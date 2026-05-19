The American Prometheus, Part I: Who Made the United States a Great Power? - Section 4

by Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

Note by administrator:

Over the next few weeks, we will re-publish Anton Chaitkin’s breakthrough writings in a series of articles under the original title “The American Prometheus: Who Made the United States a Great Power? Parts 1 - 3” that have first been printed in New Solidarity Newspaper, Aug. 1, 1986. They were later re-published in The American Almanac, in 1989.

Imperial Counterattack

The European anti-republican aristocracy recoiled in shock and dismay at the possibility of American methods transforming the world, possibly ridding the world of oligarchs. Boston writers such as Henry Adams and the Transcendentalists, expressing their preference for earlier centuries, their revulsion at “crass materialism,” put a gentle face on the Europeans’ ugly hostility to science, reason and rising living standards. The Americans would have to be stopped.

A construction company named Credit Mobilier was set up in 1864 to expedite the building of the government-financed Union Pacific Railway. The chief organizer of this company was a very strange individual named George Francis Train, supposedly acting as an agent of Union Pacific Vice President T. C. Durant. The principal stockholder in Credit Mobilier was the banking firm of Levi Morton and Bliss. In the midst of the post-Civil War construction boom, “reformers” began circulating stories of corrupt acts between Credit Mobilier and the U.S. Congress. In 1872 the scandal resulted in a congressional inquiry. Some congressmen were censured, others, especially pro-development men such as James G. Blaine, were tarred with the corruption brush but exonerated. From that point on, government officials feared doing anything whatsoever on behalf of railroads and related industrialism.

The reader may judge for himself if the notorious Credit Mobilier was deliberately concocted to brake the progress of American expansion, if he is given certain facts about the main players.

We reproduce here a highly favorable biographical sketch of George Francis Train, who organized Credit Mobilier:

“...born in Boston ... 1829.... entered the counting house of Enoch Train & Co., shipping merchants of Boston, and at the age of twenty one he was placed in charge of a branch house in Liverpool....[In 1854 he] established in Melbourne, Australia, the house of George F. Train & Co., meanwhile visiting all parts of the orient [at this time the opium trade was the principal joint business of Boston and British merchants in the Far East].... During the celebrated Beecher-Tilton trial [in London during the U.S. Civil War he wrote attacks] defamatory of ...the church and society, and was imprisoned in the Tombs for six months for indecent writing, being finally released on the ground of harmless lunacy. At the time of organizing the Union Pacific Railroad Co., he remarked to Disraeli, the Prime Minister of England, ‘You go to India by your Suez Canal; I’ll go home, build a railway across the continent, and beat you to the goal’. “True to his word, he broke ground at Omaha, Neb., for that vast enterprise, and rode in the first train on the complete railway....[Despite] foreclosure proceedings [against his Nebraska property]...his title was established...on the ground that, as he had been declared insane by another court, his property could not pass from him except at the instance of a legal guardian. Having been adjudged insane, however, he could not take legal occupancy of the property.... He never shakes hands, and for years he spoke to no adult, save from the lecture platform...[He was] prominent in the organization of the Credit Mobilier and Credit Forcier schemes...Lately he has written all his communications in what he terms ‘psychic verse,’ a style which is unique.... Always an agitator and orator, he is credited with having been one of the prime instigators of the Paris Commune of 1871...Mr. Train died in ... 1904.”[1]

Meanwhile the principal owner of Credit Mobilier, who escaped with a reputation (among Anglophile historians) as spotless as the robotic Mr. Train, was the banking firm of Levi Morton and Bliss. The London office of Morton Bliss was headed by Sir John Rose, otherwise a representative of the British Foreign Office. In 1871, Sir John negotiated with the U.S.A. over American claims to damages for having had the U.S. merchant fleet sunk by British-built warships during the Civil War. Throughout the 1870’s, Morton Bliss participated in the British banking syndicate along with Drexel-Morgan, Seligman and Belmont-Rothschild, blackmailing the U.S. government to pay off Civil War bonds in gold or face wholesale dumping of American securities.

A Different Kind of Catholic

Now we shall digress momentarily, to introduce the next participant in the imperial counterattack. There was in Philadelphia an important alternative, in the wide spectrum of what has passed for Roman Catholicism, to the tradition of Mathew Carey. It was the Catholicism of the Orders (some of them really predating Christianity, such as the Benedictines), as represented by the Drexels. Francis Martin Drexel was born in 1792 in the town of Dornbirn, province of Vorarlberg, in the western finger of Austria that borders on Germany, Lichtenstein and Switzerland. His father, a merchant, was an officer of the unsuccessful Tyrolese revolt against Napoleon’s occupation of Austria in 1809. Drexel traveled into Switzerland and worked as a house and wagon painter. From Switzerland, as his base for five years, Drexel slipped into Paris, the enemy capital, for at least one several weeks visit. Upon the downfall of Napoleon late in 1814, Drexel returned to Austria.

Francis Martin Drexel immediately painted a life-size portrait depicting the Hapsburg Emperor Francis kneeling in prayer together with Czar Alexander after their victory over Napoleon. This masterpiece was hung in a triumphal arch over the town, through which the Emperor rode. Drexel was presented to his beloved Emperor, who supposedly conversed with him about his painting abilities.

Drexel left Austria for good the following February, 1815, and travelled to the United States, landing in Philadelphia - the very headquarters of the evil and dangerous republicans. He had left Austria just after the world was informed that America’s second war with England was over. Now the New World would be challenged by the Holy Alliance of the Hapsburgs and the Russian Czar, with Britain playing its own anti-republican game in tandem.

Francis M. Drexel established himself as a portrait painter in Philadelphia. In an autobiographical fragment, he complains that around 1824 he was the object of an organized libel campaign which destroyed his reputation. It appears that the attorney for his opponent, in the court case which resulted, was William John Duane, son of the William Duane who championed the freedom of Spanish America. (This younger Duane would several years later be appointed Treasury Secretary by President Andréw Jackson, but would be fired after refusing to withdraw the government’s deposits from the Bank of the United States.)

Drexel Family Self-Portrait

All his friends being now suspicious of him -- in what particular way he does not specify -- Drexel was forced to depart the scene. He took ship to South America, where he travelled from 1826 to 1830 as a “portrait painter” for an astonishing variety of diplomatic, political, military and commercial dignitaries, including perhaps the entirety of the British Empire’s agents on that continent. He managed to send $12,545 back to Philadelphia during this period. At one point Drexel was arrested in Peru on suspicion of being “the spy who spoke German and posed as an artist.”

Drexel was back in Philadelphia from 1830 to 1835, with little visible means of support. He then travelled in Mexico, during the Texas independence struggle, returning to Philadelphia in 1837. The Bank of the United States having been closed, there was a terrible financial panic that year ... and it was curiously enough precisely at this point that Herr Francis M. Drexel, our Austrian house painter-cum-intelligence officer, opened up his banking house.

With its quite apparent foreign backing Drexel and Company prospered greatly, taking advantage of the wild gyrations of banknote values now that there was no longer any national U.S. currency. Enormous profits were made by Drexel during the 1857 panic, by identical methods. Francis M. Drexel died in 1863, run over by a Pennsylvania Railroad train; his sons Anthony J. Drexel and Joseph Drexel took over the family firm. The following year Anthony Drexel bought the Philadelphia Public Ledger newspaper.

Early in 1871 Anthony Drexel met in London with his close ally, British banker Junius S. Morgan. They prepared a final strategy for the destruction of the Philadelphia republican industrialists. In May, 1871, Drexel invited J.S. Morgan’s son John Pierpont Morgan, then stationed in New York, to visit him in Philadelphia.[2] The new firm of “Drexel, Morgan & Co.” was established - Drexel bought the corner of Broad and Wall Streets in New York and built there what became known as the House of Morgan.

The new firm went to war right away. Jay Cooke’s Northern Pacific Railroad operations had been slowed by congressional timidity in the face of the Credit Mobilier Scandal. Cooke’s contracted bond salesmen in Europe - the houses of Rothschild, Baring and his own partner Hugh McCulloch - had somehow failed to sell any of his large denomination railroad bonds. Now Drexel’s Philadelphia Ledger began shamelessly and relentlessly blasting Cooke as a bankrupt, as a bad investment risk. Drexel’s campaign struck its target with explosive effect.

Jay Cooke & Co. folded and closed its doors on Sept. 18, 1873. Within two days the Northern Pacific and most other American railroad construction halted. The new steel mills shut down, banks collapsed, stocks crashed. In this Panic of 1873, the Philadelphia industrialists were totally removed from the transcontinental railroad business. The overall pace of development in the American economy was never again to be recaptured. The goals of thick settlement along the western routes of transcontinental railroads were changed by the men who took over the lines. This is how the British Newcomen Society describes what happened with the Drexel, Morgan firm during this dramatic transitional period:

“By 1873, Drexel, Morgan & Co. achieved a major position in the distribution of U.S. Government bonds, a field that previously had practically been dominated by the Philadelphia banking firm of Jay Cooke. This was accomplished by working closely with Levi Morton’s firm in New York, which was allied with the Rothschilds abroad. After Cooke was forced into bankruptcy by the Panic of 1873, the Drexel-Morgan firm held an unrivaled position in this field of finance. Morgan, within a few years of his admission as a partner, had become the dominant member of the firm. To the United States Treasury, he could now offer distribution facilities of demonstrated effectiveness represented by a combination of Drexel-Morgan capital, the machinery of J.S. Morgan & Co. in London, and Drexel Harjes & Co. in Paris, and he could also offer international distribution through Levi Morton and the Rothschild firm. “Foreign connections continued to be the cornerstone of Drexel-Morgan success and were to remain of major importance for many years to come, as long as Europe continued to provide capital for financing American development “[!]

This account goes on to portray Drexel-Morgan as the great reorganizer of almost all American railways, ending “opportunism” and “chaos.” The Drexel family had another great interest, in accordance with their Hapsburg orientation: they lavishly sponsored the establishment of the anti-industrial Benedictine order throughout the American mid-west and among the Indians.

Continuous financial warfare, culminating in the Drexel-Morgan induced Panic of 1873, destroyed the great Philadelphia organizing muscle of American industrial development. The Pennsylvania Railroad men were expelled from the board of the Union Pacific, and lost the Kansas Pacific and the Texas Pacific railroads as well. J. Edgar Thomson died under tremendous strain in 1874. The PRR thenceforth “knew its place,” while Morgan and his allies took over and eventually dismantled the U.S. rail system.

But three projects of the Philadelphia republicans survived the Panic and the 1870s foreign seizure of American credit facilities. The significance of these projects would reach to all future generations. The first was the inventive career of Thomas Edison. The second was the steelmaking of Andréw Carnegie, which began in earnest at the very bottom of the depression of 1873. The third was the spectacular, bloody campaign of General William J. Palmer, Matias Romero, Carnegie, and their political ally James G. Blaine, to tie the development of the U.S.A. to that of Mexico and other hemispheric republics.

General Palmer had sent his assistant Edward H. Johnson back from Colorado in 1871, to supervise the work of the new Automatic Telegraph Company, founded by Palmer and Josiah Reill, the Kansas Pacific treasurer. Johnson hired 24-year-old reputed genius Thomas Alva Edison, to improve or replace the telegraph equipment with which the Automatic hoped to compete against Western Union. The Palmer group learned a bitter lesson in 1873; through Edward H. Johnson in particular, the backing and guidance they would provide to Edison was to prove decisive.

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