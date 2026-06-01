Note by administrator:

Over the next few weeks, we will re-publish Anton Chaitkin’s breakthrough writings in a series of articles under the original title “The American Prometheus: Who Made the United States a Great Power? Parts 1 - 3” that have first been printed in New Solidarity Newspaper, Aug. 1, 1986. They were later re-published in The American Almanac, in 1989.

The American Prometheus, Part II: Philadelphia and Germany - Section 1

by Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

Printed in The American Almanac, 1989. First printed in New Solidarity Newspaper, August 22, 1986.

Part I of this series [New Solidarity, Aug. 1, 1986] described the post-Civil War industrial construction of the victorious Lincoln Republicans, who moved the U.S.A. towards great power status. Their political and commercial base was Benjamin Franklin’s Philadelphia, home of economist Henry Carey and the mighty Pennsylvania Railroad.

They were opposed by financiers of the British and European oligarchy, who engineered financial collapse and scandals to crush America’s state-assisted development. In the 1870’s the weakened nationalists launched new technological projects -- the American steel and electrical industries -- and attempted simultaneously to spread American development throughout the Western Hemisphere.

Their opponents eventually seized control of the nationalists’ new industries, stopped their further advancement, and broke off the republican, technology-spreading relationship of the United States to the less-developed nations. In recent years, the U.S.A. has slid backwards from industrialism towards a New Age utopia of nature-worship. Meanwhile, the same international financial faction which aborted U.S. development, has imposed misery on the Third World countries, with usurious debts ruling out science and factories.

Knowing precisely how America pulled itself up into great national power in the first place, should assist other nations who wish to do the same or better for themselves today. It will be instructive as well for Americans who are determined to reverse decades of physical and moral decline.

Before proceeding with the story of this industrial explosion of the 1860’s to the 1880’s, we must “peel the onion” -- go still another step beyond what the anti-republican academics have retailed as American history. We have already described a nationalist commercial faction, operating with the sponsorship of a nationalist government, which deliberately created U.S. industry; no Free Market per se ever built anything. But looking behind our industrialists, the Philadelphia Interests so-called, we find a single organization, at once political, military, commercial-industrial and scientific, waging war for national survival. The pattern we discern here may perhaps be looked for in the history of any nation’s development.

A strikingly handsome portrait of science pioneer Alexander von Humboldt is on display in the library of the American Philosophical Society in Philadelphia. Humboldt paid a famous visit to that very place in 1804, cementing his ties to the new American republic to which he was so passionately attached.

Benjamin Franklin had visited the University of the Royal Society of Science at Göttingen in 1766, three years before Humboldt’s birth. Franklin, already celebrated globally for his scientific leadership in the rude American colonies, had just bested the British crown in a Parliamentary hearing on the Stamp Tax (both a license and a tax on all American transactions). Under interrogation, the American representative denounced British looting policies and made it clear his country would develop with or without the British:

Q: “What used to be the pride of the Americans?” A: “To indulge in the fashions and manufactures of Great Britain.” Q: “What is now their pride?” A: “To wear their old clothes over again, till they can make new ones. [1]“

Threatened with violent colonial protests, the British government repealed the Stamp Act in February-March of 1766. That summer, Franklin was telling the Germans all about it, and discussing with his fellow republican scientists the future destiny of America. From Göttingen and Hanover the story of the colonies’ fight for liberty spread immediately through German books and newspapers.

The American Revolution which began a decade later was championed by republican artists such as Mozart and Beethoven. In his play Cabal und Liebe, Friedrich Schiller showed resentment for the princes’ sale of Germans as mercenaries to the British against Washington. Schiller’s Weimar circle, including his close friends, the brothers Wilhelm and Alexander von Humboldt, echoed Franklin’s nationalist example. They would nurture science to new heights in the first half of the 19th century, while they fought against the oligarchs for an elusive German republic.

Transatlantic Political Science

In 1804, 14 years after Franklin’s death, Alexander von Humboldt repaid Franklin’s memorable Göttingen visit by arriving in the United States at Philadelphia, and proceeding to Dr. Franklin’s American Philosophical Society. The gathering discussed Humboldt’s just-completed five year expedition to South America and Mexico, and aspects of the new sciences which he was in the process of creating: meteorology; oceanography; botany and geology as “books” in which to read the history of the earth; the mapping of the earth’s magnetic field, and his discovery of the decrease of the field’s intensity from the poles to the equator.

Andres Manuel Del Rio (1764 - 1849)

In Mexico the previous year Humboldt had reviewed and applauded the work of geologist Andrés Manuel Del Rio (1764-1849), a Spaniard who had become his friend in Germany. Sponsored by the humanist court of Spain’s Carlos III, Del Rio had studied in the Freiburg Mining Academy, Humboldt’s school, and with chemist Antoine Lavoisier in Paris; he fled the French Terror in disguise after Lavoisier’s arrest and murder by Marat and the mob. Del Rio had gone to colonial Mexico in 1794 and organized the teaching of science and engineering in the new School of Mining, creating the basis for a modern mining industry in Mexico. After Mexican independence, Del Rio was to follow Humboldt’s path to the American Philosophical Society. He would remain in Philadelphia five years (1829-1834), serving as president of the new Geological Society of Pennsylvania, then return to Mexico to fight for scientific development.

In 1804, Philosophical Society member Charles W. Peale accompanied Humboldt from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C., for his visit with Society member, President Thomas Jefferson. Humboldt soon afterward returned to Germany. That same year, 18-year-old Nicholas Biddle, son of a Philadelphia banker, went to Paris as an unpaid secretary to the American legation.

Though his father was a Federalist, and a friend of Aaron Burr, Biddle was becoming an ardent republican, a nationalist. The warring British and French were seizing defenseless American ships at sea; the British kidnapped and impressed into their navy thousands of American merchant seamen. Nicholas Biddle’s brother James had been imprisoned by Libyan terrorists (the “Barbary pirates”) when his ship the U.S.S. Philadelphia had gone aground off Tripoli.

On a wartime intelligence collecting tour through northern France and Switzerland during the summer of 1805, Biddle was accompanied by George Gibbs (1776-1833) of Newport, Rhode Island. Gibbs also collected rocks; he later sold his collection of 12,000 specimens to Yale, and Gibbs and his family were to be important intelligence contacts in Connecticut for the Philadelphians.

The young American agents went on through Italy separately, and Biddle then made an extraordinarily bold trip alone to Greece. En route on a Greek ship, Biddle encountered a strange Greek priest who had been smuggled aboard in Naples. He told Biddle that he had lighted a set of lamps in Constantinople by shooting fire from out of his beard. He also possessed a piece of Christ’s original cross, and the relic was, fortunately, completely fireproof. When Biddle doubted his story, Biddle and his baggage were thrown off the boat in Sicily. [3]

Finally arriving in Greece, with no modern maps or guides, he relied on his previous rich studies in ancient Greek history and literature to find his way among the islands and the towns which had survived the ages. He reported home his fears of Russian penetration into Europe, his disgust with the British for stealing Greek national art, and his lament for the fall of Greek civilization into barbarity.

Nicholas Biddle met with the Marquis de Lafayette in the summer of 1806, and finished his assignment at America’s Paris legation in January, 1807. He was asked by James Monroe, then U.S. minister to Great Britain, to serve as his temporary secretary. During the ambassador’s tense negotiations for an end to Britain’s war on American shipping, young Biddle was virtually adopted into Monroe’s family in London. A famous episode, treasured by Monroe, occurred when the 20-year-old Biddle attended a party with some Oxford dons; the “colonial” explained to the outclassed, speechless academics the essential differences between ancient and modern Greek language. On his homeward trip Biddle carried letters from Monroe to President Jefferson and Secretary of State James Madison. Biddle thereafter retained the closest ties, as of family, with Monroe.

Nicholas Biddle

The U.S. finally declared war against Great Britain in 1812. But the American war effort was hampered by a British fifth column among New England merchants, draining the country of gold, stopping credit, selling British war bonds and preaching Northern secession. Meanwhile the charter of Alexander Hamilton’s Bank of the United States had expired in 1811, leaving the economy at the mercy of anti-American financial interests.

Notes:

Quoted in Spannaus and White, eds., The Political Economy of the American Revolution, Campaigner Publications, New York, 1977, p. 270. Speech to the Pennsylvania Senate, Jan. 8, 1811, Quoted in Govan, Thomas Payne, Nicholas Biddle: Nationalist and Public Banker, 1786-1844, University of Chicago Press, Chicago, 1959, p. 31-32. Govan, Biddle, p. 16.

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