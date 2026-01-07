The Betrayal of America in the Attack on Venezuela and the Maduro Kidnapping
Live Discussion!
Presentation by Anton Chaitkin with Questions and Answers
Saturday, January 10, 2026, 7 PM
Last Sunday I wrote to a friend about the eerie, gutless quiet of Americans after the launch of war on Venezuela:
“One marker for the Nazification is that media and others repeat the term `capture’ which would properly refer to a wild animal or an escaped convict. Nobody who uses that term is unaware of its significance, and how it means they have surrendered to criminal governance in a global system.”
I told him I was reminded of the haunting experience of CIA-Pentagon liaison man Fletcher Prouty when he was sent to Antarctica so he could couldn’t interfere with the JFK Assassination. On his way back, he read a New Zealand newspaper that prematurely carried the murderers’ line that Lee Harvey Oswald was the lone assassin — before the public had heard about Oswald.
Then, this past Tuesday morning, RT broke the story of the leaked BBC internal memo to their staffers instructing them to use the word “capture” or if necessary “seizure” but to avoid using the word “kidnap.”
What is the bigger picture behind this attack, this betrayal of our steering wheel to the Anglo-American globalist enemy? Tune in Saturday night.
Intrigue is the order of the day .Much information to come out yet but we can rest assured that this information will be muddied especially if it come too close to the truth of the events presently unfolding . I can truthfully state that the US has now openly showed it's political colours for all to see ,and in IMHO ,they have stepped in it again ,considering their history.