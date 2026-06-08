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Mark Spark's avatar
Mark Spark
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.

Chaitkin & Co.,

Thank you so much.

My musing:

Was there over- production?

Why crush the Amer development?

What threat was there to Brit oligarchy? (Maybe a threat to all monopolizing financial capitalists.)

And within the new Amer billionaire class of Monopoly Guys, what was gained by offering "Carnegie points" to replace the Amer dream?

How did we (Amer, et al) go from the noble "Give me Liberty or give me death" to the banal "Give me a job or give me assisted suicide"?

Did de Tocqueville find a land of self- educated dreamers?

(~1839)

2026

And now, 250 years after our dear john letter to george 3, do we NOW have a land of trained fleas, well- schooled to the point of zombified incoherence and learned helplessness?

Why?

Where have all the patriots gone, long time passing?

Again, my humble attitude of gratitude to all you non-zero sum gamers,

Love & Laughter,

mark spark

.

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