Wishing to give the full knowledge and use of your brilliant little pamphlet to my own countrymen, I began on the spot the translation of the letters, with the intention of publishing it in a separate little volume with a preface written by myself in reference to the ideas about the necessity of self defense against the theories and the agitation of the radical Manchester free trade men, I wish to impress upon my people. “The day before yesterday I see in the Mercur, a weekly journal published by my friend Dr. StoepeI at Frankfurt, that he also has begun to translate the letters. But, on the whole I think my own translation is a better one and notwithstanding the competition of my friend I shall publish it in the abovementioned shape. “I would not have done it without your own permission if time was not pressing. But our government is bound, to give warning for the revision of our commercial treaties with Italy, France, Great Britain, Belgium, etc. at the date of the first of July - and I hope that the necessary changes in these treaties will be influenced by the rigor and clearness of your exhibit of the workings of the British free trade policy in the whole world. “Therefore pray excuse the proceeding of your humble follower as justified by extraordinary circumstances. “We have had a great triumph, Mr. Delbruck, a vehement free trade man and till now chief of the trade department of the German empire, having been induced to take his leave; but the battle i s not yet won, the daily journals nearly all writing in obedience to the instructions of the Cobden Club [British free-trade society with honorary members among Anglophiles in America and Germany], and public opinion vacillating between the two sides of the question.”

Despite bitter opposition from free traders, Germany successfully revised its fundamental tariff policy, with a new German protectionist duty on iron, steel, and other products, adopted in July 1879. As a result, smelting and machine works enterprises increased 30%, and employment went up 40%, with higher wages, over the next six years alone.

Beyond the protective tariff, Germany adopted a thorough dirigism. Industries were cartelized for greater productivity, as in the pooling of laboratory facilities. Large banks, interlocking with the state-sponsored cartels, were set into motion for the financing of national and international development programs. The government intensified its sponsorship of education, and constructed a vast network of railroads, canals, and ports; subsidized merchant ships; and built a world-class navy.

Other aspects of the great shift in German affairs under Bismarck-the pro-labor social welfare laws, the German U.S. partnership for German and worldwide electrification, the turnabout in relation to the Catholic Church-would have tremendous worldwide consequences. We must look further, behind the scenes in America, and into the realms of labor radicalism and Catholic Church politics, to understand these developments.

The Centennial: Renewed American Revolution

Carey and his allies spurred their worldwide organizing by obtaining Congressional sponsorship for a great celebration of the l00th anniversary of America’s Declaration of Independence. The 1876 Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia, the capital city of the 1776 Revolution, called forth displays of the industrial progress of the United States, the Germans, and all the world’s nations.

The huge exposition buildings in Fairmont Park were erected by the Philadelphia Interests industrialists such as William Sellers, who was a leader of the Franklin Institute, along with Baldwin boss Mathew Baird. The Carey forces managing the exposition were led by Henry Carey’s political lieutenant, Morton McMichael, the former Philadelphia mayor and America’ s leading Whig publisher, who was chairman of the Fairmont Park Commission.

The Philadelphia Interests displayed their industrial wonders. Baldwin constructed several exceptionally beautiful locomotives, just for the Centennial. And the Careyites’ 29-year-old protege, Thomas Alva Edison, put on a display of his automatic printing and multiplex telegraph devices.

Only days before the July 4th opening of the Centennial, Edison had completed his move into his new Menlo Park, New Jersey “invention factory, “ under the sponsorship of Philadelphia Interests partner Gen. William J. Palmer. Palmer’s executive secretary, Edward H. Johnson, had become Edison’s business manager. University of Pennsylvania Prof. George Barker, head of research at the Franklin Institute, was now Edison’s science adviser.

Twenty months later (in March 1 878), Barker would arrange for Carey, Carey lieutenant Morton McMichael, and George Boker, who had just completed his work as U. S. ambassador to Russia, to conduct a private telephonic experiment with Edison in a University of Pennsylvania classroom.

Dmitri Mendeleyev, whose “Periodic Table” hypothesis was revolutionizing chemistry, was among the visitors at the 1876 exposition. That Russian scientist and economic nationalist was then in Pennsylvania investigating the petroleum industry-a field of work which the Pennsylvanians and allied patriotic industrialists had just invented, but which John D. Rockefeller was crookedly monopolizing.

Another European visitor at the Philadelphia Centennial was the German industrial and technological innovator, Emil Rathenau. Five years later, at the 1881 Paris electrical exposition, Rathenau would meet Edison‘s representatives, namely Carey-circle operative Edward Johnson, Edison‘s business manager, and George Barker, science director for the 1881 display of Edison‘s new electric light. Since Rathenau had been in Philadelphia, Professor Barker had counseled and steered Edison to embark on the invention of electric lighting and public power.

Upon viewing the Edison light in Paris, Rathenau was moved with a vision of humanity uplifted with the aid of electrification, and he became the partner of Edison and the Careyites in that endeavor. Rathenau’s German Edison company was to be an essential component of the transformation of Germany following the late-1870s policy shift to national patronage of industry.

Appendix 1

Henry Carey and Abraham Lincoln

Poultney Bigelow, the spoiled, Anglophile son of U.S. diplomat John Bigelow, was visiting Germany late in the nineteenth century. He asked a minor German official, who was the greatest American? The German replied, “Henry Carey.” Bigelow spluttered that this was outrageous-

”No one in America talks about Henry Carey!”

But in fact, economist Henry Charles Carey had been the chief of the U.S.A.’ s national party or pro-nationalist leadership, from the 1850s to his 1879 death, and his global influence continued for decades beyond.

Henry Carey, born in 1793, inherited this leadership from his father, Mathew Carey, who had been Benjamin Franklin’s revolutionary agent in Ireland, a full century before the events chronicled in this report. During America’s War of 1812, Henry Carey served in the Pennsylvania State Fencibles militia, until the defeat of the British. As Henry was growing up, his father’s political partners included Bank of the United States President Nicholas BiddIe, German-American economist Friedrich List, Protestant missionary leader Jedediah Morse, U. S. Military Academy Superintendent Sylvanus Thayer, and such important Europeans as the Cotta family, publishers of the work of Friedrich Schiller.

Abraham Lincoln, though a Midwesterner, was of this Carey-led national party, the nationalist elite. In 1846-47, having just been elected to Congress, Lincoln made a set of notes for himself, in favor of economic nationalism (”Fragments of a Tariff Discussion,” in Lincoln’s Collected Works). He writes,

“I . . .try to show, that the abandonment of the protective policy by the American Government must result in the increase of both useless labor, and idleness; and so, in proportion, must produce want and ruin among our people.”

To simplify the question, Lincoln writes,

“let us suppose the whole agricultural interest of the country to be in the hands of one” farmer with 100 laborers, and “the whole manufacturing interest, to be in the hands of” one other man with 20 laborers . Consider “A and B . . . a Pennsylvania farmer, and a Pennsylvania iron-maker, whose lands are adjoining. Under the protective policy A is furnishing B with bread and meat . . .and receiving in exchange all the iron, iron utensils, tools and implements he needs. In this process of exchange, each receives the whole of what the other parts with. But the .... protective policy is abandoned. . . and A determines . . . to buy his supply of iron [etc. ] . . . of C an ironmaker in England” (Lincoln’s emphasis).

He then shows the ruin which comes from such free trade. Lincoln has determined, at the outset of these notes, that he will not think in terms of money and monetary prices: “The labor price only is embraced” in his study of the question.

Lincoln writes that

“A desires to exchange ten barrels of flour, the precise product of one hundred days’ labour, for the greatest quantity of iron he can get; [the British] C, also wishes to exchange the precise product of one hundred days’ labour, in iron, for the greatest quantity of flour he can get. “

But new and unnecessary costs of “useless labour” now intervene, the costs to and profits of merchants, ocean shippers, waggoneers, storage, and insurance. These are so many tolls which parasitize on the useful labor, that both A and C receive only three-quarters of their own labor value in exchange for their products.

The foolish farmer thinks he’ll benefit from cheap foreign labor! Of course, the prices paid to farmers in Europe are also too low; and the farmer loses his home market. The folly of free trade causes a collapse and general unemployment in American agriculture and industry.

Lincoln divides the work force into “useful labour, useless labor and idleness.” He explains that

“all labour done directly and incidental ly in carrying articles to their place of consumption, which could have been produced in sufficient abundance, with as little labour, at the place of consumption, as at the pl ace they were carried from, is useless labour.”

(Lincoln comments, that if all productive labor should cease, and each individual should “work” by carrying food produced by others “continually about his habitation”-exactly today’s “service economy”!-then “none would be left living.”)

It is the

“most worthy object of any good government,” Lincoln writes, to secure “to each labourer the whole product of his labour, or as nearly as possible .” Useless labor and idleness “are heavy pensioners upon” useful labor, “robbing it of its just rights.” So we should “drive useless labour and idleness out of existence” by “making war upon” useless labor.

Henry Carey was the potent force behind the Lincoln Republican Party. The Republicans first appeared in 1854 after the demise of the old Whig Party, but the first Republican national Presidential nominating convention was held in Carey’s Philadelphia, in 1856. That gathering was preceded by a Pennsylvania state Republican convention, chaired at the outset by Henry Carey himself. The party’s 1860 convention in Chicago was a showdown between the Lincoln candidacy, promoted by Carey, and the candidacy of Willi am H. Seward of New York.

Carey wrote the economics platform on which Lincoln was nominated for President. Carey then supplied his own students and associates for the Lincoln administration. They implemented the radical economic-nationalist policies adopted during the Civil War, which brought about the unprecedented advancement of U.S . industry to the end of the century.

Appendix 2

Emil Rathenau’s Part in the ‘Land-Bridge’

Emil Rathenau (1838-1915) was the founder of the German Edison Company (later known as Allgemeine Elektrizitaets Gemeinschaft, AEG), which electrified Germany’s cities and industries. The following are extracts from a report by Frank Hahn.

Emil Rathenau and Thomas Edison were direct business partners, and became dear friends. They often visited each other, and learned new things from each other.

Rathenau thought of machines as the “tools for the future,” and the realization of his plans resulted in the most rapid economic boom in history: In less than 25 years, there were 7 million new jobs created, as the immediate result of the “replacement of physical labor by machines.”

AEG functioned as a kind of private NASA. New branches of production, machine types, and affiliated spinoff enterprises were continually being founded, which all aimed at one goal: the electrification of the world economy. To this aim, Rathenau gathered together the best economists, engineers, and construction contractors of this time under the roof of the AEG .... Thus even before production, there was research into and development of new technologies.

Rathenau concentrated on electrification of transport, electrification of the chemical industry, and the building of large power stations and “full coverage “ electrical networks.

His goal was nothing less than the electrification of the world economy. So, he expanded AEG in the 1890s to become a worldwide enterprise, with affiliates in 18 countries: Austria, Switzerland, Italy, France, Belgium, Great Britain, Spain, Romania, Bulgaria, Russia, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. Among other projects, AEG built the great electrical grids in Seville, Bilbao, and Madrid, Spain; as well as Warsaw, Poland; Genoa, Italy; and Buenos Aires, Argentina - and later in Russia.

After the successful introduction of electrical streetcars in Halle, Germany, in 1892, the city of Kiev, Ukraine gave AEG the task of constructing the grid for electric streetcars and to deliver 66 trolley cars to operate on it. Rathenau went to Russia himself, and soon there were tramways built in Moscow, Lodz, and Astrakhan. Not long after followed the electrification of St. Petersburg.

The word got around: “Berlin is the capital of the Russian electrical industry.”

[At the same time, Frank Sprague, a partner of Thomas Edison and the Philadelphia Interests, introduced electric streetcars and subway trains to the United States-ed.]

In 1904, AEG began to work in China, though preceded there by Siemens, which had already built some streetcars and electrical generators there. Starting in 1912, AEG got the job of electrifying the Trans-Siberian Railroad.

The electricity generating plant at Niagara Falls, New York [with engineering directed by Coleman Sellers of Philadelphia’s William Sellers machine works-ed.] was financed in part by Deutsche Bank. When Edison Electric Light was formed in the United States in 1889, the majority of shares was held by four German enterprises: AEG, Siemens and Halske, Bankhaus Stern, and Deutsche Bank.

Appendix 3

Franz Reuleaux’s 1876 ‘Letters from Philadelphia’

Franz Reuleaux, the head of the German machine builders’ delegation to the U . S . Centennial celebration in Philadelphia, wrote a series of reports on the exposition, in the form of open letters. They were printed serially in the European press, with great public impact and resulting in international controversy.

The letters beautifully illustrate the moral and philosophical character of the republican nationalists, Carey and his allies, who, despising chauvinism, fought to bring modern technology to the world.

Reuleaux, a professor of the science of development of machines at the Berlin Technical Institute (Berliner Gewerbe Akademie), served as the institute’s president from 1876 for about 30 years. His teaching, writing, and political leadership were of very great influence in late nineteenth-century German industry.

During his three months in Philadelphia for the Centennial, Reuleaux studied the methods of the city‘s great industries, the most important of which were the “Philadelphia Interest” firms led by Henry Carey’ s political partners. It is certainly the Carey circle to which Reuleaux refers, when he suggests, in the first letter, that a “master’s hand” was behind the Philadelphia exposition.

The following are translated excerpts from Reuleaux‘s “Letters from Philadelphia” (”Briefe aus Philadelphia”), published in 1877 by Vieweg and Sons. Reuleaux and his writings were brought to EIR‘s attention through the research of Lothar Komp.

From the First Letter, June 2, 1876:

These numerous separate exhibitions, many of which are of vast dimensions, produce, together with the great exhibition halls, an impression much like the movements of a mighty fugue, in that every voice intones anew the main movement, each, however, with its own character, entwining and interweaving itself with the other figures, until, finally, the entire tremendous industry-orchestra, roaring and thundering, comes together to bring the theme to the conclusion.

Never before has this overall impression been so perfectly achieved. In any case, the effect betrays a master’s hand at the conductor’ s baton . . . .

Today I wish only to elaborate, in broad outline, on the reproaches that have been hurled against us. The quintessential charge is the motto: German industries’ fundamental principle is “cheap and bad.”

Unfortunately, for the most part, this really is the fundamental principle of our industry, at least insofar as its first half is recklessly applied, and therefore, as the consequence, its second part follows . Even though competent, upright industrialists who condemn this principle have endeavored to work against it in our country, even though many whose hearts are fond of our industry have spoken out against it, it nonetheless has the upper hand, and thus manifests itself all too clearly in our exhibition.

Second reproach: In the industrial and fine arts, the only motif Germany knows is the partisan-patriotic, which does not belong in the world arena, and which no other nation has brought; Germany no longer has feeling for unbiased beauty which is beautiful on its own merits.

Indeed, once this is said to us, we are overcome by a feeling of shame when we wander through the exhibition, and in our section we observe the Teutons, Prussians, Kaisers, crown-princes, “Red Princes,” Bismarcks, Moltkes, and Roones, made of porcelain, biscuit, bronze, zinc, iron and clay, painted, embroidered, knitted, printed, lithographed and woven, which come marching out, battalion-like, from every nook and cranny to greet us.

From the Ninth Letter, Aug. 25, 1876:

First of all to be emphasized, is . . . that in the recent decades, American industry has worked its way up to, for the most part, admirable heights. For this she can thank not only the skillfulness of her intelligent workforce, of which we Germans form a considerable portion, but also, without a doubt, the protective tariff.

The protective tariff has called forth, reared, and brought to a state of high perfection industries which did not exist here before, and it continues to have this same effect today. In Germany, one should not be astonished by this; because, in previous times, we ourselves used the protective tariff for entirely the same purposes and with the greatest success.

Furthermore, the majority of American industry has sought its strength in the quality of its products. By this means it has succeeded, little by little, in pushing back a long line of foreign imports. The essential means to accomplish this are, firstly, the machine which spares bodily exertion and, secondly, human intelligence in the form of the skillfulness of the workers, by granting them high wages. Both factors together provide a product which, at relatively cheap prices, is of good, and for the most part of very excellent quality.

From the Tenth Letter, written aboard ship returning to Europe, early September 1876:

In the last few days of my transoceanic sojourn, more and more attacks [on the “Letters from Philadelphia“] from Europe have reached me which, in their violence, lack nothing . . ..

For me they are a proof that the enemies have written themselves into quite a rage. The English press could not resist adding slightly to the translation, to increase their instinctively awakened triumphalism, by telling their English readers that I called German products “cheap and nasty. “

From an unpublished research paper by Lothar Komp:

In the introduction to his book Konstruktoer (The Designer), which for many decades was among the most important textbooks for aspiring machine-builders, Reuleaux attacked those who hold the view “that all poly technical teaching must be subservient to the ruling principle of ‘cui buono?‘, that all teaching methods must have a concrete relationship to specialized and ‘bread and butter’ studies [Brotstudium].“

Reuleaux, on the other hand, inspired his students with Schiller’s inaugural address at the University of Jena, entitled “What Is and to Which End Do We Study Universal History? “

In his ceremonial speech celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Berliner-Gewerbe-Akademie in November 1871, Reuleaux refers to the achievements of universal minds like Leonardo da Vinci and Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz and emphasizes:

“Therefore, that education which achieves the utmost is inconceivable unless universal education is made possible. Therefore it is wrong, to expect the utmost from specialized education, as penetrating as it may be.“

. . .The accusations in his book Kinematik, published in 1875, are harsh:

“Today some want the machine engineer to believe that he should see his science merely as an expedient, which he is to learn and to practice only as it is immediately useful for his field. He is told that it should be his means of living, not, as the previous schools intended, an enlargement of his range of vision, an elevation of his viewpoint, a strengthening of the penetrating force of his intellect. ... The previous path, which made the German technical universities great and exemplary, was that which equipped the pupil with true scientific knowledge and lent to his technology itself that contemplative nature (Innerlichkeit) which brightens the range of vision and enables it to discover the possibility of forging ahead into new realms. “

. . .T he students of . . . Reuleaux accomplished what Reuleaux had demanded in his Letters from Philadelphia. German y broke from strict adherence to the free-trade doctrine, and experienced a considerable increase in the living standards of its workers, per household. It was the graduates of the technical universities who achieved the breakthrough of shifting Germany over to “production according to the American system“ [of standardized machined parts] .

The components of machines and other goods were now, through the consistent application of machine tools, to be so precisely manufactured that they were to become interchangeable. Although this form of production is, at first, more expensive, because of the high cost of the machine tools, and of the highly paid specialized workforce, it made possible a drastic increase in the productivity of German industry. It is to be noted, that, without the principle of interchangeability, every single part of a machine, down to the last screw, must be “tailor-made.“ Around 1860 in Germany, it was still the case that, because of the lack of precision in the production process and the lack of standardization, for every nut, there was one and only one specially made bolt.

Universal interchangeability, on the other hand, demanded extraordinary precision in the production of individual parts; indeed, far more precision than was necessary for the functioning of one individual machine. This objective was only to be achieved with the most up-to-date machine tools.

End of Part 1

Note by the author:

