The “American System” is Moving to Center Stage

The historic “American System of Political Economy,” in recent decades suppressed as a topic of public discussion, has recently emerged in the center of U.S. politics. This involves protective tariffs and other governmental interventions, which violate the transatlantic establishment’s “rules-based liberal international order.”

Because of this new political development, I decided to re-post the Introduction to my forthcoming book, Who We Are, Volume 2. Together with Volume 1 (published 2020), this is the only authentic history of the American System in existence. I have begun research for Volume 3, on the 20th century.

Though the Volume 2 writing and pictures have been complete for some time, the book’s publication has been delayed due to personal difficulties impinging on time and resources. But an editorial team is steadily moving the 600-page book to completion within a few weeks.

I want to emphasize here what is missing from almost all current discussion of our history: the fight of the nation-builders for progress against the oligarchy – specifically the transatlantic imperial warmongering oligarchy that has worked to oppress us since the republic’s founding.

Introduction to Volume 2 (1830s to 1890s) of

Who We Are: America’s Fight for Universal Progress, from Franklin to Kennedy

I am writing Who We Are as an American patriot and dissident. My country is terribly misguided, misled by those serving the interests not of the nation but of a global clique, and making our present outlook a menace to our own survival and to that of mankind.

Such a catastrophic course is not the work merely of recent federal administrations. It involves the moral and intellectual collapse of two or more generations.

Nothing less than the deepest historical inquiry could adequately examine how this sordid mess came about, and give needed assistance to the search for a possible remedy. We have to know ourselves, in order to build a new philosophy for our society.

The failure is epic.

As of this writing, we are currently fighting two apparently endless large wars, through proxies, and countless smaller ones. These conflicts overlap in time and space to form a continuous worldwide war, with military and economic offensives. The war planners invite no serious debate or deliberation regarding the supposed enemies or the crises needing such murderous response.

The global system being guarded dictates a domestic U.S. policy of austerity – relative to the people’s needs, public services, and rotten infrastructure.

But investment continues at the level of tens of trillions in offshore, implicitly criminal money flows, in limitless fraudulent financial speculation, and in world-wasting expenditures on weapons for current or threatened wars.

The story I am undertaking to tell steps back from this mayhem to establish a framework for the use of reason in national discourse.

The projected three volumes cover two hundred years from the nation’s founding to the point at which our outlook radically shifted away from its highest previous ideals. The narrative is meant to furnish citizens with the means to compare the present national course to the best previous guiding ideas and practice.

Who We Are explains how the United States rose to industrial power, relatively high living standards, and preeminent world influence. It pinpoints who promoted this rise, by what strategy and through which projects; and who opposed the nation’s progress, and for what reasons.

Only this contrast of the two operative sides will allow the reader to see how we have gone wrong; how other nations – some deemed our enemies -- have adopted policies which made America successful, policies which we have abandoned; and how our present misleaders represent the interests we have always had to fight against to win national progress.

Volume One, published in 2020, placed the republic’s founding in the setting of global conflict between nation-builders and imperialists. That contest was seen vividly in the internal U.S. showdown between industrializers and promoters of imperial plantation economics.

Volume Two takes this same story up through the Civil War, through the post-war blaze of technological creativity, and up to the end of the 19th century.

This volume features the personal leadership of Abraham Lincoln and economist Henry C. Carey, who together shaped the progressive nationalism that has inspired humanity’s advances ever since.

The first two chapters set the stage.

Chapter One introduces the young Lincoln as an activist in the movement for government-sponsored economic development. Henry Carey situates that movement in the contest between the American nationalist and the English imperial objectives: “two systems are before the world . . .” The Lincoln-Carey outlook emphasizes peace, in the strongest contrast to imperialism and its perpetual wars.

In Chapter Two, the radical slaveowners aim to build a giant anti-U.S. Southern empire, that would take its place as a subset of the global imperial system. (Their particular scheme of hemispheric conquest continued to echo through later times as the obsession of many Anglo-American intriguers.)

Against this challenge, Lincoln presents Man as inventive, supplied and stimulated by nature’s infinite bounty for our improvement and rapid population increase. The power over nature is to free us from the tyranny of “crowned-kings, money-kings, and land-kings.” Lincoln castigates supposedly civilized men who kill strangers in wars, from “want of sympathy” to those they do not know.

Lincoln and Carey were not known as church-goers. But both based their political economy on the divine origin and eternal destiny shared by all people.

It may be said, with justice, that each of them in his own way was far more a Christian than most believers. Carey took on his shoulders the fate of the whole world, expertly studying the wrongs done to far-distant peoples and how those injustices should be corrected.

Lincoln expressed charity (and humility, as humor) in his whole being. He agonized at the war that Providence had compelled him to conduct. Like the finest commanders, he sought to use his forces for the swiftest end to the war.

Chapter Three shows how Carey molded the new Republican party into the protectionist instrument for national greatness, and how Carey’s associates engineered Lincoln’s nomination for President.

In Chapter Four, President Lincoln and allied congressmen face down against the transatlantic money-kings.

Chapter Five dives into the long fight to reform American agriculture, with respect to nature and national independence. Henry Carey and Abraham Lincoln were powerful leaders of the agricultural revolution.

Chapter Six introduces Tom Scott and other railroad executives in Carey’s circle, men who formed their strategic outlook in the struggle to preserve the Union.

In Chapter Seven, these nationalists create America’s steel industry and organize the petroleum industry.

Chapter Eight presents the Philadelphia economic nationalists – Thaddeus Stevens and others -- as the persistent champions of the rights of freed Black people. The liberal free-trade faction, favoring cheap labor, bitterly opposed them.

As America’s nation-builders challenge the world’s power dynamic in Chapter Nine, the imperialist counterattack installs monopolistic financiers – Rockefeller and Morgan – who reach for control over the United States.

Chapter Ten looks forthrightly into the settlement of the West, focusing on William J. Palmer, the leading, most moral developer.

An agonizing paradox remains unresolved: the creation of a powerful USA would prove essential to the world’s freedom from imperial strangulation. But the crimes against Native Americans stand starkly in our conscience, as we commit similar outrages in today’s world.

Chapter Eleven reveals Palmer and other nationalists’ sponsorship of Thomas Edison. We follow Edison as he defies financier sabotage, fiercely determined to give mankind the gift of electric power.

Chapter Twelve documents the private Carey circle and our best government officials such as Ulysses Grant and ambassador to Japan John Bingham, aiding the fight for European and Asian progress. They believed that “all men are of one blood.”

These efforts would have very long-lasting effects. Lincoln’s America would continue to inspire heroic anti-imperial leadership well into the 20th century, even after the U.S. itself had been submerged under pro-imperial (globalist) financiers.

A Revolution in the Catholic church accompanied the 1870s American-German collaboration. The Church gave its tacit blessing to the American labor movement that arose under Careyite leadership. These international developments occasioned the birth of what became known as the Catholic Social Doctrine, contributing to the emergence of Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal.

The last chapter closes with the continuing attempts of the later 19th century Garfield and McKinley administrations to carry forward the Lincoln era’s agenda for global development. We observe that statesmen not of Lincoln and Carey’s philosophical stature, hammered by a bloody imperial enemy, were somewhat less effective in the twilight of the national industrial rise – especially as these presidencies were cut short by assassination.

A sequence of appendices concerning presidential assassinations provides unique evidence of the perpetrators’ intentions.

A New York financier-faction newspaper alleges that Lincoln’s death removed corrupt nationalists from power.

Garfield’s assassin explains that the killing prevented a U.S. war with England.

The Southern empire strategist who funds Lincoln’s murder mentors Teddy Roosevelt, who himself later takes the White House by McKinley’s murder.

At the end of the volume, the story is not finished.

The advances in the power over nature were necessary for higher living standards, but not sufficient to guarantee them. Government regulations and powerful labor unions would be needed. Yet America’s nineteenth century nationalism would inspire heroic fights for progress throughout the world in the twentieth century.

The transatlantic establishment would promote new wretchedness among nations, economic collapse, sham progressivism, and fascism. Franklin Roosevelt would have to reverse our course, and redeem the homeland of the Revolution and of Lincoln. John Kennedy would push industrial-scientific breakout for the human race, until his panicked imperial enemies cut him down.

These things will be seen in Volume Three.

