Note by administrator:

Over the next few weeks, we will re-publish Anton Chaitkin’s breakthrough writings in a series of articles under the original title “The American Prometheus: Who Made the United States a Great Power? Parts 1 - 3” that have first been printed in New Solidarity Newspaper, Aug. 1, 1986. They were later re-published in The American Almanac, in 1989.

The American Prometheus, Part II: Philadelphia and Germany - Section 3

by Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

Printed in The American Almanac, 1989. First printed in New Solidarity Newspaper, August 22, 1986.

Part I of this series [New Solidarity, Aug. 1, 1986] described the post-Civil War industrial construction of the victorious Lincoln Republicans, who moved the U.S.A. towards great power status. Their political and commercial base was Benjamin Franklin’s Philadelphia, home of economist Henry Carey and the mighty Pennsylvania Railroad.

They were opposed by financiers of the British and European oligarchy, who engineered financial collapse and scandals to crush America’s state-assisted development. In the 1870’s the weakened nationalists launched new technological projects -- the American steel and electrical industries -- and attempted simultaneously to spread American development throughout the Western Hemisphere.

Their opponents eventually seized control of the nationalists’ new industries, stopped their further advancement, and broke off the republican, technology-spreading relationship of the United States to the less-developed nations. In recent years, the U.S.A. has slid backwards from industrialism towards a New Age utopia of nature-worship. Meanwhile, the same international financial faction which aborted U.S. development, has imposed misery on the Third World countries, with usurious debts ruling out science and factories.

Knowing precisely how America pulled itself up into great national power in the first place, should assist other nations who wish to do the same or better for themselves today. It will be instructive as well for Americans who are determined to reverse decades of physical and moral decline.

Before proceeding with the story of this industrial explosion of the 1860’s to the 1880’s, we must “peel the onion” -- go still another step beyond what the anti-republican academics have retailed as American history. We have already described a nationalist commercial faction, operating with the sponsorship of a nationalist government, which deliberately created U.S. industry; no Free Market per se ever built anything. But looking behind our industrialists, the Philadelphia Interests so-called, we find a single organization, at once political, military, commercial-industrial and scientific, waging war for national survival. The pattern we discern here may perhaps be looked for in the history of any nation’s development.

Harvard, and the U.S. Navy

Benjamin Peirce was the son of Harvard University’s librarian and historian. At the time of Peirce’s birth, John Quincy Adams was Harvard’s most distinguished teacher. Adams was U.S. minister to Prussia from 1797 to 1800; he negotiated a treaty of friendship and commerce with Prussia in 1799. While there, Adams avidly studied German culture and mingled with its leaders in the Weimar circle, including the Humboldt brothers.

Back home, John Quincy Adams advised President Thomas Jefferson about the anti-U.S. intrigues of members of Adams’ own Federalist Party in New England, the Boston merchants self-proclaimed “Brahmins.” This clash with the British agent grouping occurred while Adams was United State Senator from Massachusetts (1802-1808), and Boylston Professor of Rhetoric and Oratory at Harvard (1806-1809). As a means of countering the dominant British cultural outlook -- atheism, utilitarianism -- Adams taught his students the sharp contrast between Socratic reason and sophistry, and introduced at Harvard the classical German culture for which he was America’s foremost spokesman.

Benjamin Peirce, ca. 1870

Benjamin Peirce graduated from Harvard in 1829, one year after a republican revolt in Boston forced the resignation of Harvard’s cynical Brahmin-backed president, John T. Kirkland. Peirce tutored mathematics from in 1831-32, then was Harvard’s professor of astronomy and mathematics from 1833 to 1880, universally recognized as America’s best mathematician. From 1829 to 1839 Peirce revised the translation and commentaries on the Celestial Mechanics of P.S. Laplace. In 1842 he was made a member of the Franklin-Bache family’s American Philosophical Society. Peirce was in touch with the Germans at Göttingen, whom he, like Dallas Bache, clearly understood to be his scientific mentors.

Peirce’s thinking was diametrically opposite to the transcendentalist romantics who dominated Harvard in the 1830’s and 1840’s. He spoke to a national science meeting [1] about the Fibonacci series (the golden section) one could see in the placement of successive leaves on a stem, their angles being in the ratios 1/3, 1/4, 2/7, 3/11, 5/18, 8/29, etc.; and in the ratios of the orbital periods of the planets. Peirce explained that the closely similar, purposive arrangement in botany and astronomy demonstrated that one Mind created the universe, and that our minds should strive to see that purpose.

Charles Henry Davis, had left Harvard in 1823 to join the navy. Returning to Harvard between cruises, he married Benjamin Peirce’s sister-in-law in 1841, and was appointed to the Coast Survey in 1842. The following year Dallas Bache became his boss at the Survey, while Benjamin Peirce and his associates founded the Harvard Observatory.

In 1844 Peirce’s star pupil, Benjamin Apthorp Gould, graduated from Harvard. His grandfather had fought in the Revolution, at Lexington and Bunker Hill, had seen the British surrender at Saratoga, and was captain of the guard at West Point when British spymaster Major André was captured. His father was a classical scholar and principal of the Boston Public Latin School. Following Gould’s graduation from Harvard, he studied for one year in Berlin, and for a year in Göttingen with Gauss and others. Upon his return to America with his doctorate he was, by all accounts, “fired up” with determination to emulate the German scientists.

In 1846 Professor Peirce drew up a faculty resolution calling upon Harvard’s new President, Edward Everett, to open a separate school of science. Later that year, Swiss naturalist Louis Agassiz arrived in Boston. Agassiz had been a renowned researcher on geology and glaciers and publisher on embryology, paleontology and anatomy, who had been patronized by Alexander von Humboldt since they had met in Paris in the 1820’s. His prestige would count heavily at Harvard.

Swiss naturalist Louis Agassiz, ca. 1865

Also in 1846, on the recommendation of Alexander Dallas Bache, Princeton geophysics teacher Joseph Henry was installed as the first director of the Smithsonian Institution in Washington. The Lazzaroni had to compromise with Smithsonian founder Robert Dale Owen, the cultish British socialist. Owen was allowed to spend potential research money on a garish building of Owen’s design, but Bache’s man was allowed to run the Institution.

In 1847, during a period of enormously popular public lectures by Agassiz, Alexander Dallas Bache ordered Lieutenant Charles Davis to take Agassiz out on the U.S.S. Bibb to cruise off Cape Cod for research purposes. In 1848, with pressure from Peirce and Bache, Harvard hired Agassiz as professor of zoology. Lt. Davis moved in down the street from Agassiz, and became so much his protector and practical manager, that Mrs. Agassiz called Davis the professor’s “prime minister” [2].

Peirce, Bache and Agassiz were now pulling together important talent at Harvard. The Lawrence Scientific School, begun in 1847 on the urging of Peirce and Agassiz, hired Eban Horsford, a former student in Germany of Justus Liebig, as the first head of its analytical chemical laboratory. In 1849, the U.S. Congress appropriated funds to establish the American Ephemeris and Nautical Almanac at Harvard. This important naval publication was directed by Charles Henry Davis, with Benjamin Peirce as its mathematical consultant, and Benjamin Apthorp Gould, back from Germany, as its consulting astronomer. Both Peirce and Gould worked on longitudinal determinations in the Coast Survey at Harvard from 1852 onward.

The combination of the Harvard Observatory, the Almanac and the Survey work made Harvard a base for growing scientific influence in the navy, in direct competition with the recently established Naval Observatory and its unwholesome director Matthew Fontaine Maury (1806-1873). Maury was a main enemy to the Lazzaroni, a leader of the oligarchical faction corrupting the antebellum U.S. armed forces. Throughout the 1850’s Maury sponsored filibusters -- mercenary attacks on Mexico and other Ibero American republics. In 1861, Maury was to join the Southern rebellion as its top naval “scientist” and a weapons negotiator with Great Britain. After the Civil War, Maury would join the hated Emperor Maximilian in Mexico as commissioner of immigration!

It is noteworthy that while Bache and his circle despised Maury, the Bache family were personally close friends with Mr. and Mrs. Jefferson Davis, in the prewar years when Davis was a leading Southerner but not a Rebel.

Escalating Conflict

Benjamin Peirce wrote to Bache in 1851,

“Gould has had the official offer of Professorship at Göttingen, with a promise of Gauss’s influence to obtain the...directorship of the observatory.” [3]

But Gould declined the offer, wanting above all to develop science on this side of the Atlantic. In 1855 Peirce, Bache and Gould founded the Dudley Observatory, which was intended to be part of a new national university in Albany, New York. The Lazzaroni partners were made a scientific advisory council, while local capitalists backed the effort as trustees. Under Benjamin Gould’s direction, the observatory was projected as a major center of “pure research” in astrophysics, nothing immediately “practical.” Naturally, a showdown very quickly developed.

Led by Albany and New York City banker Thomas Olcott, the trustees denounced Gould’s direction of the observatory as undemocratic: its telescope was not to be used for public entertainment, and its results could not be understood by the average man. As Olcott complained to Bache,

“we cannot here erect a throne above the majesty of the people.” [4]

Curiously, this same Olcott two decades before had been the main organizer of a national propaganda attack on the Bank of the United States. The cry in 1831 had been that Biddle’s Bank was “undemocratic,” that it did not allow “private enterprise” and “the little man” room to participate in finance. Olcott was backed by the Brown Brothers and Prime, Ward and King (agents for Britain’s Barings). They would force the U.S. Bank to close -- or to be moved to New York to be under their factional control (the latter alternative was accomplished in 1913 with the creation of the Federal Reserve). In 1835 Olcott reportedly lost thousands of dollars selling short on U.S. Bank stock, when Biddle’s side outmaneuvered him. [5]

The Lazzaroni fought for their project, and in 1859 were reduced to barricading themselves in the observatory building. But the trustees got a court order, battered down the door, and threw Dr. Gould out in the snow. Under new management, the observatory fell to mediocrity and obscurity.

But Benjamin Apthorp Gould’s great life work was still far in the future. Domingo Faustino Sarmiento (1811-1888) known as the Schoolteacher President of Argentina, was a friend of the United States and preferred to think of himself as an Abraham Lincoln. President Sarmiento invited Gould to Argentina in 1870, along with other foreign science personnel. Beginning immediately, Gould built the national observatory at Cordoba, a great interior city to which Sarmiento had completed a railroad only in 1869. Gould, and the staff he trained, mapped, for the first time ever, the skies of the Southern Hemisphere, charting over 70,000 stars during fifteen years of labor.

National Observatory of Cordoba, Argentina

As the Civil War approached in 1860, the Lazzaroni were able to place one of their own members, Cornelius C. Felton, as President of Harvard itself. Felton, a translator of Grotius, Homer and Aeschylus, and a popularizer of Greek history, backed Peirce and Agassiz to the hilt and opened the way for real scientific achievement by Harvard teachers. The Boston Anglophile faction was, for the moment, completely displaced at the school. Unfortunately, Felton suffered a presumed heart attack on the way to Washington in February, 1862. He died in the Philadelphia home of his brother, whose central role with the Philadelphia industrialists will be discussed below.

Footnotes:

Speech to the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), 1849, described in Daniels, George H., American Science in the Age of Jackson, Columbia University Press, New York, 1968. From 1848 to 1855 each of the presidents of the AAAS were Lazzaroni. Miller, Lazzaroni, p. 44. Peirce to Bache, Sept. 21, 1851, Peirce papers, Harvard, quoted in Reingold, Nathan, ed., Science in Nineteenth Century America, A Documentary History, Hill and Wang, New York, 1964, p. 161 Quoted in Miller, Lazzaroni, p. 51. Govan, Biddle, p. 151, 152, 155, 156, 175, 282.

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