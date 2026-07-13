The American Prometheus, Part III: The USA and Peru’s War of the Pacific -- America vs. Imperialists - Section 1

by Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

Printed in The American Almanac, 1989. First printed in New Solidarity Newspaper, September, 1986.

In the first two parts of this series (New Solidarity, Aug. 1 and Aug. 22, 1986), we saw how Americans made their country a great industrial power after the Civil War. They had regained through war the power to use the government for national development. With federally financed railroads as the technological “driver” of the economy, with productive investments protected by high tariffs, the nationalists set up America’s new steel and electrical industries. Their greatest accomplishments were made in the face of concerted opposition by the international financiers.

We saw that the nationalist republicans were organized in Philadelphia, as a group with political, military and commercial aims. With the aid of the most advanced German scientists in geology, metallurgy and chemistry, they built up America’s skills for mining and processing iron and coal, and for agro-industry; and in mathematics, astronomy and geophysics as crucial elements of military success.

The European aristocratic oligarchy, represented within the U.S. by their agents in certain Boston and New York families, sought to brake the advance of American development. Trumpeting “Free Trade” and various anti-capitalist slogans simultaneously, they scandalized and financially wrecked the developers (we might accurately rename their philosophy, Free[dom from] Enterprise). They won restrictions on the government’s power to issue credit and to subsidize railroads. Their own international banking syndicate increasingly usurped the position of arbiter of America’s financial affairs.

In Part 3 we will observe the fight between the Americans and the European oligarchs over the role America would be permitted to play in the less developed countries. American nationalists -- Prometheans -- proposed to help build up other nations’ own capabilities for industrial and scientific achievement. A community of self-sufficient republics could then withstand the wrecking operations of the oligarchs, and eventually free the entire world from their grip.

The anti-republicans proposed that America should instead serve only as an extension of European financiers’ power over world development, and that technological “disruptions,” such as America’s revolutionary steel and electrical complexes, should cease -- both in the United States and in the tropical countries.

This dispute over America’s global purpose came to a dramatic showdown in 1881. This was effectively the last stand of the American republicans. Today, 105 years later, the U.S.A. is in urgent need of winning virtually the same contest, presented to it in precisely the same arena.

Civilization in Danger

Fort Sumter

In April, 1861, when Southern separatists fired on Fort Sumter to start America’s 1861-1865 Civil War, their European political sponsors were already on the march globally with new imperial adventures, threatening to drag the world back into the Dark Ages.

The British countered India’s 1857-58 Sepoy Rebellion with the reinvasion and crushing of the Indian subcontinent, saving the source of their opium. They were simultaneously engaged with their French ally, Napoleon III, subduing China in the 2nd Opium War (1857-60), saving the market for their opium amongst the ungrateful Asians. The British allowed Napoleon III, meanwhile, the franchise to conquer Indochina (1858-1867), sowing the seeds for the American disaster a century later.

The instant the United States was tied up by insurrection, the European imperialists jumped to attack the unprotected southern flank of the Americas. Announcing their resolve to force debt payments from the government of Benito Juarez, the armies of Britain, France, Spain, Austria and Belgium invaded Mexico late in 1861. The British and Spanish withdrew in April, 1862, and the Mexicans defeated the French army at Puebla in May, 1862. Napoleon III reenforced the invasion and captured Mexico City early in 1863 -- just following U.S. President Abraham Lincoln’s proclamation of emancipation for the millions of negro slaves held by the insurgents.

The arrival of the Emperor and Empress of Mexico at Vera Cruz

In June of 1864, the Hapsburg Prince Maximilian was installed as Emperor of Mexico. That same Spring, 1864, the navy of Spain attacked Peru, annexed Peruvian islands, and declared Spain’s right to recolonize Peru.

In the following year, Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay were sponsored by the British in a genocidal war against Paraguay, killing over half the Paraguayans and breaking up that country’s attempts to industrialize itself on the U.S. model.

When the rebel slaveowners surrendered to U.S. forces in 1865, the restored threat of American power helped to repair the situation south of the border. The French, pounded by Juarez’s U.S.-equipped army, withdrew and left Maximilian to be executed. The Spanish dropped their pretensions to reconquer their long-lost Peruvian colony.

Neither oligarchical versions of history, nor the later political defeat of America’s republicans, should divert us from understanding the American Civil War as the central theatre of a global war between freedom and slavery.

World Development to 1880

Gettysburg National Cemetery

A monument to the ideals of victorious republicanism was erected in 1869 in the National Cemetery at Gettysburg, where Abraham Lincoln had delivered his famous wartime Address. Liberty stands atop a pillar, whose base is surrounded by the figures of War, History, Plenty and Peace.

War is represented by a veteran in repose on a cannon which has seen hard use, his hand open in the hope of peace, his demeanor that of a watchful citizen-soldier rather than a militarist.

History has a book open on her lap, with the pyramids of Egypt and the columns of classical Greece cut in bas-relief.

Plenty holds a sheaf of wheat; a violin, sheet-music and a painter’s palette are by her side.

Peace is a clear-eyed mechanic holding a gear, standing next to a frieze of an industrial plant. A globe is surrounded by mariner’s ropes and tools, and the motif of the pyramids is repeated, celebrating the completion during 1869 of the Suez Canal.

French engineer-diplomat Ferdinand de Lesseps had directed the Canal construction for the previous decade, despite the objections and attempted interference of the British. The khedive of Egypt commissioned Giuseppe Verdi to compose an opera in honor the opening of the Suez Canal; his “Aida” was first produced in Cairo in 1871.

Lesseps’ interest in organizing Suez, a partnership of the peoples of France (whose subscriptions paid half the cost) and Egypt (whose labor built it), cohered with his family’s tradition.

Ferdinand’s grandfather Martin de Lesseps was French consul general in Russia during the reign of Catherine the Great, when Russia and other European powers formed the League of Armed Neutrality, helping France ally with the American colonies against Britain.

Portrait, dated to late 1790s, as reproduced in De Lesseps intime , an 1899 family biographical study. Caption: "Mathieu de Lesseps, father of Ferdinand."

Ferdinand’s father Matheu de Lesseps was director of French secret intelligence in the Middle East during the Napoleonic wars, competing with the British for influence in the Islamic world. After Napoleon’s defeat, despite the subjection of France to Britain and allied continental oligarchs, Matheu de Lesseps managed to have himself appointed Consul in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he lived from 1818 to 1822. He negotiated with Secretary of State John Quincy Adams a commercial treaty between France and the U.S.A.. He was in a position to counsel the Philadelphia-based American nationalists on strategic affairs, as a member of their American Philosophical Society. His friendships with the Egyptians later helped his son Ferdinand launch the Suez project, while his contacts in Philadelphia, the center for exile Spanish American patriots, would give Ferdinand the background for a similar enterprise in the New World.

At an 1875, international congress of the French Geographical Society, an organization once chaired by Alexandre von Humboldt, Ferdinand de Lesseps announced his interest in cutting an interoceanic canal through Central America. “Lazzaroni” nationalist Admiral Charles H. Davis, chief of the U.S. Naval Observatory, had sent a representative to the Paris meeting. The U.S. Navy wanted a canal for maximum mobility of its fleet, to be able to challenge Britain for naval supremacy in the Western Hemisphere. Apparently for just this reason, the British and their friends in New York and Boston opposed the canal, as long as America played an anti-colonial role in the region.

In 1880 Lesseps toured the United States to drum up American support for his new Panama Canal Company. Pennsylvania industrial figures -- Andréw Carnegie, steel engineer Alexander Holley, and the wife of crippled Brooklyn Bridge builder Augustus Roebling -- turned out to a testimonial dinner at Delmonico’s in New York, the hall decked out in French and American flags. Everywhere Americans hailed Lesseps as a hero. He chose Secretary of the Navy Richard W. Thompson, a nationalist disciple of Henry Carey, as chief promoter and chairman of the Canal Company’s American Committee.

Lesseps asked for American subscriptions to the stock of the company; he would be happy, he said if Americans bought a majority interest, and the company’s headquarters was established in Washington or New York. But J.P. Morgan got control of the U.S. sale of its stock, and not a single share was to be sold in the United States. President Rutherford B. Hayes, under the influence of the Morgan-Rothschild international banking syndicate which had forced through Specie Resumption the previous year, turned a cold shoulder to Lesseps. Hayes declared that the Monroe Doctrine was adverse to “foreigners” building an interoceanic canal. He fired Navy Secretary Thompson for associating with the French canal effort.

1891 painting of Rafael Núñez

The French company began digging the Canal through Colombia’s Isthmus of Panama in February, 1881. The President of Colombia at the time, Dr. Rafael Nunez (1825-1894), was an exceptionally well-educated statesman. A Free Trade advocate during his earlier career, Nunez left Colombia in 1863 and spent two years in the United States covering the Civil War as a journalist. Here he was confronted with the great constitutional question, centralized republican institutions, for the enduring power of an independent nation, versus decentralization in the form of states’ rights or regional autonomy. This was precisely the question facing his own country, where Nunez’ British-influenced Liberal Party took the side of states rights, championing the outmoded Colombian constitution that prevented national development.

It was in the great arena of the war in North America that Nunez apparently first distinguished for himself the political realities of the nation-state from the Free Trade dogmas of British liberalism.

Nunez wrote from New York on November 2, 1864:

“...the true conservative will be he who keeps this country [the U.S.A.] standing and saves it in its present crisis...In all political societies, as in everything else, a conservative element is indispensable as a principle of existence and of progress. “In the passionate language of parties, all the elements of this type may be confused with inaction and even with retrogression. And I say confused, because there is as much difference between the one and the other, as between good and bad, between truth and falsehood...The conservative element in this country has been the principal of national unity, fortunately and with foresight counterposed since the first years after Independence, to the dissolving doctrine of the absolute sovereignty of the States. “This principle of national unity combined with, but superior to, privileges of local government, is the soul of the Constitution; and proof of this is that in the presidential election, the states do not vote with equality, but only in respect to their populations; and that the Constitution was not dictated by the States as independent entities or sovereignties, but by the people of the states collectively. ‘We (says the Constitution) the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, etc., etc., ordain and establish this Constitution.’ “The first Constitution [after the Revolution, i.e. the Articles of Confederation] had the character of a pact between sovereign States; but...all the influential men of that epoch, led by Washington...[won the establishment of the] second and final Constitution, under whose rule since 1787, the career of the United States has been so marvelous, that it is impossible to avoid recognizing the excellence of this mechanism.”

Nunez goes on to discuss the economic reality behind the states rights rhetoric of the “feudal gentlemen of the South.” They have exaggerated “the liberal Jeffersonian legacy” to preserve their hold on the commerce of the nation, exerted through 4 million negro slaves, worth, as assets, at least $4 billion, and much more in the product of their labor. [1]

Nunez spent many more years abroad, working and studying in England and in Continental Europe, before returning home. As president of Colombia in 1880-1882, and 1884-1886, he proclaimed a fully nationalist program in the tradition of Alexander Hamilton, Friedrich List, Henry Carey and Lincoln. It was in this Colombia of Rafael Nunez, that Lesseps began to build the Canal through the Colombian province (state) of Panama.

Footnotes:

Quoted in Nunez, Rafael, Ensayos Vol. 2: La Reforma Politica En Colombia, published by the Colombian Ministry of Education, 1944, p. xii-xv.

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