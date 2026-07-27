The American Prometheus, Part III: The USA and Peru’s War of the Pacific -- America vs. Imperialists - Section 3

By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

Printed in The American Almanac, 1989. First printed in New Solidarity Newspaper, September, 1986.

In the first two parts of this series (New Solidarity, Aug. 1 and Aug. 22, 1986), we saw how Americans made their country a great industrial power after the Civil War. They had regained through war the power to use the government for national development. With federally financed railroads as the technological “driver” of the economy, with productive investments protected by high tariffs, the nationalists set up America’s new steel and electrical industries. Their greatest accomplishments were made in the face of concerted opposition by the international financiers.

We saw that the nationalist republicans were organized in Philadelphia, as a group with political, military and commercial aims. With the aid of the most advanced German scientists in geology, metallurgy and chemistry, they built up America’s skills for mining and processing iron and coal, and for agro-industry; and in mathematics, astronomy and geophysics as crucial elements of military success.

The European aristocratic oligarchy, represented within the U.S. by their agents in certain Boston and New York families, sought to brake the advance of American development. Trumpeting “Free Trade” and various anti-capitalist slogans simultaneously, they scandalized and financially wrecked the developers (we might accurately rename their philosophy, Free[dom from] Enterprise). They won restrictions on the government’s power to issue credit and to subsidize railroads. Their own international banking syndicate increasingly usurped the position of arbiter of America’s financial affairs.

In Part 3 we will observe the fight between the Americans and the European oligarchs over the role America would be permitted to play in the less developed countries. American nationalists -- Prometheans -- proposed to help build up other nations’ own capabilities for industrial and scientific achievement. A community of self-sufficient republics could then withstand the wrecking operations of the oligarchs, and eventually free the entire world from their grip.

The anti-republicans proposed that America should instead serve only as an extension of European financiers’ power over world development, and that technological “disruptions,” such as America’s revolutionary steel and electrical complexes, should cease -- both in the United States and in the tropical countries.

This dispute over America’s global purpose came to a dramatic showdown in 1881. This was effectively the last stand of the American republicans. Today, 105 years later, the U.S.A. is in urgent need of winning virtually the same contest, presented to it in precisely the same arena.

...And South of the Border

Working with concessions granted to Gen. Palmer and his agent James Sullivan, the “Mexican National Construction Company” (a Colorado corporation) began building its line in Mexico under a May, 1881 contract for the “Mexican National Railway Company” (also a Colorado corporation). There was at this moment, as we will see shortly, a flurry of activity under a new American presidential administration committed to rapid progress throughout the Western Hemisphere.

By 1883, Palmer had completed rail lines stretching 255 miles north from Mexico City, and 235 miles south from Nueva Laredo, at the Texas border, to Saltillo. The line from the Pacific Ocean had progressed less than 30 miles when it was halted in November, 1882, for lack of funds.

Under the strain of continual financial warfare by the international bankers, Palmer had written in 1878 to his former assistant Edward H. Johnson, who was then Thomas Edison’s business manager:

“Edison’s last developments beat Aladdin completely. I always declared he could invent anything he wanted to. Give him my compliments, and tell him I wish he would discover for me some mode of building a railway to Mexico without money.”[1]

While Palmer was strapped for cash, the Boston group struck in Mexico. From sympathetic parties in the Mexican government, they took over the concession that had previously been granted to Palmer for a rail line from El Paso to Mexico City, forcing Palmer to commence his line from further east, at Nueva Laredo. The Bostonians also got the right to build a Mexico City-Pacific Coast line, generally following the original concession to Palmer.

Though Palmer had surveyed Mexico’s rail lines from the beginning, and had begun construction, he was, at last, completely stalled in Mexico and he was frozen out. His own Mexican National Railway Company was reorganized by British bondholders in 1886.

The lines he was building, and those of the Bostonians, were completed so far as he had mapped them out. The Mexican government took national control over the railroads early in the 20th century. But Palmer’s planned use of the rail lines, for industrial development, was aborted in Mexico as it had been in the American Rockies.

Map of the proposed "Golden Circle" in dark green. Light green designates the remnants of the United States.

Thomas Jefferson Coolidge, whose money had stopped Palmer’s railroad from connecting Colorado and Mexico, founded the United Fruit Company in 1899. Coolidge combined Boston-British opium money and the muscle of New Orleans-based Russian immigrant mafiosi. His United Fruit was to carry out the plans of which the secessionist Knights of the Golden Circle had spoken only in secret, hushed tones. Under Teddy Roosevelt’s manic glare, tropical countries would become giant plantations, but yielding bananas or coffee instead of cotton. They would not be permitted to follow the liberating example of the United States of America, though the U.S.A. then still remembered how it had recently fought its way to industrial greatness.

Before this tragic lapse in America’s Promethean mission, the republican forces were to make one last great stand. The showdown would come in 1881.

The Light of the World?

Thomas Edison was moving heaven and earth, around the clock, to prepare the New York installation of the world’s first electric power system. But on election night, in November, 1880, Edison arranged for a brilliant demonstration of the lights surrounding his Menlo Park laboratory, to celebrate the victory of James A. Garfield for President.

Garfield took office in March of 1881, with his chosen Secretary of State James G. Blaine. Abraham Lincoln had been murdered 16 years before, and the friends of Lincoln’s nationalist program had struggled to keep the country going forward. Now, particularly with Blaine in Washington, the Americans were once again in the driver’s seat in their own country. Europe, and Ibero-America, were tense with expectation.

James Gillespie Blaine, ca. 1870s

James Blaine (1830-1893) was born and bred a Pennsylvania Whig. His great-grandfather, Col. Ephraim Blaine, was Commissary General for the Continental Army in Pennsylvania, and fought the cheapskates, thieves and traitors to sustain General Washington’s starving army at Valley Forge.

James Blaine’s father lived in Western Pennsylvania as a merchant from 1817 on. The family profited from the development of coal lands in the Pittsburgh area. James’ mother’s sister was married to Thomas Ewing, the renowned Whig Party leader over in Lancaster, Ohio; it was in this Ewing family that young James lived for two years, from 1841 to 1843, spent many other visiting months, and from which he derived his political identity.

As a U.S. Senator in 1836, Thomas Ewing got his stepson, William Tecumseh Sherman, into the U.S. Military Academy at West Point; James and the other children called the future general, “Gump.” Blaine’s Uncle Thomas Ewing was the Treasury Secretary for President William Henry Harrison in 1841, and was prepared to reinstitute the Bank of the United States when Harrison died mysteriously after a month in office. He was Secretary of the Interior under President Zachary Taylor beginning in 1849, but left when Taylor, likewise, died of a mysterious stomach ailment in 1850. The embattled nationalist politics and tradition of Henry Clay of Kentucky were the daily preoccupations of the Ewing and Blaine households, as they were with Clay’s follower Abraham Lincoln in Illinois.

Blaine went to college in Kentucky, then moved to Maine. There as a journalist and congressman he fervently supported the war for the Union, while President Lincoln revived and expanded the nationalist policies of the too-soon-dead Harrison and Taylor. Lincoln’s outright murder in 1865 profoundly shocked James Blaine, hardening his anti-British resolve. From 1869 to 1876, during the two terms of President Grant, Blaine was Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

By the 1870’s Blaine was the main political representative of his fellow Pennsylvania pro-industrial republicans. He was the close friend of steelmaker Andréw Carnegie; of banker Jay Cooke; of Henry Carey’s sidekick, ironmaster Joseph Wharton; and of Tom Scott, Union military railroad organizer and Pennsylvania R.R. executive. They all helped sponsor Blaine’s career against the constant howling of the London, Boston and New York financial communities.

Secretary of State Blaine, recognized as the national leader of the Lincoln Republicans, functioned as the de facto Prime Minister for President James Garfield. Blaine’s political program was simple: The U.S. government would promote the development of industry and new technology; in the United States, by high tariffs and subsidies to American shipping; and throughout the Americas, by the construction of North-South railroads, the interoceanic canal, reciprocal trade agreements, and the protection of the hemisphere from imperialist Europe.

The entire hemisphere, from the U.S.A. down to the southern tip of South America, was all at once a theatre of battle, between the American industrial system and the plantation, or colonial system, as the American Civil War had been.

Rafael Núñez, 1891 painting

President Rafael Nunez of Colombia was denounced as “half a Yankee” by his opponents. Certainly, the canal Ferdinand de Lesseps was building through Colombia’s Panama state would benefit the Yankees, in particular their navy. And the U.S. did play a great role in the construction effort -- all the mechanics were Americans, and most of the laborers were English-speaking blacks, from Jamaica and from the U.S. But with the world commerce that should soon throng to Colombia, Dr. Nunez planned to make his country an industrial power. The government must build railroads to unify the traditionally isolated mock-sovereign states of the Columbian federation. He had already created a national bank on the model of Hamilton and Colbert. Tariffs and trade alliances with neighboring countries would be used as weapons to develop native industry.

The canal construction crews arrived in 1881 under the watchful eye of the British consul in Panama, Claude Coventry Mallet -- of that marvelous clan of British-Swiss master spies who created Aaron Burr, the Scottish Rite and other anti-Hispanic adventurers. The British oligarchs and their friends struck Colombia with fury over the next several years. Financial sabotage by the international bankers magnified the Canal Company’s difficulties with malaria and yellow fever. Colombia’s Liberal Party directed an insurrection against President Nunez, led by Free Trade advocates such as the Samper family -- still politically prominent today in the person of narcotics banker Samper Pisano. They invoked the “states rights” doctrine that Nunez had heard from the slaveocracy in the U.S.A., and they likewise threw Colombia into civil war.

During 1885 terrorist mobs, under the thin cover of “anti-centralism”, attacked and burned canal construction centers. President Nunez had allied his faction to the Conservative Party to fight the war. By his bitter victory, Nunez was able to proclaim a unified nation, the Republic of Colombia, under a new constitution which has lasted exactly 100 years to the present time.

But the French-led canal effort was crippled. At the 1886 ceremonies dedicating the Statue of Liberty, a gift from the French to the American people, Ferdinand de Lesseps reminded his audience that his father had made the first commercial treaty between the two allies more than a half century before. But there was “nobody home” in Washington, no one who could respond to a plea for aid in the failing republican project. The United States had already effectively lost control of its government -- it had been shot away, in combat in Peru.

Footnotes:

Palmer, writing from the President’s Office of the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad, 216 S. 4th St., Philadelphia, to E. H. Johnson, March 8, 1878; in the Edison National Archives, West Orange, New Jersey.

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