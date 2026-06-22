The American Prometheus, Part II: Philadelphia and Germany - Section 4

by Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

Printed in The American Almanac, 1989. First printed in New Solidarity Newspaper, August 22, 1986.

Part I of this series [New Solidarity, Aug. 1, 1986] described the post-Civil War industrial construction of the victorious Lincoln Republicans, who moved the U.S.A. towards great power status. Their political and commercial base was Benjamin Franklin’s Philadelphia, home of economist Henry Carey and the mighty Pennsylvania Railroad.

They were opposed by financiers of the British and European oligarchy, who engineered financial collapse and scandals to crush America’s state-assisted development. In the 1870’s the weakened nationalists launched new technological projects -- the American steel and electrical industries -- and attempted simultaneously to spread American development throughout the Western Hemisphere.

Their opponents eventually seized control of the nationalists’ new industries, stopped their further advancement, and broke off the republican, technology-spreading relationship of the United States to the less-developed nations. In recent years, the U.S.A. has slid backwards from industrialism towards a New Age utopia of nature-worship. Meanwhile, the same international financial faction which aborted U.S. development, has imposed misery on the Third World countries, with usurious debts ruling out science and factories.

Knowing precisely how America pulled itself up into great national power in the first place, should assist other nations who wish to do the same or better for themselves today. It will be instructive as well for Americans who are determined to reverse decades of physical and moral decline.

Before proceeding with the story of this industrial explosion of the 1860’s to the 1880’s, we must “peel the onion” -- go still another step beyond what the anti-republican academics have retailed as American history. We have already described a nationalist commercial faction, operating with the sponsorship of a nationalist government, which deliberately created U.S. industry; no Free Market per se ever built anything. But looking behind our industrialists, the Philadelphia Interests so-called, we find a single organization, at once political, military, commercial-industrial and scientific, waging war for national survival. The pattern we discern here may perhaps be looked for in the history of any nation’s development.

Some Wartime Science

A new Bureau of Navigation was organized in 1862 and Charles Henry Davis was made its head. In this position Davis was director of the Naval Observatory and its hydrographic functions, consolidating in loyal hands all that Maury and his faction had controlled before the war. On February 11, 1863, Rear Admiral Davis, Alexander Dallas Bache and Joseph Henry were appointed sole members of a Permanent Commission of the Navy Department, enjoined to advise the navy on “questions of science and art.” On March 3, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed a bill incorporating the National Academy of Sciences, to

“investigate, examine, experiment, and to report upon any subject of science or art.”

Alexander Dallas Bache was the National Academy’s first president, and 50 incorporating founders were chosen by Bache, Peirce and Davis. The National Academy was a Lazzaroni project.

Beyond advising the president and his administration, the Lazzaroni contributed significantly to victory through the use of their research, and the deeds of their students.

Charles Henry Davis’s place as commander of the Mississippi Squadron was taken by David Dixon Porter. The new commander and his step-brother David Farragut were to be the leading architects of naval success for the Union.

A portrait of Porter as a captain in the United States Navy.

The father of David Dixon Porter (and stepfather of Farragut), Boston-born David Porter, had been captured and imprisoned in Libya along with Nicholas Biddle’s brother in the grounding of the Philadelphia. He was released with Biddle, and settled and married in Philadelphia. He became a prime mover there in the inter-American republican group including Manuel Torres and William Duane. He smashed up Britain’s Pacific whaling fleet during the War of 1812, and was captured in desperate battle with the British navy off the coast of Chile. In 1826, he moved to Mexico and became Commander in Chief of the Mexican Navy. He developed and disciplined the Mexican forces for battle with Spain, and escaped several assassination attempts. David Porter was later U.S. minister to Turkey for many years, fighting the British head-to-head for the predominance of republican institutions in the Middle East.

The son David Dixon Porter was born in Chester, Pennsylvania, in 1813. He passed three years with his father in Mexico, then as a Mexican naval officer (age 15) he fought gallantly and was captured by the Spanish in a battle off Cuba, finally returning home in 1829. Over the next three decades Porter worked alternatively with the Coast Survey, both with Bache and his predecessor, and on other naval duties. With the work of Peirce, Gould and others in the 1850’s, the hydrography of the Coast Survey became a potent weapon. This was, after all, the heart of Bache’s tradition. The Pacific current which flows off the west coast of South America bears the name of Alexander von Humboldt, who first measured its temperature. But Bache’s great grandfather, Benjamin Franklin, had years before then precisely mapped the Atlantic’s Gulf Stream. The American Revolutionaries, sailing across the ocean with knowledge of this strong current, were thus enabled to outrun the uninformed British by a matter of weeks.

Report of the Superintendent of the Coast Survey, Alexander Dallas Bache Published by Cornelius Wendell 1855-56, Washington, 1855

Bache’s Coast Survey, by mapping the entire national shoreline, and by teaching higher mathematics to naval personnel, gave the Navy the ability to amaze, surprise and depress the enemy. David Dixon Porter, for example, learned to do calculus in his head. He could thus know where a sand bar ought to have been deposited by river and ocean currents, by looking at even an outdated Coast Survey chart. (One of his more famous, outrageous stunts, was the sailing of an entire fleet of river war boats many dozens of miles through a forest -- which had been flooded with rain.)

The confident scientific outlook of Admirals David Dixon Porter and Charles Henry Davis led them to give crucial backing to inventor John Ericsson’s armored turret ship, the Monitor. Porter and his friends noted with particular emphasis that with the deployment of this new ship in 1862, the wooden British navy, in particular, had become obsolete.

Early proposal draft by Ericsson. Note this was ideal, but not realistic even for the Industrial Union: The cupola was apparently a very large casting, and the turtle back hull (also on USS galena) was destined to make cannonball and shells bounce, extending far underwater where water itself protected the ship’s underbelly. Also interesting is the turret resting in a needle axis, planted in a solid keel, ideas that went into the final design. https://naval-encyclopedia.com/industrial-era/secession-war/uss-monitor.php

Gibbs and Yale

Thomas Hill, a friend of Peirce and Agassiz, succeeded Cornelius Felton as President of Harvard in 1862 and continued Felton’s ambitious science policy. In 1863 Lazzaroni member Oliver Wolcott Gibbs took charge of the chemistry work at the Lawrence Scientific School. He was the son of Nicholas Biddle’s friend Col. George Gibbs; and the grandson and namesake of Oliver Wolcott, the aide to Alexander Hamilton who had broken the oligarchy in Connecticut.

Benjamin Peirce wondered whether Gibbs’s appointment was

“worthwhile...when we see that the whole thing must [eventually] fall into the hands of imbeciles”

-- as Harvard did, in the end. But during his tenure, Oliver Wolcott Gibbs was perhaps the most effective and beloved science teacher in American history. His portrait in bas-relief is wrought upon the doors of the west entrance to the Capitol in Washington.

Oliver Wolcott Gibbs

After graduating from Columbia College in New York, Gibbs had worked briefly at the University of Pennsylvania Medical School in 1841 or 1842, and returned to New York for a medical degree. From 1845 to 1848 he studied chemistry in Berlin, Giessen and Paris. He became an exponent of the research and instructional methods of his teacher at Giessen, Justus Liebig, who had also taught Gibbs’s predecessor boss at the Lawrence School, Eban Horsford. Liebig himself had been sponsored and placed at Giessen by Alexander von Humboldt, who shifted the young chemist out of Paris in the 1820’s when the École Polytechnique was no longer viable as the center of republican science. At Giessen, Liebig founded agricultural chemistry and the science of artificial fertilizers. What Gibbs brought to Harvard was the Liebig system of hands-on research for students, in responsible, sophisticated original research by the side of master chemists.

From 1849 to 1863, Wolcott Gibbs taught at the new City College of New York. Throughout the 1850’s, Gibbs was associate editor and foreign correspondent for the American Journal of Science and Arts, founded in 1818 at the suggestion of Gibbs’s father. Through this medium communication was maintained with European science. Gibbs and his fellow editor Benjamin Silliman, Jr., helped bring German-trained teachers into Yale in the heyday of the Lazzaroni, the 1850’s and 1860’s. When Harvard’s Lawrence Scientific School opened in 1847, Lazzaroni pressure began operating for a similar school at Yale. What became the Sheffield Scientific school was thus born in the 1850’s.

The first dean of the Sheffield School was Justus Liebig’s student John A. Porter, who developed the courses in agriculture and nutrition. During the Civil War, under Lincoln’s Land Grant College Act, both the Harvard and Yale institutions got federal government funding as state colleges. Another pupil of Liebig’s, William H. Brewer, was the professor of agriculture at Sheffield from 1864 to 1903. His colleague S.W. Johnson returned in 1856 from his studies with Liebig, began teaching at Sheffield and translating the latest European works on chemical analysis for American scientists. Johnson later led in the development of the U.S. government’s experimental research stations.

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