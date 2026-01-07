Anton’s Substack

Anton’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Geopolitics in Plain Sight's avatar
Geopolitics in Plain Sight
6h

Trump’s Venezuela raid is being sold as a clean “win”, but the strategic ledger tells a very different story—and the implications run straight through India.I just broke down how the Maduro operation exposed America’s biggest weaknesses and road‑tested a three‑weapon playbook that’s already live in India’s information space.If you care about India’s strategic autonomy and how power actually operates behind headlines, this is worth a read.👉 Full analysis here:

https://open.substack.com/pub/geopoliticsinplainsight/p/trumps-venezuela-raid-isnt-what-you?r=72pxma&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Guy St Hilaire's avatar
Guy St Hilaire
1d

Intrigue is the order of the day .Much information to come out yet but we can rest assured that this information will be muddied especially if it come too close to the truth of the events presently unfolding . I can truthfully state that the US has now openly showed it's political colours for all to see ,and in IMHO ,they have stepped in it again ,considering their history.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anton Chaitkin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture