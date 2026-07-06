The American Prometheus, Part II: Philadelphia and Germany - Section 6

by Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

Printed in The American Almanac, 1989. First printed in New Solidarity Newspaper, August 22, 1986.

Part I of this series [New Solidarity, Aug. 1, 1986] described the post-Civil War industrial construction of the victorious Lincoln Republicans, who moved the U.S.A. towards great power status. Their political and commercial base was Benjamin Franklin’s Philadelphia, home of economist Henry Carey and the mighty Pennsylvania Railroad.

They were opposed by financiers of the British and European oligarchy, who engineered financial collapse and scandals to crush America’s state-assisted development. In the 1870’s the weakened nationalists launched new technological projects -- the American steel and electrical industries -- and attempted simultaneously to spread American development throughout the Western Hemisphere.

Their opponents eventually seized control of the nationalists’ new industries, stopped their further advancement, and broke off the republican, technology-spreading relationship of the United States to the less-developed nations. In recent years, the U.S.A. has slid backwards from industrialism towards a New Age utopia of nature-worship. Meanwhile, the same international financial faction which aborted U.S. development, has imposed misery on the Third World countries, with usurious debts ruling out science and factories.

Knowing precisely how America pulled itself up into great national power in the first place, should assist other nations who wish to do the same or better for themselves today. It will be instructive as well for Americans who are determined to reverse decades of physical and moral decline.

Before proceeding with the story of this industrial explosion of the 1860’s to the 1880’s, we must “peel the onion” -- go still another step beyond what the anti-republican academics have retailed as American history. We have already described a nationalist commercial faction, operating with the sponsorship of a nationalist government, which deliberately created U.S. industry; no Free Market per se ever built anything. But looking behind our industrialists, the Philadelphia Interests so-called, we find a single organization, at once political, military, commercial-industrial and scientific, waging war for national survival. The pattern we discern here may perhaps be looked for in the history of any nation’s development.

The American Prometheus, Part II: Philadelphia and Germany - Section 6

by Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

Printed in The American Almanac, 1989. First printed in New Solidarity Newspaper, August 22, 1986.

The Professor and the Inventor

George F. Barker graduated from Yale in 1858 after only two years’ study, and taught in Harvard and other colleges until 1865. He then returned to Yale and taught until 1873 in the medical college under the leadership of Benjamin Silliman, Jr.

Barker was hired as professor of chemistry and physics by the University of Pennsylvania in 1873. He was immediately made editor of the Journal of the Franklin Institute, and from 1877 until 1897, Secretary of the American Philosophical Society, mostly under J. Peter Lesley. He was a close companion and dear friend of Professor Frederick Genth until Genth’s death in 1893. He was a dinner companion of Joseph Wharton and his “social science” friends (i.e. Henry Carey), according to Barker’s correspondence in the University of Pennsylvania archives.

The following letter, copied from the archives, was addressed to Prof. Barker at the Hall of Exhibition, dated October 5, 1874:

“I am informed that you have invited Mr. Thomas A. Edison to appear before your convention with his electro motograph -- I am acting for Mr. Edison & on his behalf thank you cordially for the invitation & if I may have 2 minutes audience with you, will arrange to have Edison meet you at your option as to time & place. “A reply left at the Telegraph Stand will quickly reach me. With respect, I am yours, E.H. Johnson Gen’l Manager Automatic Telegraph Co.”

Edward Hibberd Johnson

Edward H. Johnson was the assistant to General William J. Palmer who was sent, on behalf of the Philadelphia Interests, to manage the Automatic Telegraph Company. When Johnson hired Edison, the contracted employee quickly outshone the particular company. The Philadelphians then backed Edison’s evolution into a fulltime inventor, established in his “invention factory” in Menlo Park, New Jersey.

Professor Barker became Edison’s overall science advisor and angel in academic circles. After Edison completed Bell’s telephone by inventing the microphone, Barker encouraged Edison in the development of the phonograph. When that was completed early in 1878, Barker arranged for Edison to be invited to the April 18 meeting of the National Academy of Sciences in Washington, and Barker and his friends made sure the hall was packed by a warmed-up audience. The first words of the device to the public were,

“The Speaking Phonograph has the honor of presenting itself to the Academy of Sciences.”

That night a demonstration was held for the press in the Washington bureau of the Philadelphia Inquirer. The next day a demonstration was held for congressmen in the home of James Blaine’s niece. The publicity generated within this 24-hour period, all of it organized and managed by the Philadelphians and their republican political allies, made Edison world-famous.

That July (1878), Prof. Barker invited Edison to relax with him on a trip to Wyoming to view a solar eclipse. Edison was to try out against the sun’s corona a tasimeter he had invented, a device for measuring minute changes in temperature. During the two months train ride, relaxing and hunting, Barker described to Edison the progress to date on the production of artificial light from electricity. Barker had himself demonstrated for lecture audiences in Philadelphia, on and off campus, the latest lighting devices, batteries and crude dynamos. He was probably uniquely familiar with the problem as it had been dealt with so far by man’s technology, and he proposed that Edison tackle and solve the problem.

Back east, Barker took Edison up to Ansonia, Connecticut to visit the factory of William Wallace on September 8. Wallace had invented a powerful dynamo, had coupled it to a water-powered turbine, and had led the generated electric current a quarter mile to the factory’s arc lights. Edison inspected the setup and foresaw the great potential power in a proper organization of steam-generated electricity and a closed, incandescent light. When he left with Barker, Edison was determined to light up the world.

Wallace-Edmonds arc light dynamo - American History Museum

The announcements were soon made to the press, that Edison would produce light and power for the cities. To some, this was a very dangerous situation:

“[J.P.] Morgan himself was interested in acquiring British and continental European rights. Since Edison continued to claim to be too busy to go into the city, Morgan caught the train out from New York, and his partner, Anthony Drexel, came from Philadelphia. Early in December, in a clapboard building rising from a muddy field, the elegant, reserved Drexel and the balding, moustachioed, bulbous-nosed Morgan negotiated an agreement for the lighting of Europe. “In the meantime, Baron S.M. Rothschild of Vienna wrote his New York representative, August Belmont, ‘It would greatly interest me to learn whether really there is something serious and practical in the new idea of Mr. Edison, whose last inventions, the microphone, phonograph, etc., however interesting, have finally proven to be only trifles.’ [Morgan lawyer Grosvenor] Lowry brought Belmont to Menlo Park the first Saturday in December -- a whistle-stop on the Pennsylvania Railroad had turned into a center of international finance.” [fn1]

But the European feudalist financiers, whether Europeans of the New York or the Vienna address, did not actually wish to develop the Edison light and electric companies, of which they were board members. They bought into his enterprises for the power to close them down or contain them. Though Edison, over the next couple of years, invented the myriad of devices needed to generate and distribute electricity from central station to homes and businesses, and set up the first such station at Pearl Street in New York. But the financiers and the lawyers absolutely blocked Edison’s power company from expanding across the country. Their money, though, was available by the limitless milllions, for the purchase and combination of existing property such as railroads.

In the autumn of 1884, Edison and his friends staged a “stockholders’ revolt” against the Morgan forces. Ed Johnson was put in actual charge of the Edison Company as executive vice president. Production of dynamos and their installation grew rapidly. Large city central power stations rose to 12, in 1884, and to 58 in 1886. They were being installed in Europe, South America and Japan.

Ed Johnson had earlier promoted the light and power system in Europe. At the International Electrical Exhibition in Paris in 1881, Professor Barker, who had been widely demonstrating Edison’s work in America, was on hand as a commissioner. A working model of the Pearl Street Station was shown. The budding German industrialist, Emil Rathenau, purchased the Edison patents and set up the Edison General Electric Company of Germany, by which the cities were lit and powered.

In later years, Morgan and his allies came to own the entire electrical industry, and bought up all the new steel industry, preventing any further fundamental progress in those areas. But Edison encouraged an ambitious employee of Detroit Edison Company, Henry Ford, to complete the gasoline-powered automobile Ford was working on. With Edison as a kind of stepfather, Ford made great advances in the organization of labor through his factory innovations. A few years after the development of the American mass-produced automobile, gas engines allowed the Wright brothers to succeed in bringing about manned flight.

But most of the world never received the new technology developed in the United states and Europe. The faction and the philosophy which prevented further basic advances in most lines of work during this century, also stopped would-be Prometheans at the borders of the Third World countries.

Footnotes:

Conot, Robert, A Streak of Luck, Seaview Books, New York, 1979, p. 129.

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