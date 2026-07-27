Anton’s Substack

Anton’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben Johnson's avatar
Ben Johnson
11h

Outstanding work Anton, you continue to amaze at fleshing out the Swiss-British-Venetian International Syndicate, which sponsored the Confederate South and their Knights of the Golden Circle Agenda. It continues onward today. You can't unsee what you have laid down with your writing. This WHO WE ARE Trilogy is your life's work. You're a true American in a country full of Tory-Brit Traitors!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anton Chaitkin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture