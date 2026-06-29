The American Prometheus, Part II: Philadelphia and Germany - Section 5

by Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

Printed in The American Almanac, 1989. First printed in New Solidarity Newspaper, August 22, 1986.

Part I of this series [New Solidarity, Aug. 1, 1986] described the post-Civil War industrial construction of the victorious Lincoln Republicans, who moved the U.S.A. towards great power status. Their political and commercial base was Benjamin Franklin’s Philadelphia, home of economist Henry Carey and the mighty Pennsylvania Railroad.

They were opposed by financiers of the British and European oligarchy, who engineered financial collapse and scandals to crush America’s state-assisted development. In the 1870’s the weakened nationalists launched new technological projects -- the American steel and electrical industries -- and attempted simultaneously to spread American development throughout the Western Hemisphere.

Their opponents eventually seized control of the nationalists’ new industries, stopped their further advancement, and broke off the republican, technology-spreading relationship of the United States to the less-developed nations. In recent years, the U.S.A. has slid backwards from industrialism towards a New Age utopia of nature-worship. Meanwhile, the same international financial faction which aborted U.S. development, has imposed misery on the Third World countries, with usurious debts ruling out science and factories.

Knowing precisely how America pulled itself up into great national power in the first place, should assist other nations who wish to do the same or better for themselves today. It will be instructive as well for Americans who are determined to reverse decades of physical and moral decline.

Before proceeding with the story of this industrial explosion of the 1860’s to the 1880’s, we must “peel the onion” -- go still another step beyond what the anti-republican academics have retailed as American history. We have already described a nationalist commercial faction, operating with the sponsorship of a nationalist government, which deliberately created U.S. industry; no Free Market per se ever built anything. But looking behind our industrialists, the Philadelphia Interests so-called, we find a single organization, at once political, military, commercial-industrial and scientific, waging war for national survival. The pattern we discern here may perhaps be looked for in the history of any nation’s development.

Pennsylvania’s Industrial Juggernaut

Benjamin Silliman, Jr., published in 1855 a “Report on the Oil Rock, or Petroleum, from Venango County, Pennsylvania”. It explained the composition and means of refining of oil from underground, for the owners of some land near Pittsburgh. Four years later, encouraged by this report, Edwin L. Drake started the world’s petroleum industry on this land. The Philadelphia Interests would then fight a losing battle with British-backed John D. Rockefeller, for control of the new resource whose development they had begun.

Coal had preceded oil as the fuel for Pennsylvania’s growth. During the last year of the Civil War, 1865, total U.S. coal production was 23.8 million tons. By 1880, this figure had tripled to 71.5 million. Pennsylvania produced 47.1 million tons, or about two thirds of the national total in 1880.

That America’s coal industry, and its iron and steel industry, were born and grew up in Pennsylvania, was no accident of geography or “free enterprise.” It was rather a result of precise, scientific calculation and government policy.

The Philadelphia-based scientists, in Ben Franklin’s tradition, had not neglected to develop highly skilled technical manpower for the use of their home region. The University of Pennsylvania (founded by Franklin), the Franklin Institute, the American Philosophical Society (primarily as an intelligence gathering agency, since its membership per se had become largely honorary by the mid-19th century), and the Bache-organized Philadelphia school system were all put to the task of industrial mobilization. Pro-growth lobbying organizations, particularly the Iron and Steel Association under the control of Henry Carey, completely overlapped and interlocked with the educational process. The industrial owners, in turn, paid for and were themselves a product of the educational system.

Isaac Lea, president of the Academy of Natural Sciences of Philadelphia (1858-1863) and of the American Association for the Advancement of Sciences in 1860.

The scientists, the industrialists and the literati of the city, taken together as an informal command group, most often met in the dinners of the “Wistar Party.” The head of this group, during the entire period of our concern, was Isaac Lea (1792-1886!). He had become the publishing partner of his father-in-law, Mathew Carey, back in 1821. He had two sons named Mathew Carey Lea and Henry Carey Lea. Isaac Lea, whose interests ranged from conchology, to the defeat of British free trade subversion, went to Europe in 1851 and held a several day strategy discussion with the scientific elite of Germany.

The Lazzaroni themselves met mostly in the home of John Fries Frazer, the practical manager of the group. His grandfather, ironmaster Persifor Frazer, served on Philadelphia’s Committee of Safety at the outbreak of the Revolution. As a Lieutenant Colonel of Pennsylvania’s troops, grandfather Frazer was on Long Island in 1776 arresting New York Tories and suppressing their activities -- something his descendants may have often wished they could do. He fought the British in Canada, he was captured in the Battle of Brandywine, but he escaped to fight at the battle of Monmouth.

John Fries Frazer, 1812 – 1872

Grandson John Fries Frazer graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1830. He was Prof. Alexander Dallas Bache’s lab assistant in 1833, assistant to the state geological survey in 1836, and taught in the Philadelphia school system from 1837 until 1844. When Bache went to Washington, Frazer succeeded him as Professor of Chemistry and Natural Philosophy at the University of Pennsylvania; he held this position until 1872. He edited the Journal of the Franklin Institute from 1850 to 1866.

Frazer’s son Persifor (1844-1909) was in Bache’s Coast Survey during the Civil War, 1862-1863. He came home to join the Philadelphia city cavalry for the Gettysburg campaign in 1863, and then finished the war as an ensign in the Mississippi Squadron of David Dixon Porter. After the War, young Frazer studied for three years at the mining school in Freiburg, Germany.

With this training Frazer returned in 1869, to serve as mineralogist and metallurgist in the United States Geological Survey under Ferdinand V. Hayden. Frazer wrote “Mines and Minerals of Colorado,” published in the 1869 Annual Report of the Survey. This was the scientific encouragement needed by the Philadelphia Interests to back William J. Palmer, several years later, when Palmer began settling Colorado and developing its mining industry. Hayden, a University of Pennsylvania professor of geology from 1865 to 1872, won worldwide acclaim for his exploration and mapping of the mountain west. But his work was opposed by the British faction in Washington, led by Henry Adams. The West was said to be one vast uninhabitable desert, and they sponsored their own surveys under John Wesley Powell to prove it.

At his father’s death in 1872, the younger Frazer replaced him for one year as chemistry professor in the University of Pennsylvania. He then spent the rest of the 1870’s as assistant to J. Peter Lesley, director of the Pennsylvania’s Second Geological Survey. Persifor Frazer was replaced at the University of Pennsylvania by Professor George F. Barker, whose very important career, closely associated with that of Thomas Edison, will be considered below.

Frederick Augustus Genth was another chemistry teacher on the University staff beginning in 1872. Born near Hanau in Hesse-Cassel, Germany, he studied under Justus Liebig and others, and emigrated to Philadelphia in 1848. He operated an analytical chemistry laboratory for nearly half a century. Genth was the official chemist for the Pennsylvania Board of Agriculture, specializing in fertilizer analysis and development, and he wrote more than 70 papers on mineral researches, in American and German journals, from 1842 to 1893. The work recognized as Genth’s greatest contribution to science was done jointly with Oliver Wolcott Gibbs in the 1850’s, a study of ammonia-cobalt bases.

Frederick Augustus Ludwig Karl Wilhelm Genth , 1820 – 1893

“Science” Meets “Politics”

J. Peter Lesley (1819-1903) demonstrates in his own career the complete interconnection between the various strategic concerns of the Philadelphia Interests, and thus, of the American republicans.

Graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 1838, Lesley worked for three years in the state government’s geological survey. In 1845-46 he studied theology in Halle, Germany, and travelled. After other jobs in geological surveying for public and private interests, Lesley served from 1856 to 1864 as the secretary of the Henry Carey/Joseph Wharton organization, the American Iron and Steel Association. He was also professor of mining at the University of Pennsylvania from 1859 to 1883, and dean of the science department after 1872. At the same time, from 1859 to 1885, J. Peter Lesley was both Librarian and Secretary of the American Philosophical Society.

Benjamin Smith Lyman became Leslie’s assistant in the geological survey of Pennsylvania in 1856, a year after his graduation from Harvard. In 1857, Lyman did research throughout the country for the Iron and Steel Association. J. Peter Lesley sent him to Europe in 1859. Lyman studied two years at the École des Mines in Paris, and one year at the Freiburg school of mining. After his return he worked in Pennsylvania, in many other states, in Canada, and in India. Lyman was hired in 1872 by the Meiji government of Japan. He worked for eight years in geological and topological surveys of the Japanese islands, mapping deposits of iron, coal, silver, copper, gold and oil, and the projected routes of railways.

We may now once again take up the Philadelphia industrialists, being better situated to understand the context of their achievements.

In 1852, the management of the Pennsylvania Railroad, with a charter from the legislature to serve the state, was not moving its construction forward sufficiently rapidly to suit the Whig members of its trustees. The management was replaced by the team of J. Edgar Thomson, formerly chief engineer, and Herman Haupt, formerly general superintendent, who now became respectively president and chief engineer.

Thomson’s national leadership, as president of the Pennsylvania Railroad until his death in 1874, was presented in Part I of this series. His early factional supporter and co-executive, Herman Haupt, completed the construction of the railroad through the mountains west to Pittsburgh. Haupt’s “General Theory of Bridge Construction” (1852) was widely adopted in American engineering and technical schools.

In 1862 and 1863, Herman Haupt was chief of construction and operation of the military railroads. President Lincoln described a bridge that Haupt built with unskilled soldiers in 1862:

“I have witnessed the most remarkable structure that human eyes ever rested upon. That man, Haupt, has built a bridge across Potomac creek in nine days with common soldiers, and, upon my soul, gentlemen, there is nothing in it but bean poles and corn stalks.” [1]

The engineering corps organized by Haupt marched through Georgia with General Sherman, allowing the supply of Sherman’s forces despite the destruction of every bridge and rail line he came to. They built a celebrated bridge across the Chattahoochee River, 750 feet long and 90 feet high, in four and a half days, using forest timber.

Herman Haupt was hired in 1881 by the new owners of the Northern Pacific Railroad franchise. As general manager, Haupt completed to the Pacific coast the line that had been stopped since Drexel and Morgan bankrupted Jay Cooke in 1873.

Centered around the Pennsylvania Railroad, the “Philadelphia Interests” were, chiefly, corporate owners J. Edgar Thomson, Thomas A. Scott, Andréw Carnegie, William J. Palmer, all of whom were encountered in Part I, and Matthew Baird, William Sellers and Samuel M. Felton. Aside from the PRR, the enterprises they controlled jointly included coal mines, iron foundries and land companies. The Denver and Rio Grande Railroad (managed by Palmer), the National Land Company, the Pennsylvania Steel Company, the Kansas Pacific Railway, the Mexican National Railways (in the years of construction), the Automatic Telegraph Company (later sold off to Jay Gould), and the Westmoreland and the Alleghany Coal companies, can all be fairly considered as simply a single enterprise, with different names for different divisions, or “entities.”

Matthew Baird, a large investor and director in this industrial combination, was a partner, and from 1866 the sole owner, of the Baldwin locomotive works. His firm got the contract for the locomotives for Palmer’s lines in Colorado and Mexico, after furiously building engines for the Union forces in the Civil War.

William Sellers, inventor of for the United States standard screw thread , the standard bolt and machine screw thread still used today.

William Sellers, born in 1824, was owner of Sellers and Co. Machine Tools. Since the founding of the American Philosophical Society by Franklin, there had always been a member of the Society in the Sellers family; his great-great-grandfather had observed the transit of Venus for the Society in 1769. In 1864, William Sellers became president of the Franklin Institute, and presented there his formula for screw and nut threads which was adopted as the standard by the United States government. In 1868, Sellers set up the Edge Moor Iron Company, which made the iron structures for the Philadelphia Centennial Exposition in 1876, and for the Brooklyn Bridge. He was a trustee of the University of Pennsylvania. His relative and junior partner Colman Sellers, who was president of the Franklin Institute from 1870 to 1875, was chief engineer and dynamo designer in the construction of the Niagara Falls power station in the 1890’s.

Samuel Felton, brother of Harvard president and Lazzaroni Cornelius C. Felton, had moved to Philadelphia in 1851 from Boston. He was president of the Philadelphia, Wilmington and Baltimore Railroad. When PRR vice president Thomas A. Scott advised president-elect Lincoln not to go to Washington by the advertised route, to avoid assassination, Felton put Lincoln aboard his line and got him into the capital for his inauguration. A Baltimore mob sacked the train they had thought Lincoln was aboard. Felton devoted his lines during the war years entirely to troop and supply transport.

After the Civil War, Samuel Felton became president of the Pennsylvania Steel Company, an “entity” of the joint Philadelphia Interests. In 1868, he hired, as chief chemist and then manager, the extraordinary John B.S. Pearse. Born in 1842, Pearse headed the chemical division of the U.S. Army laboratory in Philadelphia the last two years of the war, producing medicines. He studied at the Freiburg school in Germany for a year, and in Styria in Austria, and observed European steelmaking.

The Pennsylvania Steel Company employed Alexander L. Holley in 1867 to construct the Harrisburg plant which was then operated by Pearse. Holley, who had designed naval ordinance during the war, had negotiated with Bessemer in England for his patent rights, and had combined them with the patents of American William Kelley -- whose steelmaking process actually predated Bessemer’s. The Harrisburg plant began turning out the first steel rails made in America. Manager John Pearse translated from German the standard work by Peter Tunner, “A Treatise on Roll Turning for the Manufacture of Iron” (1869), and “A Conscise History of the Iron Manufacture of the American Colonies up to the Revolution and of Pennsylvania until the Present Time” (1876). Pearse also became an expert in the playing, construction, woods, varnishes and acoustics of the violin, translating hundreds of documents from French, German, Dutch, Danish, Latin, Italian, Spanish and Russian.

John Pearse translated from German the standard work by Peter Tunner, “A Concise History of the Iron Manufacture of the American Colonies up to the Revolution and of Pennsylvania until the Present Time” (1876)

Alexander Holley was hired by Andréw Carnegie for the construction, in the midst of the Panic of 1873, of the world’s greatest and most modern plant, the J. Edgar Thomson steel works. The brains, the capital and the experience of the Philadelphia Interests, and the protective tariff which Carey and associates had enacted during the Lincoln presidency, allowed Carnegie to overcome the bear raid on the nation’s credit by the European financiers. This was the heart of the great American steel industry, built up by Carnegie over the next decade or so, to the point where the United States emerged as the undisputed leader of world industry.

Footnotes:

Quoted in the National Cyclopedia of American Biography, James T. White and Co., New York, 1921, Vol X.

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