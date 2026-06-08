Note by administrator:

Over the next few weeks, we will re-publish Anton Chaitkin’s breakthrough writings in a series of articles under the original title “The American Prometheus: Who Made the United States a Great Power? Parts 1 - 3” that have first been printed in New Solidarity Newspaper, Aug. 1, 1986. They were later re-published in The American Almanac, in 1989.

The American Prometheus, Part II: Philadelphia and Germany - Section 2

by Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

Printed in The American Almanac, 1989. First printed in New Solidarity Newspaper, August 22, 1986.

Part I of this series [New Solidarity, Aug. 1, 1986] described the post-Civil War industrial construction of the victorious Lincoln Republicans, who moved the U.S.A. towards great power status. Their political and commercial base was Benjamin Franklin’s Philadelphia, home of economist Henry Carey and the mighty Pennsylvania Railroad.

They were opposed by financiers of the British and European oligarchy, who engineered financial collapse and scandals to crush America’s state-assisted development. In the 1870’s the weakened nationalists launched new technological projects -- the American steel and electrical industries -- and attempted simultaneously to spread American development throughout the Western Hemisphere.

Their opponents eventually seized control of the nationalists’ new industries, stopped their further advancement, and broke off the republican, technology-spreading relationship of the United States to the less-developed nations. In recent years, the U.S.A. has slid backwards from industrialism towards a New Age utopia of nature-worship. Meanwhile, the same international financial faction which aborted U.S. development, has imposed misery on the Third World countries, with usurious debts ruling out science and factories.

Knowing precisely how America pulled itself up into great national power in the first place, should assist other nations who wish to do the same or better for themselves today. It will be instructive as well for Americans who are determined to reverse decades of physical and moral decline.

Before proceeding with the story of this industrial explosion of the 1860’s to the 1880’s, we must “peel the onion” -- go still another step beyond what the anti-republican academics have retailed as American history. We have already described a nationalist commercial faction, operating with the sponsorship of a nationalist government, which deliberately created U.S. industry; no Free Market per se ever built anything. But looking behind our industrialists, the Philadelphia Interests so-called, we find a single organization, at once political, military, commercial-industrial and scientific, waging war for national survival. The pattern we discern here may perhaps be looked for in the history of any nation’s development.

Part 2 - Section 2

“Moneyed Aristocrats”

Having been elected to the Pennsylvania state senate in 1810, Nicholas Biddle had joined Philadelphian Mathew Carey’s vigorous campaign for a second Bank to be chartered, to protect American financial independence.

Biddle’s call for national banking had been sharply republican, and prophetic:

“Without credit or money, while your commerce is stopped and your manufactures languish...[in] the total want of money, the demand for specie will place the poorer classes at the mercy of the rich, and the great money lenders will issue abroad to prey upon their fellow citizens. In the general submersion of small traders, the only beings who will be seen floating on the wreck are those very ‘monied aristocrats’ whom the [anti-Bank] resolutions denounce with such indignation.” [1]

Britain’s 1814 invasion and burning of Washington led to a political uprising by the partisans of all-out war. James Monroe became Secretary of War and virtual commander in chief in September, 1814. A firm advocate of a new Bank, Philadelphian Alexander J. Dallas, was installed as Secretary of the Treasury the following month. Encouraged by Mathew Carey’s 1814 Olive Branch, honest Federalists deserted their corrupt party and came out openly for the war effort.

Philadelphia and Connecticut

Biddle’s old fellow U.S. intelligence agent and geologist, Col. Geo. Gibbs, had married Laura Wolcott, whose father Oliver Wolcott (1760-1833) had been Federalist Alexander Hamilton’s chief assistant Secretary of the Treasury. Wolcott’s family tradition was rather raucously patriotic: his father Oliver Wolcott, Sr. (1726-1797) signed the Declaration of Independence, and had dragged a lead statue of King George III from New York back to Connecticut for the ladies to melt into bullets. In the treasury, the younger Wolcott implemented much of the nationalist, dirigist policy designed by Hamilton. He had been a “Hamiltonian” Treasury Secretary for both Washington and John Adams following Hamilton’s 1795 resignation. He stayed loyal to Hamilton when Hamilton campaigned against President Adams’s renomination by the Federalists in 1800. Hamilton thus gave the election to Jefferson; the Federalists, whom Hamilton knew to be fatally corrupt with British influence, never recovered.

The Gibbs-Wolcott household was one of the centers for the resistance by American patriots to New England treason during the War of 1812. Oliver Wolcott formed a personal alliance with Mathew Carey to break what Wolcott called the “perverted” Federalist Party in New England, and distributed Carey’s book, the Olive Branch.

Wolcott prepared the Connecticut militia to deal with the anti-war Hartford Convention, opening Dec. 15, 1814, in case it should attempt an insurrection.

The Hartford Convention was undercut midway through by the ending of the war. The treasonable but harmless anti-Union resolutions which they issued were answered by a Pennsylvania state legislature declaration composed by Nicholas Biddle.

In 1817 Oliver Wolcott was elected governor of Connecticut. He instituted a thorough reform of the state, sweeping out the pro-British aristocrats and presiding over a convention which wrote a new state constitution. Wolcott was elected ten times to one-year terms as governor.

Oliver Wolcott Jr. - Portrait by Gilbert Stuart, c. 1820

At the commencement of the Wolcott regime, in 1817, his son-in-law Col. George Gibbs proposed to Yale University Professor Benjamin Silliman the establishment of an American nationalist-oriented scientific publication. Gibbs had previously provided the massive mineral collection which formed the material basis for Silliman’s successful Yale lectures. Silliman, the son of a Revolutionary War general, had been sent in 1802 to the University of Pennsylvania to pre-train, in chemistry, physics and medical fields, for his Yale teaching duties. He was made a member of the American Philosophical Society in 1805. Like Biddle, Silliman made a European tour in 1805-06, visiting Great Britain and Holland, but was deterred by the war from entering Germany. He first met Gibbs in Newport in 1807. At Gibbs’ urging, Silliman founded The American Journal of Science and Arts in 1818.

A Second Bank of the United States was established in 1816, during the Treasury administration of Alexander Dallas. Nicholas Biddle was appointed president of the Bank in 1823 by James Monroe, who was then finishing his second term as U.S. President.

The Presidency of John Quincy Adams (1825-1829) and Biddle’s Bank, as it then came to be known, combined to give the country a period of free-flowing credit and great prosperity. Aside from New York State’s Erie Canal, completed in 1825, the greatest energy for national development was in Philadelphia itself.

Nicholas Biddle and Mathew Carey formed the Pennsylvania Society for the Promotion of Internal Improvements in 1824. They immediately sent the gifted architect of the Bank, William Strickland, to England to investigate public works there. Strickland reported that railroads must soon replace canals as the predominant form of transportation. Biddle’s Bank then financed the beginning of rail construction in America. Mathew Carey’s Pennsylvania Society for the Promotion of National Industry meanwhile inundated the entire country with Carey’s own pamphlets calling for high tariffs. A national protectionist congress met in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania in 1827, and in 1828 the Congress passed just what Carey had been demanding. The new law was called the Tariff of Abominations by its enemies -- it caused a surge of American factory construction, turning even New England toward manufacturing.

The Birth of the Lazzaroni

As was noted in Part I, William J. Duane, briefly Treasury Secretary in 1833, refused to cooperate with Andréw Jackson’s attack on the Bank of the U.S. But Roger Taney was nominated to the Treasury post by Jackson simply to pull the government’s deposits out of the Bank, and they brought down the financial system of the Founding Fathers altogether.

Chaos reigned in 1837, economic and political demoralization. The tariff system was gone with the Bank, and the British merrily dumped goods into the still predominantly agrarian U.S.A.

William J. Duane, lawyer for the immensely wealthy Stephen Girard, won a court battle, after Girard’s death in 1831, to control his estate for the benefit of the public. A trust fund for a Girard College was established, with Nicholas Biddle as Chairman of the Board. In 1837, Biddle, using this fund, sent Alexander Dallas Bache to Europe for two years, to study European education, and to orient himself for leadership of the coming generation, for what was to be a long fight.

Alexander Dallas Bache, age 25, and his cousin Franklin Bache were the leading descendants of Benjamin Franklin in Philadelphia, with enormous attendant prestige (see Franklin-Bache Family Tree). Alexander had graduated with highest honors from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point at the age of 19.

A 19th century illustration of Bache and his signature

He had served in the Army Corps of Engineers for three years, teaching at West Point and helping construct Fort Adams in Newport, Rhode Island; he married Nancy Fowler of Newport. From 1828, Bache was professor of natural philosophy and chemistry at the University of Pennsylvania, until in 1836 Nicholas Biddle made him President of the projected Girard College and sent him to Europe.

While teaching in 1830, Bache had made experiments in the observation of the earth’s magnetism, based in a small building attached to his home. This work was carried out as faithfully as possible on the model of two German scientists then working at Göttingen University, mathematician-astronomer Carl Friedrich Gauss (1777-1855) and physicist Wilhelm Eduard Weber (1804-1891).

On his European trip (1837-38) Bache worked with Gauss, recognized as the founder of modern mathematics, to prepare instruments which Bache would use for further experiments in the United States. Bache also met and lived for some little time with Alexander von Humboldt. In this household he became an expert in the consumption of German wine, from then on exporting it. And he gained from Humboldt, Gauss and Weber a programmatic outlook for scientific work which would have profound consequences for America and the world.

Upon his return Alexander Bache wrote a 666-page report on Education in Europe, published in 1839 and widely celebrated, describing the German, French and British schools of the day. The opening of Girard College being delayed, Bache was hired as Philadelphia’s superintendent of public schools. He organized the city system along Prussian lines, and himself became the first principal of the new Central High School, whose format was quickly copied in other American cities. Under Bache’s leadership Central High developed a unique national reputation for excellence and involvement in science which carried into the 20th century.

In 1840 Bache established a magnetic observatory station at the new Girard College, which functioned for the next five years, one of about thirty similar institutions throughout the world. From 1840 to 1843, in the summers, Bache did a magnetic survey in the Pennsylvania region. His program was designed by Gauss and Weber through their Magnetischeverein (Magnetic Union), established in 1836.

Under the Germans’ guidance, Bache was meanwhile assembling a tiny leadership body of American scientists, jovially called the Lazzaroni -- Italian for beggars. Bache was the “chief” of this science and intelligence grouping, which functioned together, for the single purpose of national development, with the rest of the Philadelphia top command: political economist Henry Carey, and the industrial leaders grouped around the Pennsylvania Railroad.

In 1843, Bache was appointed Superintendent of the United States Coast Survey. Over the next quarter century, with increasing appropriations and political backing, he used the Survey as a cadre training unit and Washington power base. By the time of the Civil War, the Lazzaroni group dominated Harvard and Yale Universities, the U.S. Navy, and all American science. With the fall of the Philadelphians in the 1870’s, the universities, the Navy, and American science were to fall with them.

The central figures in Bache’s organization were [3] :

mathematician Benjamin Peirce (1809-1880);

chemist Oliver Wolcott Gibbs (1822-1908);

naval officer Charles Henry Davis (1807-1877);

astronomer Benjamin Apthorp Gould (1824-1896);

and Bache’s personal aide John Fries Frazer (1812-1872).

The other Lazzaroni members were:

naturalist Louis Agassiz (1807-1873), whose career was carefully managed by the central figures in the group;

Greek scholar Cornelius C. Felton (1807-1862), who died too soon; and

physicist Joseph Henry (1797-1878), most important as part of Bache’s Washington power base.

Chemists Frederick Augustus Genth (1820-1892) and Benjamin Silliman, Jr. (1816-1885), were important close allies.

Footnotes:

Speech to the Pennsylvania Senate, Jan. 8, 1811, Quoted in Govan, Thomas Payne, Nicholas Biddle: Nationalist and Public Banker, 1786-1844, University of Chicago Press, Chicago, 1959, p. 31-32. Govan, Biddle, p. 16. Membership roster taken from Miller, Lillian B., et al, The Lazzaroni: Science and Scientists in Mid-Nineteenth Century America, National Portrait Gallery of the Smithsonian Institution, Washington, 1972. I have dropped James Dwight Dana, who may have been a plant by their opponents -- he “encouraged” a revolt by Harvard students against Professor Agassiz.

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